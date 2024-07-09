Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.10.4

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.10.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.10 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog sinds versie 17.10.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Visual Studio 2022 version 17.10.4

Summary of What's New in this Release
  • Update MinGit to v2.45.2.1 that includes GCM 2.5 which addresses an issue with the previous GCM version where it reported an error back to Git after cloning and made it appear like the clone had failed.
  • Fixed a bug in the PDB reading code to ignore expected failures in certain FASTLINK PDBs.
  • This fixes a compiler crash involving a generic lambda that references a 'constexpr' local variable (without capturing it) and the lambda is then returned from the enclosing function.
  • Reduce ILK file size during incremental linking.
  • Fixes crash in DeployAppRecipe.exe tool.
  • Fixed an issue with debugging dotnet 6/7 alpine containers.
  • VS now includes MAUI 8.0.61 (SR6.1)
Developer Community Security advisories addressed
  • CVE-2024-38081 A Vulnerability exist in Visual Studio installer on Windows OS where an unprivileged user is allowed to manipulate the Visual Studio installation resulting in elevation of privilege.
  • CVE-2024-30105 A vulnerability exists in .NET when calling the JsonSerializer.DeserializeAsyncEnumerable method against an untrusted input using System.Text.Json may result in Denial of Service.
  • CVE-2024-38095 A Vulnerability exists when System.Formats.Asn1 in .NET parses an X.509 certificate or collection of certificates, a malicious certificate can result in excessive CPU consumption on all platforms result in Denial of Service.
  • CVE-2024-35264 A Vulnerability exists in ASP.NET Core 8 where Data Corruption in Kestrel HTTP/3 can result in remote code execution.

Visual Studio 2022 version 17.10.3

Summary of What's New in this Release
  • Visual Studio will no longer crash after executing the C# Interactive command from the MenuController on the Standard ToolBar.
  • The use of @ inside a tag helper in a razor file could lead to incorrect compilation errors. https://github.com/dotnet/razor/issues/10186
Developer Community

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 2022 17.10.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2024 20:23
7 • submitter: danmark_ori

09-07-2024 • 20:23

7

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.22 7
24-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.21 0
11-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.20 4
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.18 2
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.17 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.16 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.15 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.14 12
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.13 0
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.12 1
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Reacties (7)

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gupfishy 9 juli 2024 20:42
Wat ik bij software wel goed zou vinden is dat ze aangeven of het native Arm architectuur ondersteund. Of dat er een Arm variant is
Zeker met de nieuwe snapdragons die in de laptops komen
kdekker @gupfishy9 juli 2024 20:44
Arm is al langer in beeld, en niet perse nuttig te noemen bij een minor update. Df informatie die je zoekt staat mogelijk hier: https://learn.microsoft.c...-arm-devices?view=vs-2022
gupfishy @kdekker9 juli 2024 20:45
Weer dat Arm in beeld is. Maar ik zou het mooi vinden als tweakers dit in de.info erbij zet. Hoef.ik niet naar de website van de maker. Is gewoon een idee van mij die denk meerwaarde zou zijn voor tweakers
Ferdinand Oeinck @gupfishy10 juli 2024 10:03
Visual Studio is al sinds versie 17.4 volledig native voor arm64:
https://devblogs.microsof...tudio-is-officially-here/

Ik gebruik het sinds die tijd om op een M1 met Parallels zowel de x64 als de arm64 variant van mijn app te compileren. Werkt super en snel. Zo af en toe wordt er wel iets toegevoegd op compatibiliteits gebied zoals recent nog de intrinsic arm64 versie van __popcnt64().
Franckey 10 juli 2024 08:51
Licentietype Betaald klopt niet helemaal. De Community editie kan je voor hobby gratis gebruiken.
3raser 10 juli 2024 09:08
Ik heb een schone installatie van VS 2022 gedaan en om de een of andere reden wil de IntelliSense error controle bij mij niet werken. Ik krijg nergens dat rode golfje te zien terwijl compileren toch echt fouten aangeeft. Ik heb naar mijn idee alle suggesties uit de zoekresultaten al geprobeerd. Ook heel vervelend dat er een lang topic over is bij Microsoft waarbij er heel veel antwoorden verwijderd zijn, inclusief het geaccepteerde antwoord.

[update 11:10] Probleem gevonden. Als je een project opent vanuit een gedeelde netwerkmap dan werkt IntelliSense niet. 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3raser op 22 juli 2024 17:27]

SpookyManus 10 juli 2024 13:22
.NET 7 is nu Out of Service

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