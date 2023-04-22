Software-update: moOde audio player 8.3.2

Versie 8.3.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 8.3.2 is available

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2023-04-17, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Updates and Fixes

  • NOTE: Allo Boss 2 I2S driver not working on new 6.1.y kernel branch
  • UPD: Remove reference to pi userid from SSH header
  • FIX: Worker startup fails on Pi-Zero due to incomplete "is-system-running" test
  • FIX: Haveged daemon fails to start on Pi-Zero (arm6 platforms)
  • FIX: Power and activity LED id names causing LED ON/OFF options to fail
  • FIX: Clicking on context menu check mark icon displays default moOde cover
Security

The ISO image does not contain the userid pi, SSH service, WiFi SSID or Access Point password. Refer to the moOde Setup Guide for details on how to set these up.

In-place update

There is an in-place update available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the VIEW button to read about the contents of the update package. Be sure to BACKUP your system before applying the update.

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-04-2023 • 08:34

Submitter: bitlab
3 • submitter: bitlab

22-04-2023 • 08:34

3

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

26-05 moOde audio player 9.3.5 1
14-05 moOde audio player 9.3.4 1
29-04 moOde audio player 9.3.3 2
14-04 moOde audio player 9.3.2 2
23-03 moOde audio player 9.3.0 13
08-03 moOde audio player 9.2.6 5
24-02 moOde audio player 9.2.5 1
07-02 moOde audio player 9.2.4 5
22-01 moOde audio player 9.2.3 3
09-01 moOde audio player 9.2.2 2
moOde audio player

Hurkihurkibang 22 april 2023 10:01
NOTE: Allo Boss 2 I2S driver not working on new 6.1.y kernel branch
Geen update voor mij deze keer, vreemd dat bij een update support weg valt.
bitlab
@Hurkihurkibang22 april 2023 13:23
De versie nummers van mOode, op het major nummer na, volgen helaas niet echt een semantic versioning schema.
Zo is bijvoorbeeld bij versie 8.3.1 overgestapt van linux kernel 5.18.x naar 6.1.x. Logischer was geweest als 8.3.1 versie 8.4 was geweest en 8.3.2 zou dan 8.4.1 moeten zijn.

Helaas heeft Allo geen driver updates sind vorig jaar half 2022 meer gedaan. Boss support is hierdoor al bij moOde 8.3.1 weg gevallen. En dat zal gelden voor alle audio Pi distributiies welke op een recente kernel draaien.
Magicbas 22 april 2023 11:38
Ik zie in de fix/updates ook niks wat voor mij iets oplost of toevoegd, dus ik sla deze ook over.

