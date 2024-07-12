De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 128 van Thunderbird uitgebracht, een versie die extra lange ondersteuning gaat krijgen. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 128 heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windowsnotificatiescherm getoont en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

What’s New UI density now affects multi-message view

Added new preference mail.addressDisplayFormat to always display full name and email address of all recipients in message list

to always display full name and email address of all recipients in message list "Archived-At" message header field is now displayed as a link, and Message Permalink option is now available in List-Id menu

Threaded message views now include "New Message" count

Cards View hover and selection paradigms introduced to better support custom themes and accent colors

Added account context menu to Unified Toolbar "Get Messages" button, creating quick access option to retrieve new messages for individual accounts

OpenPGP no longer attempts to re-initialize secret key storage if individual OpenPGP secret key passphrases have been enabled

OpenPGP Key Manager can now create revocation statements for any secret key

A nested OpenPGP message's signature status is now viewable

Changing expiration of OpenPGP keys with a "complex" structure is now supported

Enabled ECDH encryption and decryption for S/MIME messages

Custom account colors are now shown in the "From" field when composing a message

Manual account configuration now implements form validation

iCloud contacts and calendar discovery now supported when using a dedicated app password

Improved layout of LDAP address book properties dialog

Thunderbird now uses native Windows notifications

Added support for OS-specific accent colors

Added system accent color support for various elements

Selection indicator added to folder pane and address book pane

Thunderbird now decodes messages nested in attachments even if decodeSubMessages preference is set to "false" What’s Changed Improved Cards View readability and accessibility

Better threading and unread/new indicators for Cards View threaded messages

Removed Account Provisioner

Search bars in Thunderbird now use a common custom element for more consistency

Updated donation link from "give.thunderbird.net" to "www.thunderbird.net/donate/"

Activity Manager now shows account and full folder path when indexing

Spam and Junk message styling in Card UI adjusted to be less distracting

Removed mail.openpgp.key_assistant.enable preference

preference Disabled support for LibrePGP v5 AEAD/OCB decryption

"Permissive" importing of problematic OpenPGP keys now disabled by default; Set mail.openpgp.allow_permissive_import to allow

to allow A warning is now displayed when importing OpenPGP keys that advertise unsupported features

Default sort order of messages in message list changed to descending (newest at top)

Added Show more/less buttons to notifications in Account Hub

Removed "Becky! Internet Mail" importer

The "prefer display name" preference for individual contacts was removed in favor of the global preference

Address book updated to new card design

Addressbook toolbar updated with the same UI/UX paradigms of the folder pane

Folder alerts now display full path of affected folder

IMAP "Too Many Connections" alerts now display IMAP server name

Date range intervals in "Find Events" panel updated

Calendar ICS file import now always uses new importer What’s Fixed Thunderbird "--migration" flag opened empty window

"Confirm Deletion" prompt was incorrectly shown when deleting messages with Grouped By header also selected

Thunderbird did not remove temporary directory created from adding attachment to message via drag-and-drop

Certificate errors silently failed when fetching new messages

Clicking on native Windows notifications did not bring Thunderbird to the foreground

3-pane view was blank after starting Thunderbird with unsent messages in outbox

Some menu bar items did not work with all Thunderbird windows closed on macOS

Sender in multi-message view was right aligned when the text wrapped to multiple lines

"Find in this message" did not work in multi-message view

Non-compliant "References" headers were not handled gracefully when mailnews.headers.showReferences was set

was set "news://" URIs failed opening as links or from the commandline

Thunderbird sometimes displayed a blank screen on startup

Standalone window titles no longer included message subject on macOS

Links with IP address as link text and destination incorrectly warned user that link text and destination did not match

"Open message in conversation" and "Open message in containing folder" from a standalone window failed

"Get Messages" toolbar button was initially disabled after opening a message from a file in a new window

"Open Browser With Message-ID" failed for Google Groups due to URL change

Focus behavior for opening messages in a new tab changed depending on state of mail.tabs.loadInBackground preference

preference Focus changes in 3-pane view occassionally caused keyboard shortcuts to stop working

Selected row in folder pane did not always remain visible when using keyboard navigation

Using middle-mouse click on a message (open in background tab) did not work

Group-by-sort Unified folders were slow to open when expanded-all

Holding Shift key while selecting "Delete" from message context menu did not permanently delete message

Holding Shift and middle-clicking a message with loadInBackground preference set to "false" did not open new tab in background as expected

preference set to "false" did not open new tab in background as expected "Watch Thread" command was incorrectly available on multi-folder and search views

"Ignore Thread" did not work on multi-folder and search views

Date column of "Grouped By" message views now refreshes at midnight, preventing incorrect dates from being displayed

Deleting a mail folder failed silently when disk space was low

Undoing deletion of an email from standalone window was not possible

Sort type in Quick Filtered and Grouped By unified folders was not preserved after search was modified or cleared

Unified Folders did not preserve sort setting when switching to unthreaded view

Thunderbird did not always display message deletion confirmation when using Shift+Delete keyboard shortcut

Deleting collapsed group in Grouped By Sort did not update the message list to reflect the change

Secondary sort was discarded when sorting threaded unified folders

Accidental deletion of multiple messages occurred when Delete was pressed and held

was pressed and held Message count for synthetic folder views was sometimes incorrect

Count of messages in a thread was not refreshed when a message was deleted externally

Tag folders with non-alphanumeric characters did not work correctly

Scrolling to an unread message in an expanded thread did not show as much of the thread as possible

In a synthetic view, right-clicking an unselected message incorrectly selected the message

Messages could not be sorted by columns that were not visible

Display columns reverted to default columns after an IMAP folder was repaired

Mark as "Read By Date" was not available when a folder with unread messages was selected

Dynamic height calculation for Cards View based on density and font-size

Message List display options were hidden outside of Thunderbird window

Compact icon on Unified Toolbar was updated with a compact folder icon

Improved localization of OpenPGP strings

Creating a new key from the OpenPGP Key Manager erroneously displayed a "Go Back" button on the first page of the wizard

Some OpenPGP dialogs' buttons were inaccessible off screen

OpenPGP decoding of Base64 data did not allow for spaces and tabs before footer

When using an external installation of GnuPG, Thunderbird occassionally sent/received corrupted messages

Parsing an email address with a comment caused a failure for OpenPGP

S/MIME messages did not display MIME message if MIME header was missing

S/MIME status (encryption and signature) was not shown when opening an email from a file

Add tooltip displaying full folder path when hovering over location column of thread pane

Clear button was missing from Unified Toolbar customization search bar

Global search sometimes loaded slowly when opening "Show results as lists" and other synthetic views

References and Reply-To headers were not set if they were included in mail.compose.other.header

Message compose window was not fully disabled while message was sending

Delivery Status Notification did not work when sending message using "Send Later"

Print dialog opened in Message compose window did not prevent window interaction

Source of 'news:' links were incorrectly attached to messages by default

Password Manager did not remember the last selected item when changing sorting or showing/hiding passwords in unfiltered view

Entries removed from Password Manager left behind blank entries

Messages moved to junk folder from message context menu were marked as read, regardless of whether "Mark messages determined to be junk as read" was checked/unchecked in settings

New posts retrieved from RSS feeds incorrectly played mail alert sound

No "Close" button in Cookie Manager on macOS

Pressing Esc did not close the Cookie Manager dialog

did not close the Cookie Manager dialog Modifying Thunderbird UI font size outside of Thunderbird caused App Menu > Font Size option to be disabled

Chat Account Settings did not allow scrolling to view overflowed window contents

Account setup triggered a second OAuth when looking for calendars

Google Calendar account detection failed for Google-hosted domains when the DNS entry had uppercase characters

Thunderbird did not have a preference to enable archiving inbox as a folder

Yahoo! and AOL account message filters only filtered most recent message match

Querying DNS TXT records that return multiple records failed

Yahoo! and AOL account message filters only filtered most recent message match

"Copy/Cut" context menus did not work in extension options pages

Adding duplicate mail addresses in "New/Edit mailing list" dialog, pressing OK, then removing one of the duplicate addresses caused both addresses to be removed

Address Book scrolling did not work when using keyboard navigation

CardDAV addressbooks could not be used as an import target

Removing Organizational Properties from a contact did not clear all organization-related fields

CardDAV contacts were synced to server when no changes were made

Compose window toolbar items were unreadable on macOS in dark mode

Dark mode colors were inconsistent throughout Thunderbird

NVDA keyboard table navigation of message list did not work in table view

IMAP folders containing other folders could not be deleted due to Thunderbird using "unsubscribe" IMAP command

Draft messages were not replaced when saved to an IMAP server without UIDPLUS support

Connection sometimes timed out when a large number of POP3 messages were left on server

SMTP messages using GSSAPI authentication failed to send

Status of IMAP message download progress was incorrect in some locales

Newsgroup messages were sometimes incorrectly interleaved when using offline cache

Thunderbird sometimes froze when checking for new messages on multiple POP3 accounts simultaneously

POP3 tried using USERPASS first (plaintext credentials), before attempting AUTH PLAIN and AUTH LOGIN (obfuscated credentials)

POP3 server connection sometimes timed out when processing LIST and UIDL responses

Restart was necessary to read an NNTP message if a network error occured during message retrieval

Account manager and about:support could break if the chat buddy list became corrupted

IRC SASL authentication was enabled by default for all IRC servers

IMAP accounts with missing or incorrect OAuth credentials sometimes caused duplicate dialogs to appear, requesting a new OAuth token

Hardware key multi-factor authentication did not work in Thunderbird Flatpak

Thunderbird defaulted to insecure connection when Exchange Autodiscover configuration was misconfigured

Thunderbird incorrectly rejected some valid RSS feeds

macOS performance improvements

Updating times of recurring events also modified the event exception times

Calendar 'Find Events Pane' did not match search terms if they included uppercase letters

Calendar day headings did not switch between short and long form when resizing calendar view

Task categories menu did not display category colors

Today Pane was not Keyboard accessible

"Item changed on server" calendar dialog did not have a scrollbar for long content, causing action buttons to be off screen

Accepting/declining appointments did not always send confirmation

Convert To > Event did not save events on some CalDAV servers

Context menu cleanup

Various Cards View UX improvements

Various visual and UX improvements Known Issues "latest" download bouncer aliases are not available for 128.0esr at this time