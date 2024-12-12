2BrightSparks heeft versie 11.3.72.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro): Support for virtual and path style access (S3)

In File & Folder selection window, hint includes the display name Windows Explorer uses for that item (if available)

In Results window, hint includes the display name Windows Explorer uses for that item (if available)

In File Collision window, Filename label includes the display name Windows Explorer uses for that item (if available) Updated: (Pro): Traditional Chinese translations

(Pro): Change in Azure to ignore stub blobs for virtual folders that have the metadata hdi_isfolder set to TRUE

(Pro): Option to use ListObjectsV2 with S3 compatible systems, e.g. MinIO

(Pro): Client ID and secret now required for Google Drive (mandated by Google) Fixed: Removed prompt when getting Help in main window

In File & Folder selection window, when source and destination both displayed, hint text for destination now includes drive letter if using volume GUID

In rare cases, the differences icon in the File Collision window may be blank

(Pro): Done button may not be enabled when creating a new profile using Egnyte or Google Drive

Reconnection issues when using Chilkat

Using XZ compression with cloud fails

In Tech Support Wizard can now choose where to save the Zip file