Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

AIMP 5.30 build 2560 Fixed: player - navigation issues during playing track in 64-bit version of the app

Fixed: player - information about internet track resets in playlist when player goes to next file (regression 2549)

Fixed: plugins - podcasts - episodes are duplicated on each feed update if the feed url is time-dependent

Fixed: plugins - memory corruption in Winamp plugin host in 64-bit app version

Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed

Fixed: other minor issues AIMP 5.30 build 2555 Plugins: MyClouds - support for servers operating in streaming mode only

General: localizations has been updated

General: compatibility with the ExplorerPatcher app

File Manager: the __MACOSX system folder is now ignored

Fixed: audio converter - an error occurs on attempt to abort multithreaded encoding

Fixed: sound engine - WASAPI Shared - unable to recognize 32-bit float sample format

Fixed: sound engine - DSP/VST - adapter cache is not flushed on starting a new track

Fixed: album arts - extension variation is not taken into account for templates without the asterisks

Fixed: tag editor - in-place expressions does not work (regression 2549)

Fixed: Music Library - inconsistent in saved sort template data that lead template cannot be marked as selected

Fixed: other minor issues