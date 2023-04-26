Versie 26 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 4, is enige tijd geleden uitgekomen en inmiddels is ook de eerste update verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar zijn vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. De changelog voor versies 26.0.0 en 26.0.1 kan hierinder worden gevonden.
Nextcloud Hub 4 is here!
The biggest improvements Nextcloud Hub 4 introduces are:
- AI integrations with smart Picker
- Tables App
- Notes app becomes core
- Groupware improvements and S/MIME support
- Talk improvements & Desktop Client
- New Developer Program
- Performance & Security
- E2EE improvements
Read our announcement blog for all the the details.Changes in Nextcloud 26.0.1
- Update wording for disabled web updater (server#37052)
- Don’t try to hash a nonexisting password (server#37217)
- Use native tooltip for version’s date (server#37264)
- Set `h1` headings for navigation through files app (server#37273)
- Replace custom tooltips with native ones and add description to all e… (server#37275)
- Fix: add important to css hidden files class (server#37286)
- Add parent index on filecache (server#37318)
- Fix(security): Mark recording_servers key appconfig as private as it … (server#37336)
- Fix/36908 set aria hidden for default shipped widgets icons (server#37338)
- Fix OC_Image: Prevent E_WARNING from getimagesize* (server#37368)
- Create `h3` headings for profile page. Replace `
- Fix(mailer): remove value comparison for smtp_authtype as there is only one option (server#37391)
- Do onetime user setup before getting any mount from providers (server#37394)
- Backport/stable26/jerome herbinet/patch 15 (server#37431)
- Fix(files_sharing): Allow file actions other than download for hide download shares (server#37439)
- Fix(references): Do not log errors on 404 responses of opengraph image fetching (server#37440)
- Fix(docs): Fix RST parsing of the sample config (server#37441)
- Fix/36917 the statuses list was implemented semantically incorrectly (server#37449)
- Replace custom tooltips with native ones of entries in contacts menu. (server#37463)
- Add label for logo link (server#37471)
- Fix the avatar generation on Alpine Linux (server#37482)
- Change contactsmenu structure to a list (server#37485)
- Hide shared files located in group folder’s trash bin (server#37488)
- Fix default_language doc (server#37508)
- Improve handling of profile fields (server#37523)
- Stable25] Quota value as float for 32-bit systems (server#37533)
- Clear encrypted flag when moving away from encrypted storage (server#37537)
- Fix: Avoid scrolling the #content wrapper container (server#37545)
- Feat(security): Allow to opt-out of ratelimit protection, e.g. for te… (server#37551)
- Extend path-prefix optimizer to remove all cases of path_hash= when encountering a path prefix filter (server#37558)
- Update psalm-baseline.xml (server#37565)
- Migrate metadata JSON column to new value TEXT column (server#37571)
- Fix(initial-state): Log an error when initial-state can not be JSON e… (server#37576)
- Fix cypress tests for files_versions (server#37589)
- Fix: Always create user directory when transfering files to new users (server#37666)
- Doc(auth): Warn about disabled token passwords and LDAP logout (server#37684)
- Fix(dav): add string comparison for diff (server#37687)
- App type extended_authentication (server#37689)
- Handle not being able to write file for notify self-test (server#37701)
- Fix(translation): Fix several issues with the translations api (server#37705)
- Revert “handle not being able to write file for notify self-test” (server#37718)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (activity#1144)
- Fix multiselect right-click options (files_rightclick#153)
- Fix-right-click multiselect in trash bin (files_rightclick#158)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (nextcloud_announcements#175)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (nextcloud_announcements#185)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (notifications#1481)
- Deduplicate notifications (notifications#1485)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (notifications#1499)
- Add object type as data attr to notification (notifications#1501)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (notifications#1506)
- Feat(API): Add an endpoint to check for existance of notification ids (notifications#1509)
- Fix: null password handling in entry control logic (password_policy#454)
- Fix scrolling in large folders (photos#1706)
- Fix(settings): Debounce filepicker calls (photos#1712)
- Migrate to the new file_metadata column layout (photos#1736)
- Albums: check copy source owner is the current user and throw (photos#1737)
- Chore(deps): Bump @nextcloud/vue from 7.2.0 to 7.9.0 (related_resources#205)
- Fix(deps): update dependency @hocuspocus/provider to ^1.1.1 (text#3896)
- Fix(deps): update dependency y-websocket to ^1.5.0 (text#3897)
- Fix(deps): update dependency yjs to ^13.5.51 (text#3898)
- Fix(deps): update dependency lib0 to ^0.2.72 (text#3914)
- Feat: Add Shift-Mod-C for copying the markdown source (text#3942)
- Chore(deps): update dependency cypress to ^12.8.1 (text#3948)
- Get mimeIconUrl for media attachments without a session (text#3955)
- Fix: split layout of conflict view (text#3959)
- Fix(deps): update dependency @nextcloud/vue to ^7.8.3 (text#3966)
- Chore(deps): update dependency @nextcloud/webpack-vue-config to ^5.5.0 (text#3967)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (text#3969)
- Chore(deps): update dependency vite to ^4.2.1 (text#3971)
- Revert composer autoload changes to PHP 8.1 version (text#3982)
- Emit events from editor when image nodes get added or deleted (text#3983)
- Conflict fixes (text#3988)
- Fix(deps): update dependency @nextcloud/vue to ^7.8.4 (text#3992)
- Fix(deps): update dependency lib0 to ^0.2.73 (text#3993)
- Add table wrapper as scroll container for readonly tables (text#4000)
- Make saving indicator a button for force-save (text#4002)
- Fix: Ensure to not persist user put into the session for direct editing (text#4003)
- Fix(deps): update dependency @hocuspocus/provider to ^1.1.3 (text#4013)
- Fix(deps): update dependency @nextcloud/vue to ^7.9.0 (text#4014)
- Fix(deps): update tiptap to ^2.0.1 (text#4015)
- Chore(deps): update dependency cypress to ^12.9.0 (text#4016)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (text#4022)
- Fix(deps): update dependency @nextcloud/files to ^3.0.0-beta.8 (text#4032)
- Fix(deps): update dependency yjs to ^13.5.52 (text#4033)
- Fix(deps): update tiptap to ^2.0.2 (text#4034)
- Update nextcloud/ocp dependency (text#4036)
- Fix: scroll for outline (text#4038)
- Fix: Properly emit ready event on conflicts with the editor API (text#4040)
- Fix(deps): update dependency path-normalize to ^6.0.11 (text#4042)
- Fix(challenge): invert icon on light mode (twofactor_totp#1349)
- Chore(deps-dev): Bump dockerode and @types/dockerode (viewer#1583)
- Update vue to 7.6.1 (viewer#1594)
- Fix enter key in text input in image editor (viewer#1597)
- Bump @types/dockerode from 3.3.15 to 3.3.16 (viewer#1600)