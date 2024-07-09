Microsoft heeft versie 17.10.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.10 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog sinds versie 17.10.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.10.4Summary of What's New in this Release
Developer Community
- Update MinGit to v2.45.2.1 that includes GCM 2.5 which addresses an issue with the previous GCM version where it reported an error back to Git after cloning and made it appear like the clone had failed.
- Fixed a bug in the PDB reading code to ignore expected failures in certain FASTLINK PDBs.
- This fixes a compiler crash involving a generic lambda that references a 'constexpr' local variable (without capturing it) and the lambda is then returned from the enclosing function.
- Reduce ILK file size during incremental linking.
- Fixes crash in DeployAppRecipe.exe tool.
- Fixed an issue with debugging dotnet 6/7 alpine containers.
- VS now includes MAUI 8.0.61 (SR6.1)
Security advisories addressed
- Error: Unable to open file (null). Error code = 0x0000000D
- OpenMP on ARM64EC crashes
- Internal Compiler Error variant (1510)
- Startup issue when building the static debug STL with ASan enabled
- fatal error C1001: Internal compiler error
- After updating to VS 17.10 the size of .ilk files has increased considerably, leading to fatal error LNK1210
- "Internal compiler error" building ARM64|Release after upgrading to Visual Studio 2022 17.10.0
- [COMPILER BUG][BAD CODE GEN] Compiler inserting AVX2 instruction in MSVC 17.10.1 targeting Xbox One with /arch:AVX and -d2SSAOptimizer-, causing crash
- ICE with invalid template on VS 2022 17.4 Preview 3
- New Issue with Docker-based debugging, did not fix previous issue
- Debugging a Stored Procedure from Sql Server Object Explorer is looking for stored procedure file from computer.
- Copilot won't let me type in conditional debug without overwriting what I type
- The debugger cannot locate source file after updating to 17.10.1
- CVE-2024-38081 A Vulnerability exist in Visual Studio installer on Windows OS where an unprivileged user is allowed to manipulate the Visual Studio installation resulting in elevation of privilege.
- CVE-2024-30105 A vulnerability exists in .NET when calling the JsonSerializer.DeserializeAsyncEnumerable method against an untrusted input using System.Text.Json may result in Denial of Service.
- CVE-2024-38095 A Vulnerability exists when System.Formats.Asn1 in .NET parses an X.509 certificate or collection of certificates, a malicious certificate can result in excessive CPU consumption on all platforms result in Denial of Service.
- CVE-2024-35264 A Vulnerability exists in ASP.NET Core 8 where Data Corruption in Kestrel HTTP/3 can result in remote code execution.
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.10.3Summary of What's New in this Release
Developer Community
- Visual Studio will no longer crash after executing the C# Interactive command from the MenuController on the Standard ToolBar.
- The use of @ inside a tag helper in a razor file could lead to incorrect compilation errors. https://github.com/dotnet/razor/issues/10186
- Extension does not work anymore after upgrade to 17.10.2, Extensibility.Contracts is missing
- vs 2022 typescript intellisense not working in 17.10.1
- Copying in debug Text Visualizer is broken
- TAB key does not reliably accept grey text suggestion in Markdown for Copilot Completions in Visual Studio 17.8.6
- C# Interactive menu is missing in Tool Bar | Other Windows