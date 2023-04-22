Versie 3.1.1 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, Windows en macOS, en sinds versie 2.6.0 ook voor ChromeOS. Net als veel soortgelijke programma's maakt OpenShot gebruik van FFmpeg voor de afhandeling van beeld en geluid. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Fixes and Improvements to Tracker and Object Detection effects (fix property editing, prevent crashes, removed black background)

Fixes to Parent property (simplify context menus, a single None option, include thumbnail images)

Prevent freeze on launch (when OpenShot's sample rate does not match the default Windows sample rate)

Adding Profile Search button to Preferences (for easier filtering and searching for a default profile)

Fix duplicate Profile name bug (causing an issue when exporting and re-opening a project with certain duplicate profile names)

Protect timeline (webview) from receiving lots of unneeded messages from libopenshot (prevents crash in certain cases)

Improved caching logic around Property Editor (better performance while adjusting clip properties)

Fix large memory leak in Clip::Close() method (not correctly clearing Clip cache)

Prevent crash on timeline::SetCache (adding thread lock)

Adding additional logging around audio device detection and initialization

Allow audio-only clips to be transparent (revealing the video/image of clips below them)

Multiple fixes for WebM decoding (preventing freezes and crashes)

Fix divide by zero error in AudioWaveformer (if no amplitude was found)

Fix GitHub actions to remove Ubuntu 18.04 builder and some additional tweaks to build scripts

Many small code refactors and fixes to prevent noisy errors (reported by Sentry.io)

Minimum libopenshot C++ dependency set to 0.3.2

Updated language translations

Updated credits and donors

Our goal for the 3.1.1 release of OpenShot was to listen very closely to our user community and their feedback from the 3.1.0 release, and quickly follow-up with a new release of OpenShot. We prioritized this feedback based on how many users each issue affected, and also considered many automated bug reports from Sentry.io.

We fixed many major issues, including crashes, freezes, video compatibility, and broken functionality with our user interface. This entire release cycle took around 14 days, and our entire team worked very hard to make this happen so fast! A big thanks to everyone who helped, especially Raffi, who was instrumental in communicating with our users and advocating for important issues to be resolved.