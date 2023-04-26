Software-update: Nextcloud 26.0.1 / 25.0.6

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 26 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 4, is enige tijd geleden uitgekomen en inmiddels is ook de eerste update verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar zijn vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. De changelog voor versies 26.0.0 en 26.0.1 kan hierinder worden gevonden.

Nextcloud Hub 4 is here!

The biggest improvements Nextcloud Hub 4 introduces are:

  • AI integrations with smart Picker
  • Tables App
  • Notes app becomes core
  • Groupware improvements and S/MIME support
  • Talk improvements & Desktop Client
  • New Developer Program
  • Performance & Security
  • E2EE improvements

Read our announcement blog for all the the details.

Changes in Nextcloud 26.0.1

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 26.0.1 / 25.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-04-2023 06:58
13 • submitter: sebati

26-04-2023 • 06:58

13

Submitter: sebati

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

26-02 Nextcloud 31.0.0 33
14-09 Nextcloud 30.0.0 99
05-'24 Nextcloud 29.0.0 29
12-'23 Nextcloud 28.0.0 16
06-'23 Nextcloud 27.0.0 29
04-'23 Nextcloud 26.0.1 / 25.0.6 13
10-'22 Nextcloud 25.0.0 31
05-'22 Nextcloud 24.0.0 11
12-'21 Nextcloud 23.0.0 31
11-'21 Nextcloud 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1 10
Reacties (13)

endus 26 april 2023 11:08
Ik zou nog even wachten.
Er zit een bug in waarbij er geen foto's meer worden weergegeven:
https://github.com/nextcloud/photos/issues/1755
Heb er zelf op 1 installatie ook last van (gelukkig een test installatie).
Netburst 26 april 2023 08:08
Ik zit op stable maar de update wordt nog niet aangeboden...

Version: Nextcloud Hub 3 (25.0.6)
Update: Your version is up to date.

Raar.
zenlord @Netburst26 april 2023 10:31
Helemaal niet - Nextcloud biedt de updates niet aan iedereen tegelijkertijd aan, zodat eventuele nieuwe bugs niet 100% (in theorie) van de gebruikers treffen.
Ik denk dat je de nieuwste versie kan installeren met de updater door het update kanaal even naar 'Beta' te zetten en vervolgens opnieuw naar 'Stabiel'.
Netburst @zenlord26 april 2023 12:23
Dat klinkt wel logisch, maar we zijn meer dan een maand verder! ;)
zenlord @Netburst26 april 2023 14:49
Ik ben er zeker van dat als je een support contract aangaat met Nextcloud GmbH (of een reseller), je met dergelijke klachten wel ergens kan aankloppen. Indien je dat er niet voor over hebt, is de oplossing om ten allen tijde de meest bleeding edge versie te draaien bijzonder eenvoudig, niet?
Persoonlijk ben ik afgeleerd om mijn computers (en al zeker servers) te snel te rushen richting nieuwe versies.
sebati @zenlord26 april 2023 15:37
Je krijgt updates als betalende klant altijd iets eerder dan de community versie, zie "Early security and stability patches" op https://nextcloud.com/pricing/
willemb2 26 april 2023 15:14
Als je het op shared hosting draait is er ook een reden om nog even te wachten.

Prachtig product, ik gebruik het voor mezelf op mijn 'meterkast servertje' en voor een vereniging en een stichting op shared hosting. Maar de organisatie en communicatie er omheen vind ik zorgelijk rommelig.
  • Verwarrende naamgeving en versienummering Nextcloud en -Hub (is er iemand van Microsoft marketing overgelopen?)
  • Met ronkende marketing taal worden eigenschappen aangekondigd die onderdeel blijken te zijn van een extensie ('app') die nog verre van volwassen is, en al jaren met bugs kwakkelen. B.v. Group Folders
  • Focus op modieuze nieuwe functionaliteit als AI integratie terwijl er in de basisfuncties nog heel veel bugs zitten die soms al jaren open staan
  • Op forum en Github wordt flink wat afgeruzied
  • Release notes die dagen tot weken na de release verschijnen, of helemaal niet.
Naar mijn smaak zou Nextcloud Gmbh wel wat strakker op de kwaliteit mogen sturen.
zenlord @willemb226 april 2023 16:06
Ik ben het niet oneens met je, maar ik begrijp wel dat het project eerst heeft ingezet op uitbreiding van de functionaliteit om aantrekkelijk te worden voor betalende klanten. Het lijkt daarin wel geslaagd te zijn, en er worden nu ook third party apps toegevoegd aan de core functionaliteit, wat insinueert dat die apps betere ondersteuning zullen krijgen.
Ik las ooit dat de Files app (meer 'core' kan je niet gaan, lijkt me) een volledige rewrite zou kunnen gebruiken vooraleer nieuwe functionaliteit kan worden toegevoegd - het feit dat dit al een tiental versies vooruit wordt geschoven geeft niet veel vertrouwen, maar zelf heb ik nog niet echt hinder ondervonden van bugs (muv enkele meldingen in de logs)...
willemb2 @zenlord26 april 2023 16:38
Maar als de betalende klanten die door die nieuwe functionaliteit aangetrokken zijn na uitrol merken dat de basis rammelt voelen ze zich bekocht. Het is lang geleden dat ik in de IT werkte bij grote bedrijven, maar ik heb het nogal eens meegemaakt. De baas en zijn externe consultant waren laaiend enthousiast na de presentatie van leverancier X, maar wij als beheerders zaten er met gekromde tenen bij. Twee jaren en een volksopstand onder de gebruikers later werd leverancier X dan op het matje geroepen: "wij gaan afscheid van u nemen".

Voor de huidige (kleine) bedrijven van mijn vrienden en kennissen is super betrouwbare synchronisatie van bestanden, mail, agenda en contactpersonen het enige wat telt. Met meerdere mensen tegelijk aan hetzelfde document werken? ChatGPT integratie? Ze moeten er niet aan denken. De meesten hebben nu MS 365 en worden knetter van de maandelijkse lawine nieuwe features die Microsoft pusht. Maar ik aarzel om ze Nextcloud aan te raden.

Zelf kan ik er prima mee uit de voeten, maar ik moet nogal eens wat tweaken als er na een update iets hapert.
sebati @willemb227 april 2023 11:15
Snel veranderende functionaliteit kan vooral een probleem zijn wanneer je van de community versie van NC gebruik maakt omdat deze een korte levenscyclus heeft; meestal is dit waar "Tweakers" ook behoefte aan hebben. Wanneer je als betalende klant, dit zijn over het algemeen grotere bedrijven/scholen/overheden, een premium contract afsluit dan kun je meer dan 5 jaar ondersteuning op een versie krijgen en heb je ook geen last van een continu veranderende functionaliteit. https://nextcloud.com/pricing/
Recent nog een webinar van NC gevolgd waarbij een universiteit aangaf van (uit mijn hoofd) NC 16 naar NC 24 te zijn geupgrade. Daarbij moet je ook niet vergeten dan betalende klanten toegang hebben tot NC consultants zodat het upgradepad goed wordt uitgedacht en getest voordat de transitie wordt gemaakt. Dit business model zie je ook bij andere open source oplossingen.

Mijn eigen ervaring met de community editie, die ik in verschillende omgevingen gebruik, is dat basis functionaliteit zoals synchroniseren erg stabiel is. Ik zie bij klanten die bijvoorbeeld OneDrive gebruiken wel regelmatig problemen.
wouteramf 26 april 2023 16:57
Tot nu toe heb ik wel positieve ervaringen gehad met de software en weinig problemen ondervonden. Het klopt echter niet dat er bijna geen bugs worden opgelost in sommige "featured" apps. Als je bijvoorbeeld kijkt naar de changelog van de groupfolder waar jij op doelt: https://github.com/nextcloud/groupfolders/releases, zie je dat er regelmatig updates en bugfixes worden uitgebracht.

Hoewel de software soms wat trager kan zijn, heeft het ontwikkelteam veel werk te doen en is het belangrijk om te onthouden dat de software open source is.
Je ziet bij deze 26.01 release ook weer flinke lijst bug fixed :)

De featured apps zijn samen met de "core" en hebben de nieuwe naam "Hub". Voor het algemene publiek is dit veranderd naar Hub X. Ik vind het dus eigenlijk niet heel onduidelijk.
:)
Ik heb nog geen ruzie ontdekt op de forums, maar ik sta open voor bronnen in de vorm van URL's.
De laatste opmerking, vaak kun je release note eerder op het forum terug vinden
Scally 26 april 2023 22:49
Heb versie 26.0.1 draaien als Docker container, geen problemen met de foto bug. Alles wordt gewoon weergegeven.
Bas-w 28 april 2023 04:00
Discussies op forums zijn normaal denk ik. Bij open source kan je die (gedeeltelijk) volgen. Binnen MS zullen er ook wel veel discussies zijn, alleen blijft dat allemaal intern.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

