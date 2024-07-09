Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 128.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 128 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om de tekst van hyperlinks te vertalen via het contextmenu, is het dialoogscherm voor het verwijderen van gebruikersdata vereenvoudigd en kan het nu ook beveiligde streams van websites als Netflix afspelen in een privéscherm. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox can now translate selections of text and hyperlinked text to other languages from the context menu.
  • For users in the US and Canada, Firefox will now show your recent searches or currently trending searches when you open the Address Bar to get you back to your previous search session or inspire your next one.
  • Firefox now has a simpler and more unified dialog for clearing user data. In addition to streamlining data categories, the new dialog also provides insights into the site data size corresponding to the selected time range.
  • Firefox now supports playback of protected content from streaming sites like Netflix while in Private Browsing mode.
  • Firefox now supports the experimental Privacy Preserving Attribution API, which provides an alternative to user tracking for ad attribution. This experiment is only enabled via origin trial and can be disabled in the new Website Advertising Preferences section in the Privacy and Security settings.
  • On macOS, microphone capture through getUserMedia will now use system-provided voice processing when applicable, improving audio quality.
  • Firefox is now available in the Saraiki (skr) language.
Fixed
  • Firefox now proxies DNS by default when using SOCKS v5, avoiding leaking DNS queries to the network when using SOCKS v5 proxies.
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • Firefox now supports rendering more text/* file types inline, rather than requiring them to be downloaded to be viewed.
  • The root certificate used to verify add-ons and signed content has been renewed to avoid upcoming expiration.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • CSS rules specificity is now displayed in a tooltip when hovering a CSS rule selector in the Inspector Rules view. This can help web developers understand why a given rule is applied before another.
    The Inspector panel now flags a custom property declaration as invalid when the value does not match the registered custom property definition. As shown in the screenshot below, the declaration of a custom property, --b, expecting a <length> value syntax (e.g., 10px), is instead used with a color specified. An exclamation icon appears next to it with a tooltip explaining the error.
  • Improvements have been made to Inactive CSS. A warning is now displayed when column-span is used on elements outside of multi-column containers and when properties only applying to replaced elements are used on non-replaced elements.
Web Platform
  • Resizeable ArrayBuffers and Growable SharedArrayBuffers are now supported in SpiderMonkey. This allows the size of an ArrayBuffer to be changed without having to allocate a new buffer and copy data into it.
  • The setCodecPreferences method allows applications to disable the negotiation of specific codecs (including RTX/RED/FEC). It also allows an application to cause a remote peer to prefer the codec that appears first in the list for sending.
  • The Accept header for images and documents was changed to better align with the Fetch standard and other browsers.
  • Support was added for @property and the CSS properties-and-values API.
  • A new bytes() method is provided on many objects like Request/Response and Blob that provides a convenient way of getting an Uint8Array typed array.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 128.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all/#product-desktop-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2024 16:41
12 • submitter: OP13

09-07-2024 • 16:41

12

Submitter: OP13

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 5
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
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Reacties (12)

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desalniettemin
9 juli 2024 22:25
Ben hier niet zo blij mee. Had opt-in ipv opt-out moeten zijn:

https://uploads.disquscdn...80dc71652.png?w=800&h=235

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 22 juli 2024 13:50]

cnieuweboer @desalniettemin9 juli 2024 22:56
Dan zet niemand het aan, dus wordt het nergens ondersteund, en worden ad bedrijven gestimuleerd andere manieren te zoeken om dezelfde informatie te verzamelen. En die andere manieren zullen waarschijnlijk privacy niet als doel hebben.
PCG2020 @cnieuweboer10 juli 2024 07:58
Het op een privacyvriendelijke manier verzamelen van informatie voor advertentiedoeleinden heeft natuurlijk ook niet als doel om de privacy volledig te respecteren. Het is voor bedrijven immers interessant om te weten te komen in welke regio je woont, wat je leeftijd is, wat je geslacht is en welke interesses je hebt. Zo kunnen ze alsnog een soort profiel van je opbouwen en jou redelijk gerichte advertenties aanbieden.

Wanneer je dat dan weer relateert aan gegevens die al lang en breed verzameld zijn, kun je er in principe alsnog wel achter komen of 'gebruiker X' toch niet 'cnieuweboer' of 'PCG2020' is. Veel mensen nemen toch de moeite niet om die gegevens te laten verwijderen, omdat het een hele hoop gedoe is.
lenwar
@PCG202010 juli 2024 08:35
Heb je ook daadwerkelijk gekeken wat dit inhoudt?
https://support.mozilla.o...cy-preserving-attribution

- De website kan aan Firefox verzoeken data lokaal (in de browser) op te slaan. Firefox slaat lokaal informatie over de advertentie op en de doelsite
- Als je naar de doelsite gaat (geklikt hebt) en iets 'belangrijks hebt gedaan', kan de website een verzoek doen om een rapport te maken
- Firefox maakt een rapportje op en stuurt die geanoniemiseerd naar een aggregatiedienst, middels het DAP-protocol
- "Jouw data" wordt samengevoegd met soortgelijke data en aangevuld met een soort nietverstorende "ruisdata", wat als doel heeft om het verder te anonimiseren. Dit wordt gedaan met een wiskundig model dat "Differentiële Privacy" wordt genoemd. Het wordt steeds meer gebruikt (iOS gebruikt het sinds iOS10).


De advertentieverkoper kan dus wel demografische data verkrijgen, maar die gaat maar één kant op. Dus deze advertentie is voornamelijk gebruikt door "Personen die zich identificeren als man, in de leeftijdscategorie van 35-45 wonend in het oosten van het land in een plaats met een inwoneraantal tussen de 35000 en 45000 met een interesse in Interstellaire materie en kantklossen."

Die groep wordt door het wiskundige model alleen zo gedefinieerd als er voldoende personen zijn die in de categorie passen. Dus stel dat er maar 10 mensen zijn die aan bovenstaande voldoen, dan wordt die 'categorie' dus niet aangemaakt.
lenwar
@desalniettemin10 juli 2024 06:27
Waarom?
desalniettemin
@lenwar10 juli 2024 10:05
Ik vind dat dit soort dingen opt-in moeten zijn ipv opt-out. Laat de gebruiker zelf beslissen.
lenwar
@desalniettemin10 juli 2024 10:50
De gebruiker beslist toch ook zelf? Je kunt het toch uitzetten?

Dit is nou echt de minst invasive methode om voor degenen die de sites bekostigen wat data over effectiviteit van hun uitgaven kunnen verkrijgen.
desalniettemin
@lenwar10 juli 2024 22:34
Weet ik, maar toch ;)
Bioman 9 juli 2024 19:22
Firefox now supports rendering more text/* file types inline, rather than requiring them to be downloaded to be viewed.
De inline json viewer is er al een tijdje, erg makkelijk om snel even api endpoint te checken. Kan zo snel niet de lijst van nieuwe bestandstypes vinden, maar dat ga ik vast proefondervindelijk achter komen :9
beerse
12 juli 2024 14:24
Met het uitkomen van ThunderBird 128.0 (download: Mozilla Thunderbird 128.0 ESR) ga ik er voorzichtig van uit dat deze FireFox 128.0 de basis gaat zijn voor de volgende FireFox ESR versie.
Wie kan dit bevestigen of ontkrachten? Ooit kon ik dit soort info bij mozilla wel even snel vinden maar nu niet...
guillaume @beerse13 juli 2024 13:32
Klopt, zie https://www.mozilla.org/e.../all/#product-desktop-esr

Overigens moeten ze nu dus wel 2 ESR-versies simultaan gaan onderhouden als ze inderdaad Windows 7 langer willen blijven ondersteunen (zie nieuws: Mozilla verlengt ondersteuning voor Firefox op Windows 7, 8 en 8.1)

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 22 juli 2024 13:50]

beerse
@guillaume13 juli 2024 17:47
Op de 'esr' link conastateer ik dat 115 nog steeds de voorkeur heeft. Je moet zelf kiezen voor 128.

Dat ze meer dan 1 ESR versie bij houden is van alle tijden. Op dit moment krijgen de ESR klanten bij een updat/upgrade nog steeds de 115 versie. De 128 versie is nog in .0 versie en zal pas bij .1 als primaire worden aangeboden op de site en bij een update/upgrade.

Je zou kunnen zeggen dat de 128 versie nog 'gewoon' de 128 versie is. Pas bij het uitkomen van 129 zal de splitsing naar 129 en esr-128.1 er zijn.

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