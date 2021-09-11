Versie 2.6.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux en is sinds versie 2.0 ook voor Windows en macOS beschikbaar. Het programma is gemaakt met Python, GTK en het MLT Framework, en is te vergelijken met Windows Movie Maker of Apples iMovie. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

OpenShot 2.6.1 Released | Improved Crop + Translations + Bug Fixes Auto migration of Crop keyframes from 2.5.1 projects (adds a crop effect and sets the equivellent keyframes). 100% backwards compatibility.

Title Editor: TAB between fields

Fix Windows drive letter regression, where saving projects on a different drive than the assets would cause corruption. 2.6.1 will also repairs any corruption detected in *.osp project files.

Fix many broken language translations (pt_BR, sk, lt, ko)

Updating many language translations to 100%: Afrikaans Chinese (Simplified) Danish Dutch English (United Kingdom) Gaelic; Scottish German Japanese Polish Russian Spanish Chinese (Traditional) Turkish French

Improved language translation testing scripts, and adding automated tests to fail GitHub PRs loudly if translations are broken

Protection against many uninitialized variable errors, reported by Sentry.io

Silenced a loud thumbnail server warning

Prevent a divide by zero error on video preview resizing

Updated credits and contributors

Bumping version to 2.6.1 (minimum libopenshot 0.2.7, SO 21)