Versie 1.32.5.7349 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.31.2.6810 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.31.3.6819 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(MacOS) This is the last release to support MacOS 10.11-10.12

(Windows) This is the last release to support Windows 7-8.1

(CreditsDetection) Improve temporary directory clean-up (#14169)

(NativeSeriesScanner) Addressed an issue where certain filenames could falsely register as an episode range. (#14154)

(Transcoder) Converting certain files could be unreliable when using Nvidia GPUs with certain driver versions (#14069)

Plex Media Server 1.31.3.6856 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames could lead to excessive memory usage (#14215)

(Transcoder) Converting certain files could be unreliable when using Nvidia GPUs with certain driver versions (#14069)

Plex Media Server 1.31.3.6868 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Windows) 64-bit installer would not install on Windows ARM64.

Plex Media Server 1.32.0.6865 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Windows) The minimum supported Windows client operating system is now Windows 10 Version 1607

(Windows) The minimum supported Windows server operating system is now Windows Server 2016

(macOS) The minimum supported version is now macOS 10.13

(QNAP) Make TMP folder visible in FileStation. (#14172)

(Windows) Transcodes could be restricted to low-power efficiency cores on hybrid processor models (#14192)

Plex Media Server 1.32.0.6918 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Transcoder) Subtitle fonts for some languages were missing on Linux and FreeBSD

(Windows) Installing a TLS certificate could fail at random

Plex Media Server 1.32.0.6950 is now available to everyone.

(Windows) Scanning libraries on certain network mounts could fail (#14259)

Plex Media Server 1.32.1.6954 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Logging) Transient and per-startup local admin tokens are now fully redacted in logs by default (#13986)

(Credits Detection) Detection could sometimes use the incorrect stream information (#14216)

(Downloads) Transcoded downloads counted against per-user streams (#14139)

Plex Media Server 1.32.0.6973 is now available to everyone.

(HTTP) A newly-created TLS certificate could fail to be installed

Plex Media Server 1.32.1.6983 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Plex Media Server 1.32.1.6999 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Plugins) Secure connection requests would fail to load on Windows machines (#14279)

(TerraMaster) Improve hardware transcoding compatibility on TOS 5 platform

Plex Media Server 1.32.2.7002 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Library) Add additional episode deletion policy for ‘after a month’ (#14059)

(Network) IPv6 addresses within the server’s configured network prefix are now considered local for bandwidth allocation purposes (#14234)

(Network) IPv6 network blocks are now supported in the LAN Networks preference (#14234)

(Transcoder) Added HDR tone mapping support for Intel Arctic Sound-M and Meteor Lake GPUs (#14281)

(Transcoder) Improved hardware transcode stability when using Intel GPUs on Linux (#14281)

(Transcoder) Removed support for Intel hardware transcoding on FreeBSD (#14281)

(Security) Support new, streamlined first-run claiming experience on Windows (#14270) See New Claiming Requirement for Windows for details.

(Collections) Custom order for Collections were not saving (#13582)

(Library) In certain specific cases, “Empty Trash” could remove items it shouldn’t (#14141)

(Music) Some TIDAL tracks in server play queue would be played in AAC and not FLAC.

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames could appear to be episode ranges (#14230)

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames could appear to be episode ranges (#14267)

(DVR) Recordings fail with permission error (#14265)

Plex Media Server 1.32.2.7088 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Windows) Certain Windows region settings could cause unexpected behaviour in some operations like scanning (#14304)

(Windows) Server settings could take a very long time to load

Plex Media Server 1.32.3.7089 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(NAS) - Synology - Add support for DS223 family models (rtd1619 & rtd1619b processors)

(Collections) Wording of collections display preference was confusing (#12176)

(DVR) Finding USB device even if it’s plugged into a different USB port (#14288)

(Photos) “Recently Added in Photos” may not include any items in a sub folder (#12469)

(PlayQueue) Playing an episode in a show that has a later aired unmatched episode could play the wrong episode (#13315)

Plex Media Server 1.32.3.7162 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Fixed release for NVIDIA Shield

Plex Media Server 1.32.4.7164 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Web) Updated to 4.108.0

(Analysis) Processing an invalid audio file could result in the scanner stalling while producing very large amounts of log data (#14335)

(Bandwidth) Very low WAN bandwidth streams could get starved (#14319)

(Collections) Refreshing item counts for smart collections could block other operations during startup (#14327)

(Library) Advanced Filter for Editions returning unexpected results (#14106)

(Library) Items with EPG data could sometimes lose certain metadata fields (#14303)

(Transcoder) Hardware transcoding could fail to be used on older Intel GPUs on Linux (#14338)

Plex Media Server 1.32.3.7192 is now available to everyone.

This release fixes a security issue in Plex Media Server’s auto-update service on Windows. The issue allowed a local unprivileged user to cause denial of service on the system. This cannot be exploited by an attacker without existing user access to the machine, and we’re not aware of any way to use it to escalate to administrator privileges or gain code execution. Nevertheless, we recommend that all users running Plex Media Server on Windows update to this new version as soon as possible, particularly those who run it on shared systems.

Fixed release for NVIDIA Shield

(Windows) Certain Windows region settings could cause unexpected behaviour in some operations like scanning (#14304)

(Windows) Fixed potential file delete/overwrite in updater by an unprivileged user (#14370)

Plex Media Server 1.32.4.7195 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Windows) Fixed potential file delete/overwrite in updater by an unprivileged user (#14370)

Plex Media Server 1.32.5.7210 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Music) Add “Deep Cuts” station.

(Transcoder) Hardware transcoding is now supported for SDR media on AMD GPUs on Linux (#14332)

(Transcoder) Hardware transcoding is now supported when running Plex Media Server on headless Windows systems (#14332)

(Transcoder) The GPU used for transcoding can now be selected in server preferences (#14332)

(Filters) Date-based filters could be off by a day in some time zones (#14342)

(Library) Poster previews in metadata edit screen could become blank if the selected poster failed to download (#14360)

(Music) In some cases, less popular tracks were picked in stations.

(Photos) The server could exit unexpectedly when reading TIFF or RAW image files (#10924)

(Scanner) Movies and TV shows would fail to match when invoked from the scanner CLI (#14386)

(Transcoder) Hardware transcoding could fail on Intel Apollo Lake GPUs (#14359)

(Packaging) RPM packages are now signed using SHA-512 instead of SHA-1 (#14369).

Plex Media Server 1.32.5.7318 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Plex Media Server 1.32.5.7328 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Plex Media Server 1.32.5.7349 is now available to everyone.

