Versie 1.215.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.213.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.215.0 Add: option "renreder_tweaks" has additional flag to draw wrapped-line-mark at the right edge

Add: option "unprinted_content" has additional flag to show end-of-line marks _only_ for wrapped lines, like in Visual Studio and Textadept

Add: improve aesthetics during mouse column-selection: a) limit carets to line-ends if "caret_after_end":false; b) draw selection rectangle

Add: can show Find-dialog on start, via new option "find_show_on_start"

Fix: some Undo-steps may be merged after Undo/Redo, but they must not merge

Fix: regression in 1.211: mass replace breaks syntax highlighting

Fix: fixed width of some Serbian chars CudaText 1.214.7 Change: changed statusbar 'wrap' cell text 'wrap'/'no wrap' to graphic

Change: deleted option "show_mouse_sel_frame"

Fix: sometimes with word-wrap on, End-key did not place caret on the very end

Fix: None lexer-specific settings influence other lexers, if file is opened in the same ui-tab

Fix: avoid crash (real reason: stack overflow) when editor calculates auto-indent string, via RegEx ".+:\s*$", for line len 130K

Fix: commands Delete / char-typing, with multiline selection, sometimes could repaint document as broken

Fix: commands "(without undo) sort ...." repaint document as broken

Fix: old code-tree filter was not applied after ui-tab switching

Fix: for wrapped line, URL highlight may be stopped if finder 'Hi' feature places its marks

Fix: with plugin Hi_Occur, Shift+Up could select block until the screen corner

Fix: color "current line BG" should have bigger priority than color "marked range BG"

Fix: memory leak, visible in LSP plugin during long work

Fix: bugs with RegEx _backward_ search together with wrapped-at-edge option

Fix: command-line: if filename is with "-nsl", it is opened _in background_ CudaText 1.214.5 Add: new ui-theme items "single-line inputs, font/BG"; they are 'none' by default to retain editor color

Add: with "scrollbar_click_jump":true, middle-click makes the PageDown/PageUp

Add: Find dialog: update search-history with 'Im' flag not immediately, but by timer

Change: default of "key_end_to_nonspace" changed to 'false' to be like VSCode

Change: default of "key_up_down_allow_edge" changed to 'true' to be like VSCode

Change: default of "auto_close_brackets" includes "-char to be like others

Change: default of "show_mouse_sel_frame" changed to 'false' to be like others

Fix: Find dialog: few bugs in UI

Fix: Qt5 version: with dark theme, menubar was dark with black font, so menubar text was not readable CudaText 1.214.2 Change: 3 themes-related "Options" menu items were moved into submenu "Options / Themes"

Add: commands "Move line(s) up/down" set line-states 'changed' for moved lines

Add: command "File / Rename" disallows filename already opened in another ui-tab

Fix: regression in Windows (Win11 only?) IME handler

Fix: replace with RegEx with variables $0 $1 etc: variables are empty if RegEx has assertion (?=text)

Fix: after saving of untitled document, app did not enable menuitems "Rename", "Close and delete" CudaText 1.214.0 Add: on Windows, app can save files to write-protected folders too, using elevated running of 'xcopy'

Add: option "pylib" supports several paths ";"-separated

Add: option "pylib" supports new special value "?" to totally disable Python

Add: gutter symbols '.' and '-' (with "numbers_style":2) are now scaled to current font scale

Change: command-line suffix for initial line/column number is changed from ':' to '@', to avoid confusion with NTFS stream names on Windows

Add: command-line params "filename@0" and "filename@" should put caret to line 1 instead of suggesting to create new file

Fix: big slowdown in mass replace when lexer is active

Fix: big slowdown in mass replace when lot of colored attribs are placed by 'Hi' feature

Fix: after Undo/Redo after Paste of N-lines block, could not Undo the 1st line

Fix: regression in 1.212.1: lexer Python: bad rule for """..."""

Fix: lexer Bash: bad rule for "$(...)"