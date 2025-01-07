Versie 6.3.5 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom Workplace is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Meeting features Users can send contact requests with a prefilled message during Zoom meetings through the Profile Card. When sending a contact request, the message field automatically includes contextual information about the current meeting, including the meeting name and date. This prefilled message helps recipients understand the context of the connection request, making it easier to identify and accept contact requests from meeting participants. Webinar features Hosts can schedule webinars to start with a pre-recorded video and automatically roll over to a live session after the recording completes. Hosts have the option to end the simulive portion early and transition to live manually. Attendees experience a seamless transition from the pre-recorded content to the live segment. Hosts and panelists are notified before the rollover to prepare for the live portion. This feature ensures webinars start on time with engaging content while enabling live interaction with the audience. Users must be on Zoom Workplace App version 6.3.5 or later to use this feature. Team Chat features Code blocks now support syntax highlighting for various languages, with automatic language detection when pasting code. Users can also choose a different language from a dropdown within the code block. Note : This feature is available only on the desktop app. Mail and Calendar features Users can view the updated email card design when sharing an email to Team chat. The new design improves the visual consistency and user experience across the Zoom Workplace app. Clips features Users can report issues related to Zoom Clips directly from the Report Problem list of the Zoom Workplace App. The sub-list for Clips includes options such as Recorder , Library in web browser , Library in Zoom app , and Others . This feature allows users to provide feedback and report problems specific to the Zoom Clips, enabling better support and improvements. Phone features Account owners and admins can set channel names and descriptions up to 64 characters for Zoom Push to Talk. This enhancement enables more descriptive and meaningful channel identifiers. The increased length is configurable through the admin web portal and API, though the Zoom app will not reflect the full name. Admins will be informed to adopt a naming convention as the Zoom app may have limited display space. Contact Center features Agents can now see consumers' actual name instead of the generic Consumer label in the Zoom Contact Center interface during video engagement. The system displays names based on available information, prioritizing the preferred name, then the first and last name combination, first name only, or last name only. These names appear in agent ringing notifications, profile tabs, the active sections of the left navigation, and engagement headers. This update enables agents to deliver more personalized service by clearly identifying the consumers they are assisting. Resolved issues Resolved an issue in the Zoom Workplace App where the All History and Caller ID sections displayed incorrect names

Resolved an issue causing error code 105035 to appear when users attempted to share their screen

Resolved an issue where the update prompt failed to initiate the update process after exiting a meeting

Resolved an issue where stopping screen sharing caused Zoom windows to consolidate onto one monitor and incorrectly resize the second window

Resolved an issue in the Outlook plugin where users encountered Error 5026 when scheduling or managing meetings

Resolved an issue where the incorrect user profile picture was displayed during incoming calls

Resolved an issue where the Team Chat window did not auto-scroll to display new messages in a thread

Resolved an issue where the scroll bar in the Background & Effects window became unresponsive during live meetings

Resolved an issue where recurring meetings with registration lost their recurrence and registrant data after starting the first instance of the meeting

Resolved an issue where the Zoom Workplace app window would freeze when closing the application

Resolved an issue preventing users from viewing scheduled events on the calendar