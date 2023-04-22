Software-update: Manjaro Linux 22.1

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 22.1 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

The GNOME edition has received several updates to Gnome 43 series. This includes a lot of fixes and polish when Gnome 43 originally was released in September 2022. You can find the changes made to each point-release here: 43.1, 43.2, 43.3 1, 43.4, 43.5 10.
Highlights of 43 release series is: It comes with a redesigned system status menu, which allows quickly changing commonly used settings. Settings which previously required digging into menus can now be changed with the click of button. The new design also makes it easy to see the status of your settings at a glance.
Our in-house Layouts Switcher application has gained some new features as well as various improvements and fixes: Now you can create your own dynamic wallpaper. With Gradience you can customize your theme simple from within the application. There are many presents available to choose from or you can create your own. By toggling a radio button the Firefox Gnome theme can fetch its latest version automatically from upstream.

Additionally we managed to get our green branding back. Therefore we created some Gnome packages we tagged with Maia. This includes accent colours, colouring on the login screen, folder clours and Qt theming.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.27 LTS series and KDE Gear 22.12. It brings exciting new improvements to your desktop. This release includes a window tiling system, a more stylish app theme, cleaner and more usable tools, and widgets that give you more control over your machine. KDE’s designers have been hard at work reducing the number of pages in Plasma’s System Settings utility and moving smaller options in with other settings. Such is the case of the configuration for the animation when apps are launching, which now lives on the Cursors page. Additionally, the Highlight Changed Settings button has been moved to the hamburger menu for a cleaner look.

Migrating Plasma to the new Wayland display server technology has been no mean feat. But despite how hard the work has been, it is paying off, as Wayland opens many new ways to interact with your desktop. Plasma 5.27’s Wayland support is better than ever, with many bug fixes and reliability improvements throughout!

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.18. Here some highlights: A new file highlighting feature (accessed from the file properties dialog) in Thunar file manager lets you set a custom colour background and a custom foreground text colour – an effective way to call attention to specific file(s) in a directory laden with similar-looking mime types. On the subject of finding files, Thunar includes recursive search.

The panel picks up a pair of new preferences. First, panel length is now configured in pixels rather than percentages, as before. Second, there’s a new “keep panel above windows” option. This allows maximised app windows to fill the area behind the panel rather than maximise its bottom or top edge to sit flush against it. Control Centre groups all of the desktop’s various modules for managing the system into one easy-to-use window. New options are present in many of these. For example you can disable header bars in dialogs from the Appearance module; show or hide a ‘delete’ option in file context menus from Desktop; and pick a default multi-monitor behaviour before you attach an additional screen – dead handy, that.

Kernel 6.1 LTS is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.15 LTS and 5.10 LTS we offer additional support for older hardware as needed.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 22.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (59)

L0g0ff 22 april 2023 11:02
Voor mijn terugkeer naar Windows draaide ik ook met volle tevredenheid Manjaro. Als ik nu dit soort nieuws items lees gaat het toch wel weer een beetje kriebelen om weer terug te gaan naar het Linux wereldje.

Maar games, steam en vr werken echt zoveel beter vanuit Windows. Zeker als je hardware het allemaal maar net aan trekt.

Maar als het gaat om ontwikkeling, hobby, hacking en mooie communities dan zit ik weer liever op Linux.

Tja keuzes....
Rataplan_ @L0g0ff22 april 2023 11:33
Toevallig deze week nog eens geprobeerd met Linux. Ik kan er op zich goed mee werken, ben IT'er. Maar alleen al een distro kiezen is een flinke klus. De versnippering in het Linux landschap is wat mij betreft dé grote reden dat het nooit zal doorzetten als mainstream desktop-OS ter vervanging van Windows. En dat is jammer denk ik.. juist de keuzemogelijkheden is een sterk punt van Linux maar imho ook een zwakte.
vgroenewold @Rataplan_22 april 2023 11:41
Nu werkt vrijwel alles wel tussen verschillende distro's, tenzij de architectuur net anders is. Maar als mensen beginnen te zoeken, denk ik dat ze al snel uitkomen op Ubuntu. Juist omdat veel andere distro's wat meer kennis vergen, om te kunnen bepalen of het wat voor je is. Zelfs in Windows kan je een distro gebruiken, hetgeen ook Ubuntu is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vgroenewold op 22 juli 2024 21:48]

Jazco2nd
@vgroenewold22 april 2023 22:23
Ik koos als noob Ubuntu niet omdat andere distros meer werk kosten. Maar omdat er veel meer over Ubuntu in de media is dan anderen.

2 jaar later overgestapt naar Manjaro en ik vond het juist een verademing dat het veel minder werk kostte ook om te onderhouden dan Ubuntu.
vgroenewold @Jazco2nd23 april 2023 12:03
Interessant te horen! Ik ben niet echt meer een beginner dus heb wellicht een verkeerd beeld wat dat betreft. Maar zoals je zegt, Ubuntu is overal en dus zullen beginners daar eerder mee beginnen (lijkt mij). Wat vindt je van Fedora trouwens, ik zit erg te twijfelen om over te stappen van Mint naar 1 van de 2.
Jazco2nd
@vgroenewold23 april 2023 12:17
Ik heb vooral Ubuntu smaakjes geprobeerd (met name Ubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie) en 2 jaar later dus Manjaro de verschillende officiële distros (xfce, KDE Plasma, Gnome).

Persoonlijk zou ik alleen nog een distro kiezen die je tijdens installatie de optie biedt BTRFS filesystem te gebruiken én deze volledig voor je configureert met automatische snapshots voordat een update wordt uitgevoerd etc. En dat je tijdens boot heel simpel via een hotkey een snapshot van vorige dag/week kan kiezen (back in time).
Dit vind ik het handigste zowel voor thuis laptops/PCs als homeservers. Oa Manjaro doet dit. Ubuntu niet.

Fedora doet dit ook (elke rolling release distro zou dit moeten doen) maar is puur bleeding edge dus daar heb ik totaal geen interesse in.

Ik zou dan eerder OpenSuse Tumbleweed overwegen als ik ooit afstap van Manjaro.
Of kijken of er een andere Arch-based distro bestaat die BTRFS netjes configureert.

Manjaro gebruikt voor snapshots Timeshift. Tumbleweed gebruikt daar Snapper voor daar ben ik minder fan van.

Ik weet niet wat je mist bij Mint.

Zelf installeer ik Manjaro Gnome en heb de gehele post-install configuratie in een handig script gezet:
https://github.com/zilexa/manjaro-gnome-post-install

Nadat ik het script uitvoer en reboot hoef ik alleen nog in te loggen bij Firefox Sync en mijn webDAV credentials in te voeren en voila, laptop is exact zoals het was. Met mn persoonlijke bestanden weer terug. Omdat die geïsoleerd zijn van apps/OS (apart BTRFS subvolume, regelt het script ook voor je).

Dus ik heb niet een reden om verder te experimenteren.

Manjaro is verre van perfect. Het gebrek aan printer ondersteuning by default en Bluetooth die uitstaat by default na een verse install én na een update vind ik onvergeeflijk.

Stel je voor dat je een Bluetooth Desktop set hebt en na een minor update kan je helemaal niks meer. Moet je dus een keyboard bij familie gaan vragen. Wtf.

Dus het hebben van een post install script is vrij essentieel, daarmee los je dit soort dingen ook gelijk op. Maar elke distro zal dat nodig hebben, sterker nog ik had iets vergelijkbaars toen ik nog Windows gebruikte (al sinds Windows 7 had ik een post install script).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 21:48]

vgroenewold @Jazco2nd23 april 2023 12:24
Ohhh,super! Dank voor je inzicht en uitleg, dat helpt nogal. :) Ik had juist het idee dat Manjaro bleeding edge was omdat het een rolling release is, maar dat is een misvatting dan. Ik ga Manjaro eens goed aan de tand voelen en kijken naar je script, dank voor het delen.
Jazco2nd
@vgroenewold23 april 2023 12:30
Neehoor. Manjaro gebruikt ook nog gewoon Gnome 43 waar Fedora zo'n beetje de allereerste is met de nieuwste versie (44).

Voor nieuwe laptops raad ik wel altijd aan de laatste stabiele kernel te installeren. Dat kan eenvoudig via de app Manjaro Settings. Voor de rest altijd de LTS.
HollowGamer @vgroenewold24 april 2023 08:17
Er klopt ook niet veel van zijn uitleg, sorry.

Manjaro is gewoon bleeding edge, maar met een delay van 2 weken. Dat ze voor GS43 kiezen snap ik even niet.

Fedora is niet bleeding edge, die hebben gewoon releases. Dus als je niet wilt niet upgraden naar het nieuwste dan draai je de vorige versie.

Waarom je niet zou overstappen naar Gnome 44 beats me, het heeft zoveel verbeteringen t.o.v. vorige versies, dan heb ik het niet alleen over de shell, maar ook over Nautilus bijvoorbeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 22 juli 2024 21:48]

batjes
@vgroenewold22 april 2023 21:26
Nu werkt vrijwel alles wel tussen verschillende distro's, tenzij de architectuur net anders is.
Er is al genoeg gedoe tussen Debian en Ubuntu... Dat terwijl Ubuntu nog altijd gebaseerd is op Debian Sid.

Ja oke, tussen Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Mint en dergelijks is er weinig verschil.
tweaker29789 @Rataplan_22 april 2023 12:59
Het bestaan van de verschillende distributies heeft hier niets te maken met of linux geschikt voor de desktop is.

De voornaamste reden dat linux minder geschikt voor de desktop is, is nog altijd gebrek aan randapparatuur ondersteuning (moet je voor bij de fabrikanten zijn), het gemis van de bekende software en games (gaat beter gelukkig). Als dat geen probleem zou zijn, dan zou het ook niet uitmaken welke distro je gebruikt.

De distributies zijn een logisch gevolg omdat linux itt windows 'modulair' is opgebouwd. Iedereen kan het naar zijn smaak inrichten en compileren zoals ze het willen.
The Realone @tweaker2978922 april 2023 19:43
Verschillende distributies helpen absoluut niet als je Linux aan het grote publiek wil brengen. Juist de gemiddelde gebruiker geeft niet veel om het modulaire, onderliggende systeem. Die zien de desktop en dan dus de enorme wildgroei daarin. Zelfs met dezelfde DE is de gebruikerservaring per distro enorm anders.
tweaker29789 @The Realone23 april 2023 03:06
Mijn punt is dat als je hardware en software wordt ondersteund, dan maakt het verder niet uit voor welke smaak je kiest. Het draait er uiteindelijk om of je favoriete applicaties werken.

En nogal wiedes dat er grote verschillen tussen de distributies zijn. Dat is de reden voor hun bestaan. Maar dit staat los van hardware en software ondersteuning. Ze proberen nl allemaal dit zo perfect mogelijk voor elkaar te krijgen. Maar veel fabrikanten boeit het helaas niet. Dus moet het allemaal via de moeilijke weg. Wat mij betreft bewonderingswaardig is dat het gebeurt.

Maar goed, zelfs als alle hardware en software zou werken onder linux, dan vermoed ik dat nog steeds heel veel mensen bij Windows/Mac blijven. Gewoon, omdat ze het gewend zijn. Windows wordt ook erg gepushed richting bedrijven, want het is nou eenmaal van een commercieel bedrijf. Om nog niet te spreken van vendor lockin bij bedrijven. En mensen willen thuis dan weer gebruiken wat ze gewend zijn op het werk.

De verschillende distributies zijn niet het probleem. Die zouden uiteindelijk een voordeel zijn als alles gewoon werkt. Meer keus!
The Realone @tweaker2978923 april 2023 13:15
Goed, daar zijn we het dan niet over eens. Ikzelf, als IT'er, vind de wildgroei aan distro's al een drama, laat staan de doorsnee gebruiker. Het idee van het modulaire en aanpasbare Linux is geweldig, maar de uitwerking is dat niet. Bevalt iets niet in een distro? Fork of maak je eigen. Bevalt je iets niet in de aangepaste distro? Dan is er wel een 3e. Maar nu heeft die 3e iets anders onprettigs dat bij de 1e wel goed werkt. En dit verhaal kun je zo vermenigvuldigen tot waar we vandaan de dag zijn. De kracht van Linux is ook altijd haar remmende factor geweest. Meer keuze is niet altijd goed. De consistente inconsistentie van Windows is altijd de grote kracht geweest. Zaken als de verkenner, taakbalk, Start menu en configuratiescherm zijn jarenlang nauwelijks veranderd. De laatste jaren komt daar wat verandering in, maar evengoed met de nodige weerstand.

Overigens spelen bij het bedrijfsleven nog andere zaken mee als het aankomt voor de keuze voor Windows. Hard- en software ondersteuning is enorm belangrijk, maar het beheer van al die endpoints heeft Microsoft veel beter voor elkaar. Zaken als SCCM, InTune en (meer recentelijk) Autopilot zijn bekende concepten en nu je er zeer eenvoudig Microsoft 365/Azure tegenaan kunt plakken hebben ze een, in mijn ogen, ongeëvenaard pakket in handen.
Daarnaast kan ik voor elke Linux sysadmin met kennis van zaken als Puppet en Ansible tientallen Microsoft beheerders vinden.
xirixiz @The Realone24 april 2023 14:46
Misschien wanneer je aan de desktop kant zit in IT. Ik zit aan de backend kant en dan zijn het toch echt veelal Linux gebaseerde systemen. En terecht als je het mij vraagt. Voor desktops ben ik ook nooit zo'n Linux fan geweest, maar voor backend systemen ben ik dan nooit weer zo'n fan geweest van Windows.

Ik heb zelf voor desktops een tijd OSX gebruikt, een tijd Arch (waaronder Manjaro), maar moet zeggen dat ik Windows weer een kans wilde geven met de WSL2 integratie icm vscode (gebruik ik nu een jaar of 2). Aangezien ik 90% van de tijd vanuit een terminal en vscode werk, heb ik dus niet veel meer nodig, en kan ik zo nu en dan ook nog een keer ouderwets gamen :).

Wat ik eigenlijk wil zeggen. Ieder OS heeft zo zijn eigen voor- en nadelen voor de manier waarom een gebruiker het systeem gebruikt. Het leuke van Linux is juist dat je aan de hand van verschillende distros kan orienteren welke het beste bij jou specifieke doeleinden past.
The Realone @xirixiz24 april 2023 14:53
Uiteraard, wij hebben ook een mix van Windows en Linux servers. Daar waar het kan, installeren we Linux. Een hoop spul draait echter niet op Linux, dus we zijn gedwongen Windows servers te blijven draaien. Het is echter niet voor ons niet zo dat een hele specifieke Linux versie nou de voorkeur heeft. We draaiden vooral CentOS en zouden eventueel RHEL kunnen kiezen, maar voor nu is wordt alles omgezet naar Ubuntu. Het generieke spul draait echter op de meeste distro's wel prima.
Marve79 @tweaker2978923 april 2023 04:48
De voornaamste reden is dat het niet preinstalled wordt geleverd. 99% van de consumenten koopt een PC en verandert nooit meer iets aan het OS en gebruikt gewoon wat erop staat. Zelfde bij telefoons.

Stel dat OEMs massaal Linux gingen leveren dan zouden consumenten dat gewoon gebruiken.
Corrigan @L0g0ff22 april 2023 11:37
Zware games en Steam werken hier anders uitstekend onder Linux. Sommige zelfs vloeiender dan met Windows. Manjaro is een prima distro of kies direct voor Arch. Die komt tegenwoordig ook met een eigen archinstall.

Met Steam werken automatisch ook al veel Windows titels onder Linux. Zonder dat je dit als gebruiker merkt gebeurt dit op de achtergrond met Steam Proton.

Het ligt er maar net aan wat je gamed.
The Realone @Corrigan22 april 2023 13:08
Ik ben dan wel benieuwd naar welke zware games on Linux beter zouden draaien dan Windows, want dan kan ik eens wat anders proberen. Tot nu toe draait wat ik speel allemaal maar met moeite onder Fedora.
sniek @The Realone22 april 2023 15:12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwmNLqJL7Zo

11 maanden oud, maar toch. Op 1080p performed Linux gemiddeld 5% beter. Maar per game kun je het in principe uitzoeken want voor bijna elke game is er wel iemand die benches heeft gedraaid. Moet wel zeggen dat ik voor die 5 tot 10 procent het niet heel relevant vind. Dat kun je in settings prima oplossen.
Cybermage @The Realone22 april 2023 21:33
Met lutris de volgende games zoals division 1 en 2 moeiteloos aan de gang gekregen
ipv van 80 frames onder windows kreeg ik dus mooi even 120 frames eruit onder een gtx1080ti.
Dus scheeld echt wel onder fedora. Enige games die lastig liggen zijn die met anticheat.
Corrigan @The Realone25 april 2023 06:57
Zoals hieronder ook aangegeven verschilt het per game waar Linux sneller is dan op Windows. Vooral met titels met Vulkan caching en Cuda kun je de winst pakken.

Neem wel een distro die dicht op de upstream zit. Zoals Arch of Fedora. Met Fedora is NVidia soms lastig.

Manjaro is gebaseerd op Arch maar is al weer even geleden. Hier is het nu alweer een aantal jaren Arch..
Velvus @Corrigan22 april 2023 14:59
Wat Steam neerzet in Linux is echt gaaf, net als de hoeveelheid spellen die gewoon goed werken. Maar als je stelt dat het 'vloeiender' of 'beter' dan op Windows is dan zit je echt op een roze wolk. Mijn ervaring is dat veel goed werkt, maar dat je ook vaak genoeg tegen problemen aanloopt. Moet je zelf met custom Proton builds gaan klooien of met andere display drivers. Ook regelmatig rebooten omdat Steam en / of Proton vastloopt. Steam Proton heeft mij lang bij Linux weten te houden omdat veel gewoon goed werkte, maar na verloop van tijd toch ook de handdoek in de ring gegooid want had geen zin meer in gezeur vooral met net nieuw uitgekomen games.
Magic Power @Velvus22 april 2023 15:52
Dat is niet mijn ervaring van Linux en gamen. Voor mijn gevoel zijn Linux en Windows gewoon gelijk daarin, met Linux een paar procent beter als Windows in de ene helft van de gevallen, en Windows een paar procent beter als Linux in de ander gevallen. Het enigste waar Windows nu nog een puntje voor heeft is bij spellen die een vorm van DRM AntiCheat hebben.

En Steam of Proton vastlopers? Ik moet even denken, maar ik herinner me niet dat ik beide wel eens heb zien vastlopen. Wat ik wel heb, is dat ik standaard Proton-GE draai. Gewoon via GUI geïnstalleerd met ProtonUp-Qt. Het enigste probleem wat ik heb/had, is dat een Nvidia GPU het niet leuk vind als je je kernel upgrade. Standaard doe ik na een kernel upgrade mijn Nvidia driver software verversen. Gewoon door in de Stuurprogrammabeheer GUI de software eens te verversen. Sindsdien nagenoeg geen problemen met instabiliteit gehad. Maar dat is eigenlijk ook een probleem van de huidige Nvidia software voor Linux, en ook 1 van de redenen dat een AMD GPU wordt aangeraden voor gebruik in Linux.
HollowGamer @Magic Power22 april 2023 16:22
Yep, dit is voor mij de reden om nooit meer een Nvidia GPU te kopen. Linux support is gewoon erg slecht en veel last van tearing.

Erg jammer, want voor gamers snap ik het wel dat ze een NV GPU hebben.
Magic Power @HollowGamer22 april 2023 19:34
Wat ik trouwens wel bedoel: Ik weet dat ik bij een update even op moet passen, om de juiste handeling te doen om de kernel en Nvidia te updaten. Maar dat gezegd hebbende, ben ik blij met mijn Nvidia GPU. Hij werkt wel, doet wat ie moet doen, en is lekker snel. En naast 3D games, werkt hij ook om multiple schermen tegelijk op aan te sluiten.

En over die tearing, herinner me dat ik daar 6a8 jaar geleden nog wel eens last van had, maar tegenwoordig werkt alles, zover ik kan zien, gewoon.

Ik heb nu gewoon een stabiel Linux systeem dat zelfs top spellen mee kan draaien. Verder ben ik gewoon tevreden met mijn systeem, inclusief die Nvidia kaart.
Bliksem B @Magic Power22 april 2023 21:13
Is dat op een Steam Deck zoveel anders? Geen vastlopers, draait super stabiel, vloeiend en oudere games draaien op Linux beter dan op Windows ivm computability laag.
!nFerNo @L0g0ff22 april 2023 12:33
Is de Steam Deck dan zo'n beefy handheld?
MartijnGP 22 april 2023 12:51
Nice! Op deze zat ik te wachten voor de switch van Ubuntu naar Manjaro. Morgen maar eens aan de slag, ben benieuwd.
MiesvanderLippe @MartijnGP22 april 2023 13:34
In tegenstelling tot bij Ubuntu hoef je bij Manjaro niet te wachten op een nieuwe versie :) Op de ISO na is er geen sprake van een versie.
GertMenkel
@MiesvanderLippe22 april 2023 14:55
Nou ja, dat is eigenlijk net het verschil tussen Arch en Manjaro. Arch is een echte rolling release maar Manjaro heeft wel degelijk versies. Ze verzamelen updates, testen ze, en releasen ze in vlagen.

Er zijn pakketten die vaker updates krijgen (browsers en dergelijke) maar de belangrijke pakketten als desktop managers en kernels zitten vaak wel in echte versies verstopt.
curkey 22 april 2023 20:17
Sinds Win10 en Win11 minder aan mijn verwachtingen voldoen, heb ik dual boot Manjaro geïnstalleerd. Ik was best aangenaam verrast hoe soepel alles loopt.
Op mijn nas al wat jaren Debian staan, wat ook prima werkt voor die toepassing.
Nu op de desktop staat Manjaro met kde en de updates gaan wat mij betreft ok. In het verleden wel eens gedoe gehad met rare fouten, maar even afkloppen...
Bottom line: ik gebruik Windows steeds minder.
Willempie27 23 april 2023 19:48
Ik vind de KDE look veruit het mooiste maar had vaak vastlopers. Nu al jaren Mint Common zonder problemen. Ik heb 1 scherm portrait staan en daarmee kan je mooi het scherm spitsen boven en beneden. Met Windows kan dat niet. Denk dat ik ook eens Manjaro gaat proberen.
HollowGamer 22 april 2023 12:00
Uh? Gnome 43? Er is sinds vorige maand Gnome 44.
Er bestaat naar mijn weten ook niet zoals een Gnome LTS-release.

Verder geen fan van Manjaro, er zijn veel betere distro's gebaseerd op Arch en/of een rolling schema volgen.
Falco @HollowGamer22 april 2023 12:11
Welke veel betere distro's bedoel je dan? Ik zit nog verlegen om wat test materiaal... :)
Metal spoon @Falco22 april 2023 13:11
EndeavourOS is ook op arch gebaseerd en heeft net als Manjaro een makkelijke installer en in tegenstelling tot Manjaro wel een goed update beleid.

Persoonlijk gebruik ik Fedora (KDE spin om specifiek te zijn), stabiel en tevens vaak koploper als het gaat om nieuwe software standaard te maken.
Maar ik moet wel zeggen dat dnf, de package manager wel flink langzamer is dan pacman of apt (met Nala voor extra snelheid ;)).

Hoor ook goede dingen over openSUSE tumbleweed, ooit maar eens proberen.
HollowGamer @Metal spoon22 april 2023 14:57
Ik herken je helemaal in het verhaal van dnf, schrok erg van hoe langzaam het was t.o.v. pacman.
Dacht eerst dat er iets met mijn internet was. :D

EndeavourOS heb ik ook goede verhalen over gehoord, het is volgens mij een opvolger van Antergos, dat niet meer wordt ontwikkeld.
Metal spoon @HollowGamer22 april 2023 16:43
Red hat is er mee bezig though, het project heet dnf5 en word de default vanaf Fedora 39.
Als je al geupdate hebt naar Fedora 38 (afgelopen dinsdag uitgekomen!) dan kun je hem al installeren en proberen.
Gewoon
sudo dnf install dn5 dnf5-plugins
draaien en dan kun je er mee aan de slag door dnf5 te gebruiken in plaats van dnf als commando.

pro-tip: maak een alias aan zodat je gewoon dnf kan gebruiken!
Hydranet @Metal spoon22 april 2023 20:35
Ik wist niet dat dnf5 al beschikbaar was, bedankt voor de tip! Net even een testje gedaan, zoveel verschil vind ik het niet maken.
dnf-3 -> time dnf search thunderbird:
0.64s user 0.12s system 98% cpu 0.780 total

dnf-5 -> time dnf repoquery thunderbird:
0.46s user 0.06s system 99% cpu 0.517 total
Ik zet altijd wel deze twee opties aan in mijn dnf.conf
fastestmirror=True
max_parallel_downloads=20
Weet niet of dat een verschil maakt.
HollowGamer @Hydranet22 april 2023 22:17
Waar zet je deze functies precies aan? Waarom zijn deze niet default?
Hydranet @HollowGamer22 april 2023 22:40
Die zet je in /etc/dnf/dnf.conf. Ik heb ze ooit gevonden in "man dnf.conf"
max_parallel_downloads
integer
Maximum number of simultaneous package downloads. Defaults to 3. Maximum of 20.

fastestmirror
boolean
If enabled a metric is used to find the fastest available mirror. This overrides the order provided by the mirrorlist/metalink file itself. This file is often dynamically generated by the server to provide the best download speeds and enabling fastest‐mirror overrides this. The default is False
Geen idee waarom ze niet default zijn maar heb net wel een reddit topic gevonden. Het schijnt te zijn dat de mirrors op latency rangeert en niet op download snelheid, ik vind het wel prima werken zo, voor mij is het ieder geval iets sneller dan als ik het er niet in het staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 21:48]

HollowGamer @Hydranet22 april 2023 22:51
Over beide settings twijfel ik een beetje.

Het aantal parallel downloads gaat niet erg helpen. Het probleem is vaak dat mirrors een limit zetten op het aantal verbinden, en het kan potentieel je downloads trager maken omdat er mogelijk rate-limiting plaatsvindt.

De fastestmirror kan interessant zijn, maar zo te zien levert dat ook niet altijd de snelste en/of beste op. Je zou bijvoorbeeld meerdere mirrors kunnen hebben, maar de een wordt wellicht sneller bijgewerkt dan de andere.

Beide kun je ook doen met Arch/Manjaro overigens (om ontopic te blijven), daar heeft het meestal wel zin, aangezien die anders omgaat met packages. Daarom heb ik ook mijn hoop gevestigd op DNF5.

PS. dnf search is anders dan dnf install/dnf update bijvoorbeeld, ik verwacht en hoop bij vooral schrijven snelheid improvements.
Hydranet @HollowGamer22 april 2023 23:00
Ik zal mijn parallel_downloads is met de helft omlaag doen, even kijken of ik een verschil merk volgende keer dat ik updates heb, maar voor mijn gevoel is het wel iets sneller met fastestmirror op true dan als ik 'm niet heb staan maar het kan ook gewoon een gevoel zijn en meer niet. Ik heb nu jou tip wel toegepast en dnf naar dnf5 gealiasd.
Knoose @HollowGamer22 april 2023 22:03
Hier iemand die van jaren Manjaro naar EDOS is gestapt. Manjaro was erg fijn. Endeavour is (voor mij) fijner
Duckman51 @Knoose23 april 2023 12:22
Daar twijfel ik ook al een tijdje over. Gebruik nu al jaren Manjaro maar hun update beleid en houding in het forum begint me tegen te staan.
Qua werking is het wel goed.
EOS is dichter bij Arch en heeft inderdaad een beter update beleid en heel belangrijk een zeer vriendelijke houding in hun forum.
GertMenkel
@Metal spoon22 april 2023 14:58
Wat is ook alweer het probleem met het updatebeleid? Je krijgt de nieuwste GNOME misschien een maand later, maar vergeleken met iedere ander OS is dat nog steeds razendsnel. Browserpatches komen ook minstens een dag sneller binnen dan bij Ubuntu heb ik het idee.

Arch en afgeleiden hebben ook hun eigen updateproblemen, zo lopen ze nog een Pythonversie achter vanwege wat technische achterstand.
HollowGamer @GertMenkel22 april 2023 16:18
Het probleem is dat je security fixes dus ook later krijgt. Dus als er een CVE is in Chrome en die wordt pas twee weken later gepusht, dan zit je dus niet echt met een veilige setup.

Het gedoe met Python, PHP, node deps, is precies de reden dat ik ben overgestapt naar alternatieven als Docker containers (en Flatpaks). Sowieso omdat hogere versies de huidige app kunnen breken, of andersom waarbij je de laatste versie nodig hebt.

Ik heb niets met Canonical, maar opzicht is het van hun wel slim om Snap hiervoor te pushen, ik zou graag willen zien dat andere dat ook doen, maar veel blijven vasthangen dat één package manager moet bestaan (die van het OS zelf).
Metal spoon @GertMenkel22 april 2023 16:30
Het grootste probleem wat ik er mee heb is dat het beleid packages achterhoud en naast dat dat security implicaties heeft zoals @HollowGamer al aangeeft is het ook extreem vervelend als je dingen van de AUR gebruikt.

Geregeld loop je achter en kunnen AUR packages hun dependencies niet resolven omdat Manjaro de desbetreffende updates nog niet heeft.
En aangezien ik graag van de AUR (of copr in het geval van Fedora) gebruik maak was dat een dealbreaker.

Wat je zegt over Python is helemaal waar (LLVM is ook een leuk voorbeeld) maar waar je bij andere distro's dan gewoon pech hebt kun je bij Arch en derivaten het waarschijnlijk makkelijk van de AUR trekken als je de nieuwe versie echt nodig hebt.
Duckman51 @Metal spoon23 april 2023 12:24
Geregeld loop je achter en kunnen AUR packages hun dependencies niet resolven omdat Manjaro de desbetreffende updates nog niet heeft.
En aangezien ik graag van de AUR (of copr in het geval van Fedora) gebruik maak was dat een dealbreaker.
Daar loop ik soms ook tegen aan, heel irritant
flapr00m @Metal spoon22 april 2023 15:00
Ik begrijp de zin "in tegenstelling tot manjaro wel een goed update beleid" niet. Het is volkomen duidelijk dat endeavourOS arch updates gelijk volgt wat prima maar een keuze is.
Manjaro heeft eigen repo's met unstable, testing en stable. Voordeel is dat pakketten eerst in afzonderlijke repo's getest kunnen worden, voordat ze uiteindelijk in stable komen. Ik draai zowel endeavourOS en manjaro ...allebei prima distro's.
Oh ja nog even dit ..
DISCLAIMER: AUR packages are user produced content. Any use of the provided files is at your own risk
Heeft dus niets met manjaro zelf te maken gewoon eigen risico.

[Reactie gewijzigd door flapr00m op 22 juli 2024 21:48]

Metal spoon @flapr00m22 april 2023 16:37
Voor mij was de incompatabiliteit met de AUR de grootste dealbreaker voor Manjaro's updatebeleid.
Je loopt geregeld tegen dependency problemen aan waar je die problemen bij endeavourOS of gewoon kaal Arch niet zal hebben.

Maar dat is gewoon mijn mening en is gebaseerd op mijn use case, gebruik gewoon de distro die jij fijn vind! Dat is juist het mooie aan Linux: de complete vrijheid die je hebt in de keuzes van je systeem.
cy-gor25 @Metal spoon22 april 2023 14:36
Endeavour inderdaad. Naar mijn gevoel stabieler dan Manjaro, maar goed, hangt ervan af wat je doet of niet doet.

Pop OS is ook wel goed, simpeler en schijnbaar beter voor gaming
HollowGamer @Falco22 april 2023 12:20
Arch is de basis, dus persoonlijk zou ik gewoon daarmee aan de slag gaan. :)

Maar het is nogal moeilijk om te zeggen welke je dan nog zou moeten volgen. Er zijn er die bijvoorbeeld meer een semi approach hebben, en andere die wel gewoon rolling zijn. Debian en OpenSuse hebben bijvoorbeeld ook rolling varianten. In theorie maak je Ubuntu ook meer rolling, door PPA's bijvoorbeeld.

Manjaro raad ik persoonlijk af wegens hun update beleid (packages on hold zetten en mixen is niet erg handig), verder maken ze nogal rare keuzes, zoals nu dus geen GNOME 44.

Ik ben afgestapt van rolling releases, nu Fedora Silverblue, en met de combinatie van Flatpak en Docker/Podman bevalt mij dat erg goed. Heb nog steeds de nieuwste software, maar ik hoef mij niet meer druk te maken om breaking changes van andere. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 22 juli 2024 21:48]

MiesvanderLippe @HollowGamer22 april 2023 13:31
Echt letterlijk geen van de keuzes die je geeft bieden wat Manjaro biedt. Arch is veel ingewikkelder en instabieler, en de rest is veel minder up-to-date. Het 'slechte' update beleid van Manjaro heeft voor mij altijd betekent dat ik wel up-to-date kernels had (nogal relevant voor gaming), maar me nooit zorgen heb hoeven maken over het uitvoeren van pacman -Syyu.

Als je wil dat iemand ooit nog overstapt op Linux moet je echt rustiger aan doet met dit soort comments. Het slaat echt nergens op, behalve voor een handjevol Linux puristen.
HollowGamer @MiesvanderLippe22 april 2023 14:35
Arch is niet veel ingewikkelder en instabieler, ik weet dat omdat ik het zelf jaren heb gedraaid. :)
De Wiki is uitstekend en je kunt met de nieuwe installer (nog niet zelf geprobeerd) ook al veel meer. Tevens zijn er install scripts te vinden op GitHub, mocht je semi-pro zijn.

Beide bases zijn hetzelfde namelijk, het enige dat Manjaro doet, is één week (zo uit mijn hoofd) wachten en het dan pas pushen naar de core repo's. Terwijl Arch het dus direct gepushed (in de meeste gevallen). Dat noem ik niet echt een goed update beleid, je krijgt dan namelijk mixed versies van packages, iets dat Arch erg sterk afraad. Het kan wel, maar dingen kunnen stuk gaan.

Ik snap je comment niet zo. Bij Ubuntu kun je bijvoorbeeld een PPA aanzetten als je de laatste kernel wilt hebben. Op openSUSE Tumbleweed heb je ook hetzelfde, maar dan gebouwd door een bedrijf met een jarenlange Linux achtergrond en goede reputatie (kan mij niet herinneren dat zij SSL issues hebben gehad?).

Manjaro is echt niet zo uniek hoor, ze doen een paar package tweaks hier en daar, leunen sterk op AUR (wat ook problemen oplevert - want deps zijn niet altijd in sync) en maken rare keuzes voor hun software opstelling.

Als jij tevreden bent met Manjaro, vooral gebruiken. :)
Ik gaf alleen maar aan wat er niet mooi is aan Manjaro.

Edit: Zie ook https://manjarno.snorlax.sh/
Maar als je even Googled op manjaro criticism, dan vind je nog meer reden dan ik hier nu opsom.

Again, als JIJ tevreden bent, gebruik het vooral. Ook andere, het zou alleen niet mijn keuze zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 22 juli 2024 21:48]

_JGC_ @HollowGamer22 april 2023 19:26
Het probleem met Arch is dat iedereen maar wat doet. Misschien dat het inmiddels beter is, maar toen ik nog dev was ging er altijd vanalles stuk omdat mensen gewoon compileren en pushen zonder te controleren wat ze doen. Dat zag je in community een boel, maar ook in extra was het schering en inslag.
Ik begrijp dus heel erg het beleid van Manjaro om updates uit te stellen. Echter moet je dan heel goed uitkijken wat je doet want Arch is niet ontworpen op halve updates.
Falco @HollowGamer22 april 2023 13:59
Die Fedora Silverblue wil ik inderdaad ook proberen, dat lijkt me een mooi concept.

@NietGiftig en @Metal spoon , dank ook voor de suggesties!
NietGiftig @Falco22 april 2023 13:04
Probeer openSuse Tumbleweed eens.
Ook rolling release
Wolvganger @HollowGamer22 april 2023 12:11
Precies wat ik dacht, Fedora 38 is ook net uit en die komt gewoon met Gnome 44.

