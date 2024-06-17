Versie 6.1.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes to existing features Back, Forward and History button to support navigation to additional product area tabs

The Zoom Workplace app’s Back, Forward, and History buttons that initially supported Team Chat are expanded to support navigation to additional product area tabs such as Calendar, Contacts, Clips, Whiteboards, and other products available from the More menu. General features Synchronized presence from Zoom to Microsoft

When configured and enabled by their account owner or admins, users can seamlessly synchronize their presence from Zoom to Microsoft, maintaining a consistent representation across both platforms. Users can trigger manual presence changes through their Zoom app. Actions such as making a call or joining a Zoom Meeting will also change a user's presence which will then be pushed and reflected in Microsoft 365 with this capability enabled. This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on the External Presence Service, currently scheduled for June 28, 2024.

When a user clicks on Report problem, they can easily select the type of problem they would like to report and now have an option to include an attachment and capture a screenshot. Log files are now included with submissions by default (but can be excluded by a user). Diagnostic memory logs are now saved in encrypted form in both local storage and memory and are limited to 3 files that are 20 MB maximum in size each.

The Zoom Workplace app for Windows is transitioning AI-related video features to run on the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), specifically for virtual background and portrait lighting. This aims to provide users with extended battery life and reduced CPU load. This is applicable to Windows machines with Intel Meteor Lake and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite & Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processors.

To provide a more seamless meeting experience, reducing disruptions and missed call minutes caused by forced updates before joining a meeting, the Zoom desktop app for Windows (.exe package) can push version upgrades while the app is not running for users with auto updates enabled. Meeting/webinar features Support keyboard shortcuts for in-meeting reactions

Users that rely on accessibility features currently face challenges accessing in-meeting reactions due to the extensive tabbing required. To address this, new keyboard shortcuts will be introduced to enable quicker and more efficient submission of reactions, facilitating timely and appropriate participation in call-and-response or voting activities. This improvement aims to provide a seamless experience for accessibility users, allowing them to give instant feedback without delays.New keyboard shortcut scope for this release are as follows: Open meeting reactions panel

macOS: Shift + Command + Y

Windows: Ctrl + Shift + Y Send meeting reaction clapping hands

macOS: Option + Command + 4

Windows: Alt + Shift + 4 Send meeting reaction thumbs up

macOS: Option + Command + 5

Windows: Alt +Shift+ 5 Send meeting reaction love

macOS: Option + Command + 6

Windows: Alt +Shift+ 6 Send meeting reaction haha

macOS: Option + Command + 7

Windows: Alt +Shift+ 7 Send meeting reaction wow

macOS: Option + Command + 8

Windows: Alt +Shift+ 8 Send meeting reaction celebrate

macOS: Option + Command + 9

Windows: Alt + Shift + 9

Zoom is updating the labeling of recording options, from Local Recordings to Computer Recordings, to clearly differentiate between recordings stored on a user's computer and those stored in Zoom cloud. This change aims to improve clarity and simplify the selection of recording options across Zoom's app and web settings, enhancing the overall user experience with Zoom's recording features. Meeting features Multi-share - View newest share tab

The Multi-Share feature allows participants to share multiple content items and types simultaneously in a meeting. This capability benefits users by organizing each shared item into tabs, making it easier to follow along with the meeting activities. With the latest enhancement to this feature, participants can be directed to the newest share tab so they stay up-to-date with the meeting's flow.

When using Multi-Share during meetings, users will be able to see all of the shares including shares from iPad/iPhone, second camera, and shared video files in the tabbed meeting experience. Additionally, new modals will inform users about Multi-Share when sharing restrictions occur, prompting them to enable the feature or request its enablement from the host so hosts and participants are aware of Multi-Share's availability, allowing for enhanced sharing and collaboration during meetings.

Zoom introduces a Don't show this again option for common in-meeting disclaimer prompts: Meeting recording (including Meeting recording shared with Zoom Revenue Accelerator), AI Companion, Livestreaming, and durable captions. This feature only affects internal meetings. This feature will not appear for disclaimers that have been set up with a custom disclaimer. Controllable by admins at the Account and Group levels, this feature allows users to avoid repeated prompts in future internal meetings after acknowledging them once. Admins can disable this feature if they prefer users to acknowledge each prompt, and users can reset their preferences from the Web portal settings.

Zoom is enhancing the Meetings experience by consolidating visual effect settings, making it easier for users to adjust their video appearance and backgrounds. Now, users can adjust lighting, add background blurs, virtual backgrounds, and more from one place. Webinar features View main stage in Backstage before webinar starts for attendees

Hosts and panelists can view the main stage in Zoom Webinar Backstage even when the webinar is not yet open for attendees. The Live Feed preview will display what's happening on the main stage instead of showing an Off Air message. This enhancement allows hosts and panelists to practice and familiarize themselves with the Backstage experience before attendees join.

Zoom now enables webinar hosts to manage and adjust the status of webinar resources directly during the scheduling process. This feature allows hosts to enable or disable specific items as needed before the webinar begins.

Zoom is introducing a reporting feature in webinars, allowing hosts and panelists to report instances of abuse directly from the webinar interface. This feature aims to replicate the reporting functionality currently available in meetings, providing permissions for hosts and panelists to report participants and for hosts to remove them from the webinar. Team Chat features Support 250,000 members in Announcement channels

Announcement channels in Team Chat now support up to 250,000 members, enhancing scalability for larger communities. Users can actively participate in these channels by using features like reactions, responses, and tagging, promoting effective communication and collaboration.

The draft limit in Team Chat has been increased from 100 to 300. To accommodate this change, the Drafts tab has been renamed to Drafts and Sent for all users. As users approach the new 300 draft limit, a warning message will appear, encouraging them to clear up storage in the Drafts and Sent section to continue saving new drafts. This enhancement offers users greater flexibility in managing their draft messages and sent items within the integrated messaging platform.

Custom emoji sorting has been improved based on emojis added by the user and the most popular emojis. Additionally, hovering over a reaction or emoji will display its name and a larger view of the emoji, enhancing discoverability. Users can also copy and paste custom emojis within Team Chat, facilitating seamless communication.

Users can edit any message, including those containing only images or files, and add or modify the text content. They can also add images or files to messages that were initially sent without attachments. This feature allows users to enhance their communications by providing additional context or supplementary information after the initial message has been sent, streamlining the messaging experience.

Users can initiate a 1:1 chat with an external user by entering their email address. The system will prompt the user that this is a contact request and will be sent as an email invitation as well as an in-client notification. Invitees can accept or decline the invitation from the client after signing in or signing up. If accepted, a 1:1 chat is created with the inviter's message populated. This provides a clear and safe way to invite and communicate with external users in a 1:1 chat. The invitation will expire after 30 days. This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend release, currently scheduled for June 20, 2024.

Users can now view up to 30 GIF search results from GIPHY within the Zoom Team Chat app. The search results load incrementally as the user types their query, providing a more dynamic and responsive experience.

The message forwarding experience in Zoom Team Chat has been improved. Share message will be replaced with Forward message in multiple locations: Within the More menu associated with the message bubble In the title of the share/forward pop-up modal On the call-to-action button within the modal On the share/forward card displayed when the message is forwarded, along with its corresponding icon. Share message will be substituted with Forward/Forwarded message in these instances.

Additionally, to ensure consistency across mobile and desktop versions, two buttons, Share separately and Create group chat, will be included in the share modal on desktop. Previously, these buttons were only accessible on mobile devices. This modification is intended to harmonize the functionality between the desktop and mobile versions of the feature.

The message forwarding experience in Zoom Team Chat has been improved. Share message will be replaced with Forward message in multiple locations: Mail and Calendar features Option to fade past events in calendar

Using the Reduce the brightness of past events option, users can fade past calendar events to easily differentiate them from upcoming ones.

When accessing the Calendar tab, users will see a loading screen when their calendar events take a while to load and render. This enhancement helps users understand the loading process and improves the overall experience.

First time calendar users will see clear call-to-actions to connect mail and calendar services.

Users can now propose new meeting times directly within their Zoom Workplace app, eliminating the need to switch between Google Calendar and Zoom interfaces.

Users can choose their preferred start day for the week , Saturday, Sunday, or Monday, within their calendar settings. This feature accommodates users' preferences for organizing and viewing weekly schedules more conveniently.

Users can collapse all-day events by default when there are more than three per day, improving the user interface by reducing clutter.

Users can set and manage their working hours and location schedules in Zoom, automatically updating their availability status and calendar events.

Users can add more event types such as Out of Office and Working Location. They can switch between these event types easily by clicking different sub-tabs on the scheduling interface.

The Zoom mail client has been redesigned for a more intuitive and efficient desktop experience.

Users can toggle between full End-to-End encryption (E2EE) and plain text at each message or email level. In the email compose window, they will see an encryption icon to enable E2EE for each outbound email. Phone features Introducing voicemail transcription general availability

The voicemail transcription feature is generally available for additional languages, including French (Canadian), Spanish, Portuguese, and German. The default setting is English.

Users can select additional languages for voicemail and videomail transcription, including Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), French (France), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish (EU). Users can set their default transcription language for voicemail, videomail, and call recording transcriptions in the Zoom Workplace app. This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

There are several enhancements to spam prevention rules for outbound SMS messages. When duplicated SMS messages are sent on the Zoom desktop or mobile app, users will receive a risk notice that they must acknowledge. Phone numbers reported for spam are classified into risk categories, and appropriate actions are taken, such as sending notifications, reducing SMS limits, or suspending SMS capability. This feature ensures compliance with messaging best practices.

Users can select from a wider range of languages for the voice call summary feature, including Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. The feature also includes language identification, automatically detecting language transitions during calls to ensure accurate transcription. This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

Users can enable post-quantum end-to-end encryption (PQ-E2EE) for Zoom Phone calls. When enabled, users are notified that their call is "Post quantum end-to-end encrypted". As users update their Zoom desktop and mobile app to version 6.1.0 or higher, all end-to-end encrypted calls will start leveraging our latest post-quantum end-to-end encryption protocol. If PQ E2EE is unsupported by any participant's device, the call will default to standard end-to-end encryption (E2EE) when enabled. PQ E2EE in Zoom Phone is designed to withstand the threat of an adversary who can capture encrypted network traffic, hoping to acquire a quantum computer in the future and use it to decrypt the captured data. PQ E2EE offers the same security property as standard end-to-end encryption (E2EE), namely that the call is encrypted using cryptographic keys known only to the devices of the caller and receiver. Contact Center features Visibility into agent queue and engagement outcome

Admins can access the assigned agent queue name and disposition for an engagement through new global variables. The global_system.Engagement.queue variable provides the queue name of the agent assigned to the engagement, which updates if the agent changes. The global_system.Engagement.disposition variable shows the disposition selected by the agent or system for the engagement. These read-only variables are accessible in flows, allowing admins to utilize this engagement data in widgets or scripts. Resolved issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue for a subset of customers who could not edit or delete personal contacts

Resolved an issue regarding the Zoom Workplace app crashing when selecting sign language interpretation for some languages during a meeting

Resolved an issue with not being able to paste pictures in SMS from the desktop app

Resolved an issue regarding the Zoom Workplace app crashing upon opening

Resolved an issue regarding internal contacts appearing as external contacts on Zoom Calendar

Resolved an issue with being unable to screen share using the iPhone/iPad option

Resolved an issue with the personalized audio isolation setting being reset

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent password prompt functionality when joining meetings

Resolved an issue where Zoom was not properly scaling and snapping to layout when using dual monitors with different scaling percentages