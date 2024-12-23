Versie 3.3.0 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, Windows en macOS, en sinds versie 2.6.0 ook voor ChromeOS. Net als veel soortgelijke programma's maakt OpenShot gebruik van FFmpeg voor de afhandeling van beeld en geluid. De veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Highlights & Features: Cosmic Dusk Theme: Introducing a sleek new default theme for a modern editing experience.

Comprehensive Ripple Editing Improvements: Playhead alignment during ripple slices ensures precise timeline adjustments. Ripple slice now supports multi-layer selections and realigns the timeline effortlessly. Ripple delete adjusts the timeline without leaving gaps and maintains synchronization. Ripple select ( Alt +Click) lets you quickly select all items to the right of a clicked position. Keyboard shortcuts like Shift + Del for ripple delete streamline the workflow.

Zoom Slider Enhancements: Precise zooming with frame boundary banding, draggable selections, and seamless navigation.

Multi-File Drag and Drop: Simplified handling of large batches of clips with better snapping and faster operations.

Recovery Menu: Seamlessly recover projects from auto-save files with a time-based recovery menu.

Auto-Show Properties: Clicking on effects or keyframes now auto-opens the properties dock for intuitive editing.

Project Profile Matching: Easily match your project's profile to imported file formats for streamlined workflows.

Timeline Precision: Frame boundary support with alternating color bands ensures exact edits. Bug Fixes Windows 11 Audio Compatibility: Fixed critical audio sync and preference issues caused by the Windows 11 24b update.

Color Picker Fix on Linux: "Pick Screen Color" now works reliably for effects like Chroma Key on Linux.

Export Profile Fixes: Dropdowns and preferences now behave consistently, fixing issues with improper selections.

Home & End Key Fixes: Navigation shortcuts now reliably move the playhead and show accurate positions on the Zoom slider.

Gap Prevention: Eliminated timeline gaps during snapping, profile changes, and exporting by enforcing precision alignment.

FFmpeg Compatibility: Upgraded support for newer FFmpeg versions ensures stability on modern systems. Performance & Usability Batch Updates: Mass updates, such as dragging hundreds of clips, are now significantly faster.

Undo/Redo Performance: Improved performance for undo and redo operations on large projects.

Select & Scroll to Imported Files: Imported files are auto-selected and centered in the Project Files view for quick access.

Copy-Paste Overhaul: Smarter effect copy-pasting preserves unique effects while merging duplicates. Quality of Life Improvements Tutorial Updates: Improved built-in tutorial for onboarding new users with ease.

Improved Keyboard Shortcuts: Fixed and standardized shortcuts for better usability and consistency.

Dock Widget Polish: Streamlined titles and tabs in Cosmic Dusk for a cleaner, more efficient UI.

Enhanced Export Screen: Start/End frame values refresh automatically, and Advanced settings retain user preferences.

Ripple & Snapping: Enhanced snapping for transitions and clips near the timeline start, ensuring precise placement. Additional Highlights New Audio Library: Upgraded to a more robust audio engine for improved performance and compatibility.

Massive Timeline Improvements: Dragging, snapping, and editing clips is faster and smoother than ever.

Gap-Free Editing: Auto-fixes for small gaps when changing profiles or exporting in different FPS settings.

Improved Focus: Mouse focus now behaves consistently across tabs, preventing unintended actions.