2BrightSparks heeft versie 11.3.87.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated: ICS OpenSSL DLL files no longer embedded and extracted

(Pro/SE): Initial changes to support upcoming Administrator protection Windows 11 setting

(Pro/SE): Can delete, edit or create an elevated scheduled task if not running elevated but can

Simplified Chinese translations

When using a file-system (e.g. not cloud) an attempt is made to valid the source/left and destination/right paths Fixed: (Pro): No changes may be detected when using Dropbox if files were changed by a third party online

Order of left/source and destination/right on Simple settings page

(Pro): Change in Google Drive/Photos OAUTH procedure to raise an error if OAUTH code received from Google is blank