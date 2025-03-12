Many of you reported that Defender started to flag the LibreHardwareMonitorLib driver (WinRing0x64.sys), you do not need to report it furthermore, I am aware of it. This kernel driver always had a known vulnerability that could be theoretically be exploited on an infected machine. The driver or the program itself are not malicious and are not more or less secure than before it got flagged. It is good practice to review the risk before any action is taken with Defender
Dat is bagetaliseren van de hoogste vorm, veel software die de hardware aanstuurt, zoals vroeger EVGA Precision X en op dit moment o.a. nog steeds Cooler Master Plus gebruiken deze low-level driver. Het probleem is dat zodra deze driver actief draait op het systeem dat deze daadwerkelijk het mogelijk maakt voor andere programma's op de computer deze driver aan te spreken en te misbruiken om een hoger niveau van toegang (privilege escalation) te bewerkstelligen.
Het is dus zaak dat dit soort drivers worden gemeden, EVGA had toen de driver zelf weer van de grond af opgebouwd en was daarna niet meer vatbaar, dat zouden meer producenten van hardware moeten doen.
Je kan hiervan een stukje lezen op deze pagina:
https://medium.com/@matte...-precisionx1-cf63c6b95896
WinRing0 allows users to read and write to arbitrary physical memory, read and modify the model specific registers (MSRs), and read/write to IO ports on the host. These features are intended by the driver’s developers. However, because a low-privileged user can make these requests, they present an opportunity for local privilege escalation. For example, if a local user uses the IOCTLs related to reading and writing to arbitrary memory locations, they can gain NT AUTHORITY\SYSTEM privileges via mapping \Device\PhysicalMemory into the calling process.
The core issue is not necessarily that the driver provides these types of functions, but that an ACL is not applied to the device object, allowing unrestricted access to these features.
Actual Remediation
EVGA opted instead to write new drivers, driver-x64.sys and driver-x86.sys, from the ground up that have been implemented in Precision X1 1.0.7. This driver restricts access to its device object via its security descriptor.
Dit gebeurt overigens niet alleen bij Defender, o.a. Avast! meldt dit al meerdere jaren.