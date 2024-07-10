Versie 3.26 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.26: Windows build GUI positioning, sizing, and font system refactored for full per-monitor DPI support

added workaround to Linux builds to fix system library crash on getentropy() ENOSYS error

stabilized order of currently active transfers when sorted by Last Activity column

fixed problems saving config on SIGTERM / system shutdown

improved error reporter in both Linux and Windows builds

faster in-text image rendering in Windows build

added ctrl-insert shortcut to clipboard copy in text controls

added shift-insert shortcut to clipboard paste in text controls

added shift-delete shortcut to clipboard cut in text controls

fixed several minor problems with text editor controls

fixed bandwidth / DHT chart colors in Web UI

fixed local / remote useful pieces display in peer properties window

several other minor fixes in the GUI

updated IP location tables