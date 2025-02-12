Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.13

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.13 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 17.13 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden; dit is een korte samenvatting:

Productivity
  • AI-enhanced Feature Search
  • Customize file encoding
  • Reimagine the horizontal scrollbar
  • Choose whether to indent word wrap
  • Navigate to recent files in Code Search
  • Enhanced line & column navigation
GitHub Copilot
  • Code Referencing for GitHub Copilot Completions
  • Leverage vision in Copilot Chat
  • GitHub Copilot shortcuts
  • Slash command expansions
  • Use GitHub Copilot Edits across files
  • Meet GitHub Copilot Free
  • Function Calling in GitHub Copilot
Debugging & diagnostics
  • Smarter Exception and Variable Analysis
  • Copilot Chat Integration in Parallel Stacks
  • Highlight syntax with IEnumerable Visualizer
  • Streamline debugging for native code
  • Thread summaries in Parallel Stacks
  • Craft complex LINQ queries
  • Display unified async stacks in profiler
  • Use color-coded swim lanes for CPU profiling
Git tooling
  • Add comments on pull requests
  • Catch issues at commit time
  • View and manage Git tags
IDE
  • Preserve font preferences across themes
  • Onboard a GitHub account
  • Manage multiple GitHub accounts
  • Add a new markdown file
  • Check out the new features in the Teams Toolkit
Cloud
  • Leverage .NET Aspire and Azure Functions
  • Launch a new Docker configuration
  • Add scale to Docker Compose
Desktop
  • New UWP .NET 9 project templates
  • Improved MSIX tooling for UWP apps on .NET 9
  • Improved .NET 9 SDK support for UWP
  • New Windows SDK for UWP
  • Improved MSBuild support for UWP .NET 9
Web
  • Extract HTML to Razor component
  • Disable format on paste for Razor files
Gaming
  • Unreal Engine integration updates
Data
  • Use SDK-style SQL projects in SSDT
.NET
  • View NuGet package READMEs
C++
  • C++23 Preview Project Setting
  • New backend property page settings
  • Support for CMake Presets v9
  • Better AI code completions for C++
  • Specify Linux timeout settings for C++
Top user-reported bug fixes

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

14-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14 0
09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
27-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.2 0
21-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.1 1
12-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13 2
15-01 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.4 4
04-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.3 1
27-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.2 1
diedie2 20 februari 2025 09:44
Ondertussen is 17.13.1 er ook al => https://learn.microsoft.c...022/release-notes#17.13.1
Macron 21 februari 2025 16:10
"Disable format on paste for Razor files"

Hopelijk betekent dit ook dat ze mijn hele razor file niet formatten als ik wat paste want ik wordt er gek van om iedere keer weer mijn eigen formatting terug te zetten. Zal mijn ocd wel zijn :)

UPDATE: het antwoord is helaas Nee

[Reactie gewijzigd door Macron op 21 februari 2025 16:29]

