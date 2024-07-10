Software-update: AIMP 5.30 build 2560

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

AIMP 5.30 build 2560
  • Fixed: player - navigation issues during playing track in 64-bit version of the app
  • Fixed: player - information about internet track resets in playlist when player goes to next file (regression 2549)
  • Fixed: plugins - podcasts - episodes are duplicated on each feed update if the feed url is time-dependent
  • Fixed: plugins - memory corruption in Winamp plugin host in 64-bit app version
  • Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
  • Fixed: other minor issues
AIMP 5.30 build 2555
  • Plugins: MyClouds - support for servers operating in streaming mode only
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • General: compatibility with the ExplorerPatcher app
  • File Manager: the __MACOSX system folder is now ignored
  • Fixed: audio converter - an error occurs on attempt to abort multithreaded encoding
  • Fixed: sound engine - WASAPI Shared - unable to recognize 32-bit float sample format
  • Fixed: sound engine - DSP/VST - adapter cache is not flushed on starting a new track
  • Fixed: album arts - extension variation is not taken into account for templates without the asterisks
  • Fixed: tag editor - in-place expressions does not work (regression 2549)
  • Fixed: Music Library - inconsistent in saved sort template data that lead template cannot be marked as selected
  • Fixed: other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.30 build 2560
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-07-2024 15:21 1

10-07-2024 • 15:21

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Bron: AIMP

Update-historie

26-06 AIMP 5.40 build 2721 4
09-04 AIMP 5.40 build 2713 1
17-03 AIMP 6.00 build 3050 bèta 1
04-03 AIMP 5.40 build 2708 3
24-12 AIMP 5.40 build 2703 9
14-11 AIMP 5.40 build 2699 1
10-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2695 4
09-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2693 1
08-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2689 1
06-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2682 2
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Dociler 10 juli 2024 15:59
Geef me 1 goede reden om ook nog maar iets uit Rusland te willen. En zullen we ook eens een keer wat kritischer worden op China.

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