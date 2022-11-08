Versie 5.12.6 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Nieuw in deze uitgave is onder meer dat het programma nu ook in het Nederlands is te gebruiken. De complete changelog is hieronder te vinden.

General features Dutch language support

The Zoom client now supports Dutch. By default, Zoom will match the operating system’s language if supported and users can manually select a language of their choice.

The Zoom client now supports Dutch. By default, Zoom will match the operating system’s language if supported and users can manually select a language of their choice. Support for RelayState with SSO authentication

Zoom SSO authentication protocols have been enhanced to provide the ability for deep linking within SSO responses, ensuring users are authenticated before joining a meeting or viewing a cloud recording, as well as automatically authenticating on the client when launching the application. This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

Zoom SSO authentication protocols have been enhanced to provide the ability for deep linking within SSO responses, ensuring users are authenticated before joining a meeting or viewing a cloud recording, as well as automatically authenticating on the client when launching the application. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Reorder desktop client tabs

Desktop client users can adjust the order of product tabs on the desktop client, prioritizing the products they use the most. This can be done by dragging-and-dropping the tabs directly, or under the General tab of the client settings. Meeting/webinar features Screen share preview

When starting a share session, the sharer can hover their mouse near the floating toolbar and view a preview of the shared content other participants are seeing on their devices. This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend update currently scheduled for November 9, 2022.

When starting a share session, the sharer can hover their mouse near the floating toolbar and view a preview of the shared content other participants are seeing on their devices. This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend update currently scheduled for November 9, 2022. Enhanced participants list for multi-device users

When a user pairs the Zoom desktop or mobile app with a local Zoom Room or Zoom for Home device and joins a meeting or webinar, the Participants list will display these redundant attendees grouped and nested to better convey these associations between users and devices. Meeting features Enhanced formatting for in-meeting chat

In-meeting chat is being enhanced to support more advanced forms of messaging, including in-line image previews, rich text formatting, screenshots, and message quoting. Messages can also be deleted after being sent.

In-meeting chat is being enhanced to support more advanced forms of messaging, including in-line image previews, rich text formatting, screenshots, and message quoting. Messages can also be deleted after being sent. Support for up to 1000 participants in E2EE Meetings

End-to-end encrypted meetings can support up to 1000 total participants. Previously, the maximum was 200 participants. Large Meeting add-on requirements still apply.

End-to-end encrypted meetings can support up to 1000 total participants. Previously, the maximum was 200 participants. Large Meeting add-on requirements still apply. Pair with Zoom Room and transfer a live meeting

Pairing with a Zoom Room can also be initiated within the Zoom meeting window, facilitating easier transferring of that meeting to the local Zoom Room. Previously, you had to pair with a Zoom Room outside of an active meeting, before being able to transfer. This requires Zoom Room version 5.12.6 or higher. Whiteboard features Enhanced Whiteboard menu

The in-meeting menus have been updated, to more closely match the menus in the out-of-meeting whiteboard experience. This includes an improved right-click menu, additional editing options for shapes, and a zoom menu on mobile.

The in-meeting menus have been updated, to more closely match the menus in the out-of-meeting whiteboard experience. This includes an improved right-click menu, additional editing options for shapes, and a zoom menu on mobile. Additional shapes

Additional shapes are available for Whiteboard including more basic shapes, flowchart symbols, UML symbols, and equations.

Additional shapes are available for Whiteboard including more basic shapes, flowchart symbols, UML symbols, and equations. Follow along with presenter

When collaborating on a Whiteboard during a live meeting, participants can request to follow a specific editor or request all others to follow them. When following, your view of the canvas is tied to their view of the canvas.

When collaborating on a Whiteboard during a live meeting, participants can request to follow a specific editor or request all others to follow them. When following, your view of the canvas is tied to their view of the canvas. Rich-text options for text objects

In-meeting created text objects, sticky notes, and shapes can be more finely formatted with additional rich-text options, including bold, italics, underline, font size, bulleted and numbered lists, and more. Team Chat features Multiple admins for a chat channel

Channel owners can designate up to 50 admins to help manage a chat channel.

Channel owners can designate up to 50 admins to help manage a chat channel. Support for messages only visible to you

Some messages sent by Zoom Apps in Team Chat are marked Only visible to you. These messages are only visible to the specific user who triggered the actions because they are user-specific and not suitable for the wider audience.

Some messages sent by Zoom Apps in Team Chat are marked Only visible to you. These messages are only visible to the specific user who triggered the actions because they are user-specific and not suitable for the wider audience. Control for scheduling a meeting through Zoom Team Chat

Zoom Team Chat users can schedule meetings directly within a chat channel, which will automatically invite all members of that chat channel to the resulting calendar event. This feature currently only supports the Contacts and Calendar integration with Google and requires version 5.11.3 or higher.

Zoom Team Chat users can schedule meetings directly within a chat channel, which will automatically invite all members of that chat channel to the resulting calendar event. This feature currently only supports the Contacts and Calendar integration with Google and requires version 5.11.3 or higher. Virtual background and touch up appearance support for Video Messaging

When sending a Video Message in Zoom Chat, the user’s previously selected virtual background and their touch up setting are applied to the video. An option to open virtual background and filter settings is provided for quick access. This feature is available for all accounts, and no longer must be enabled by Zoom. The device must support the virtual background type you want to utilize.

When sending a Video Message in Zoom Chat, the user’s previously selected virtual background and their touch up setting are applied to the video. An option to open virtual background and filter settings is provided for quick access. This feature is available for all accounts, and no longer must be enabled by Zoom. The device must support the virtual background type you want to utilize. Get Started section for new Team Chat users

New users interacting with Team Chat for the first time are provided with a getting started guide to help them onboard with using Zoom Team Chat more efficiently. Phone features Chat notifications for missed calls

With the power pack license, receptionists can quickly send a chat message to a recipient that missed a call. The receptionist can enable a setting to determine if the note happens during or after a call. If leaving a phone number in the note, it can be clicked to be dialed directly from the chat. Contact Center features View and edit address book

Agents can access and navigate the address book from the Zoom desktop client. They can also initiate outbound engagements from address book contacts, and edit contact attributes for active/closed engagements.

Agents can access and navigate the address book from the Zoom desktop client. They can also initiate outbound engagements from address book contacts, and edit contact attributes for active/closed engagements. Mirror video

Agents and consumers can mirror their video during a video engagement.

Agents and consumers can mirror their video during a video engagement. Release engagements back to queue

Agents or supervisors in an active manually routed voice or video engagement can release engagement back to the queue if needed.

Agents or supervisors in an active manually routed voice or video engagement can release engagement back to the queue if needed. Enhancement to voice call transferring

When supervisors or agents transfer a voice call to another contact center user, they will be notified if the user is available. If the user isn’t available, they can transfer to a voicemail inbox accessible by the user (if applicable).

When supervisors or agents transfer a voice call to another contact center user, they will be notified if the user is available. If the user isn’t available, they can transfer to a voicemail inbox accessible by the user (if applicable). Support for USB headsets

Supervisors and agents can use supported USB headsets to mute/unmute, accept, or adjust the volume during video engagements.

Supervisors and agents can use supported USB headsets to mute/unmute, accept, or adjust the volume during video engagements. SMS from voice engagement

Agents or supervisors can click SMS in the Profile tab to easily start a new SMS engagement while in an active voice engagement. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue with GIF searches returning a network error, rather than stating no matching images found

Resolved an issue regarding poor whiteboard performance with high numbers of concurrent editors

Resolved an issue for a subset of users in China regarding incorrect SSO redirects

Resolved an issue regarding participants failing to be reassigned to a breakout room

Resolved an issue regarding Zoom Phone call history not updating properly

Resolved an issue regarding various incorrect UI localizations

Resolved an issue regarding older SMS messages not being available

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding potential crashes when receiving shared content on specific network configurations

Resolved an issue regarding Apple Trackpad not scrolling properly

Resolved an issue regarding failed calls to imported contacts initiated through the search bar

Resolved an issue regarding the Zoom Phone Power Pack widget not automatically hiding itself

Resolved an issue regarding warm call transfers displaying an incorrect number for the intended transfer

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent object resizing behavior

Resolved an issue when locking a Windows computer, the Desk Phone settings on the desktop client are lost

Resolved an issue regarding captions not displaying properly on dual-monitor configurations