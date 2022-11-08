Versie 1.29.2.6364 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.29.0.6244 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.29.1.6260 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (HTTP) Added additional startup state notifications

(macOS) Plex Media Server now requires macOS 10.11 or newer to run.

(Linux) External user-mode graphics drivers no longer need to be installed to use hardware tone mapping on Intel systems Fixed: (Auto Update) Old update files are now cleaned up upon server start.

(DVR) EPG data might be lost for new recordings

(DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios

(DVR) Sport events recording by team might not be shown in DVR schedule

(Downloads) Corrected a case where played downloaded media was not marked as played on server

(Photos) Photos could get reprocessed for geolocation unnecessarily

(Playback) Corrected playback decisions where metadata contained multiple medias and only some could be direct played or downloaded

(Scanner) Improvements to episode matching logic Plex Media Server 1.29.1.6276 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) Fixed: Fixes an issue where 1.29.1.6260 crashes on startup for users running macOS 10.11 and 10.12 Plex Media Server 1.29.1.6316 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (HTTP) Added additional startup state notifications

(Linux) External user-mode graphics drivers no longer need to be installed to use hardware tone mapping on Intel systems

(macOS) Plex Media Server now requires macOS 10.11 or newer to run Fixed: (Auto Update) Old update files are now cleaned up upon server start.

(DVR) EPG data might be lost for new recordings

(DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios

(DVR) Sport events recording by team might not be shown in DVR schedule

(Downloads) Corrected a case where played downloaded media was not marked as played on server

(Maintenance) Plex Media Server could quit unexpectedly when asked to clean bundles under certain conditions

(Photos) Photos could get reprocessed for geolocation unnecessarily

(Playback) Corrected playback decisions where metadata contained multiple medias and only some could be direct played or downloaded

(Scanner) Improvements to episode matching logic

(Database) Removed potential SQL syntax error Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6334 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Security) Support new, streamlined first-run claiming experience on macOS (#13864) Fixed: (EPG) Server might become unresposible when parsing special episodes in XMLTV guide data (#13117)

(IntroDetection) Decreased memory consumption for intro detection (#13361)

(Library) Running a Clean Bundles operation could crash the server (#13855)

(Maintenance) Plex Media Server could quit unexpectedly when asked to clean bundles under certain conditions (#13855)

(Music) Existing tracks could lose loudness data and be unable to rerun the loudness analysis (#13897) Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6364 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Security) Support new, streamlined first-run claiming experience on macOS (#13864) Fixed: (EPG) Server might become unresposible when parsing special episodes in XMLTV guide data (#13117)

(IntroDetection) Decreased memory consumption for intro detection (#13361)

(Library) Running a Clean Bundles operation could crash the server (#13855)

(Maintenance) Plex Media Server could quit unexpectedly when asked to clean bundles under certain conditions (#13855)

(Music) Existing tracks could lose loudness data and be unable to rerun the loudness analysis (#13897)

(Security) Fixes to the new macOS first-run claiming process. Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6364 is now available to everyone