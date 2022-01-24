Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 6.10

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft versie 6.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 6.10
  • WinRAR can unpack contents of .zst and .zipx archives utilizing Zstandard algorithm.
  • Added support of Windows 11 Explorer context menus. Beginning from Windows 11, an application can add only a single top level command or submenu to Explorer context menu. If "Cascaded context menus" in "Integration settings" dialog is on, this single item is a submenu storing all necessary WinRAR commands. If this option is off, only one extraction command for archives and one archiving command for usual files are available. You can select these commands with "Context menu items..." button in "Integration settings" dialog.
  • "Legacy context menus" option in "Settings/Integration" dialog can be used in Windows 11 if WinRAR commands are missing in "Show more options" Windows legacy context menu or in context menus of third party file managers. If WinRAR commands are already present here, keep "Legacy context menus" option turned off to prevent duplicating them. This option is not available in Windows 10 and older.
  • Windows XP is not supported anymore. Minimum required operating system version is Windows Vista.
  • "Close" item is added to "When done" list on "Advanced" page of archiving dialog. It closes WinRAR window, when archiving is done.
  • "When done" list is added to "Options" page of extraction dialog. It allows to select an action like turning a computer off or closing WinRAR after completing extraction.
  • Switch -si can be used when extracting or testing to read archive data from stdin, such as:
    type docs.rar | rar x -si -o+ -pmypwd dummy docs\
    Even though the archive name is ignored with this switch, an arbitrary dummy archive name has to specified in the command line. Operations requiring backward seeks are unavailable in this mode. It includes displaying archive comments, testing the recovery record, utilizing the quick open information, processing multivolume archives. Prompts requiring user interaction are not allowed. Use -o[+|-|r], -p<pwd> or -mes switches to suppress such prompts.
  • New -ep4<path> switch excludes the path prefix when archiving or extracting if this path is found in the beginning of archived name. Path is compared with names already prepared to store in archive, without drive letters and leading path separators. For example:
    rar a -ep4texts\books archive c:\texts\books\technical
    removes "text\books" from archived names, so they start from 'technical'.
  • New -mes switch skips encrypted files when extracting or testing. It replaces the former -p- switch.
  • New -op<path> switch sets the destination folder for 'x' and 'e' extraction commands. Unlike <path_to_extract\> command line parameter, this switch also accepts paths without trailing path separator character.
  • If 'p' command is used to print a file to stdout, informational messages are suppressed automatically to prevent them mixing with file data.
  • "Generate archive name by mask" option and switch -ag treat only first two 'M' characters after 'H' as minutes. Previously any amount of such characters was considered as minutes. It makes possible to place the time field before the date, like -agHHMM-DDMMYY. Previous versions considered all 'M' in this string as minutes.
  • Maximum allowed size of RAR5 recovery record is increased to 1000% of protected data size. Maximum number of RAR5 recovery volumes can be 10 times larger than protected RAR volumes. Previous WinRAR versions are not able to use the recovery record to repair broken archives if recovery record size exceeds 99%. Similarly, previous versions cannot use recovery volumes if their number is equal or larger than number of RAR volumes.
  • Warning is issued if entered password exceeds the allowed limit of 127 characters and is truncated. Previously such passwords had been truncated silently.
  • If archive includes reserved device names, the underscore character is inserted in the beginning of such names when extracting. For example, aux.txt is converted to _aux.txt. It is done to prevent compatibility problems with software unable to process such names. You can use "Allow potentially incompatible names" option in "Advanced" part of extraction dialog or command line -oni switch to avoid this conversion.
  • WinRAR attempts to reset the file cache before testing an archive. It helps to verify actual data written to disk instead of reading a cached copy.
  • Multiple -v<size> switches specifying different sizes for different volumes are now allowed also for ZIP archives: WinRAR a -v100k -v200k -v300k arcname.zip Previously multiple -v<size> switches were supported only for RAR archives.
  • Switches -sl<size> and -sm<size> can be used in WinRAR.exe command line mode when extracting archives in any supported formats, provided that such archive includes unpacked file sizes. Previously these switches could filter files by size only in RAR and ZIP archives.
  • Newer folder selection dialog is invoked when pressing "Browse" button in WinRAR "Settings/Paths" page, "Repair" and "Convert" commands, also as in few other similar places. Previously a simpler XP style folder selection dialog was opened.
  • When restoring from tray after completing an operation, WinRAR window is positioned under other opened windows, to not interfere with current user activities.
  • "650 MB CD" is removed and "2 GB volumes" is added to the list of predefined volume sizes in "Define volume sizes" dialog invoked from WinRAR "Settings/Compression".
  • "Rename" command selects the file name part up to the final dot. Previously it selected the entire name.
  • If SFX archive size exceeds 4 GB, an error message is issued during compression, immediately after exceeding this threshold. Previously this error was reported only after completing compression. Executables of such size cannot be started by Windows.
  • Command line -en switch is not supported anymore. It created RAR4 archives without the end of archive record. End of archive record permits to gracefully skip external data like digital signatures.
Bugs fixed:
  • when editing a file inside of .rar or .zip archive, WinRAR created a new SFX archive instead of updating an existing archive if "Create SFX archive" option was set in the default compression profile;
  • the total progress could be displayed incorrectly when using -oi, -f, -u switches or appropriate GUI options;
  • "Find files" command with "Use all tables" option and command line "it" commands failed to find strings in UTF-16 encoding.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.10 (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 voor macOS (Intel)
*RAR 6.10 voor macOS (Arm)
*RAR voor Android

Versienummer 6.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 549,00kB - 3,31MB
Licentietype Shareware

Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (14)

0DaveCool
24 januari 2022 12:24
Mh, ik heb al een tijd WinRAR niet overwogen omdat ik aannam dat het enkel RAR ondersteund, maar dat is dus al een tijdje niet meer zo...

Ik gebruik eigenlijk alleen nog 7zip. Werkt voor mij tot heden altijd goed. Misschien wel eens interessant voor een artikeltje over verschillende compressie apps.
+1pbeer
@DaveCool24 januari 2022 14:11
Naast WinRAR en 7-Zip is er ook nog Peazip, tevens gratis.

Het maken van RAR-archieven valt onder licentie waardoor er geen alternatieven bestaan. Je kan wel RAR-archieven maken met het gratis rar.exe utility van RAR Labs bv middels Peazip:
https://peazip.github.io/free-rar-create.html

De gebruikersinterface van 7-Zip is minder mooi en daarom dat het toch niet bij iedereen in de smaak valt. Peazip is in dat opzicht beter en ondersteund ook heel veel formaten.

Per archiefformaat (zip, rar, 7z, ...) kan je natuurlijk de compressiesterkte instellen waardoor je een meer of minder schijfruimte kan besparen ten koste van extra tijd dat het inneemt om te comprimeren. Echter elk formaat heeft zijn voor- en nadelen. Het ene bestand comprimeert beter met het ene algoritme, het ander met een ander algoritme. Ook binnen de archiefformaten zijn er verschillende algoritmes gebruikt om het allemaal nog wat ingewikkelder te maken.
Vandaar, er zijn voldoende artikels geschreven op het internet die het één en ander testen ect.. Maar het komt er eigenlijk op neer dat de mate van compressie afhankelijk is van het bestand wat je wil comprimeren. Het type van het bestand (tekst, audio, video, executable, binair, ...) kan je al een hint geven over welk algoritme het meest waarschijnlijk goed zal presteren. Maar er is geen absoluut beste programma. Wil je ten alle tijden de hoogste compressieratio bereiken? Wil je je data net zo snel mogelijk inpakken met een hoge waarschijnlijkheid op een goede compressieratio? Of moet het gewoon zo snel mogelijk gaan?

Je kan in principe WinRAR installeren en in trail laten staan. En dan Peazip en 7-Zip ook installeren. Dan kan je voor je bestanden alle compressiearchieven aanmaken en vergelijken met de bestanden die voor jou belangrijk zijn. Kost je een hoop tijd, maar het kost je in principe geen geld.

Rest nog de vraag waarom je WinRAR zou overwegen?
- Betere compressie?
Is geheel afhankelijk van de bestanden die je wil comprimeren. 7-Zip zal in het ene geval minder sterk presteren en in het andere geval beter comprimeren van WinRAR, afhankelijk van het te comprimeren bestand en de gebruikte instellingen. Dus bij compressie van hetzelfde bestand met max compressie met WinRAR vs maximum compressie met 7-zip hebben beide kans de betere te zijn afhankelijk van het te comprimeren bestand!
- Snelheid?
Je kan een lagere compressiesterkte selecteren om het sneller te laten gaan. 7-zip is niet per definitie trager of sneller. Dit is opnieuw afhankelijk van je bestand en de geselecteerde opties. Overigens, een hogere compressieratio kan in sommige gevallen leiden tot een lagere compressieratio (dus groter archief). Bij 7-zip zou je lzma2 (instelling) een poging moeten geven om snelheid te winnen. (Is ondertussen standaard denk ik)
- Mooiere gebruikersinterface?
Dat zou je ook Peazip mogen overwegen.
+1rain2reign
@pbeer24 januari 2022 16:21
Rest nog de vraag waarom je WinRAR zou overwegen?
Een andere use-case kan zijn de 'recovery records' van winRAR. Daarmee word aan x-percentage, 3% standaard waarde, erbij gecomprimeerd om de rar dermate te kunnen repareren voor corruptie.
+1pbeer
@rain2reign24 januari 2022 16:59
Voor dat doel zou je ook kunnen overwegen parity bestanden toe te voegen met bv: http://www.quickpar.org.uk/

Overigens, een heel uitgebreide beschrijving van verschillende archiefformaten vind je hier:
https://peazip.github.io/archive-file-formats-comparison.html

Parity bestanden verbruiken natuurlijk schijfruimte waar comprimeren net dient om ruimte te besparen. Een beetje tegendraads om dat zo te doen. Ik kan me zelfs niet meer herinneren wanneer ik dat nog eens gebruikt had, vele vele jaren dus.
+1guillaume
@pbeer25 januari 2022 01:08
PeaZip is aardig, maar mijn ervaring met browsen door (solid?) archives is dat dat echt niet te doen is daar: iedere keer als je een map in gaat, moet 'ie opnieuw een command line tool (7z) aanzwengelen voor een list view van die map, wat echt heel lang kan duren.
+1pbeer
@guillaume25 januari 2022 14:10
Als je zegt dat PeaZip de 7z commandline tool moet aanroepen dan ben je dus 7z archieven aan het openen met PeaZip. Persoonlijk gebruik ik dan 7-Zip zelf. Wat houd je tegen deze gratis tool te installeren?

Het PeaZip formaat is wellicht beter voor dat doel:
https://peazip.github.io/pea-file-format.html
Maar dan moet je archieven in .pea formaat omzetten natuurlijk.
Wat betreft solid archives:
Solid archive : Not implemented compression modes featuring the possibility of creating solid archive
Dus die maakt PeaZip in het eigen formaat niet.

Ik zou PeaZip verkiezen boven WinRAR omwille van de uitstekende features samen met het open source karakter. Het OS karakter maakt ook dat je het kan installeren op de computers van vrienden, familie, werk, vrijetijdsorganisatie, ... zonder issue met de licentie.
0guillaume
@pbeer26 januari 2022 04:04
PeaZip profileert zich als een UI voor al die ondersteunde formaten. Het gebruik van 't PeaZip formaat is misschien voor persoonlijk gebruik nog te doen, maar bij enige vorm van uitwisseling is het nauwelijks te verantwoorden.

Waarom niet de 7-Zip File Manager dan? Omdat die zeer spartaans is en ik van PeaZip naast de "geliktheid" enkele features wel kan waarderen.

Maar het browsen door archieven van een ander formaat is nergens zo traag als bij PeaZip, ook niet bij WinRar met een 7z-bestand bijvoorbeeld. Dus voor mij valt het in z'n geheel af; het voelt op deze manier voor mij als een trage wrapper aan.
+1Bor

@DaveCool24 januari 2022 12:30
WinRAR ondersteund alle populaire (compressie) formaten zoals RAR, ZIP, CAB, ARJ, LZH, TAR, GZip, UUE, ISO, BZIP2, Z en 7-ZIP. Dat is afaik ook al heel erg lang zo / altijd al zo geweest :?
+1Tsjipmanz
@Bor24 januari 2022 12:43
Ik kan me niet herinneren dat WinRAR ooit niet ZIP ondersteunde.
+1SiGNe
@Tsjipmanz24 januari 2022 17:00
7Zip werd niet altijd ondersteund, je had dus sowieos 7Zip nodig om dat uit te pakken en 7Zip ondersteund weer RAR waardoor WinRAR eigenlijk overbodig werd voor veel gebruikers.
7Zip was op een gegeven moment het meest all-round pakket waar je het meest mee uit kon pakken.

En gewoon Zip werd op een gegeven moment ook ondersteund door windows explorer zelf, dat scheelde ook een hoop.
Jammer dat niet meer formaten ondersteund worden door windows zelf.
+1guillaume
@SiGNe25 januari 2022 01:05
Als command line tool misschien wel, maar zelfs de sowieso al zeer spartaanse interface van WinRAR is die van 7-Zip mijlenver vooruit. Zo is't bijvoorbeeld totaal onmogelijk om SFX archives fatsoenlijk te configureren zonder een extern programma (7-Zip SFX Maker werkt gelukkig nog steeds). Op UX-gebied is nog zo verschrikkelijk veel winst te behalen, maar dat zal waarschijnlijk nooit gebeuren...
+1gamefreakin
@Bor24 januari 2022 12:43
Inderdaad. Ondersteuning voor ZIP e.d. zit er al sinds vrij in het begin in en Linux formaten als GZIP en BZIP worden sinds 2004 ondersteund.

Het grote voordeel van 7-zip tegenover WinRAR is het feit dat het open-source en gratis is, terwijl WinRAR (grotendeels) closed-source trialware is.
+1MicGlou
@DaveCool24 januari 2022 12:40
Het heeft altijd al het uitpakken van de meest gangbare en wat bijzondere archiefformaten ondersteund om uit te pakken... het inpakken naar een RAR archief is het stukje waar je eigenlijk voor betaald, zover ik weet kan geen enkele gratis archiver naar RAR inpakken, maar het uitpakken kunnen ze wel vrijwel allemaal.
0Carlos0_0

24 januari 2022 17:09
Mooi stukje software maar gebruik al jaren niet meer(eigenlijk altijd trial oneindig gebruikt), het heeft voor de meeste denk ik geen meerwaarde meer.
Die 1ne keer inpakken of uitpakken zal bijna altijd zip zijn, en voldoet Windows default ook wel(en anders 7zip).

Interface is misschien wat beter van winrar(tegen over 7zip), maar voor vele zal rechte muis knop zijn in en uitpakken de mooie fancy interface niet echt nodig meer zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 24 januari 2022 17:10]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

