Versie 8.3.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2023-04-17, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.



Updates and Fixes

NOTE: Allo Boss 2 I2S driver not working on new 6.1.y kernel branch

UPD: Remove reference to pi userid from SSH header

FIX: Worker startup fails on Pi-Zero due to incomplete "is-system-running" test

FIX: Haveged daemon fails to start on Pi-Zero (arm6 platforms)

FIX: Power and activity LED id names causing LED ON/OFF options to fail

FIX: Clicking on context menu check mark icon displays default moOde cover

The ISO image does not contain the userid pi, SSH service, WiFi SSID or Access Point password. Refer to the moOde Setup Guide for details on how to set these up.

There is an in-place update available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the VIEW button to read about the contents of the update package. Be sure to BACKUP your system before applying the update.