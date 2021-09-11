Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.1

OpenShot logo (75 pix)Versie 2.6.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux en is sinds versie 2.0 ook voor Windows en macOS beschikbaar. Het programma is gemaakt met Python, GTK en het MLT Framework, en is te vergelijken met Windows Movie Maker of Apples iMovie. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

OpenShot 2.6.1 Released | Improved Crop + Translations + Bug Fixes
  • Auto migration of Crop keyframes from 2.5.1 projects (adds a crop effect and sets the equivellent keyframes). 100% backwards compatibility.
  • Title Editor: TAB between fields
  • Fix Windows drive letter regression, where saving projects on a different drive than the assets would cause corruption. 2.6.1 will also repairs any corruption detected in *.osp project files.
  • Fix many broken language translations (pt_BR, sk, lt, ko)
  • Updating many language translations to 100%:
    • Afrikaans
    • Chinese (Simplified)
    • Danish
    • Dutch
    • English (United Kingdom)
    • Gaelic; Scottish
    • German
    • Japanese
    • Polish
    • Russian
    • Spanish
    • Chinese (Traditional)
    • Turkish
    • French
  • Improved language translation testing scripts, and adding automated tests to fail GitHub PRs loudly if translations are broken
  • Protection against many uninitialized variable errors, reported by Sentry.io
  • Silenced a loud thumbnail server warning
  • Prevent a divide by zero error on video preview resizing
  • Updated credits and contributors
  • Bumping version to 2.6.1 (minimum libopenshot 0.2.7, SO 21)

Versienummer 2.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenShot Video Editor
Download https://www.openshot.org/download
Licentietype GPL

+1Uruk-Hai
11 september 2021 17:26
De interface van Openshot ziet er eenvoudig uit en Openshot heeft ondersteuning voor bijvoorbeeld chromakey en picture-in-picture. De mogelijkheden zijn zeer uitgebreid en divers. Er zijn ook heel veel howto's voor te vinden op Youtube. Daarom kwam ik jaren geleden in de verleiding om het te gaan gebruiken en andere mensen ook aan te raden.

Om daar vervolgens spijt van te krijgen.

Het punt met videobewerking is dat je niet wilt dat je software je in de weg gaat zitten op het vlak van intuïtief werken. Videobewerking is een bezigheid die enorm veel tijd kan kosten en dan is het fijn als je software hebt die je zoveel mogelijk zorgen uit handen neemt.

Bijvoorbeeld een overgangseffect tussen twee filmclips moet eenvoudig en zonder misverstanden toe te passen zijn. Op zulke punten gaat Openshot de mist in en blijkt dit programma een geheel eigen logica te hebben die zeer lastig is te doorgronden. Dat wil je helemaal niet, je wilt gewoon klikken, slepen en klaar zijn met zo'n overgang. Dat kun je bij Openshot vergeten.

Een ander voorbeeld is de wijze waarop je een picture-in-picture filmclip in kunt laten faden in de beeldvullende clip. Ja, dat kan, maar de wijze waarop je dat in Openshot moet doen is zo ontzettend foutgevoelig en voelt zo onlogisch dat ik er al snel genoeg van kreeg.

Ik voelde me achteraf bezien eerlijk gezegd belazerd door die eenvoudig uitziende interface van Openshot.

Er is ook geen reden waarom je persé Openshot zou moeten gebruiken. Er bestaan minstens twee gratis alternatieven die je evenzeer een kans kunt gunnen, te weten Kdenlive en Shotcut, met de aantekening dat de ontwikkeling van Kdenlive voor MacOS al jaren geleden is gestopt. MacOS gebruikers vinden dat gewoonlijk niet zo erg omdat zij vaak al genoeg hebben aan iMovie en voor het complexere werk kunnen overstappen naar (het eenmalig te betalen) Final Cut Pro.

Dan heb ik Davinci Resolve (waarvan de gratis versie bulkt van de mogelijkheden) nog niet eens genoemd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 11 september 2021 18:00]

