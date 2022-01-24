Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.2.2

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.2.2 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 21.2.2 Qonos released!

Since we released Pahvo Mid-Season last year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Qonos. This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported.

The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 41.3. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome. For users that preferred the old vertical desktop layout, we have the Manjaro legacy layout, which mimics the previous gnome defaults. We made sure that all the layouts shipped with gnome-layout-switcher still work after the transition to Gnome 41.

Firefox now comes with the gnome-desktop style theme enabled by default for more consistent look with the desktop, but this can be toggled with one click from gnome-layout-switcher for users preferring the native Firefox look.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.23 series, Frameworks 5.90 and Applications (Gear) 21.12. We polished our default theme even more to match upstream Breeze theming. Active elements in a dialog window, for example, “light up” when the window gets focus, checkboxes show actual ticks and radio buttons switch on like bulbs. Scrollbars and spinboxes are bigger, making them more accessible and easier to use with touchscreens, but have been re-designed in such a way as to still look elegant on desktop and laptop machines.

Making Plasma fully functional under Wayland is a priority for the KDE Community. Wayland will enable you to do much more on the desktop, improved performance, increased stability and new features, such as those required by devices with touchscreens. Entering tablet mode in Wayland increases the size of System Tray icons, making them easier to tap on a touchscreen. The System Tray will also notify you when something is recording the screen and will let you cancel it. In System Settings, under Global Theme > Colors you’ll find a new option that lets you pick the desktops accent colors. Accent colors are the colors of highlighted items on drop-down menus and lists, backgrounds of the icons of selected apps in the panel, the actual bars in progress bars, the backgrounds of checkboxes and radio buttons, and so on.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.16. The window manager received lots of updates and improvements again in the area of compositing and GLX. Support for fractional scaling was added to the display dialog, along with highlighting the preferred mode of a display with an asterisk and adding aspect ratios next to resolutions. The settings manager has improved search and filter capabilities. Thunar file manager received a boatload of fixes and quite a few notable features, including pause for copy/move operations, support for queued file transfer, remembering view settings per directory and support for transparency in Gtk themes.

Kernel 5.15 LTS is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.4 LTS and 5.10 LTS we offer additional support for older hardware as needed.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

24-01-2022 • 12:38

24-01-2022 • 12:38

26 Linkedin

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Update-historie

24-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.2 26
05-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 19
23-12 Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 38
05-09 Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 16
18-08 Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 62
06-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 9
05-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 18
04-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.2 69
03-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0 5
12-'20 Manjaro Linux 20.2 95
Meer historie

Manjaro Linux

Reacties (26)

+1mrdouwe
24 januari 2022 12:42
Dat btrfs; is dat inmiddels een logische keuze geworden boven ext4 en xfs? Of zijn er nog een aantal onmisbare features niet beschikbaar?
+2Omega
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 15:05
De genoemde bestandssystemen verschillen enorm van elkaar, ze hebben allemaal hun eigen ups en downs.

Btrfs:
- Zeer resistent tegen datacorruptie
- Grote hoeveelheid aan moderne en professionele functionaliteit zoals schrijfcompressie, subvolumes en snapshots
- Sommige functionaliteit zoals RAID 5/6 nog onstabiel
- Langzamer dan andere bestandssystemen door het copy-on-write schrijfgedrag

Ext4:
- Zeer stabiel en betrouwbaar

XFS:
- Zeer goede prestaties op mechanische schijven
- Minder datacorruptie resistent dan andere bestandssystemen

F2FS:
- Zeer goede prestaties op NAND opslag
- Extra functionaliteit om NAND apparaten langer mee te laten gaan zoals schijfcompressie en het verminderen van I/O gebruik
- Actief in ontwikkeling en geen achterwaartse compatibiliteit garantie met oudere kernels


Mijn persoonlijke voorkeur voor mijn thuiscomputers gaat uit naar F2FS voor SSDs en Btrfs HDDs, beide alle extra functionaliteit om schrijfcorruptie te voorkomen ingeschakeld en per bestand schijfcompressie door middel van Zstd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 24 januari 2022 15:08]

+2Jazco2nd
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 16:32
Werkt al paar jaar perfect op verschillende laptops (ouders, familie, vrienden) computers en zelfs m'n homeserver (waarbij opslag snelheid geen belangrijk punt is). Ideaal voor snel en veilig backuppen dankzij Btrfs send/receive van snapshots van subvolumes.

Je merkt bij dagelijks gebruik met een SSD echt niks van traagheid tov Ext4. Dat was misschien vroeger zo. Nu niet meer. Natuurlijk als je gaat benchmarken zal je de verschillen zien. Zeker met een HDD.
Bovendien gaat kopiëren vrijwel instant, dus sneller dan Ext4.

En met Manjaro heb je het voordeel dat er geheel automatisch en zonder Snapper (vind ik vreselijke tool) snapshots worden gemaakt alvorens een update of app install plaatsvind.
En natuurlijk zonder dat je daar iets voor hoeft te doen kan je via boot menu vanaf een oudere snapshot opstarten.

Mijn efi boot partitie is 550MB met als doel gewoon de laatste 8 ofzo kernels te bewaren. Dat moet ik misschien nog wel instellen. Dan voorkom je dus het probleem dat @Sojiro84 noemt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 24 januari 2022 16:37]

+1InflatableMouse
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:05
staat nog redelijk wat op "mostly ok":

https://btrfs.wiki.kernel.org/index.php/Status

Ik denk dat het goed bruikbaar is voor de meeste mensen, persoonlijk kijk ik het nog even aan en zie ik geen noodzaak om ext4 te vervangen.
+2Sojiro84
@InflatableMouse24 januari 2022 13:57
Ikzelf had het een tijdje terug geprobeerd.

Paar maanden had ik het draaien samen met grub-btrfs zodat ik snapshots kon benaderen vanuit grub.

Uiteindelijk was het moment daar om een snapshot nodig te hebben en toen ik dus een snapshot koos, werd er gezeurd over een missende kernel...

Dat was dus erg jammer, blijkbaar heb ik ergens nog iets gemist waardoor dit probleem optrad. Zal ongetwijfeld aan mij liggen. Btrfs is niet een simpel systeem om op te zetten als je het goed wilt doen.

Verder had ik ook mijn data partities op btrfs gezet maar moet zeggen dat het een stuk trager was dan ext4. Vooral als ik bestanden wilde verwijderen duurde het meerdere seconden langer dan met ext4.

Ik ben nu dus weer terug op ext4 met al mijn schijven. Btrfs goed instellen is nogal ingewikkeld + de trage performance was voor mij genoeg om nog op ext4 te blijven.
+1pporrio
@Sojiro8424 januari 2022 15:19
Mijn ervaring is ook dat btrfs wat langzamer is dan ext4. Ik heb een btrfs volume gebruikt onder zowel Fedora 35 als Debian 11 voor de rootpartitie (/).

Netjes een btrfs subvolume eronder aangemaakt met de naam @ anders kan timeshift er niet mee overweg om btrfs snapshots te maken.

Werkte prima. Echter, hoefde nooit een snapshot terug te zetten. Wel even getest of dat werkte en er eentje teruggezet. Dat verliep zonder problemen.

Maar los van het gemak van snapshots, biedt btrfs mij voor de desktop weinig voordelen. Het booten duurt iets langer dan met ext4. De performance tijdens gebruik van het systeem is ook net wat minder snappy.

Ik had wel de nodige mount-opties ingesteld voor btrfs: rw,noatime,ssd,space_cache=v2,compress=lzo,subvol=@

Nu weer terug op ext4 met Debian 11 en ik ervaar toch een betere performance op mijn systeem.
+1himlims_
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:11
nog niet misschien btrfs, bij een 'fck up' kan je niets meer met je data. inmiddels draai meestal ceph
+1Jerie
@himlims_24 januari 2022 13:19
Dat is bij ieder filesystem het geval. Daarom wil je backups...

Btrfs heeft CoW, ZFS idem. Dat werkt erg fijn in de praktijk. Rollbacks idem. Die kunnen zelfs zorgen dat je je fuck up terug kunt draaien zonder een externe backup.

Voor professioneel gebruik wil je de performance vergelijken maar dat hangt van veel factoren af. De benchmarks zijn te vinden op o.a. Phoronix.

@mrdouwe als btrfs de default is voor een gebruikersvriendelijke distributie zoals Manjaro, dan mag je er van uit gaan dat deze stabiel is.
+186ul
@himlims_24 januari 2022 13:32
nog niet misschien btrfs, bij een 'fck up' kan je niets meer met je data. inmiddels draai meestal ceph
Interesant, maar wat is ceph? maar wat zijn voor jou de voordelen van ceph boven btrfs, zfs, en andere formaten?

Ik ben aan hoppen naar een andere OS, vandaar mijn vraag.
EDIT: typos.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 86ul op 24 januari 2022 13:43]

0himlims_
@86ul24 januari 2022 13:43
ceph; redundant, en goede recovery! btrfs heeft al eens vaker (bij power failure) voor problemen gezorgd. laatste issue was de oplossing 'redeploy btrfs cluster' .... daaag

ceph heeft hier een 100% succesrate als gaat om herstel van data bij uitval/storing herstel. gluster ook nog even gedraaid, maar ceph duidelijk sneller.
0rbr320
@himlims_24 januari 2022 15:13
Blijkbaar ben ik niet goed op de hoogte van wat ceph is. Ik dacht dat dit slechts een protocol was om files over meerdere nodes te verspreiden, eventueel redundant. Ik wist niet dat het een eigen filesysteem was. En hoe redundant is het als je het op een desktop gebruikt?
0powerboat
@rbr32024 januari 2022 15:55
Dacht ook dat het meer een cluster gerelateerd filesystem is/was.
0InflatableMouse
@rbr32024 januari 2022 17:08
Iets met appels en peren, ceph is totaal niet voor desktops bedoeld.
0jvwou123
@himlims_27 januari 2022 10:10
nou 100% succesrate heb ik met ceph nog niet gehaald.

Oke, misschien wel de 100% recovery succesrate, maar: ik heb het bij onze PVE's (proxmox virtual environment) juist er afgehaald omdat ik gemiddeld 1x per week het cluster opnieuw de data kon laten opbouwen omdat ceph er mee stopte.
Zal ongetwijfeld aan de hardware liggen die ik er voor gebruik. Ik gebruik nu de hardware raid van de hosts, en dat werkt prima, en ik draai toch alleen een aantal docker hosts in swarm, dus als er 1 uit valt is er niets aan de hand. En verplaatsen hoef ik ook niet.
+1michel18
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:19
Het ligt er maar net aan, hoe je het wilt gebruiken. BTRFS op een single disk is prima te doen. Ga je het over meerdere disks gooien, dan is de kans groot dat je volumes corrupt raken.
Als je Linux op een desktop gaat draaien, kies lekker voor EXT4. Betrouwbaarder en even snel. Tenzij je echt een feature wilt hebben, die EXT4 niet heeft. (Snapshots bijv.)
De compressie op BTRFS is wel heel fijn.
+1powerboat
@michel1824 januari 2022 15:54
Snapshots kun je toch maken als lvm bovenop ext4 legt :?
0Egocentrix
@powerboat25 januari 2022 00:10
Ik heb eigenlijk heel weinig ervaring met LVM, maar snapshots worden vaak als voordeel van btrfs gegeven omdat ze door copy-on-write vrijwel gratis zijn. Is dat bij LVM-snapshots ook zo?
0powerboat
@Egocentrix27 januari 2022 20:43
Heb ook niet veel ervaring met snapshots op lvm, maar daar moet je volgens mij een stukje voor reserveren.
+1dafallrapper
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:09
Welke onmisbare features ben je bang te missen (◠‿◕)
+1RoestVrijStaal
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:20
YMMV.

Ikzelve heb slechte herinneringen aan BTRFS.

Ooit bij een update van SailFishOS op de Jolla 1 moest er van te voren BTRFS balance gedraaid worden om ruimte vrij te maken. Naast dat ik mijn daily driver daardoor voor een aantal dagen kwijt was, ging dat balancen niet goed. Waardoor ik het ter reparatie mocht sturen en dus een paar maanden kwijt was.

Ook toen ik moest distrohoppen van Manjaro 32-bit (waarvan de ondersteuning afliep) naar Kubuntu 32-bit, kon ik ook niet de home-partitie hergebruiken door volume-namen van BTRFS of zo. Mocht ik dus en mijn bestanden van /home naar een backup-schijf opnieuw pompen en de machine opnieuw installeren :r

Daarnaast ondersteund Red Hat geen BTRFS meer voor RHEL8+. Sowieso is het stil rond de adoptie van BTRFS / vervanging van Ext4 door BTRFS. Dus dat geeft te denken.

Daar komt bij dat je wel een in-place conversie kan doen van Ext3/Ext4/ReiserFS naar BTRFS, maar andersom kan niet pijnloos :')

Als je geen van de specifieke features van BTRFS gebruikt, lekker bij Ext4 blijven :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 24 januari 2022 13:25]

+1teek2
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:24
Bij Fedora is het nu het default FS. En ze maken mooie tools om het ook goed te gebruiken, zoals bijv als je problemen hebt na een update zo een btrfs snapshot in booten van voor de problemen. Dat zijn mooie dingen.
+1DJMaze
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:50
Ik gebruik btrfs voor systeem (/) en xfs voor /home
Tot nu toe nooit problemen ondervonden op mijn NVMe's en SSD's.

BTRFS: filesystem snapshots
XFS: journaling
+1hsb85
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 13:54
Bij openSUSE en SUSE Linux Enterprise is het al sinds jaren de default. En ik gebruik het ook al een flinke tijd. Nog nooit een issue mee gehad. Gebruik het overigens ook in combinatie met LUKS 1 encryptie.

Fedora is daarom vorig jaar ook op BTRFS overgestapt. Heb bij beide geen klachten gezien van mensen dat er data corrupt is geworden.

Facebook is overigens ook een grote gebruiker van BTRFS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hsb85 op 24 januari 2022 13:55]

+1flapr00m
@mrdouwe24 januari 2022 14:21
Het is een keuze die je zelf kan maken:) Niettemin draait het op btrfs prima en zeker nu de 5.16 gekozen kan worden.
+1DJMaze
24 januari 2022 13:06
Kernel 5.15 LTS is used for this release
Hmm, zouden ze dan ook de problemen met Intel 12th gen en shutdown/reboot oplossen die in kernel 5.16 zijn opgelost?
+1RoestVrijStaal
@DJMaze24 januari 2022 13:21
Tenzij die fixes ook in de Kernel 5.15 LTS zijn gebackportet, niet.

Maar Manjaro heeft daar eigen tooling voor geschreven dat je commandoloos kan kernel-hoppen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

