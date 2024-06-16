Versie 1.215.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.213.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
CudaText 1.215.0
CudaText 1.214.7
- Add: option "renreder_tweaks" has additional flag to draw wrapped-line-mark at the right edge
- Add: option "unprinted_content" has additional flag to show end-of-line marks _only_ for wrapped lines, like in Visual Studio and Textadept
- Add: improve aesthetics during mouse column-selection: a) limit carets to line-ends if "caret_after_end":false; b) draw selection rectangle
- Add: can show Find-dialog on start, via new option "find_show_on_start"
- Fix: some Undo-steps may be merged after Undo/Redo, but they must not merge
- Fix: regression in 1.211: mass replace breaks syntax highlighting
- Fix: fixed width of some Serbian chars
CudaText 1.214.5
- Change: changed statusbar 'wrap' cell text 'wrap'/'no wrap' to graphic
- Change: deleted option "show_mouse_sel_frame"
- Fix: sometimes with word-wrap on, End-key did not place caret on the very end
- Fix: None lexer-specific settings influence other lexers, if file is opened in the same ui-tab
- Fix: avoid crash (real reason: stack overflow) when editor calculates auto-indent string, via RegEx ".+:\s*$", for line len 130K
- Fix: commands Delete / char-typing, with multiline selection, sometimes could repaint document as broken
- Fix: commands "(without undo) sort ...." repaint document as broken
- Fix: old code-tree filter was not applied after ui-tab switching
- Fix: for wrapped line, URL highlight may be stopped if finder 'Hi' feature places its marks
- Fix: with plugin Hi_Occur, Shift+Up could select block until the screen corner
- Fix: color "current line BG" should have bigger priority than color "marked range BG"
- Fix: memory leak, visible in LSP plugin during long work
- Fix: bugs with RegEx _backward_ search together with wrapped-at-edge option
- Fix: command-line: if filename is with "-nsl", it is opened _in background_
CudaText 1.214.2
- Add: new ui-theme items "single-line inputs, font/BG"; they are 'none' by default to retain editor color
- Add: with "scrollbar_click_jump":true, middle-click makes the PageDown/PageUp
- Add: Find dialog: update search-history with 'Im' flag not immediately, but by timer
- Change: default of "key_end_to_nonspace" changed to 'false' to be like VSCode
- Change: default of "key_up_down_allow_edge" changed to 'true' to be like VSCode
- Change: default of "auto_close_brackets" includes "-char to be like others
- Change: default of "show_mouse_sel_frame" changed to 'false' to be like others
- Fix: Find dialog: few bugs in UI
- Fix: Qt5 version: with dark theme, menubar was dark with black font, so menubar text was not readable
CudaText 1.214.0
- Change: 3 themes-related "Options" menu items were moved into submenu "Options / Themes"
- Add: commands "Move line(s) up/down" set line-states 'changed' for moved lines
- Add: command "File / Rename" disallows filename already opened in another ui-tab
- Fix: regression in Windows (Win11 only?) IME handler
- Fix: replace with RegEx with variables $0 $1 etc: variables are empty if RegEx has assertion (?=text)
- Fix: after saving of untitled document, app did not enable menuitems "Rename", "Close and delete"
- Add: on Windows, app can save files to write-protected folders too, using elevated running of 'xcopy'
- Add: option "pylib" supports several paths ";"-separated
- Add: option "pylib" supports new special value "?" to totally disable Python
- Add: gutter symbols '.' and '-' (with "numbers_style":2) are now scaled to current font scale
- Change: command-line suffix for initial line/column number is changed from ':' to '@', to avoid confusion with NTFS stream names on Windows
- Add: command-line params "filename@0" and "filename@" should put caret to line 1 instead of suggesting to create new file
- Fix: big slowdown in mass replace when lexer is active
- Fix: big slowdown in mass replace when lot of colored attribs are placed by 'Hi' feature
- Fix: after Undo/Redo after Paste of N-lines block, could not Undo the 1st line
- Fix: regression in 1.212.1: lexer Python: bad rule for """..."""
- Fix: lexer Bash: bad rule for "$(...)"