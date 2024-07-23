Versie 6.1.5 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General features Enhanced contact invitation: Users can send contact invites with optional messages from the Contacts tab, Team Chat, and during a meeting. Meeting/webinar features 3-dot menu for uniform multi-share features: To enhance presenter control over shared content directly from the meeting window, a 3-dot menu will be added to each shared tab. This update will ensure that presenters can access features such as Pause Share, Stop Share, and Share Computer Sound uniformly across all share types, significantly enhancing their ability to manage shared content during meetings. Meeting features In-meeting contact request with message: Zoom is simplifying the contact invitation process, making it easier for users to connect with external users directly during meetings. This enhancement includes the ability to send contact requests and add a brief message while in the meeting.

Persistent AI Companion toolbar access in meetings without hosts

Meeting participants will see the AI Companion buttons when a user joins a meeting without a host present. Previously, meetings enabled with AI Companion will not display the AI Companion features if the host is not yet present in the meeting.

Meeting participants will see the AI Companion buttons when a user joins a meeting without a host present. Previously, meetings enabled with AI Companion will not display the AI Companion features if the host is not yet present in the meeting. Zoom AI Companion universal toggle for easy enablement

Account owners and admins of Zoom Workplace Pro accounts can enable several AI Companion features with a single click within the Workplace app and Web Portal settings. The single AI Companion admin setting will be available within the Workplace desktop app settings and Zoom Web Portal account settings. Users in the account still will be in control of when AI Companion gets used.

Account owners and admins of Zoom Workplace Pro accounts can enable several AI Companion features with a single click within the Workplace app and Web Portal settings. The single AI Companion admin setting will be available within the Workplace desktop app settings and Zoom Web Portal account settings. Users in the account still will be in control of when AI Companion gets used. Ability to pre-approve users for automatic local recording

Account owners and admins can enable their users to automatically grant certain meeting participants and those with specific domains the ability to locally record without needing the host to grant these users access during the meeting. Previously, Zoom only allows hosts to grant permission for users to record, requiring host intervention before a recording can start.

Account owners and admins can enable their users to automatically grant certain meeting participants and those with specific domains the ability to locally record without needing the host to grant these users access during the meeting. Previously, Zoom only allows hosts to grant permission for users to record, requiring host intervention before a recording can start. Enhanced Meeting Summaries with OCR in Zoom

To improve the accuracy of the meeting summary, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) will now be used to refine the meeting transcript when generating the summary using the content shared on the user's screen during the meeting. By converting images of text into a machine-readable text format, OCR makes it easier to extract and organize important information from the meeting. Releasing later this month, in-meeting chat messages (excluding direct messages) will also be used to refine the meeting transcript and provide additional context when generating the summary. Webinar features Warning when ending a Simulive webinar

Zoom addresses the issue of hosts unintentionally ending Simulive webinars by introducing a confirmation step in the desktop, mobile, and browser apps. A host doesn't have to be present in the webinar. It is important they use the Leave option when they exit the webinar, because if they end it, no attendees can continue to watch the simulive. Team Chat features Enhancements to keyboard shortcuts

Users can use the Cmd/Ctrl + K keyboard shortcut to insert hyperlinks in chat messages. If no text or URL is selected, the modal opens for users to enter text and a URL. If the user has text selected and a URL copied, the text will be automatically hyperlinked. Users can click on hyperlinked text to edit or remove the hyperlink. This provides a more efficient way to insert hyperlinks in chat messages.

Users can use the Cmd/Ctrl + K keyboard shortcut to insert hyperlinks in chat messages. If no text or URL is selected, the modal opens for users to enter text and a URL. If the user has text selected and a URL copied, the text will be automatically hyperlinked. Users can click on hyperlinked text to edit or remove the hyperlink. This provides a more efficient way to insert hyperlinks in chat messages. Enhanced trending GIF display in Zoom Team Chat

Users can view daily trending GIFs by default when opening the GIF panel in Zoom Team Chat. The layout has an improved waterfall style grid that supports light and dark mode. This provides users with a more engaging and visually appealing GIF integration experience.

Users can view daily trending GIFs by default when opening the GIF panel in Zoom Team Chat. The layout has an improved waterfall style grid that supports light and dark mode. This provides users with a more engaging and visually appealing GIF integration experience. Add Jump to message option in the Resources tab

Users can click on a Jump to message option for any asset listed in the Resources tab to quickly view the original message and its context. This option navigates users directly to the chat stream at the point where the asset was originally shared, with the original message highlighted for easy identification. This enhancement improves the overall user experience by facilitating better understanding and collaboration within the Zoom Team Chat environment.

Users can click on a Jump to message option for any asset listed in the Resources tab to quickly view the original message and its context. This option navigates users directly to the chat stream at the point where the asset was originally shared, with the original message highlighted for easy identification. This enhancement improves the overall user experience by facilitating better understanding and collaboration within the Zoom Team Chat environment. Enhancements to adding members in channels

Users can seamlessly manage members in Zoom Team Chat channels. The chat member modal features an Add member button prominently placed above the member list. This enhanced experience simplifies the process of adding members. Mail and Calendar features Zoom Calendar advanced room support

Users can access Zoom Rooms details, including their location and maximum capacity. They can find their frequently used rooms for quick rebooking, alongside a list of recommended and available room options. The enhanced filtering options allow users to refine their search further, filtering rooms based on floor level, maximum capacity, and location parameters such as site, state, or city. This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

Users can access Zoom Rooms details, including their location and maximum capacity. They can find their frequently used rooms for quick rebooking, alongside a list of recommended and available room options. The enhanced filtering options allow users to refine their search further, filtering rooms based on floor level, maximum capacity, and location parameters such as site, state, or city. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Calendar: Enhanced shortcuts

Users can right-click an event to modify its color, RSVP, or delete it. For events that are not modifiable by event attendees, attendees can still change the event color, which is only reflected on their local calendar.

Users can right-click an event to modify its color, RSVP, or delete it. For events that are not modifiable by event attendees, attendees can still change the event color, which is only reflected on their local calendar. Calendar weekly transition animation

Users can experience a more intuitive interface with the addition of weekly transition animations when switching from the previous week to the next.

Users can experience a more intuitive interface with the addition of weekly transition animations when switching from the previous week to the next. Addition of a private event icon

Users can differentiate visually between public and private events with the addition of a private event icon to small, medium, and full event cards, as well as to the calendar side panel. Clips features Ability to switch recording type while recording

Users can switch recording types during a recording session, enabling you to toggle between screen recording, camera-only recording, and combined screen and camera recording. This enhancement provides more flexibility for Clips users by enabling changes in recording type without stopping the session.

Users can switch recording types during a recording session, enabling you to toggle between screen recording, camera-only recording, and combined screen and camera recording. This enhancement provides more flexibility for Clips users by enabling changes in recording type without stopping the session. Playlist management

Clips owners can organize their clips into playlists.

Clips owners can organize their clips into playlists. Ability to share clips from Team Chat

Users can share existing clips from Team Chat, previewing them through thumbnails and assigning appropriate permissions like viewer access for chat sharing. Additionally, users can create new clips directly within the file chooser and preview entire clips before selecting them, improving usability and integration across platforms. Phone features Call recording transcription available in multiple languages

Additional languages are integrated across various Zoom Phone features. Users can select from a wider range of languages for call recording transcription, including Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), German, French (France and Canada), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish (EU and US). This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

Additional languages are integrated across various Zoom Phone features. Users can select from a wider range of languages for call recording transcription, including Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), German, French (France and Canada), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish (EU and US). This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Aimed call park retrieval for desktop and mobile devices - Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android

Users can view and retrieve parked calls, park calls to specified locations, and configure park locations using keys and positions on their desktop and mobile devices, using the Zoom app. This feature aligns the call park experience across IP devices and desktop/mobile apps, enabling users to manage parked calls consistently regardless of their device. Contact Center features Improved agent experience for warm transfers

Agents using the CTI connector can select which person (the original caller or the person they are transferring the call to) to talk to during a warm transfer. They can easily swap between the two parties before completing or canceling the transfer. When transferring to another agent or supervisor, or to a Zoom Phone user, agents have the same warm transfer experience. While the agent initiates the transfer and talks to the other party, the original caller hears music. This feature eliminates friction for agents who need to gather additional information from the original caller before completing the transfer.

Agents using the CTI connector can select which person (the original caller or the person they are transferring the call to) to talk to during a warm transfer. They can easily swap between the two parties before completing or canceling the transfer. When transferring to another agent or supervisor, or to a Zoom Phone user, agents have the same warm transfer experience. While the agent initiates the transfer and talks to the other party, the original caller hears music. This feature eliminates friction for agents who need to gather additional information from the original caller before completing the transfer. Visual indicator for new messages in Zoom Contact Center

Agents using the Zoom Contact Center CTI connector can now receive visual and audio notifications for new inbound unread messages from end consumers across various channels, including SMS, chat, Facebook, WhatsApp, and video. The visual notification displays a count of new messages for background engagements, helping agents stay aware of incoming messages even when multitasking or working on multiple engagements simultaneously. This feature improves agent responsiveness and ensures timely responses to consumer inquiries. Resolved issues Resolved an issue where the chat window did not display properly for a subset of users during Zoom Contact Center video engagements

Resolved an issue where a subset of users with a Microsoft Outlook calendar integration via MAPI received errors upon opening Outlook

Resolved an issue with the Microsoft Outlook MAPI calendar integration where meetings were deleted when a participant declined the meeting

Resolved an issue where embedded links in Whiteboards did not open from Shared Spaces

Resolved an issue where voicemail history sometimes showed an incorrect date

Resolved an issue where users were unable to star a subset of common area phones