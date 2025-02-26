Versie 31 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 10, is verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar is vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. In versie 31 is onder meer een uniforme en modulaire werkplek toegevoegd. De complete releasenotes zijn hier te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

More and more of our digital lives are controlled by a handful of big tech firms and their CEOs – but there is a better way. A way that puts control back in your hands, fosters collaboration, and protects your digital freedom. And today, that is more important than ever.

With Nextcloud Hub 10, we double down on the vision that started it all: an integrated yet modular digital workspace, built for freedom, security, and teamwork. Instead of juggling multiple disconnected apps, Nextcloud Hub provides a unified platform – easier to manage, scale, and secure – while still offering deep customization. Choose from our core applications, extend them with 400+ integration-ready apps, and bring in the services you need.

Because the future isn’t about walled gardens – it’s about open collaboration. Whether you’re running Nextcloud at home, in a business, government, or local sports club, you stay in control. Our federation features connect Nextcloud servers worldwide, bringing millions together in a truly decentralized network. This release also brings practical improvements: Performance improvements across all our products, thousands of tweaks for improved UX and stability, your new personal assistant, workflow automation for the public sector, a sleeker, more compact design and much more.