Versie 217 van Fan Control is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat gebruikmaakt van het opensource Libre Hardware Monitor-project, kunnen de ventilators in de computer worden beheerd en in de gaten worden gehouden. Zo is het onder meer mogelijk om met verschillende profielen en configuraties de computer koel of juist stil te houden. Fan Control kan overweg met de meeste fans en controllers en via een plug-insysteem is dat verder uit te breiden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog for version 217: Many of you reported that Defender started to flag the LibreHardwareMonitorLib driver (WinRing0x64.sys), you do not need to report it furthermore, I am aware of it. This kernel driver always had a known vulnerability that could be theoretically be exploited on an infected machine. The driver or the program itself are not malicious and are not more or less secure than before it got flagged. It is good practice to review the risk before any action is taken with Defender

Japanese translation

Better ADLX compatibility

Various small bug fixes