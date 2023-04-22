Software-update: KiCad 7.0.2

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.2 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de changelog voor versie 7.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor
  • Fix broken undo on alternate pin assignments. #14100
  • Add missing sheet names to PDF plot. #14233
  • Remove non-global labels from label properties dialog selection list. #14319
  • Remove replace all accelerator key from find/replace dialog. #14304
  • Create field name if user doesn’t specify one.
  • Fix sheet pin name case sensitivity issue. #14415
  • Fix incorrect position of text for some rotations when plotting. #14327
  • Ignore unknown attributes when importing CADSTAR schematic. #13526
  • Do not duplicate signals when unfolding bus definitions. #14269
  • Fix broken net-class label when using hierarchical sub-sheets. #14494
  • Fix crash when changing net label to global label. #14493
  • Ensure swapping global labels swaps inter-sheet references. #14520
  • Allow bus elements to connect. #14300
  • Fix broken symbol has changed in library ERC. #14160
  • Search fields in labels. #14075
Spice Simulator
  • Add missing .dc command to SPICE directives list. #14215
  • Added PSPICE/LTSPICE JFET model parameters. #12425
  • Handle underscore in parameter names. #14308
  • Fix crash when transistor model is missing. #14295
  • Ensure legend reflects gain/phase for AC small signal analyses. #14301
  • Don’t attempt to load unknown plot types.
  • Ignore extraneous LTSpice parameters for VDMOS models. #14299
  • Separate legacy model name from SPICE parameters. #13988
  • Do not include invalid simulation parameters. #14369
  • Fix crash loading simulation with non-existent pin. #14522
Symbol Editor Board Editor Footprint Editor Gerber Viewer 3D Viewer
  • Avoid drawing invalid arcs in 3D viewer. #14271
Python scripting
  • Load the global fp-lib-table before running the DRC. #13815
  • Remove board_item duplicate method. #14460
Command Line Interface Windows macOS Linux

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 7.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-04-2023 08:29
0 • submitter: styno

22-04-2023 • 08:29

0

Submitter: styno

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

08-05 KiCad 9.0.2 0
31-03 KiCad 9.0.1 10
20-02 KiCad 9.0.0 7
19-02 KiCad 8.0.9 9
13-01 KiCad 8.0.8 3
04-12 KiCad 8.0.7 0
15-10 KiCad 8.0.6 2
08-09 KiCad 8.0.5 4
07-'24 KiCad 8.0.4 0
06-'24 KiCad 8.0.3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

KiCad

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq