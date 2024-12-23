Versie 3.4.0 van Zettlr is uitgekomen en wegens een fout staat ook 3.4.1 alweer voor je klaar. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource en crossplatform markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release v3.4.1
- Update 3.4.1 fixes an issue with release 3.4.0 from yesterday.
GUI and Functionality
Under the Hood
- New Feature: For files that belong to a Zettlr project, the status bar now additionally displays the total word or character count for all files across the entire project, making it easy to check for a total limit (e.g., for a journal submission); clicking on the item furthermore allows quick switching between just those files that are part of the project
- New Feature: The references sidebar tab now provides an approximate word count, which is useful if some word count limit includes the bibliography; as references aren't included in any other word count
- Fix SVG image preview (#5496)
- Fix network share image preview (#5495)
- Fixed a bug where opened documents would not be closed once the last tab was closed, retaining outdated file contents and making the file unresponsive to external changes. Now files that do not have an open editor instance will be closed appropriately
- Fixed an issue where valid citations from within, e.g., comments, or other non-valid places would end up in the list of references
- Fixed a bug that would cause spellcheck suggestions to appear offset (#5494)
- Checking task-list checkboxes now returns the focus back to the editor immediately (#5246)
- The statusbar's character/word counters now respect the character count setting, meaning only the word or character count is shown, not both
- Update translations:
-
uk-UA(#5524)
-
de-DE
- Update Pandoc to version
3.6
- Bump CodeMirror dependencies
- Updates to the Markdown AST parser:
- Headings now have regular children
- Fixed a bug that would prevent text nodes from tables to be extracted
- Better detection of content "gaps"
- Type system updates:
- Define a new shared type,
IPCAPIthat can be used to type the various IPC APIs the service providers use across the app.
- Fully type IPC APIs:
AssetsProvider,
DocumentAuthority,
DocumentManager,
WindowProvider,
CiteprocProvider
- Refactored the file type detection system; it is now simpler and easier to use and can detect a variety of additional groups of files (previously only Markdown and code files; now also images, PDFs, MS and Open Office files as well as data files)
- Select controls can be disabled now
- Configuration updates in the renderer are now throttled to at most once every second, preventing some fast updates from inducing lag
- Refactored spellcheck linter