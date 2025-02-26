Software-update: WinRAR 7.11 bèta 1

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 7.11 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietools zijn beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. De programma's kunnen overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z -, hebben een skinnable interface en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume cabbestanden. In versie 7.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • If "Add to archive..." Explorer context menu command is applied to multiple archives in the disk root, for example, d:\arc1.rar and d:\arc2.rar, WinRAR will propose arc1_rar.rar default name for a new archive. Previous version proposed arc1.rar, updating one of selected archives instead of creating a new one.
Bugs fixed:
  • WinRAR 7.10 failed to update solid archives containing a folder record placed before a file record. It issued the checksum error message and aborted processing.
    As a result of this fix, this version preserves the original position of such folders after updating and doesn't move them to the end of archive as WinRAR 7.10 did; when extracting a file from CAB archive over an existing file, existing files were overwritten, but not truncated.
  • So if existing file was larger than extracted, existing file data had been left at the end of the extracted file; if SFX module from "Advanced SFX options" dialog was stored in the compression profile, it was applied as is, even if archive format was changed after selecting the profile. It could result
  • in SFX module mismatching the archive format; choosing a value in bytes from drop down list associated with archive dialog "Split to volumes, size" field didn't set units to bytes automatically;
  • if SFX "TextDone" command was used together with "Silent" and "TempMode" commands, the completion message was sometimes displayed behind other opened windows.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 7.11 bèta 1 (64bit)
*RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR
Versienummer 7.11 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-02-2025 11:52
16 • submitter: BlueInk

26-02-2025 • 11:52

16

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

24-03 WinRAR 7.11 29
26-02 WinRAR 7.11 bèta 1 16
17-02 WinRAR 7.10 53
17-01 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 3 16
04-12 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 2 15
07-11 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 1 8
05-'24 WinRAR 7.01 10
04-'24 WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 11
02-'24 WinRAR 7.00 26
01-'24 WinRAR 7.00 bèta 4 30
Maarten69 26 februari 2025 13:48
Wordt de rar compressie weleens verbeterd eigenlijk? Denk dat er wel een maximum aan optimalisatie zit.
TheDudez 26 februari 2025 11:55
Het programma wat bijna niet gekocht wordt en waar iedereen de melding weg klikt van trial versie :+ .

Maar mooi dat er nog updates uitkomen wordt nog veel gebruikt in download land..
t-force @TheDudez26 februari 2025 19:02
En 7-Zip dan. Die is gratis en heeft zo goed als dezelfde features.
En wil je Windows 11 integratie dan is NanaZip een prima 7-Zip variant. En ook gratis.
Armselig @t-force27 februari 2025 02:20
Ik gebruik momenteel PeaZip, kwam toen een tijdje geleden een Software-update artikel van langs hier op Tweakerz, en ik dacht waarom ook niet? Was het wegklikken bij WinRar ook wel zat dus overgestapt naar PeaZip. Het is niet dat ik geen licentie wil kopen voor WinRar maar ik weiger principieel om er 30 euro voor te betalen, dat vindt ik gewoon te duur.
t-force @Armselig27 februari 2025 12:20
Volgens mij is Peazip ook een 7-Zip variant.
Dus zal het zeker goed zijn.
erikmeuk3 @t-force2 maart 2025 10:56
WinRAR kan wel iets meer als 7Zip
De door mij meest gewaardeerde extra is, het herstelbestand.
Dit verhoogd het zelfherstellende vermogen bij verminking.
Ook kun je afwijkende instellingen als profiel opslaan.
Ook kun je de controlegetallen op blake2 zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door erikmeuk3 op 2 maart 2025 11:01]

t-force @erikmeuk33 maart 2025 09:39
Mooie toevoeging, bedankt voor de info.
Ik zeg ook niet dat 7-Zip of afgeleiden ervan zaligmakend zijn, maar in veel gevallen is het een prima en ook nog eens gratis vervanger.
In jou geval heeft WinRAR toegevoegde waarde en is de kleine investering het zeker waard.
Dutchzilla @TheDudez26 februari 2025 13:17
Blijkbaar verdient het bedrijf toch nog rond de 11 miljoen per jaar uit zakelijke licenties.
blorf @TheDudez26 februari 2025 12:26
LGR heeft het geboost. Er zijn nu waarschijnlijk mensen die het op diskette kopen.
qsecofr @blorf26 februari 2025 14:26
Ik heb hem indd ingekaderd op CD ophangen op mijn bureau
anzaya @qsecofr26 februari 2025 16:27
Picture, or it didn't happen :+
PhatFish @TheDudez26 februari 2025 12:55
Ooit maar eens de licentie gekocht. En weer kwijtgeraakt :Y)
slechtvalk 26 februari 2025 22:05
Ik heb Windows 10 32 bit. Is het nog veilig om Winrar te gebruiken als ik geen updates meer krijg?
BlueInk
@slechtvalk3 maart 2025 20:26
Windows 10 is omzeggens EOL.
Op 14-10-2025 trekt MS de stekker eruit.
Windows 10 functioneert dan nog steeds, maar ontvangt geen nieuwe functies of beveiligingsupdates meer.
Ik denk dan dat op dat moment W10 'gevaarlijker' is dan WinRAR 32-bit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlueInk op 4 maart 2025 08:19]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

