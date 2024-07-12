Versie 3.2.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, Windows en macOS, en sinds versie 2.6.0 ook voor ChromeOS. Net als veel soortgelijke programma's maakt OpenShot gebruik van FFmpeg voor de afhandeling van beeld en geluid. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

UI/UX Improvements Prevent freezes on Windows: switch video preview widget background color to use stylesheet and palette.

Fixed background theme color on the preview/split clip dialog. Theme and Window Management Refactored ThemeManager for improved thread safety and to fix Windows launch freezes.

Delay showing the main window until all themes are fully applied.

Restored geometry and window state twice to ensure proper functionality.

Limited setContentsMargins to specific widgets to fix issues when changing themes.

to specific widgets to fix issues when changing themes. Prevented empty context menus from appearing on the property table view. Sentry Bug Fixes Addressed multiple Sentry issues including: list index out of range errors. pop index out of range on Add to Timeline dialog. Attribute and Type errors in various components.

Implemented fixes for Sentry issues: OPENSHOT-4D , OPENSHOT-YG , OPENSHOT-F2 , OPENSHOT-5P6T , OPENSHOT-182J , OPENSHOT-22QG , OPENSHOT-1P , OPENSHOT-11T , and OPENSHOT-1V7C .

Deploy Script Enhancements Updated deploy script to allow for partial deployments based on repo changes. Support and Documentation Updated supporters.json and donation files.

and donation files. Updated translations for the next release.

Added a disclaimer and updated docs for the location of old/previous versions of OpenShot installers.