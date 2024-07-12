Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 128.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (79 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 128 van Thunderbird uitgebracht, een versie die extra lange ondersteuning gaat krijgen. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 128 heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windowsnotificatiescherm getoont en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

What’s New
  • UI density now affects multi-message view
  • Added new preference mail.addressDisplayFormat to always display full name and email address of all recipients in message list
  • "Archived-At" message header field is now displayed as a link, and Message Permalink option is now available in List-Id menu
  • Threaded message views now include "New Message" count
  • Cards View hover and selection paradigms introduced to better support custom themes and accent colors
  • Added account context menu to Unified Toolbar "Get Messages" button, creating quick access option to retrieve new messages for individual accounts
  • OpenPGP no longer attempts to re-initialize secret key storage if individual OpenPGP secret key passphrases have been enabled
  • OpenPGP Key Manager can now create revocation statements for any secret key
  • A nested OpenPGP message's signature status is now viewable
  • Changing expiration of OpenPGP keys with a "complex" structure is now supported
  • Enabled ECDH encryption and decryption for S/MIME messages
  • Custom account colors are now shown in the "From" field when composing a message
  • Manual account configuration now implements form validation
  • iCloud contacts and calendar discovery now supported when using a dedicated app password
  • Improved layout of LDAP address book properties dialog
  • Thunderbird now uses native Windows notifications
  • Added support for OS-specific accent colors
  • Added system accent color support for various elements
  • Selection indicator added to folder pane and address book pane
  • Thunderbird now decodes messages nested in attachments even if decodeSubMessages preference is set to "false"
What’s Changed
  • Improved Cards View readability and accessibility
  • Better threading and unread/new indicators for Cards View threaded messages
  • Removed Account Provisioner
  • Search bars in Thunderbird now use a common custom element for more consistency
  • Updated donation link from "give.thunderbird.net" to "www.thunderbird.net/donate/"
  • Activity Manager now shows account and full folder path when indexing
  • Spam and Junk message styling in Card UI adjusted to be less distracting
  • Removed mail.openpgp.key_assistant.enable preference
  • Disabled support for LibrePGP v5 AEAD/OCB decryption
  • "Permissive" importing of problematic OpenPGP keys now disabled by default; Set mail.openpgp.allow_permissive_import to allow
  • A warning is now displayed when importing OpenPGP keys that advertise unsupported features
  • Default sort order of messages in message list changed to descending (newest at top)
  • Added Show more/less buttons to notifications in Account Hub
  • Removed "Becky! Internet Mail" importer
  • The "prefer display name" preference for individual contacts was removed in favor of the global preference
  • Address book updated to new card design
  • Addressbook toolbar updated with the same UI/UX paradigms of the folder pane
  • Folder alerts now display full path of affected folder
  • IMAP "Too Many Connections" alerts now display IMAP server name
  • Date range intervals in "Find Events" panel updated
  • Calendar ICS file import now always uses new importer
What’s Fixed
  • Thunderbird "--migration" flag opened empty window
  • "Confirm Deletion" prompt was incorrectly shown when deleting messages with Grouped By header also selected
  • Thunderbird did not remove temporary directory created from adding attachment to message via drag-and-drop
  • Certificate errors silently failed when fetching new messages
  • Clicking on native Windows notifications did not bring Thunderbird to the foreground
  • 3-pane view was blank after starting Thunderbird with unsent messages in outbox
  • Some menu bar items did not work with all Thunderbird windows closed on macOS
  • Sender in multi-message view was right aligned when the text wrapped to multiple lines
  • "Find in this message" did not work in multi-message view
  • Non-compliant "References" headers were not handled gracefully when mailnews.headers.showReferences was set
  • "news://" URIs failed opening as links or from the commandline
  • Thunderbird sometimes displayed a blank screen on startup
  • Standalone window titles no longer included message subject on macOS
  • Links with IP address as link text and destination incorrectly warned user that link text and destination did not match
  • "Open message in conversation" and "Open message in containing folder" from a standalone window failed
  • "Get Messages" toolbar button was initially disabled after opening a message from a file in a new window
  • "Open Browser With Message-ID" failed for Google Groups due to URL change
  • Focus behavior for opening messages in a new tab changed depending on state of mail.tabs.loadInBackground preference
  • Focus changes in 3-pane view occassionally caused keyboard shortcuts to stop working
  • Selected row in folder pane did not always remain visible when using keyboard navigation
  • Using middle-mouse click on a message (open in background tab) did not work
  • Group-by-sort Unified folders were slow to open when expanded-all
  • Holding Shift key while selecting "Delete" from message context menu did not permanently delete message
  • Holding Shift and middle-clicking a message with loadInBackground preference set to "false" did not open new tab in background as expected
  • "Watch Thread" command was incorrectly available on multi-folder and search views
  • "Ignore Thread" did not work on multi-folder and search views
  • Date column of "Grouped By" message views now refreshes at midnight, preventing incorrect dates from being displayed
  • Deleting a mail folder failed silently when disk space was low
  • Undoing deletion of an email from standalone window was not possible
  • Sort type in Quick Filtered and Grouped By unified folders was not preserved after search was modified or cleared
  • Unified Folders did not preserve sort setting when switching to unthreaded view
  • Thunderbird did not always display message deletion confirmation when using Shift+Delete keyboard shortcut
  • Deleting collapsed group in Grouped By Sort did not update the message list to reflect the change
  • Secondary sort was discarded when sorting threaded unified folders
  • Accidental deletion of multiple messages occurred when Delete was pressed and held
  • Message count for synthetic folder views was sometimes incorrect
  • Count of messages in a thread was not refreshed when a message was deleted externally
  • Tag folders with non-alphanumeric characters did not work correctly
  • Scrolling to an unread message in an expanded thread did not show as much of the thread as possible
  • In a synthetic view, right-clicking an unselected message incorrectly selected the message
  • Messages could not be sorted by columns that were not visible
  • Display columns reverted to default columns after an IMAP folder was repaired
  • Mark as "Read By Date" was not available when a folder with unread messages was selected
  • Dynamic height calculation for Cards View based on density and font-size
  • Message List display options were hidden outside of Thunderbird window
  • Compact icon on Unified Toolbar was updated with a compact folder icon
  • Improved localization of OpenPGP strings
  • Creating a new key from the OpenPGP Key Manager erroneously displayed a "Go Back" button on the first page of the wizard
  • Some OpenPGP dialogs' buttons were inaccessible off screen
  • OpenPGP decoding of Base64 data did not allow for spaces and tabs before footer
  • When using an external installation of GnuPG, Thunderbird occassionally sent/received corrupted messages
  • Parsing an email address with a comment caused a failure for OpenPGP
  • S/MIME messages did not display MIME message if MIME header was missing
  • S/MIME status (encryption and signature) was not shown when opening an email from a file
  • Add tooltip displaying full folder path when hovering over location column of thread pane
  • Clear button was missing from Unified Toolbar customization search bar
  • Global search sometimes loaded slowly when opening "Show results as lists" and other synthetic views
  • References and Reply-To headers were not set if they were included in mail.compose.other.header
  • Message compose window was not fully disabled while message was sending
  • Delivery Status Notification did not work when sending message using "Send Later"
  • Print dialog opened in Message compose window did not prevent window interaction
  • Source of 'news:' links were incorrectly attached to messages by default
  • Password Manager did not remember the last selected item when changing sorting or showing/hiding passwords in unfiltered view
  • Entries removed from Password Manager left behind blank entries
  • Messages moved to junk folder from message context menu were marked as read, regardless of whether "Mark messages determined to be junk as read" was checked/unchecked in settings
  • New posts retrieved from RSS feeds incorrectly played mail alert sound
  • No "Close" button in Cookie Manager on macOS
  • Pressing Esc did not close the Cookie Manager dialog
  • Modifying Thunderbird UI font size outside of Thunderbird caused App Menu > Font Size option to be disabled
  • Chat Account Settings did not allow scrolling to view overflowed window contents
  • Account setup triggered a second OAuth when looking for calendars
  • Google Calendar account detection failed for Google-hosted domains when the DNS entry had uppercase characters
  • Thunderbird did not have a preference to enable archiving inbox as a folder
  • Yahoo! and AOL account message filters only filtered most recent message match
  • Querying DNS TXT records that return multiple records failed
  • Yahoo! and AOL account message filters only filtered most recent message match
  • "Copy/Cut" context menus did not work in extension options pages
  • Adding duplicate mail addresses in "New/Edit mailing list" dialog, pressing OK, then removing one of the duplicate addresses caused both addresses to be removed
  • Address Book scrolling did not work when using keyboard navigation
  • CardDAV addressbooks could not be used as an import target
  • Removing Organizational Properties from a contact did not clear all organization-related fields
  • CardDAV contacts were synced to server when no changes were made
  • Compose window toolbar items were unreadable on macOS in dark mode
  • Dark mode colors were inconsistent throughout Thunderbird
  • NVDA keyboard table navigation of message list did not work in table view
  • IMAP folders containing other folders could not be deleted due to Thunderbird using "unsubscribe" IMAP command
  • Draft messages were not replaced when saved to an IMAP server without UIDPLUS support
  • Connection sometimes timed out when a large number of POP3 messages were left on server
  • SMTP messages using GSSAPI authentication failed to send
  • Status of IMAP message download progress was incorrect in some locales
  • Newsgroup messages were sometimes incorrectly interleaved when using offline cache
  • Thunderbird sometimes froze when checking for new messages on multiple POP3 accounts simultaneously
  • POP3 tried using USERPASS first (plaintext credentials), before attempting AUTH PLAIN and AUTH LOGIN (obfuscated credentials)
  • POP3 server connection sometimes timed out when processing LIST and UIDL responses
  • Restart was necessary to read an NNTP message if a network error occured during message retrieval
  • Account manager and about:support could break if the chat buddy list became corrupted
  • IRC SASL authentication was enabled by default for all IRC servers
  • IMAP accounts with missing or incorrect OAuth credentials sometimes caused duplicate dialogs to appear, requesting a new OAuth token
  • Hardware key multi-factor authentication did not work in Thunderbird Flatpak
  • Thunderbird defaulted to insecure connection when Exchange Autodiscover configuration was misconfigured
  • Thunderbird incorrectly rejected some valid RSS feeds
  • macOS performance improvements
  • Updating times of recurring events also modified the event exception times
  • Calendar 'Find Events Pane' did not match search terms if they included uppercase letters
  • Calendar day headings did not switch between short and long form when resizing calendar view
  • Task categories menu did not display category colors
  • Today Pane was not Keyboard accessible
  • "Item changed on server" calendar dialog did not have a scrollbar for long content, causing action buttons to be off screen
  • Accepting/declining appointments did not always send confirmation
  • Convert To > Event did not save events on some CalDAV servers
  • Context menu cleanup
  • Various Cards View UX improvements
  • Various visual and UX improvements
Known Issues
  • "latest" download bouncer aliases are not available for 128.0esr at this time

Mozilla Thunderbird 128

Versienummer 128.0 ESR
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-07-2024 14:00 18

12-07-2024 • 14:00

18

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

11-08 Mozilla Thunderbird 153.0.3 18
22-07 Mozilla Thunderbird 153.0 2
17-06 Mozilla Thunderbird 152.0 6
28-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 151.0.1 7
20-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 151.0 19
22-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 150.0 6
08-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 149.0.2 1
26-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 149.0 13
11-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 148.0.1 9
25-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 148.0 10
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Reacties (18)

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Mitsuko
12 juli 2024 17:59
Uit de Betterbird release notes:
Note that Thunderbird 128 and hence Betterbird 128 is shipping with a broken backend causing IMAP folder corruption under some circumstances. IT MUST NOT BE USED IN PRODUCTION!!
Dus misschien verstandig om nog even te wachten met de update!
RobbyTown 12 juli 2024 14:14
Iemand een idee als er een reden is waarom het van versie 115 naar 128 gaat?

Als ik nu Thunderbird wil downloaden haalt die in elk geval standaard versie 128 op.
The Zep Man
@RobbyTown12 juli 2024 14:18
Men volgt de ESR-versienummers van Firefox, wat een deel van de codebase voor TB levert. Firefox 115 en 128 zijn ESR (Extended Support Release, langdurige ondersteuning).

Voor mail is het niet nodig om altijd de laatste browser engine te gebruiken, zolang die maar ondersteund wordt en beveiligingsupdates krijgt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 13:36]

beerse
@RobbyTown12 juli 2024 14:22
De enige reden die ik kan verzinnen op basis van historische ervaring is dat FireFox 128 (download: Mozilla Firefox 128.0) de basis gaat zijn voor de nieuwe FireFox ESR versie.

Sinds de huidige nummer reeks is het al zo dat ThunderBird gebruik maakt van de ESR versie van de FireFox source. Dat is terug te zien in de ThunderBird versie nummering: Het eerste veld van de ThunderBird versie is de FireFox ESR versie waar ze de source mee deelt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 13:36]

beerse
12 juli 2024 14:32
Nog even en dan is ThunderBird 20 jaar oud. Versie 1 is op 7-12-2004 uitgebracht (download: Mozilla Thunderbird 1.0 final) en mijn twisted mind dacht dat het heugdelijke feit vandaag (12-7-2024) al was. :o :+
Franckey @beerse12 juli 2024 19:32
Daarvoor was het Netscape Communicator, dus eigenlijk is het nog ouder.
mrmrmr @Franckey13 juli 2024 00:01
Netscape Mail dateert van 1995 en dat hield op met de release van Thunderbird in 2004. Netscape Mail (later Messenger) maakte deel uit van Netscape Communicator dat in 1997 verscheen.
beerse
@Franckey13 juli 2024 17:32
Bij mijn datum was ik uit gegaan van versie 1.0, dat leek mij het meest mijlpaal waardig.

Zelf ben ik ooit begonnen met de voorloper van Netscape: Mosaic. Dat moesten we toen nog zelf compileren voor de (Sun, Dec en HP) workstations waar ik toen op werkte. Dat was rond 1993 dus al ruim 30 jaar geleden.

Al moet ik toegeven dat niet weet of Mosaic ook aan email deed, daar hadden we toen op de unix omgeving diverse tools voor, zowel commandline als ook in X11.
Noitisnt @beerse12 juli 2024 15:27
Poeh zo oud alweer! De tijd vliegt.
The Zep Man
12 juli 2024 14:28
Een gemis in Thunderbird is een ingebouwde Sieve editor (server-side mail filter rules). Ooit was daar een add-on voor, maar die wordt niet meer ondersteund omdat het in nieuwere TB-versies niet meer zomaar mogelijk is om losse TCP-verbindingen op te zetten. Die add-on leeft nu voort als stand-alone applicatie, maar dat werkt uiteraard niet zo fijn.

Verder een prima pakket dat robuuster is dan menig gratis mailclient van Microsoft. :P
William_H @The Zep Man12 juli 2024 17:38
Je kunt nog steeds berichtenfilters gebruiken in de applicatie zelf. Hoewel niet ideaal, helpt het wel om de boel op orde te maken.
The Zep Man
@William_H13 juli 2024 06:37
Je kunt nog steeds berichtenfilters gebruiken in de applicatie zelf. Hoewel niet ideaal, helpt het wel om de boel op orde te maken.
Niet als ik meerdere clients op meerdere apparaten gebruik en TB niet altijd draait.

Sieve filters zijn veel handiger. Filtering wil je juist server-side doen om zo vooraf te filteren.

Het is nog steeds mogelijk om Sieve filters elders te configureren. Mijn voorkeursmethode is via een plugin voor Roundcube/Rainloop/SnappyMail. Dan heb je net als bij de lokale filters van TB een makkelijke editor. Je hoeft daarmee lokaal geen extra code te draaien. Doordat het webmail betreft werkt het op elk apparaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 13:36]

William_H @The Zep Man13 juli 2024 15:45
Kan je ook Sieve ook gebruiken voor Outlook (webmail). Na Outlook (online webmail) wil ik nooit meer m'n filters ergens hebben waar ik ze niet kan backuppen. Vandaar dat ik ze nu in Thunderbird onderbreng, maar inderdaad dan heb je het niet server-side en niet vooraf. Dat is inderdaad een gemis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door William_H op 22 juli 2024 13:36]

The Zep Man
@William_H13 juli 2024 17:11
Kan je ook Sieve ook gebruiken voor Outlook (webmail).
Het is niet in Microsoft's belang om dergelijke standaarden te ondersteunen, dus nee.
Na Outlook (online webmail) wil ik nooit meer m'n filters ergens hebben waar ik ze niet kan backuppen
Daarom host ik mijn eigen mail.
The Adder 12 juli 2024 17:34
Zojuist manueel een update gemaakt en ziet er weer wat mooier uit, echter let op: vele plugins werken nog niet met deze versie, waaronder de Google Agenda Provider, met als gevolg dat al mijn agenda's en to-do lijsten niet meer toegankelijk waren. Gelukkig een copy gemaakt van alle TB mappen (Program files, AppData Local en Roaming) waardoor ik alles weer terug kon zetten. Downgraden van 128 naar 115 gaat ook niet zo gemakkelijk omdat de profile files aangepast worden. Dus voor mij is het nog even wachten tot de plugins ook werken.
mrmrmr 13 juli 2024 00:02
De v128 versie bevat ook veel bug fixes, het is dus een grote bug fix release. Als je problemen had met een vorige versie is het verstandig te updaten. Sommige van de bugs hebben invloed op beveiliging, zoals deze:

POP3 tried using USERPASS first (plaintext credentials), before attempting AUTH PLAIN and AUTH LOGIN (obfuscated credentials)
The Zep Man
@mrmrmr13 juli 2024 06:41
Sommige van de bugs hebben invloed op beveiliging, zoals deze:

POP3 tried using USERPASS first (plaintext credentials), before attempting AUTH PLAIN and AUTH LOGIN (obfuscated credentials)
Als je last hebt van die bug, dan zou ik niet naar TB kijken maar naar je mailprovider. Het is 2024. Met TLS is deze bug geen probleem.
SiGNe 13 juli 2024 02:26
In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die van Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegekregen.
Alleen gaat het hier over een update naar versie 128.0 en die heeft Nebula als gebruikersinterface.
Ik snap niet helemaal waarom de vorige versie daar aangehaald wordt.

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