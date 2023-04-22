Software-update: OpenShot Video Editor 3.1.1

OpenShot logo (75 pix)Versie 3.1.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, Windows en macOS, en sinds versie 2.6.0 ook voor ChromeOS. Net als veel soortgelijke programma's maakt OpenShot gebruik van FFmpeg voor de afhandeling van beeld en geluid. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Highlights & Features:
  • Fixes and Improvements to Tracker and Object Detection effects (fix property editing, prevent crashes, removed black background)
  • Fixes to Parent property (simplify context menus, a single None option, include thumbnail images)
  • Prevent freeze on launch (when OpenShot's sample rate does not match the default Windows sample rate)
  • Adding Profile Search button to Preferences (for easier filtering and searching for a default profile)
  • Fix duplicate Profile name bug (causing an issue when exporting and re-opening a project with certain duplicate profile names)
  • Protect timeline (webview) from receiving lots of unneeded messages from libopenshot (prevents crash in certain cases)
  • Improved caching logic around Property Editor (better performance while adjusting clip properties)
  • Fix large memory leak in Clip::Close() method (not correctly clearing Clip cache)
  • Prevent crash on timeline::SetCache (adding thread lock)
  • Adding additional logging around audio device detection and initialization
  • Allow audio-only clips to be transparent (revealing the video/image of clips below them)
  • Multiple fixes for WebM decoding (preventing freezes and crashes)
  • Fix divide by zero error in AudioWaveformer (if no amplitude was found)
  • Fix GitHub actions to remove Ubuntu 18.04 builder and some additional tweaks to build scripts
  • Many small code refactors and fixes to prevent noisy errors (reported by Sentry.io)
  • Minimum libopenshot C++ dependency set to 0.3.2
  • Updated language translations
  • Updated credits and donors
Quality-of-Life Improvements

Our goal for the 3.1.1 release of OpenShot was to listen very closely to our user community and their feedback from the 3.1.0 release, and quickly follow-up with a new release of OpenShot. We prioritized this feedback based on how many users each issue affected, and also considered many automated bug reports from Sentry.io.

We fixed many major issues, including crashes, freezes, video compatibility, and broken functionality with our user interface. This entire release cycle took around 14 days, and our entire team worked very hard to make this happen so fast! A big thanks to everyone who helped, especially Raffi, who was instrumental in communicating with our users and advocating for important issues to be resolved.

Versienummer 3.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenShot Video Editor
Download https://www.openshot.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

23-12 OpenShot Video Editor 3.3.0 5
07-'24 OpenShot Video Editor 3.2.1 6
06-'24 OpenShot Video Editor 3.2.0 0
04-'23 OpenShot Video Editor 3.1.1 6
04-'23 OpenShot Video Editor 3.1.0 3
12-'22 OpenShot Video Editor 3.0 5
09-'21 OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.1 1
08-'21 OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 2
03-'20 OpenShot Video Editor 2.5.1 0
02-'20 OpenShot Video Editor 2.5.0 16
OpenShot Video Editor

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (6)

Uruk-Hai 22 april 2023 09:46
Leerlingen die bij mij aan het werk waren hebben me gewezen op een nieuw alternatief: capcut.com. Daarmee is zowel online in een browser, als op Windows als mobiel (Android en iOS) te video editen.

Ik zie jongeren opvallend vaak liever voor een cloud oplossing kiezen dan voor een klassiek programma.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 14:41]

Bitzer @Uruk-Hai22 april 2023 10:26
Capcut geeft mij de indruk een lokkertje te zijn voor de vele betaalde diensten van het bedrijf. Wat je ook van OpenShot mag vinden: het is open-source en dient geen commercieel belang.
Als je echt een "Free Professional Desktop Video Editor" wilt gebruiken is er maar een keuze: DaVinci Resolve.
Uruk-Hai @Bitzer22 april 2023 11:36
Jongeren kijken blijkbaar niet naar "open-source" en "niet commercieel", maar gewoon naar wat ze makkelijk vinden. Voor picture editing kiezen ze bijvoorbeeld vaak voor pixlr en canva.com.
Eusebius @Uruk-Hai22 april 2023 23:07
Mooi om ze nieuwsgierig te maken naar editting, maar als docent heb je natuurlijk een taak om ze verder de weg te wijzen :-)
TheVivaldi @Bitzer23 april 2023 14:33
Als je echt een "Free Professional Desktop Video Editor" wilt gebruiken is er maar een keuze: DaVinci Resolve.
Of Cinelerra.

En iets minder professonieel, maar professioneel zat voor de meeste mensen: Kdenlive.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 22 juli 2024 14:41]

PuckStar @Bitzer23 april 2023 21:27
Of Shotcut
https://shotcut.org/

