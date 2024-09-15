Versie 3.2.1 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This is a minor update whose two primary goals are to update Electron and Pandoc to the latest versions and fix an annoying bug we've introduced in 3.2.0. Many users have complained that automatically creating files was no longer possible in version 3.2 due to a change we made. Our hopes were to clean up the code, but we didn't anticipate this. Sorry for the inconvenience that this change has caused. It should now work as expected again.

In addition, we've finally added a change that has been requested for quite some time: The app now remembers the widths of the sidebars across restarts, so you don't have to resize them manually anymore. To reset the widths to their default size, simply double-click the divider between them and the editor. Here is the full changelog:

in such a way that the "open directory" was no longer considered; now Zettlr will again use the open directory if present, allowing users to quickly create new files by selecting a folder first in the file manager (#5141) Updated translations: it-IT (#5233) zh-TW (#5327) nl-NL (#5319) ru-RU (#5314)

