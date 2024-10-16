2BrightSparks heeft versie 11.3.56.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: Support for Microsoft Personal email accounts using OAUTH2, e.g. Outlook.com

Support for GMail OAUTH2 (you must create a client ID and client secret)

(Pro/SE): Optional time limit for creating patch files (versioning with delta) Updated: (Pro): Added new AWS S3 regions: Calgary and Malaysia

(Pro): Added support for AWS S3 China Northwest region Fixed: May not record a relative directory symbolic link has been skipped because destination already scanned

Loading and saving defaults, and loading from another profile, for history tab should not be available

(Pro): HTTP download file names may get shuffled and point to wrong URLs

(Pro): Handle server throttling with HTTP downloads

(Pro): In New Profile Wizard it was not saving as a linked account when asked to

(Pro/SE): Chance of memory leak when creating patch files (versioning with delta)

(Pro/SE): Decryption password not used when restoring encrypted ZStandard files