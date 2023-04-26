Versie 26 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 4, is enige tijd geleden uitgekomen en inmiddels is ook de eerste update verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar zijn vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. De changelog voor versies 26.0.0 en 26.0.1 kan hierinder worden gevonden.