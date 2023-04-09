Versie 3.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, Windows en macOS, en sinds versie 2.6.0 ook voor ChromeOS. Net als veel soortgelijke programma's maakt OpenShot gebruik van FFmpeg voor de afhandeling van beeld en geluid. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Highlights & Features: Improved Profiles (400+ Export Profiles, New Profile UI, and more)

Huge Time Remapping update (improved audio resampling, support for backwards audio, bezier curve support)

Improved Undo / Redo system, includes grouping actions (i.e. single undo for split-clips and similar multi-step edits)

Improved Preview & Split Clip dialog (correct aspect ratio, correct sample rate)

Improved Caption Effect (high DPI support, improved VTT support)

Memory leak fixes (clip caching, memory leak fixes, prevent zombie threads)

Improved Performance (FrameMapper & Clip objects now include extra caching and optimizations)

Improved Keyboard Bindings (arrow keys)

Bug fix for Blender Animated Titles using high FPS (incorrect duration)

Bug fix for Mac Chroma Key effect (babl color methods)

Bug fix for video preview widget resizing, to correctly clear cache

Bug fix for Automatic Transition Direction logic (i.e. correctly fade in/out based on where the transition is dropped)

Fixed issue with AppImage to support newer distros (related to glibc compatibility)

Improved About dialog (release notes link, remove "candidate" for official releases)

Expanded default Emojis (adding in Arrows, Shapes, and Brands)

Improved File Properties Dialog, to handle replacing files and thumbnails, and better support for changing FPS

Updated language translations

Updated supporters and donors

Updated docs / user-guide