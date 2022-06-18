Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.3.0 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 21.3 - Ruah

Since we released Qonos end of last year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Ruah.

This release features the final release of Calamares v3.2. Partition module gained more support for LUKS partitions. Users module now has lists of forbidden login- and host-names, to avoid settings that will mess up the install.

The GNOME edition has received a major update to Gnome 42. A new global dark UI style preference has arrived. This can be used to request that apps use a dark UI style instead of light. The new setting can be found in the new Appearance panel in the Settings app, and is followed by most GNOME apps.

GTK 4 and libadwaita provide next generation capabilities for GNOME applications, and many GNOME apps have started to use these components for GNOME 42. As a result, these apps have better performance, a new modern UI style, and new user interface elements. GNOME 42 includes a valuable set of performance improvements, as the GNOME community continues its work to enhance system speed and resource usage.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.24 series. Plasma is all about customization, and we have worked on making the process clear and simple so you can adapt your environment exactly to how you like it.

Desktop Panels are now easier to move around and stick to any edge you want, as you can now drag them from anywhere on their toolbar while in Edit Mode. You can better leverage the power of multiple desktops in Plasma 5.24 with the new Overview effect, which is much similar to how GNOME Overview works. This allows you to get a view of different workspaces, interact with all the various windows and applications you have open in the background and the ability to search your system too.

Now it’s easy to become a KRunner whiz: click on the question mark icon on the toolbar and KRunner will show a list of available plugins and how to use them. Click on a plugin from the list and you’ll see all the information you need to use it to its fullest.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.16. The window manager received lots of updates and improvements again in the area of compositing and GLX. Support for fractional scaling was added to the display dialog, along with highlighting the preferred mode of a display with an asterisk and adding aspect ratios next to resolutions. The settings manager has improved search and filter capabilities. Thunar file manager received a boatload of fixes and quite a few notable features, including pause for copy/move operations, support for queued file transfer, remembering view settings per directory and support for transparency in Gtk themes.

Kernel 5.15 LTS is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.4 LTS and 5.10 LTS we offer additional support for older hardware as needed.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Manjaro Linux

Reacties (7)

0Ronnie N
18 juni 2022 20:34
Ik gebruik deze distro al tijden niet meer, ik heb het idee dat mensen redelijk enthousiast worden van deze distro. Toch zet me dat soms aan het denken.

Ik zie bijvoorbeeld op Reddit veel mensen voorbij komen die een ogenschijnlijke beperkte kennis van GNU/Linux distro's hebben. Zo komen suggesties voorbij om bijvoorbeeld packages op Manjaro te installeren zonder een complete update van het systeem te doen (broken packages en dependencies), worden AUR helpers veelvuldig aangeraden, hoewel je ook hiermee met dependencies in de problemen kunt komen (nieuwere dependencies worden naar binnen gehengeld zonder dat misschien core system packages hier tegen gecompiled zijn).

Ik denk dat Manjaro opzich een mooie stap kan zijn voor een iets meer ervaren Linux gebruiker, maar ik snap nooit zo goed wat dan de aantrekkingskracht is ten opzichte van bijvoorbeeld Fedora (als je een stabiele, semi-rolling release distro wilt hebben. Of Void of Arch voor een volledige rolling release distro.
0gas0line
@Ronnie N18 juni 2022 20:48
Gebruik Fedora al een jaar of 8. Begin was ik nog een onervaren Linux gebruiker maar dat maakte niet uit. Probeer af en toe eens op een VM wat andere distro's maar voor mijn werkpc hou ik het bij Fedora. Zeker een aanrader voor 'overstapers'.
0kimahri
18 juni 2022 20:38
ik denk erover om van win 11 over te stappen naar Linux maar weet nog niet welke distro.
word mijn nas ds214play ondersteund...?
0Ronnie N
@kimahri18 juni 2022 20:41
Ik zou dit even op het forum vragen, kijk even onder Linux en overige clients.
Hint: PopOS, Linux Mint of Fedora zijn naar mijn mening goede keuzes.

Maar kort gezegd, ja je kunt je NAS gewoon benaderen via Samba of NFS. Zou geen probleem moeten zijn. Persoonlijk vind ik de integratie met network storage onder Linux makkelijker te regelen en integreren dan op Windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ronnie N op 18 juni 2022 20:42]

0AvWijk
@kimahri18 juni 2022 20:42
Waarom zou je synology niet ondersteund worden? De mijne doet het prima met ZorinOS via smb maar had wel een update nodig..
0youridv1
@kimahri18 juni 2022 20:48
ik draai Pop OS. Ik ga niet zeggen dat het een perfecte linux distributie is. Maar mijn DS218 werkt feilloos. Nvidia drivers zijn ook perfect, wat bijzonder is op linux en ik heb ook nooit problemen met kleine dingetjes als SD kaartjes lezen en printen enzo.

Ik ben zelf meer van de KDE Desktop omgeving. Die je bij distributies als Kubuntu krijgt. Bij Pop OS zit gnome. Ik wilde wisselen van desktop omgeving, want dat kan op linux allemaal gewoon. Ik kwam er toen alleen achter dat de videokaart besturing voor mijn laptop, (wisselen tussen de intel en nvidia videokaart) ingebouwd zat in de desktop omgeving van Pop OS. Dat is voor mij de belangrijkste feature aan Pop, dus heb ik de standaard maar gehouden. Werkt prima, was slechts voorkeur

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 18 juni 2022 20:53]

0birdibird
18 juni 2022 20:48
Ik heb lang gedistro-hopped, ben uiteindelijk bij Manjaro uitgekomen en nooit meer weggegaan. Da's nu al jaren geleden. Cinnamon versie dan wel 8-)
