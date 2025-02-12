Microsoft heeft versie 17.13 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 17.13 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden; dit is een korte samenvatting:
Productivity
GitHub Copilot
- AI-enhanced Feature Search
- Customize file encoding
- Reimagine the horizontal scrollbar
- Choose whether to indent word wrap
- Navigate to recent files in Code Search
- Enhanced line & column navigation
Debugging & diagnostics
- Code Referencing for GitHub Copilot Completions
- Leverage vision in Copilot Chat
- GitHub Copilot shortcuts
- Slash command expansions
- Use GitHub Copilot Edits across files
- Meet GitHub Copilot Free
- Function Calling in GitHub Copilot
Git tooling
- Smarter Exception and Variable Analysis
- Copilot Chat Integration in Parallel Stacks
- Highlight syntax with IEnumerable Visualizer
- Streamline debugging for native code
- Thread summaries in Parallel Stacks
- Craft complex LINQ queries
- Display unified async stacks in profiler
- Use color-coded swim lanes for CPU profiling
IDE
- Add comments on pull requests
- Catch issues at commit time
- View and manage Git tags
Cloud
- Preserve font preferences across themes
- Onboard a GitHub account
- Manage multiple GitHub accounts
- Add a new markdown file
- Check out the new features in the Teams Toolkit
Desktop
- Leverage .NET Aspire and Azure Functions
- Launch a new Docker configuration
- Add scale to Docker Compose
Web
- New UWP .NET 9 project templates
- Improved MSIX tooling for UWP apps on .NET 9
- Improved .NET 9 SDK support for UWP
- New Windows SDK for UWP
- Improved MSBuild support for UWP .NET 9
Gaming
- Extract HTML to Razor component
- Disable format on paste for Razor files
Data
- Unreal Engine integration updates
.NET
- Use SDK-style SQL projects in SSDT
C++
- View NuGet package READMEs
Top user-reported bug fixes
- C++23 Preview Project Setting
- New backend property page settings
- Support for CMake Presets v9
- Better AI code completions for C++
- Specify Linux timeout settings for C++
- Cannot add Apple Account (VS 2022, Enterprise account)
- /scanDependencies does not take into account macros exported by header units
- Screen Flickering in Git Compare
- Cannot select row via keyboard in new resource explorer
- Github Copilot with .razor pages duplicating characters
- Unable to Sign in with account that is both an MSA (Personal) and WSA (Work or school account)
- Adding resource for C++ application crashes Visual Studio