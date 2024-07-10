Software-update: Tixati 3.26

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.26 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.26:
  • Windows build GUI positioning, sizing, and font system refactored for full per-monitor DPI support
  • added workaround to Linux builds to fix system library crash on getentropy() ENOSYS error
  • stabilized order of currently active transfers when sorted by Last Activity column
  • fixed problems saving config on SIGTERM / system shutdown
  • improved error reporter in both Linux and Windows builds
  • faster in-text image rendering in Windows build
  • added ctrl-insert shortcut to clipboard copy in text controls
  • added shift-insert shortcut to clipboard paste in text controls
  • added shift-delete shortcut to clipboard cut in text controls
  • fixed several minor problems with text editor controls
  • fixed bandwidth / DHT chart colors in Web UI
  • fixed local / remote useful pieces display in peer properties window
  • several other minor fixes in the GUI
  • updated IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-07-2024 13:43 0

10-07-2024 • 13:43

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Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

04-12 Tixati 3.41 2
11-'25 Tixati 3.39 8
09-'25 Tixati 3.38 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.37 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.36 0
07-'25 Tixati 3.35 3
05-'25 Tixati 3.34 1
03-'25 Tixati 3.33 0
01-'25 Tixati 3.32 12
12-'24 Tixati 3.31 2
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