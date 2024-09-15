Software-update: Zettlr 3.2.1

Zettlr logo (79 pix)Versie 3.2.1 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release v3.2.1

This is a minor update whose two primary goals are to update Electron and Pandoc to the latest versions and fix an annoying bug we've introduced in 3.2.0. Many users have complained that automatically creating files was no longer possible in version 3.2 due to a change we made. Our hopes were to clean up the code, but we didn't anticipate this. Sorry for the inconvenience that this change has caused. It should now work as expected again.

In addition, we've finally added a change that has been requested for quite some time: The app now remembers the widths of the sidebars across restarts, so you don't have to resize them manually anymore. To reset the widths to their default size, simply double-click the divider between them and the editor. Here is the full changelog:

GUI and Functionality
  • Zettlr now remembers the widths of file manager and sidebar
  • You can now reset the file manager and sidebar widths by double-clicking the
    corresponding resizer
  • Copying plain links in the form <http://www.example.com> will now remove the
    angled brackets (#5285)
  • Reverted a change from 3.1.0 which altered the process of creating new files
    in such a way that the "open directory" was no longer considered; now Zettlr
    will again use the open directory if present, allowing users to quickly create
    new files by selecting a folder first in the file manager (#5141)
  • Updated translations:
Under the Hood
  • Update Electron to v32.1.0
  • Update Pandoc to v3.4
  • Switched to ESLint v9.x, thereby replacing the "old" .eslintrc.json config
    with what ESLint calls "flat" configs
  • Bumped various dependencies

Zettlr

Versienummer 3.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Zettlr
Download https://zettlr.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 15-09-2024 17:19

15-09-2024 • 17:19

7

Bron: Zettlr

Update-historie

Reacties (7)

Myri 15 september 2024 18:16
Dus dit is een Obsidian clone? Of zie ik dat nu verkeerd?
Roxo @Myri15 september 2024 19:03
Eerder andersom: Obsidian is een clone van Zettlr. Daarnaast is Obsidian closed source en Zettlr open source.
patviev @Myri15 september 2024 19:07
Zettlr is gestart in 2017 en Obsidian 2020.
Jee-Bee 15 september 2024 18:54
Ik gebruik Vrij veel Logseq voor noem maar knowledge base achtig iets. Maar markdown files die gemaakt zijn in Logseq worden niet leesbaar in andere markdown editors
Ik heb daarom wel eens naar Zettlr gekeken. Maar binnen Zettlr kunnen geen (youtube )filmpjes afspeeld worden. Dit is niet essentieel maar wel erg prettig - en toch een reden om (nog niet) overgestapt te zijn.
Roxo @Jee-Bee15 september 2024 19:05
Logseq is erg fijn. Het is wel een echte outliner, dus de Logseq Markdown bestanden zien er inderdaad niet fraai uit in (lineaire) text editors.
Rolograaf @Jee-Bee16 september 2024 13:10
Geen problemen met Markdown, via menu "open met standaard app" komt de notitie gewoon in de Typora editor, die ik voor Markdown als standaard heb ingesteld in Windows.
Falco 15 september 2024 19:17
Voor stukjes tekst, onderzoek en andere "platte" tekst is Zettlr heel fijn.

Voor mijn notities en todos etc gebruik ik dan weer liever Logseq

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

