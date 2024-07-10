Versie 3.26 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.26:
- Windows build GUI positioning, sizing, and font system refactored for full per-monitor DPI support
- added workaround to Linux builds to fix system library crash on getentropy() ENOSYS error
- stabilized order of currently active transfers when sorted by Last Activity column
- fixed problems saving config on SIGTERM / system shutdown
- improved error reporter in both Linux and Windows builds
- faster in-text image rendering in Windows build
- added ctrl-insert shortcut to clipboard copy in text controls
- added shift-insert shortcut to clipboard paste in text controls
- added shift-delete shortcut to clipboard cut in text controls
- fixed several minor problems with text editor controls
- fixed bandwidth / DHT chart colors in Web UI
- fixed local / remote useful pieces display in peer properties window
- several other minor fixes in the GUI
- updated IP location tables