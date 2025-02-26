RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 7.11 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietools zijn beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. De programma's kunnen overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z -, hebben een skinnable interface en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume cabbestanden. In versie 7.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- If "Add to archive..." Explorer context menu command is applied to multiple archives in the disk root, for example, d:\arc1.rar and d:\arc2.rar, WinRAR will propose arc1_rar.rar default name for a new archive. Previous version proposed arc1.rar, updating one of selected archives instead of creating a new one.
- WinRAR 7.10 failed to update solid archives containing a folder record placed before a file record. It issued the checksum error message and aborted processing.
As a result of this fix, this version preserves the original position of such folders after updating and doesn't move them to the end of archive as WinRAR 7.10 did; when extracting a file from CAB archive over an existing file, existing files were overwritten, but not truncated.
- So if existing file was larger than extracted, existing file data had been left at the end of the extracted file; if SFX module from "Advanced SFX options" dialog was stored in the compression profile, it was applied as is, even if archive format was changed after selecting the profile. It could result
- in SFX module mismatching the archive format; choosing a value in bytes from drop down list associated with archive dialog "Split to volumes, size" field didn't set units to bytes automatically;
- if SFX "TextDone" command was used together with "Silent" and "TempMode" commands, the completion message was sometimes displayed behind other opened windows.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 7.11 bèta 1 (64bit)
RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
RAR 7.11 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)