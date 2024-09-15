Versie 6.2.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General features Manage signed-in devices and sessions: From both the Zoom Workplace app and the Web Portal, users can manage devices and sessions where they are logged in, with the ability to log out of individual devices or log out of all devices and sessions. This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend server update currently scheduled for September 20, 2024.

Audio tone support for mute/unmute actions: The Zoom Workplace app offers an option to play audio tones when muting or unmuting the microphone, providing enhanced accessibility for users with visual impairments or other disabilities. This setting is OFF by default and can be enabled from the Zoom Workplace app under Settings then Audio . When enabled, users will hear a tone, audible only to them, indicating the mute or unmute action. MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM features Set to enable hardware acceleration for virtual background - EnableGPUAccWithSmartMode: Enabled by default, this policy allows hardware acceleration for virtual background.

Control the message notification sounds for contact center user - EnableZCCUnreadMessageSoundClient: Enabled by default, this policy allows admins to manage the message notification sounds for Zoom Contact Center users

Allow the client to switch to survivable mode - AllowedMeetingSurvivability: Set as empty by default, this policy allows admins to set a valid survivability info string to switch to survivable mode. Meeting/webinar features Simplified muted audio notification: Users will receive a consistent reminder across Zoom Workplace desktop app when they are speaking while muted during a meeting. The reminder stays visible long enough for users to read and unmute themselves. The reminder message is simplified removing multiple options for unmuting.

Show time of next recurring session in meeting and webinar waiting room: When waiting to join a recurring meeting or webinar series, users are shown the start time and date of the next scheduled session. The waiting room displays Starting at followed by the upcoming session's time and date, replacing the previous Recurring label. If the next session is not on the same day, the day is also displayed. Meeting features Option to disable Windows system audio enhancement for improved audio quality: Users can disable system audio enhancements on Windows to prevent interference with Zoom's audio profiles in meetings. This feature provides a toggle under Advanced Audio settings to turn off system audio enhancement, allowing users to sync with the OS settings. Disabling audio enhancement is a common troubleshooting method for resolving audio issues caused by conflicts between system enhancements and Zoom's audio processing.

Ability for participants to enable AI companion and meeting summary without host: The Allow participants to start AI Companion when the host is not in the meeting setting has been added to the web portal. This setting allows account owners and admins to let participants activate Zoom AI Companion features, such as Ask AI Companion and Meeting Summary, within the Workplace app before the host joins. However, if the Ask AI Companion and Meeting Summary features are not enabled, participants will receive a prompt stating that the host must be present to start using them. Webinar features Slide control practice mode in Backstage for webinar presenters: Presenters can now practice using slide controls within Backstage as they prepare for webinars. This new practice mode simulates the live webinar experience, allowing presenters to navigate through slides and get accustomed to the slide control functionality. Backstage provides a dedicated environment for presenters to rehearse their presentations and become comfortable with the slide controls before the actual webinar.

New Branding Features: Zoom is adding new branding features for Webinars. Hosts and co-hosts gain the ability to change the webinar wallpaper within the Zoom Workplace app, similar to the experience in Zoom Meetings. This update enhances user control and personalization, allowing for a more productive and visually cohesive webinar experience. Additionally, admins can upload and define default wallpapers, providing a unified branding approach across different Zoom services.

Improved navigation for panelists moving from backstage to webinar: The icon for enter webinar or enter backstage is more prominent, making it easier for panelists to find and switch between the two spaces.

Ability to demote alternative host to attendee: Hosts can demote an alternative host to an attendee role. This allows alternative hosts, who were automatically added with scheduling privileges or added manually by the host, to participate as regular attendees when not needed for hosting duties. The demoted user can leave and rejoin the session to regain alternative host privileges. Team Chat features Thread Summary streamlined user notice for generated content: Users will no longer see a pop-up notice before interacting with the feature and will now see an updated reminder about AI-generated content accuracy when generating a summary of chat threads. Note : This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend release, currently scheduled for September 27, 2024.

Hyperlink URLs in compose box on mobile app: Users can now hyperlink URLs in the compose box on mobile app. When entering or pasting a URL, it is automatically hyperlinked, making it easier to access the linked content. Typed and pasted links are both supported. Additionally, users have the ability to edit the hyperlink via the hyperlink modal, which pre-populates the "text to display" field with the URL for convenience. This feature improves the overall experience of sharing and interacting with URLs within Team Chat on mobile.

Granular controls for message editing and deletion in Team Chat: Users can be restricted from editing or deleting messages in Team Chat based on account and group settings configured by admins. These settings allow admins to maintain message integrity and compliance. If a user belongs to multiple groups with conflicting settings, the most restrictive setting takes precedence, unless a priority group is set. This feature provides data integrity and audit trails for organizations with strict messaging requirements.

Enhancements to Team Chat AI Companion: Hero prompts and query support: Users can leverage the AI Companion's capabilities in Team Chat to streamline their communication. The AI Companion offers hero prompts tailored to the channel's context, guiding users towards productive engagements. It can summarize channels, unread messages, and meetings, enabling users to quickly grasp the conversation flow. Additionally, users can ask follow-up questions within the current context, and the AI Companion will provide relevant responses based on the chat content. This feature enhances the overall user experience by providing intelligent and contextual assistance within Team Chat.

Enhancements to chat and channel options and settings: Users can access consolidated settings for chats and channels through the More Actions menu in the header dropdown and left sidebar dropdown. The options include editing, assigning new owners, clearing history, archiving, leaving, and deleting, based on the user's role and chat type. The member modal has been redesigned with a new tab layout, including a settings tab for owners and admins of channels, group chats, and continuous meeting chats. Regular members can access the member tab from the modal. This enhancement provides a centralized location for managing chat and channel settings, improving user experience.

Enhancements to assigning channel and group chat owners: Owners of channels and group chats can now easily reassign ownership to other members. By accessing the member list, selecting a member, and choosing Assign as owner from the more actions menu, the ownership is seamlessly transferred. In the case of channels, the previous owner retains admin privileges after the transfer. This enhancement streamlines the process of changing ownership while ensuring continuity of admin access.

Direct links for instant 1:1 chats: Users can copy a URL link to their 1:1 chat in Team Chat and share it with others. When clicked, the link will open the Zoom app and initiate a 1:1 chat with the user. If the recipient is an external user, they can send a contact request with a note. The feature streamlines the process of initiating 1:1 chats with others.

Chat Compose streamlined user notice for generated content: Users will no longer see a pop-up notice before interacting with the feature and will now see an updated reminder about AI-generated content accuracy when generating a new chat message. Note : This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend release, currently scheduled for September 27, 2024. Mail and Calendar features Visually appealing calendar color palette revamp: The calendar color palette has been revamped with a consistent color mapping and visually pleasing color options. The new palette avoids overly bright colors or high contrast shades that can strain the eyes.

Opt-out option for auto bcc, enhanced spell check, and recipient copy-paste: Users can opt-out of the auto bcc feature on a per-email basis. The spell check and sentence completion functionality has been improved for a more seamless experience. Recipients in an email thread can be copied and pasted, making it easier to reply and compose new emails. These enhancements provide users with greater control and convenience when managing their emails.

Improved workflow for adding hyperlinks to text in emails: When highlighting text to hyperlink, the cursor defaults to the Link to field, allowing users to immediately paste the link they want to hyperlink. Previously, the cursor defaults to the text to display field. Clips features Restricting comment functionality for guest users: Guest users cannot leave comments on Zoom Clips recordings. They are required to log in to their account before being able to post comments. This measure enhances control of content by preventing unauthenticated individuals from commenting on shared clips.

Introducing the clips restart recording button: Clips users can restart the recording process at any point during the recording session from the control bar. If they encounter an issue or make a mistake, they can simply click Restart to cancel the current recording and immediately begin a new one.

Enhancements to clips playlist sharing and playback: Clips playlist owners have the ability to share playlists with other users, either within their account or externally. Viewers can watch a playlist from a single playback page, eliminating the need to switch between different clips.

Disable clip download capability for guest users: Guest users can still view and stream clips, however, the download option will not be available. They will be prompted to login to their Zoom account to continue downloading clips. This feature helps safeguard the recorded content by limiting its distribution to authenticated users only, providing more control over sharing. Phone features Zoom Assistant in-call dialpad and telephony shortcuts: AI Summary and live transcription have been added to Zoom Assistant. During an active call, Zoom Assistant provides a dialpad view with mid-call controls like end call, mute/unmute, hold/unhold, transfer, add participant, park call, and start/stop call summary. Users can also access the classic line view for additional operations. Account owners and admins can configure Zoom Assistant to hide when there are no active calls. Zoom Pro users can use speed dial buttons for cold transfers, warm transfers, barge, monitor, and whisper actions. Power Pack users can create multi-party calls and bring participants into the current call using speed dial buttons. This enables users to quickly perform common telephony tasks without navigating multiple menus.

Enhancements to user access controls: On the Zoom mobile app, Zoom Phone (ZP), Shared Mobile Experience (Common Area) for frontline worker users can access the General and Accessibility menus to adjust ringtone, volume levels, and accessibility settings. The Logout option remains locked for security purposes, and users cannot set the ringer volume below the default level to ensure they do not miss calls. These changes, applicable to both Android and iOS apps, are managed by account owners and admins in the web portal. This allows end users to manage their device settings while maintaining necessary security controls. This feature is dependent on the customer requesting access to Zoom mobile clients as Common areas . This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

Emergency calling disclaimer customization for Zoom Phone clients: Account owners and admins can customize an emergency calling disclaimer for Zoom Phone across various platforms, including desktop, mobile, Zoom Phone Appliances, and the web-based client. They can set the disclaimer at different levels, such as account, site, group, or user. The disclaimer can be displayed at different frequencies, and the text can be translated into multiple languages. This feature ensures compliance with regulations and informs users about emergency calling limitations in certain areas.

Display device serial number and IP address of Common Area smartphones: Account owners and admins can allow the Zoom app to retrieve and display the serial number and IP address of the Zebra devices that are logged into Common Area extensions via an activation code in the Zoom Phone web portal. The serial number aids in identifying the specific device assigned to a Common Area extension for troubleshooting, updating settings, generating new activation codes, or deactivating stolen devices. The IP address further assists in locating the device on the network. Note : The admin must enable the permission by their mobile device management application for the Zoom app to obtain this information. Contact Center features Synchronization of Zoom Contact Center agent status and Zoom presence: The agent status section in the Zoom Contact Center agent desktop app has been enhanced for better visibility and usability. Agents can see their current status more prominently displayed in the left panel. When an agent's status is forced to Not Ready , alerting visuals will be displayed to quickly draw the agent's attention. Additionally, the Not Ready reason codes are sorted alphabetically, allowing agents to locate the appropriate reason code more easily. These enhancements improve the overall user experience by providing a more intuitive and accessible agent status management interface.

Smart Compose with AI Companion: Agents can use the Smart Compose with AI Companion to generate responses to customer messages. By giving prompts or guidelines, the Smart Compose feature creates a personalized, first-person response as if the agent is speaking directly to the customer. This feature helps agents work more efficiently and offers a more personalized experience for customers.

Pop-out and resize integrated third-party apps: During an active engagement, agents and supervisors can pop-out third-party apps integrated with Zoom Contact Center into a separate window. They can move and resize the popped-out app window to optimize their screen space and access the app's features more conveniently. The popped-out app window provides options to close, merge back into the right panel, or refresh the app. This feature provides a more convenient experience to access and utilize the integrated app's features.

Mass deploy preconfigured settings for new message audio alert setting: Admins can mass deploy preconfigured new message audio alert setting for agents and supervisors in the Zoom desktop app. They can set it up to turn the audio alert on or off by default and decide if users can change the setting. This gives admins more control, allowing them to customize the audio alert feature to meet their organization's needs and ensure consistency across the team. This is available for MacOS and Windows operating systems.

Manual message translation: Account owners and admins can enable the manual translation feature for inbound messages. When enabled, agents can manually translate individual inbound messages into their preferred language, regardless of the messaging channel. This feature offers ad-hoc translation assistance for agents and supervisors communicating with international consumers.

Enhancements to Zoom Contact Center visual experience: Agents and supervisors can expect a consistent user experience across the Zoom platform. The icons and features in Zoom Contact Center now align with the updated UI of the Zoom Meetings, ensuring a cohesive experience across all Zoom products. Additionally, a new Cancel Transfer button has been introduced for voice warm transfer calls, enhancing usability. This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

Enhancements to close app experience: When an agent closes the only open app, the Profile tab displays. When an agent closes one of multiple open apps, the next most recently opened app displays with the proper context restored. This aims to improve the close app flow and provide a smoother Zoom App experience for agents.

Enhancements to admin controls for call data transfer: Account owners and admins have enhanced control over the data sent from Zoom Contact Center to Zoom Phone during call transfers. The Caller name or Caller ID checkbox has been removed, as this information is automatically passed to Zoom Phone. Admins can customize which data fields are enabled or disabled, including transfer initiator, consumer sentiment, conversation summary, CRM ticket info, and variables. The options available depend on the account's Zoom Phone Pro Plus license status, and these settings can be configured at both the account and queue levels.

Disable agent camera in video engagements: Admins can disable the video camera for some agents in Zoom Contact Center video engagements, including video escalations. This can be applied at the account or queue level, preventing agents from using their video camera. Admins can set a default profile picture or avatar to represent agents when their camera is disabled. This feature helps contact centers control agent video presence, ensuring privacy and maintaining brand standards. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Resolved issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue where the Workplace desktop app only pasted the first digit of the 2FA code, leaving the remaining fields blank during login

Resolved an issue on iPads where users were unable to change pen thickness while annotating with the Apple Pencil

Resolved an issue where the Zoom Workplace app clone on Android devices was unable to download emoji packages in Team Chat

Resolved an issue where polling question text did not wrap correctly, displaying an ellipsis instead of the full text

Resolved an intermittent issue where panelists' names were missing from disclaimer reports despite consenting to recording

Resolved an issue where the Q&A window did not appear on top of the slide presentation in full screen during screen sharing

Resolved an issue where the file attachment icon in a team chat channel was unresponsive when clicked

Resolved an issue where Office 365 calendar integration failed to sync with Zoom, displaying error 100000400 when scheduling meetings

Resolved an issue for a subset of users where they experienced one-way audio while using the Zoom Workplace app connected to their ISP. Issue was not present when they utilize the company VPN

Resolved an issue where a user's name was changed after being moved to a breakout room when joining via forced SSO sign-in

Resolved an issue where meetings launched from mobile devices incorrectly prompted for a passcode even when the bypass passcode when joining meetings setting was enabled

Resolved an issue where slide control permission did not work for meeting participants

Resolved an issue where the file library opened in the background when adding attachments to problem reports, preventing file selection

Resolved an issue where clearing annotations during screen sharing interrupted users in the middle of typing

Resolved an issue where meeting participants on iPads or iPhones had their screens cropped to a ⅓ ratio

Resolved an issue where the video device for Latitude 7450 failed to start in Zoom version 6.1.x, showing an error when attempting to turn on the video

Resolved an issue in focus mode where participants were incorrectly allowed to request remote control of non-host/co-host users' screens without notification

Resolved an issue where standalone installations of the 64-bit Zoom Workplace app on certain Windows devices displayed the error This app will not run on your device

Resolved an issue where upcoming meeting popups in Workspaces 6.1.10 randomly displayed the meeting URL instead of just the Meeting ID

Resolved an issue where a black box appeared in the Contact Center tab after ending a video engagement

Resolved an issue where pressing Command+Z while asking meeting questions with AI caused the app to crash

Resolved an issue where the latest version (6.1.10) of the Zoom Workplace app for openSUSE Linux was crashing upon startup