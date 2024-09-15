Versie 3.2.1 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release v3.2.1
This is a minor update whose two primary goals are to update Electron and Pandoc to the latest versions and fix an annoying bug we've introduced in 3.2.0. Many users have complained that automatically creating files was no longer possible in version 3.2 due to a change we made. Our hopes were to clean up the code, but we didn't anticipate this. Sorry for the inconvenience that this change has caused. It should now work as expected again.
In addition, we've finally added a change that has been requested for quite some time: The app now remembers the widths of the sidebars across restarts, so you don't have to resize them manually anymore. To reset the widths to their default size, simply double-click the divider between them and the editor. Here is the full changelog:GUI and Functionality
Under the Hood
- Zettlr now remembers the widths of file manager and sidebar
- You can now reset the file manager and sidebar widths by double-clicking the
corresponding resizer
- Copying plain links in the form
<http://www.example.com>will now remove the
angled brackets (#5285)
- Reverted a change from 3.1.0 which altered the process of creating new files
in such a way that the "open directory" was no longer considered; now Zettlr
will again use the open directory if present, allowing users to quickly create
new files by selecting a folder first in the file manager (#5141)
- Updated translations:
- Update Electron to
v32.1.0
- Update Pandoc to
v3.4
- Switched to ESLint v9.x, thereby replacing the "old"
.eslintrc.jsonconfig
with what ESLint calls "flat" configs
- Bumped various dependencies