Software-update: OpenShot Video Editor 3.2.1

OpenShot logo (75 pix)Versie 3.2.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, Windows en macOS, en sinds versie 2.6.0 ook voor ChromeOS. Net als veel soortgelijke programma's maakt OpenShot gebruik van FFmpeg voor de afhandeling van beeld en geluid. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

UI/UX Improvements
  • Prevent freezes on Windows: switch video preview widget background color to use stylesheet and palette.
  • Fixed background theme color on the preview/split clip dialog.
Theme and Window Management
  • Refactored ThemeManager for improved thread safety and to fix Windows launch freezes.
  • Delay showing the main window until all themes are fully applied.
  • Restored geometry and window state twice to ensure proper functionality.
  • Limited setContentsMargins to specific widgets to fix issues when changing themes.
  • Prevented empty context menus from appearing on the property table view.
Sentry Bug Fixes
  • Addressed multiple Sentry issues including:
    • list index out of range errors.
    • pop index out of range on Add to Timeline dialog.
    • Attribute and Type errors in various components.
  • Implemented fixes for Sentry issues:
    • OPENSHOT-4D, OPENSHOT-YG, OPENSHOT-F2, OPENSHOT-5P6T, OPENSHOT-182J, OPENSHOT-22QG, OPENSHOT-1P, OPENSHOT-11T, and OPENSHOT-1V7C.
Deploy Script Enhancements
  • Updated deploy script to allow for partial deployments based on repo changes.
Support and Documentation
  • Updated supporters.json and donation files.
  • Updated translations for the next release.
  • Added a disclaimer and updated docs for the location of old/previous versions of OpenShot installers.

Versienummer 3.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenShot Video Editor
Download https://www.openshot.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-07-2024 12:30 6

12-07-2024 • 12:30

6

Bron: OpenShot Video Editor

Update-historie

08-04 OpenShot Video Editor 3.5.1 1
21-03 OpenShot Video Editor 3.5.0 9
16-12 OpenShot Video Editor 3.4.0 3
12-'24 OpenShot Video Editor 3.3.0 5
07-'24 OpenShot Video Editor 3.2.1 6
06-'24 OpenShot Video Editor 3.2.0 0
04-'23 OpenShot Video Editor 3.1.1 6
04-'23 OpenShot Video Editor 3.1.0 3
12-'22 OpenShot Video Editor 3.0 5
09-'21 OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.1 1
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Reacties (6)

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harley 12 juli 2024 12:51
gebruikte deze in het verleden, maar het is een ontzettend traag programma als je hem eenmaal aan het converteren zet.
r3solution @harley12 juli 2024 14:10
Was traag in het "verleden".
Het zou mogelijk kunnen zijn dat dat in de hedendaags release(s) verbeterd is?
harley @r3solution12 juli 2024 18:38
vorige release was nog steeds erg traag. enkele clips van samen 20 minuten op 60fps full hd omzetten naar 1 filmpje op 30 fps H264 of H265 was meer dan 12 uur.
razerBE 12 juli 2024 17:53
CapCut is een leuk alternatief.
Al hebben ze onlangs toch veel features achter een paywall gestopt
mach2 12 juli 2024 20:18
download: Kdenlive 24.05.2 dan beter als ik bovenstaande reacties zo lees?
evonck 13 juli 2024 21:59
Ik gebruik zowel Kdenlive als Vidcoder. Dit i.c.m. Lossless Cut en je hebt eigenlijk alles wat je nodig hebt. Soms tsmuxer voor het gemakkelijk remuxen van je streams in je video files/containers.

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