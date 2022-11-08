Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6364

Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.29.0.6244 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.29.1.6260 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (HTTP) Added additional startup state notifications
  • (macOS) Plex Media Server now requires macOS 10.11 or newer to run.
  • (Linux) External user-mode graphics drivers no longer need to be installed to use hardware tone mapping on Intel systems
Fixed:
  • (Auto Update) Old update files are now cleaned up upon server start.
  • (DVR) EPG data might be lost for new recordings
  • (DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios
  • (DVR) Sport events recording by team might not be shown in DVR schedule
  • (Downloads) Corrected a case where played downloaded media was not marked as played on server
  • (Photos) Photos could get reprocessed for geolocation unnecessarily
  • (Playback) Corrected playback decisions where metadata contained multiple medias and only some could be direct played or downloaded
  • (Scanner) Improvements to episode matching logic

Plex Media Server 1.29.1.6276 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Fixed:
  • Fixes an issue where 1.29.1.6260 crashes on startup for users running macOS 10.11 and 10.12

Plex Media Server 1.29.1.6316 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (HTTP) Added additional startup state notifications
  • (Linux) External user-mode graphics drivers no longer need to be installed to use hardware tone mapping on Intel systems
  • (macOS) Plex Media Server now requires macOS 10.11 or newer to run
Fixed:
  • (Auto Update) Old update files are now cleaned up upon server start.
  • (DVR) EPG data might be lost for new recordings
  • (DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios
  • (DVR) Sport events recording by team might not be shown in DVR schedule
  • (Downloads) Corrected a case where played downloaded media was not marked as played on server
  • (Maintenance) Plex Media Server could quit unexpectedly when asked to clean bundles under certain conditions
  • (Photos) Photos could get reprocessed for geolocation unnecessarily
  • (Playback) Corrected playback decisions where metadata contained multiple medias and only some could be direct played or downloaded
  • (Scanner) Improvements to episode matching logic
  • (Database) Removed potential SQL syntax error

Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6334 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Security) Support new, streamlined first-run claiming experience on macOS (#13864)
Fixed:
  • (EPG) Server might become unresposible when parsing special episodes in XMLTV guide data (#13117)
  • (IntroDetection) Decreased memory consumption for intro detection (#13361)
  • (Library) Running a Clean Bundles operation could crash the server (#13855)
  • (Maintenance) Plex Media Server could quit unexpectedly when asked to clean bundles under certain conditions (#13855)
  • (Music) Existing tracks could lose loudness data and be unable to rerun the loudness analysis (#13897)

Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6364 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Security) Support new, streamlined first-run claiming experience on macOS (#13864)
Fixed:
  • (EPG) Server might become unresposible when parsing special episodes in XMLTV guide data (#13117)
  • (IntroDetection) Decreased memory consumption for intro detection (#13361)
  • (Library) Running a Clean Bundles operation could crash the server (#13855)
  • (Maintenance) Plex Media Server could quit unexpectedly when asked to clean bundles under certain conditions (#13855)
  • (Music) Existing tracks could lose loudness data and be unable to rerun the loudness analysis (#13897)
  • (Security) Fixes to the new macOS first-run claiming process.

Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6364 is now available to everyone

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.29.2.6364
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Plex

Plex Media Server

Yzord 8 november 2022 12:26
Mijn favo mediabibliotheek. Doet wat het moet doen en is ook redelijk te snappen voor een leek. Server draait bij mij in een docker op een Synology welke ik helaas wel zelf met de hand moet upgraden.
3svb @Yzord8 november 2022 12:34
Dan is Watchtower misschien wel iets voor jouw. Daarmee update ik mijn containers automatisch, waaronder ook Plex.
containrrr/watchtower
Xantios @3svb8 november 2022 12:38
Ik raad automatische updates af.

Mocht de container bijvoorbeeld ineens extra argumenten nodig hebben start deze niet meer op (dit is mij al gebeurt)

Automatische upgrades van dingen met een eigen database (Plex maar ook dingen als GitLab) doen bij upgrades migraties op databases die lang niet gegarandeerd goed gaan.

upgraden om het upgraden is opzichzelfstaande natuurlijk al een onzinnig beginsel.

die eens in de 2 of 3 maanden even met de hand updaten en checken wat je doet is de moeite wel waard. kwestie van `docker pull` en even de container opnieuw opstarten. dat is minder werk dan uitzoeken wat er in hemelsnaam stuk is gegaan met je automatische upgrade en waarom je Plex er uit ligt
3svb @Xantios8 november 2022 12:40
Je hebt een punt, maar in de praktijk heb ik dit voor mijn containers, waaronder Plex, nog geen problemen ondervonden sinds enkel jaren ik watchtower draai.
Cabirra @Xantios8 november 2022 12:42
Mwah, Ik vind het wel fijn voor sommige dingen om het automatisch te doen.
Heb wat containers draaien, waarbij het niet echt uitmaakt mochten ze er ineens uit liggen. Daar doe ik automatisch voor.

Maar eens, voor dingen waar het belangrijk is dat ze er niet/zo min mogelijk uit liggen zou ik het ook niet zo snel doen.
Sharky @Xantios8 november 2022 12:52
Ik heb een stuk of 10 dockers die ik al jaren automatisch update via watchtower, nog nooit issues gehad. Vooralsnog heb ik me een hoop handwerk bespaard :)
ido_nl @Xantios8 november 2022 13:00
Afhankelijk of je plex ook aanbied buiten je thuisnetwerk. Als dat zo is, dan zou ik wel steeds upgraden, vooral als het security updates betreft. Je wilt dan niet achter lopen.

Ik draai plex op mn Synology NAS (niet via docker, dan kan die een bepaald stuk hardware niet gebruiken) en heb een update script die 1x week plex update als er een nieuwe versie is en als de versie al 5 dagen beschikbaar is. Dan zijn de kritische problemen vaak al bekend/opgelost.
TwistedMindNL @ido_nl8 november 2022 15:23
Ook via docker is hardware transcoding mogelijk, maar dan moet je specifiek de devices doorgeven. Op mijn DS220+ zit er een extra categorie bij docker compose, namelijk:
devices:
- /dev/dri/renderD128:/dev/dri/renderD128
- /dev/dri/card0:/dev/dri/card0
Waarvan volgens mij de bovenste het belangrijkst is!
crtxz @3svb8 november 2022 12:57
waarom niet gewoon de plex app op synology zelf maar in een docker container?
Nikvdw @crtxz8 november 2022 16:42
omdat docker-compose gewoon veel easier te managen is..
Ik draai geen enkele app van de Synology App store (buiten enkelen van Synology zelf). All mijn apps draaien in docker en kan ik in enkele minuten starten en stoppen met docker-compose + ze worden altijd automatisch geupdate met watchtower (tag:latest) (nog nooit issues mee gehad, ook al wordt het niet aangeraden)
crtxz @Nikvdw10 november 2022 17:51
ik heb geprobeerd plex in docker te draaien.
ik heb een PUID en GUID toegevoegd wat aanbevolen word voor rechten en dergelijke maar als ik de volumes bind aan de container blijven deze altijd leeg.
Heb je toevallig hier een tip voor?
Yzord @3svb8 november 2022 12:43
Ik had watchtower draaien, maar na een auto upgrade van pihole en een issue als gevolg van de auto upgrade toch maat besloten met de hand te upgraden.
MuizUnattended @Yzord8 november 2022 13:23
Je kan ook apps uitsluiten voor updates etc.
NoFate @3svb8 november 2022 12:50
waarom gewoon niet direct als syno package?
TwistedMindNL @NoFate8 november 2022 15:24
Vrij forse vertraging in updates. De Synology loopt altijd enkele versies achter.
NoFate @TwistedMindNL8 november 2022 15:25
ah, ik draai thans dezelfde versie hoor, ik download .pkg steeds via plex.tv zelf, zodra ik daarop inlog, dan zie ik een update, en die download me het .pkg bestand handmatig
Binnetie @NoFate8 november 2022 19:45
Precies dit. Dat doe ik ook.
SadisticPanda
@Yzord8 november 2022 12:48
Hang er vanaf welke docker container je hebt, die van linuxserver update automatische als je hem herstart.
Dus gewoon ergens wekelijks om 4 uur snachts docker container herstarten en je hebt altijd laatste versie....
CH4OS
@SadisticPanda9 november 2022 10:01
Die container zelf ontvangt regelmatig ook updates (ik gebruik die ook). Het is dus ook verstandig om regelmatig de container zelf te pullen. Gezien je dan ook de container moet herstarten, wordt daarna automatisch ook de nieuwste versie van Plex gedownload. ;)

Binnetie 8 november 2022 12:23
Plex werkt fijn, gebruik het nu een aantal jaar.

Mis alleen nog wel overulende settings die je kunt maken bij extern streamen. Standaard gaat hij bij een familielid op SD kwaliteit of 720P streamen terwijl ze prima in de originele kwaliteit kunnen streamen.
Moet ze daar apart op wijzen omdat ze anders naar best een wel slechte transcode kijken.

Vorige maand mijn nas uitgebreid en per ongeluk een deel van de films niet overgezet. Erg jammer. Wat ik nog wil uitzoeken is of je op de een of andere manier de database (ik heb een backup ervan op mijn laptop staan) kunt bekijken naar welke films er nu missen. Bij mij is het een reeks letters uit het alfabet maar ik weet niet meer welke films dat zijn. Iemand die dat weet? Dan kan ik kijken of het nog zinvol is om die erop te zetten.
Silence @Binnetie8 november 2022 12:53
Vaak ligt dit aan het device waar zij het mee af spelen en wat voor betanden jij aanbied.
Zie het meestal bij Chromecasts gebeuren.
Firestick en Plex op TV's lijken het altijd wel goed af te spelen.
Binnetie @Silence8 november 2022 13:03
Klopt zag ik ook. Ook de Mi Boxen doen automatisch direct stream.
Maar op telefoons weer niet. En bij Chromecasts nog steeds een nadeel dat als je een MKV hebt met PGS ondertiteling (dus een rip van een bluray) dat de Chromecast dit niet afspeelt, Plex moet transcoden maar het gewoon niet trekt. Soms is het op te lossen door er een losse SRT ondertiteling bij te zetten waarna het afspeelt als een zonnetje.
Justevo @Binnetie8 november 2022 12:29
Mis alleen nog wel overulende settings die je kunt maken bij extern streamen. Standaard gaat hij bij een familielid op SD kwaliteit of 720P streamen terwijl ze prima in de originele kwaliteit kunnen streamen.
Moet ze daar apart op wijzen omdat ze anders naar best een wel slechte transcode kijken.
Vind dit ook bloed irritant. Volgens mij is dat ooit ontstaan uit het idee dat iedereen met elke internetsnelheid zou moeten kunnen kijken. Het is mij een raadsel waarom ze dit niet veranderen.
whiner @Justevo8 november 2022 16:43
Dit kun je op je server gewoon instellen welke resolutie hij standaard moet pakken bij externe verbindingen.

https://www.plexopedia.co...to-change-remote-quality/
Justevo @whiner8 november 2022 19:02
Werkt helaas niet, is ook een algemeen bekend issue. Je kan instellen wat je wilt, maar hij zal altijd standaard 720p pakken. Ik heb al jaren meerdere users op m'n Plex server en het heeft nog nooit gewerkt. Bij elke aflevering of film die wordt gekeken moet je de kwaliteit handmatig verhogen.
Hydranet @Justevo9 november 2022 10:09
Ik heb ook meerdere mensen die mijn Plexserver gebruiken, iemand met een LG tv, iemand met een Nvidia Shield en nadat ze "Original Quality" hebben ingesteld onder "Video" in de algemene instellingen dat blijft dat ook voor alles wat je afspeelt. Alleen die "Maximum" Quality setting lijkt alleen een instelling te zijn op mijn mobiel met Android want daar kan ik geen "Original Quality" selecteren. Ook als ik daar "Maximum" quality instel hoef ik dat maar 1x te doen en geld dat ook voor de volgende films/series, want iedere keer als ik iets afspeel zie ik gewoon 1080p terug in mijn dashboard. Of bedoel jij iets anders?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 15:01]

Horatius @Binnetie8 november 2022 12:30
Wat je kan doen is een SQLite INTERSECT tussen de 2 databases, het resultaat daarvan haal je af van je oude backup en zou je een resultaat moeten hebben welke films er missen.
Binnetie @Horatius8 november 2022 13:01
Haha daar heb ik geen verstand van.
Ik ben al met Gaps in de weer geweest, maar krijg het programma niet draaiende in Windows. Heb nu even geen trek om er een docker voor te installeren. Zie deze site: https://github.com/JasonHHouse/gaps
Horatius @Binnetie8 november 2022 13:47
Gaps doet iets anders dan echt missende films en wat ik hier boven typte is vrij eenvoudige SQL queries. Zelfs als je daar geen verstand van hebt zou het je niet meer dan een avond moeten kosten denk ik.

*Gaps vult je collectie aan, niet als er echt dingen missen

Maar als je gewoon je DB van plex wilt bekijken kan je sqlitebrowser gebruiken vermoed ik, daarmee zou je denk ik ook die INTERSECT mee kunnen doen.
ASS-Ware @Binnetie8 november 2022 15:14
Plex werkt fijn, gebruik het nu een aantal jaar.

Mis alleen nog wel overulende settings die je kunt maken bij extern streamen. Standaard gaat hij bij een familielid op SD kwaliteit of 720P streamen terwijl ze prima in de originele kwaliteit kunnen streamen.
Moet ze daar apart op wijzen omdat ze anders naar best een wel slechte transcode kijken.

Vorige maand mijn nas uitgebreid en per ongeluk een deel van de films niet overgezet. Erg jammer. Wat ik nog wil uitzoeken is of je op de een of andere manier de database (ik heb een backup ervan op mijn laptop staan) kunt bekijken naar welke films er nu missen. Bij mij is het een reeks letters uit het alfabet maar ik weet niet meer welke films dat zijn. Iemand die dat weet? Dan kan ik kijken of het nog zinvol is om die erop te zetten.
Plex laat dan toch de films zien met een kruisje erdoor?
Of heb je de trashcal geleegd?
Binnetie @ASS-Ware8 november 2022 15:17
Blijkbaar is de boel gewist want ik zag geen rode kruizen van films die misten
ASS-Ware @Binnetie8 november 2022 15:20
Misschien heb je automatisch trashcan legen aan staan.
Binnetie @ASS-Ware8 november 2022 15:23
Ik zal het eens nalopen. Zou best kunnen. Maar goed, ik kwam zo al tot een aantal collecties die ontbraken. Die voeg ik nog even toe. En voor de rest is het jammer.
Orky Rulez @Binnetie8 november 2022 20:03
Mja dat lijkt me niet iets waarvoor je naar Plex moet kijken, maar een media database programma zoals Radarr voor moet gebruiken
Binnetie @Orky Rulez8 november 2022 20:05
Daar heb ik er toevallig een aantal mee teruggehaald. Maar dat was omdat ik deze niet verwijderd had uit Radarr. Normaal als een film aan mn gewenste kwaliteit voldoet dan verwijder ik hem ik uit Radarr.
LordLuc 8 november 2022 14:46
Is Plex beter dan Kodi?
Ik gebruik Kodi al jaren. Maar ja. Sommige dingen werken niet lekker.
Bijv. ik wil mijn anime, hentai en reguliere series gescheiden houden.
Nu moet ik playlists aanmaken, bladeren naar pad, etc. etc.
En sommige dingen worden niet gescraped, moet ik het weer met de hand doen.
ASS-Ware @LordLuc8 november 2022 15:17
Is Plex beter dan Kodi?
Plex is heel anders dan Kodi.
Niet echt goed te vergelijken.
Groot voordeel van Kodi is dat deze ook iso’s kan afspelen.
Groot voordeel van Plex is het grote aantal clients en een server die bijhoudt wat je allemaal al hebt gekeken.
Nikvdw @LordLuc8 november 2022 16:43
Kodi is blijven hangen in het vorige decenium. Ben er al jaren vanaf.
CH4OS
@LordLuc9 november 2022 10:03
In Plex kun je diverse libraries aanmaken, die elk een eigen root map hebben. :) Lijkt mij niet veel anders dan Kodi.
6Pac 8 november 2022 19:00
Ook bijna volledig tevreden.

Plex pass gebruiker (oneindige licentie)
Ik ben van een Plex server op mijn pc over naar een Plex server op mijn NAS en het streamt verder vlekkeloos via Wifi (6E) en zonder haperen naar verschillende NVIDIA shields op verschillende verdiepingen in mijn woning (heb er 3 in totaal)

Het enige waar ik me aan stoor is dat ik niet handmatig een ondertitel kan kiezen wat bij een andere streaming apps zoals kodi of vlc wel kan.
Ook al staat de srt file in dezelfde map als het media wil Plex toch geforceerd online naar een ondertitel zoeken.
ASS-Ware @6Pac8 november 2022 19:32
Ook bijna volledig tevreden.

Plex pass gebruiker (oneindige licentie)
Ik ben van een Plex server op mijn pc over naar een Plex server op mijn NAS en het streamt verder vlekkeloos via Wifi (6E) en zonder haperen naar verschillende NVIDIA shields op verschillende verdiepingen in mijn woning (heb er 3 in totaal)

Het enige waar ik me aan stoor is dat ik niet handmatig een ondertitel kan kiezen wat bij een andere streaming apps zoals kodi of vlc wel kan.
Ook al staat de srt file in dezelfde map als het media wil Plex toch geforceerd online naar een ondertitel zoeken.
Heeft de srt dan dezelfde filename als de video plus .nl.srt?
6Pac @ASS-Ware8 november 2022 19:43
Excuus, ik was niet helemaal duidelijk.

Als de srt dezelfde naam heeft en direct in dezelfde map aanwezig is als het medium wel, maar ik ben nogal lui en laat de srt files zoals ze zijn zonder ze te hernoemen of naast het medium te kopiëren.
:+
Met bijv Mcp-be of Kodi heb je de optie "load external" of iets dergelijks zonder dat de .srt dezelfde naam hoeft te hebben als het medium, of waar het ook opgeslagen is.
ASS-Ware @6Pac8 november 2022 19:49
Excuus, ik was niet helemaal duidelijk.

Als de srt dezelfde naam heeft en direct in dezelfde map aanwezig is als het medium wel, maar ik ben nogal lui en laat de srt files zoals ze zijn zonder ze te hernoemen of naast het medium te kopiëren.
:+
Met bijv Mcp-be of Kodi heb je de optie "load external" of iets dergelijks zonder dat de .srt dezelfde naam hoeft te hebben als het medium, of waar het ook opgeslagen is.
Bij Plex kun je hem ook kiezen, als hij dezelfde naam heeft als de video, los van de extensie.
6Pac @ASS-Ware8 november 2022 19:52
Ok dan zal ik dat eens moeten proberen.
Thanks! :)
AlfABetA 8 november 2022 14:15
Heb ook Plex server, en is gewoon zeer fijne software. Ik heb ook andere media servers geprobeerd, gewoon als test, maar kom toch altijd weer terug bij plex. Ik draai de plex server op de synology, en 4 externe steams doet deze makkelijk (direct play) Inderdaad alleen jammer dat je soms andere moet wijzen om hun client goed in te stellen.
Simkin 8 november 2022 14:31
Ik begrijp niet dat Plex geen HW decoding ondersteund voor AMD GPUs. Dat is de reden waarom ik liever Jellyfin gebruik voor bepaalde content.
ASS-Ware 8 november 2022 15:19
Ik heb al heel lang een issue met Plex op de Apple TV 4K.
Soms als ik iets pauzeer en later verder ga, dan loopt het beeld niet meer zo soepel.
Dan moet ik 1 of 2 keer opnieuw pause/play doen en dan loopt ie weer goed.
Hebben anderen dit ook?
thias88 8 november 2022 15:54
Geweldige software! Gebruik het al jaren.
Lifelogger 8 november 2022 19:41
Wat maakt Plex beter dan Jellyfin?
Orky Rulez @Lifelogger8 november 2022 20:12
Je schoonmoeder kan het gebruiken

