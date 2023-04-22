Versie 7.0.2 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de changelog voor versie 7.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Select correct face from a .ttc file. #13314
- Fix corrupt PDF plots on when fields contain parenthesis. #14302
- Fix settings import paths showing up twice on GTK builds.
- Fix clashing error dialogs when can’t load dynamic library.
- Ensure 3D shapes are always shown in footprint settings dialog. #14371
- Prevent crash when changing color settings.
- Fix fix incorrect arc position when plotting GERBER files with offset. #14402
- Add file version backwards lockout for project file. #14414
- Fix crash when reading or writing settings.
- Fix broken library nickname input when adding library table entry with add button. #14291
- Update Clipper to version 1.2+.
- Fix image bounding box size. #14432
- Make library table edit dialog context menu activate and deactivate entries take effect immediately. #14517
- Make symbol and footprint library trees sensitive to language change.
- Fix possible event race condition on startup.
- Add hack to speed up font choice box widget creation. #14277
- Avoid segfault when cancelling initial global library setup.
Spice Simulator
- Fix broken undo on alternate pin assignments. #14100
- Add missing sheet names to PDF plot. #14233
- Remove non-global labels from label properties dialog selection list. #14319
- Remove replace all accelerator key from find/replace dialog. #14304
- Create field name if user doesn’t specify one.
- Fix sheet pin name case sensitivity issue. #14415
- Fix incorrect position of text for some rotations when plotting. #14327
- Ignore unknown attributes when importing CADSTAR schematic. #13526
- Do not duplicate signals when unfolding bus definitions. #14269
- Fix broken net-class label when using hierarchical sub-sheets. #14494
- Fix crash when changing net label to global label. #14493
- Ensure swapping global labels swaps inter-sheet references. #14520
- Allow bus elements to connect. #14300
- Fix broken symbol has changed in library ERC. #14160
- Search fields in labels. #14075
Symbol Editor
- Add missing .dc command to SPICE directives list. #14215
- Added PSPICE/LTSPICE JFET model parameters. #12425
- Handle underscore in parameter names. #14308
- Fix crash when transistor model is missing. #14295
- Ensure legend reflects gain/phase for AC small signal analyses. #14301
- Don’t attempt to load unknown plot types.
- Ignore extraneous LTSpice parameters for VDMOS models. #14299
- Separate legacy model name from SPICE parameters. #13988
- Do not include invalid simulation parameters. #14369
- Fix crash loading simulation with non-existent pin. #14522
Footprint Editor
- Fix crash for stale ratsnest connections. #14254
- Handle plotting of text on solder mask layer. #14226
- Add Property Inspector support for dimension objects.
- Fix crash when manipulating zone corner. #14265
- Fix broken via placement on 45 degree tracks. #14293
- Fix crash when loading a library with a footprint containing a dimension.
- Fix contradicting number of warnings when updating board from schematic. #14290.
- Do not include groups when not included in filter. #14273
- Fix crash when selecting grouped and ungrouped items. #14347
- Snap to grid on orthoganal dimension creation. #13728
- Fix "Locked Item Shadow" enable when changing presets. #14381
- Allow solder mask bridges between net-tie-group pads. #14412
- Fix crash when importing Eagle board with layers that cannot be mapped.
- Fix broken silkscreen clipped by soldermask DRC. #14417
- Update allow-solder-mask-bridges when updating footprint from library. #14422
- Use the correct locked shadow color.
- Ensure the footprint is updated after new library selection in footprint viewer.
- Fix loading of rounded rectangle pads in CADSTAR importer. #14445
- Fix text position when moving text boxes. #14452
- Properly import layer stack up when importing CADSTAR board files. #14443
- Prevent board setup dialog from being displayed multiple times.
- Add hole clearance to mounting hole keepouts for SPECCTRA export. #14439
- Save footprint position changed in properties panel. #14348
- Apply text knock out when exporting to VRML. #14473
- Fix over zealous plot of negative silkscreen layer objects.
- Prevent copper zone fill connections from being too narrow. #14130
- Add DRC support for holes on inner corners of board outline. #13437
- Handle more pad shapes correctly when building differential pair gateways. #1883
- Fix crash when importing empty PCAD polygons.
Gerber Viewer
- Fix crash when inserting copied trace into footprint. #14335
- Always export the currently loaded footprint.
Python scripting
- Avoid drawing invalid arcs in 3D viewer. #14271
Command Line Interface
- Load the global fp-lib-table before running the DRC. #13815
- Remove board_item duplicate method. #14460
Windows
- Fix incorrect units in user layer when exporting to PDF. #14170
- Fix crash due to dialogs buried in the pcb parser.
- Do not ignore the "--separate_files" option when generating drill files. #14454
- Allow using UI and board file layer names. #14455