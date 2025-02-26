Software-update: Nextcloud 31.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 31 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 10, is verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar is vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. In versie 31 is onder meer een uniforme en modulaire werkplek toegevoegd. De complete releasenotes zijn hier te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Nextcloud Hub 10 – your unified, modular digital workspace

More and more of our digital lives are controlled by a handful of big tech firms and their CEOs – but there is a better way. A way that puts control back in your hands, fosters collaboration, and protects your digital freedom. And today, that is more important than ever.

With Nextcloud Hub 10, we double down on the vision that started it all: an integrated yet modular digital workspace, built for freedom, security, and teamwork. Instead of juggling multiple disconnected apps, Nextcloud Hub provides a unified platform – easier to manage, scale, and secure – while still offering deep customization. Choose from our core applications, extend them with 400+ integration-ready apps, and bring in the services you need.

Because the future isn’t about walled gardens – it’s about open collaboration. Whether you’re running Nextcloud at home, in a business, government, or local sports club, you stay in control. Our federation features connect Nextcloud servers worldwide, bringing millions together in a truly decentralized network. This release also brings practical improvements: Performance improvements across all our products, thousands of tweaks for improved UX and stability, your new personal assistant, workflow automation for the public sector, a sleeker, more compact design and much more.

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 31.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

26-02 Nextcloud 31.0.0 33
14-09 Nextcloud 30.0.0 99
05-'24 Nextcloud 29.0.0 29
12-'23 Nextcloud 28.0.0 16
06-'23 Nextcloud 27.0.0 29
04-'23 Nextcloud 26.0.1 / 25.0.6 13
10-'22 Nextcloud 25.0.0 31
05-'22 Nextcloud 24.0.0 11
12-'21 Nextcloud 23.0.0 31
11-'21 Nextcloud 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1 10
Meer historie

Reacties (33)

Pukson 26 februari 2025 17:53
Gebruik Nextcloud echt al een hele tijd, zeer fijn. Wel extern hosted, via Hetzner kan je storage box nemen waar Nextcloud al geïnstalleerd is. Werkt top!
HollowGamer @Pukson26 februari 2025 17:57
Doe je toevallig er ook contacten en agenda mee?

Twijfel erover, zou graag wegwillen bij Google. Ook hier al gevraagd, ook naar iets graphene.
timh_cs @HollowGamer26 februari 2025 18:26
Ik host zelf een Nextcloud server en gebruik de caldav functionaliteit om mijn kalender te synchroniseren met Gnome Calendar en Thunderbird, werkt opzich prima en je kan natuurlijk ook vanuit de browser de kalender aanspreken in de Nextcloud omgeving.

Ik was destijds alleen een beetje teleurgesteld over het aanbod aan kalender/agenda apps met caldav support op Android, ik weet niet hoe dat er op dit moment voor staat.
therijn @timh_cs26 februari 2025 18:53
DAVx5 werkt prima als CalDAV en CardDAV sync tool tussen m'n Nextcloud en Android telefoon. Ik gebruik het voor een gedeelde agenda & verschillende lijsten met contacten (privé, gedeeld, vereniging, etc). Bij het maken van een nieuw contact op m'n telefoon altijd even opletten dat die in de juiste lijst komt.
timh_cs @therijn27 februari 2025 10:14
Bedankt voor de tip, klinkt goed!
dcm360 @timh_cs26 februari 2025 18:55
De meeste (of in ieder geval de standaard-agenda-apps) pakken de agenda's die gekoppeld zijn aan de aan het apparaat gekoppelde accounts. Met een caldav-synchronisatie-app kan je op die manier een gekoppeld account met agenda's toevoegen die dan weer verschijnen in agenda-apps.
BadPappa @HollowGamer26 februari 2025 18:57
Beetje off topic maar ik ben ook weg bij Google. Overgestapt naar K-Drive, in Zwitserland, zitten mail en agendaopties in. Geen decentrale oplossing natuurllijk maar ik wil onafhankelijker worden van de VS. Geen betrouwbaar land meer. De migratie van Google Drive naar K-Drive verliep omslachtig en dan merk je ook dat Google allerlei drempels heeft ingebouwd om migratie te bemoeilijken.bv geen automatische import mogelijk maken naar 3-den. De opgeslagen fotos verliezen allemaal de metadata. Worden als apart bestand meegestuurd, per foto dan. Echt, hoe onzinnig. Maar via mijn NAS heb ik alles wel overgezet uiteindelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BadPappa op 26 februari 2025 19:00]

SadisticPanda @BadPappa27 februari 2025 08:18
Rclone? Al paar keer van gdrive naar andere providers over gezet en lijkt toch te werken zonder problemen.?
AlainG @Pukson26 februari 2025 18:26
Dat is een goede tip! Ik had gekeken naar Storage Box bij hetzerig, maar het is natuurlijk Storage Share. Heb je daar een volledige Nextcloud? Kan je apps installeren en Nextalk gebruiken ?
zenlord @AlainG26 februari 2025 19:13
Geen idee of het bij Hetzner kan, maar Nextcloud adverteert wel een lijst met partners waar je terecht kan voor hosted Nextcloud omgevingen.

Ik zit zelf bij Hetzner, maar beheer m'n server zelf - configuratie viel wel mee (al moet ik zeggen dat ik intussen wel wat ervaring heb opgebouwd met opzetten van web-applicaties) en updaten is zeer eenvoudig met de updater-tool van Nextcloud zelf.
duvekot 26 februari 2025 17:45
Wordt het niet eens voor "Het grote NextCloud topic" hier in het forum?

Graag zou ik van andere GoT'ers willen horen of daar behoefte aan is ...en wat daar dan allemaal in zou moeten staan.
brama @duvekot26 februari 2025 17:50
Ik zit al jaren aan te hikken tegen het gebruiken van zoiets als dit, met inderdaad NextCloud als de meest waarschijnlijke kandidaat. Alhoewel Proton (van ProtonMail) nu ook dit soort diensten begint aan te bieden).

Is er behoefte aan? Kom je vanzelf achter denk :) Zou voor mij vooral interessant zijn initieel om een beetje bij te lezen en zien wat ervaringen van gebruikers zijn terwijl ik de kat nog langer uit de boom kijk waarschijnlijk!
sebati @brama26 februari 2025 18:27
Gebruik zelf Protonmail, maar voor bestanden m'n Nextcloud en Nextcloud Office omdat dat veel uitgebreider en meer mogelijkheden bied dan ProtonDrive.
DjoeC @brama26 februari 2025 21:57
Als je al iets met Docker op bijvoorbeeld een raspberry doet is het makkelijk om wat te experimenteren. Werkt t niet -> poetsen en opnieuw beginnen.

Ik gebruik eigenlijk alleen maar de kalender en voor backup van foto's (2 tablets, 2 telefoons, alles Android) omdat ik dat niet in googel wil. Maar er kan veel en veel meer, alleen om het allemaal netjes te krijgen vreet tijd.

Bij mijn zoeken vandaag zag ik veel topics met Nextcloud in de titel, maar dat zijn allemaal losse stukjes. Iets centraals met steeds meer info zou dus best mooi zijn - al snap ik dat er een TS bij hoort en dat het onderhoud vergt en dus voor een TS, zeker in het begin, niet helemaal vrijblijvend is.
DjoeC @duvekot26 februari 2025 19:12
Ik ben voor! Zat er toevallig naar aanleiding van dit bericht naar te zoeken..... Ik gebruik het nu een dik jaar voor syncen van folders (foto's, etc) van Android en voor een gezamenlijke kalender (DAVx5, aCalendar+).
agamemthor 26 februari 2025 18:42
Ik draai nu ruim twee jaar Nextcloud op mijn thuisserver. Oorspronkelijk vooral voor notities, maar sindsdien ook o.a. het synchroniseren van foto's, contacten en agenda met mijn telefoon, editen van documenten, online benaderen van networkshares... Voor een gratis stukje software vind ik het echt briljant.

Afgelopen jaar ben ik overgestapt op Nextcloud All-in-One, de officiele installatie methode van Nextcloud. Dat bevalt ontzettend goed! Daarvoor had ik een installatie waar de componenten (database, php) los waren geïnstalleerd en het updaten vond ik erg complex. Met AIO is het nu letterlijk een paar drukken op de knop.
digibaro @agamemthor26 februari 2025 19:43
Absoluut, nextcloud all-in-one werkt en upgrade al jaren feilloos. Voor mij geen andere installatie alternatief. Het draait bij mij op topton doosje vanaf 1 OS en 1 data SSD maar door het wekelijks een proxmox VM back-up te draaien biedt dit voldoende veiligheid.
Infor40 26 februari 2025 19:07
Het lonkt wel self managed versus iCloud en Onedrive voelt toch wat onveilig... hoe gaan anderen daar mee om zonder tig uren kwijt te zijn aan monitoring, backups etc. En dat het ook nog een beetje veilig blijft?
zenlord @Infor4026 februari 2025 19:20
Als je geen ervaring hebt met het opzetten van een HTTPD, SQL server, PHP-FPM, firewall met fail2ban/crowdsec, dan moet je er zeker tijd voor vrijmaken en je absoluut goed inlezen. Zelfs als je voor de AIO oplossing wilt gaan, denk ik dat je nog altijd zelf voor de firewall moet zorgen, dus ook daar toch niet al te licht overgaan.
Anderzijds, als je die applicaties al eens hebt opgezet, dan weet je dat het geen rocket science is. Je kan gerust beginnen met een instantie waar je beperkt en niet al te belangrijke gegevens op bewaart, en eens je er vertrouwd mee bent, begin je gewoon opnieuw en vermijd je de fouten die je de eerste keer gegarandeerd hebt gemaakt :). Vergeet zeker ook niet om eens een (major) update uit te voeren en backups te nemen en terug te zetten. Als je daarin slaagt, en je zet bvb 'unattended upgrades' aan op een Debian-based server, dan zit je goed voor vele jaren.
meowmofo @zenlord26 februari 2025 19:50
Je kan het op Ubuntu ook als vrij simpele setup draaien via een snap package. De stappen zijn vrij minimum effort.
Infor40 @zenlord26 februari 2025 20:21
Ja daar wel allemaal op zich ervaring mee. Die AIO variant lijkt me dan nog wat fijner gok. Maar is fail2ban als toch vrij unmanaged firewall wel een goed idee heden ten dage?!

Ik zou als het even goed draait er uiteindelijk dan ook wel 'belangrijke' bestanden op willen draaien, maar dan voelt een managed oplossing toch wat fijner. Maar goed daar staat weer tegenover dat ik het met alle nieuwe ontwikkelingen van backdoors eisen etc. ook minder prettig vind worden. Nu is het nog niet zover, maar als het zover komt wil ik er weg (of naar Proton).
zenlord @Infor4028 februari 2025 00:53
Ja daar wel allemaal op zich ervaring mee. Die AIO variant lijkt me dan nog wat fijner gok. Maar is fail2ban als toch vrij unmanaged firewall wel een goed idee heden ten dage?!
Fail2ban is nog steeds zeer goed. Als je de logging goed instelt, dan kan je zeer eenvoudig zeer agressieve jails instellen. Crowdsec is nieuwer en naar het schijnt sneller dan fail2ban, maar ik heb er geen ervaring mee.
mvanninhuijs 26 februari 2025 18:04
Ik heb jaren geleden nextcloud geïnstalleerd via een script van hanssom it. https://www.hanssonit.se/nextcloud-vm/ Nextcloud updaten kan ook via een script van hansson. Gebruik dit al jaren werkt super 8-)
AlainG @mvanninhuijs26 februari 2025 18:27
Ik heb dat ook lang gebruikt, maar ik denk dat de scripts of support van Hansson nu betalend is. Als je een OS als DietPi installeert kan je via ingebouwde scripts heel snel Nextcloud installeren.
Speeder @AlainG26 februari 2025 18:40
Of gewoon het Nextcloudpi image gebruiken. Is helemaal kant en klaar.
sebati @mvanninhuijs26 februari 2025 18:28
Ja, zeker om te starten een hele fijne VM. Gebruik deze ook bij verschillende klanten die "klein" willen beginnen
Tazzios @mvanninhuijs26 februari 2025 18:41
Lijkt handig maar PHP upgrades zijn niet geregeld. Hun VM zit nu op php 8.1. Bij de vorige PHP upgrade heb ik maar alles naar een nieuwe VM overgezet. (of ik snap het niet :+ )
Van de zomer wil ik eens kijken om naar Nextcloud AIO te gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tazzios op 26 februari 2025 18:42]

Mich 26 februari 2025 20:18
Ik draai hier de docker variant (all in one) op een dedicated Debian installatie in een proxmox vm. Werkt echt goed en stabiel. Nooit problemen mee. Ik gebruik het voor synchronisatie van foto's, agenda, contactpersonen en notitities van mijn mobiel (tevens die van mijn vrouw). Scheelt een hoop google services en alles lokaal.
Yarisken 26 februari 2025 21:44
Ik gebruik hier nextcloud in docker enkel om alles van de smartphones hier in huis te backuppen. Werkt perfect met de app op de smartphone.
Zidane007nl 26 februari 2025 21:52
Ik gebruik Nextcloud nu 4 jaar en ben er zeer tevreden over. Toen geïnstalleerd op een VPS die ik extern host.
Onlangs mijn agenda, taken en contacten verhuisd van Google naar Nextcloud. Gekoppeld aan GNOME Online Accounts zodat de agenda in Linux Mint komt te staan en in Thunderbird werkt het ook prima.
murdock01 27 februari 2025 00:47
zojuist geupdate via mn docker image en merkte wel dat ik een hoop tabellen moest update naar row format dynamic, altijd fun :)

verder heb ik eigenlijk nooit echt grote problemen, ik heb 2 docker images, 1 voor maria met de storage op een SSD en nextcloud zelf op hdd's. Enige waar ik tegenaan loopt is dat nextcloud bijna nooit de disken laat downspinnen als er geen activiteit is, ook qua cron settings zie ik geen verschil, hebben mensen dit wel goed kunnen tweaken ?
BlaBla1973 @murdock0127 februari 2025 18:51
Ik weet niet waar je het op gebruikt, maar ik heb met unRAID dat probleem niet, mijn harddisks gaan allemaal in slaap. Ik gebruik wel een plugin( Dynamix Cache Directories) samen met een ssd pool(mirror) voor nieuwe files van nextcloud, die worden rond 3:00 naar de harddisk pool verplaatst.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 27 februari 2025 18:53]

opa uche 27 februari 2025 13:58
Net de migratie naar U24.04 gedaan en NC29 naar 30. Vind het wel even best zo.
Waar we hem uiteindelijk voor gebruiken (cloud storage voor onze vrijwilligers van diverse commissies) wordt toch niet uitgebreid met groupware activiteiten.
Eigenlijk al weer op zoek naar iets net zo stabiels voor thuis maar dan met 90% opties en overhead minder...
De card/caldav ook op NC geprobeerd, maar ik blijf nu bij SOGo simpelweg omdat met ActiveSync de boel veel beter synct dan met DAVx5 op een Android. Die heeft altijd problemen met een groot adresboek van 100+ contacten gehad.
En zo knutselen we maar weer door.

