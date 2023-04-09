Software-update: OpenShot Video Editor 3.1.0

OpenShot logo (75 pix)Versie 3.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, Windows en macOS, en sinds versie 2.6.0 ook voor ChromeOS. Net als veel soortgelijke programma's maakt OpenShot gebruik van FFmpeg voor de afhandeling van beeld en geluid. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Highlights & Features:
  • Improved Profiles (400+ Export Profiles, New Profile UI, and more)
  • Huge Time Remapping update (improved audio resampling, support for backwards audio, bezier curve support)
  • Improved Undo / Redo system, includes grouping actions (i.e. single undo for split-clips and similar multi-step edits)
  • Improved Preview & Split Clip dialog (correct aspect ratio, correct sample rate)
  • Improved Caption Effect (high DPI support, improved VTT support)
  • Memory leak fixes (clip caching, memory leak fixes, prevent zombie threads)
  • Improved Performance (FrameMapper & Clip objects now include extra caching and optimizations)
  • Improved Keyboard Bindings (arrow keys)
  • Bug fix for Blender Animated Titles using high FPS (incorrect duration)
  • Bug fix for Mac Chroma Key effect (babl color methods)
  • Bug fix for video preview widget resizing, to correctly clear cache
  • Bug fix for Automatic Transition Direction logic (i.e. correctly fade in/out based on where the transition is dropped)
  • Fixed issue with AppImage to support newer distros (related to glibc compatibility)
  • Improved About dialog (release notes link, remove "candidate" for official releases)
  • Expanded default Emojis (adding in Arrows, Shapes, and Brands)
  • Improved File Properties Dialog, to handle replacing files and thumbnails, and better support for changing FPS
  • Updated language translations
  • Updated supporters and donors
  • Updated docs / user-guide

Versienummer 3.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenShot Video Editor
Download https://www.openshot.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-04-2023 • 17:44

3

Bron: OpenShot Video Editor

Reacties (3)

MBI 10 april 2023 09:27
Kan iemand mij vertellen hoe deze tool opweegt tegen bijv. iMovie? Ik zal het ook aan DDG vragen :)
Uruk-Hai @MBI10 april 2023 09:45
Vergeleken met iMovie is Openshot een baggerprogramma.
Mijn argumenten:
1. Video playback in preview vensters is bagger.
2. Ondersteund geen encoding door GPU (alles moet dus door de CPU afgehandeld worden).
3. Voor titels en geanimeerde intro's op maat moet je uitwijken naar Inkscape en Blender die je in Openshot toe kunt wijzen als plugins.
4. Ik heb leerlingen van mij er eens mee laten spelen en die hadden er een op zich super mooi filmproject mee gemaakt dat er vervolgens uren over deed om gerenderd te worden, waarna het eindresultaat glitches bleek te bevatten. Maar die leerlingen hadden geen zin om het opnieuw te gaan editen, want tijdens de eerste keer renderen liep Openshot vast en dat lag echt niet aan de computer.

Is Openshot daarom volledig onbruikbaar?
Nee, het is bruikbaar als je niet al te kritisch bent en het bij het editen van eenvoudige en korte filmpjes houdt.

Als je van iMovie af wilt stappen omdat je dat te simpel en te beperkend vindt en over wilt gaan naar een gratis en uitgebreide video editor raad ik Davinci Resolve aan.
Davinci heeft bovengenoemde nadelen niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 08:11]

MBI 12 april 2023 13:13
Bedankt voor je uitgebreide reactie! Duidelijk verhaal. Ik ga Davinci Resolve eens onder de loep nemen!

