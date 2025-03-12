Software-update: SyncBackFree 11.3.87.0

SyncBackFree logo 2BrightSparks heeft versie 11.3.87.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated:
  • ICS OpenSSL DLL files no longer embedded and extracted
  • (Pro/SE): Initial changes to support upcoming Administrator protection Windows 11 setting
  • (Pro/SE): Can delete, edit or create an elevated scheduled task if not running elevated but can
  • Simplified Chinese translations
  • When using a file-system (e.g. not cloud) an attempt is made to valid the source/left and destination/right paths

Fixed:

  • (Pro): No changes may be detected when using Dropbox if files were changed by a third party online
  • Order of left/source and destination/right on Simple settings page
  • (Pro): Change in Google Drive/Photos OAUTH procedure to raise an error if OAUTH code received from Google is blank

Versienummer 11.3.87.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 40,82MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-03-2025 17:30 0

12-03-2025 • 17:30

0

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Update-historie

27-05 SyncBackFree 11.3.106.0 7
24-04 SyncBackFree 11.3.99.0 1
12-03 SyncBackFree 11.3.87.0 0
21-01 SyncBackFree 11.3.79.0 1
12-12 SyncBackFree 11.3.72.0 2
16-11 SyncBackFree 11.3.62.0 17
16-10 SyncBackFree 11.3.56.0 0
08-'24 SyncBackFree 11.3.45.0 0
07-'24 SyncBackFree 11.3.35.0 3
05-'24 SyncBackFree 11.3.29.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SyncBackFree

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq