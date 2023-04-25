Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.2 build 64551 RC

Synology logo (45 pix)De ontwikkeling van Disk Station Manager versie 7.2 nadert zijn einde en Synology heeft de release candidate uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Write Once-folders, kunnen volumes versleutelt worden en zijn er meer mogelijkheden met betrekking tot het gebruik van M.2 NVMe ssd's. Deze bèta is overigens nog niet aan te raden voor mensen die Surveillance Station gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • Starting from this version, logs for drives will no longer appear in Storage Manager > HDD and will be available only in Log Center.
  • Removed the "Automatically create port forwarding rules" option from QuickConnect advanced settings to increase network security.
  • Users can now create a Btrfs volume of up to 1 PB on specific Synology NAS models. This update automatically converts existing volumes that use the Btrfs (Peta Volume) file system to Btrfs. However, to create a volume larger than 200 TB, a RAID 6 storage pool and at least 64 GB of system memory are still required.Learn more
What’s New
  • Added support for WriteOnce shared folders. This feature is based on the Write Once, Read Many (WORM) technology and can be enabled to prevent files from being modified, deleted, or renamed for a specified period.
  • Added support for volume encryption. All volume encryption keys are stored in the Encryption Key Vault, which can be set up on a local Synology NAS or via KMIP on a remote Synology NAS.
  • Added more Synology NAS models to support M.2 NVMe SSD storage pools. Learn more
  • Added more Synology NAS models to support the M2D18 adapter card: RS822RP+, RS822+, RS1221RP+, and RS1221+.
  • Added more SSD cache group management options, including changing the RAID type and replacing a drive.
  • Added support for inline zero-block removal to increase the efficiency of data deduplication.
  • Adjusted how drive information is presented in Storage Manager. Users can now quickly check the condition of their drives by looking at the "Drive Status" field.
  • Users can now view the amount of used and free space for each storage pool and volume in Storage Manager.
  • Added a warning notification for when the available shared folder quota is low.
  • Supports deleting individual desktop notifications.
  • Supports sending DSM notifications via additional webhook providers, including LINE and Microsoft Teams.
  • Supports creating custom notification rules for system events, giving users greater control over what notifications to receive.
  • Supports exporting a list of users and of groups.
  • Added support for SAML to integrate DSM with external SSO servers.
  • Added the option to allow non-admin users to safely eject USB devices.
  • Users can now manually input the IP addresses or FQDNs of one or more domain controllers in the trusted domain. This allows Synology NAS to sync domain data directly with the specified domain controllers.
  • Users can now enable Synology's email server to send DSM notifications directly to their Synology Account.
Fixed Issues
  • Updated Mbed-TLS to version 2.28.2 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-36647, CVE-2022-46392, CVE-2022-46393).
  • Updated Libksba to version 1.6.3 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-3515).
  • Updated SQLite to version 3.40.0 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-46908).
  • Updated Certifi to version 2022.12.07 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-23491).
  • Updated Node.js to version 14.21.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-43548).
  • Updated cURL to version 7.86.0 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-27774, CVE-2022-27775, CVE-2022-27776, CVE-2022-27781, CVE-2022-27782, CVE-2022-32205, CVE-2022-32206, CVE-2022-32207, CV E-2022-32221, CVE-2022-35252, CVE-2022-42915, CVE-2022-42916).
  • Updated PHP to version 8.1.9 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-11043, CVE-2021-21705, CVE-2022-31625).
  • Updated Sysstat to version 12.7.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-39377).
  • Updated OpenSSL to version 3.0.7 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-2068, CVE-2022-2097, CVE-2022-2274, CVE-2022-3358, CVE-2022-3602, CVE-2022-3786).
  • Updated Expat to version 2.5.0 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-43680).
  • Updated Libtirpc to version 2.87 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-46828).
  • Updated GnuPG to version 2.2.39 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-34903).
  • Updated OpenVPN to version 2.5.8 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-0547).
  • Updated libxml2 to version 2.9.14 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-23308).
  • Updated GMP to version 6.2.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-43618).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Netatalk (CVE-2022-45188).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Python3 (CVE-2020-10735, CVE-2021-28861, CVE-2022-45061).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding iproute2 (CVE-2022-3527, CVE-2022-3529, CVE-2022-3530).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding D-Bus (CVE-2022-42010, CVE-2022-42011, CVE-2022-42012).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding syslog-ng (CVE-2022-38725).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding inetutils (CVE-2022-39028).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding DNSmasq (CVE-2022-0934).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding BusyBox-udhcp (CVE-2019-5747).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2021-22600, CVE-2021-38209, CVE-2021-4037, CVE-2022-0168, CVE-2022-1016, CVE-2022-1729, CVE-2022-1786, CVE-2022-20141, CVE-2022-20368, CVE-2022-2078, CVE-2022-2639, CVE-2022-2905, CVE-2022-29581, CVE-2022-32250, CVE-2022-3524, CVE-2022-3566, CVE-2022-3567, CVE-2022-36879, CVE-2022-36946, CVE-2022-42703).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Nginx (CVE-2022-3638).
  • Updated ImageMagick to version 6.9.12-61 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-25664, CVE-2020-25665, CVE-2020-25666, CVE-2020-25667, CVE-2020-25674, CVE-2020-25675, CVE-2020-25676, CVE-2020-27560, CVE-2020-27750, CVE-2020-27751, CVE-2020-27752, CVE-2020-27753, CVE-2020-27754, CVE-2020-27755, CVE-2020-27756, CVE-2020-27757, CVE-2020-27758, CVE-2020-27759, CVE-2020-27760, CVE-2020-27761, CVE-2020-27762, CVE-2020-27763, CVE-2020-27764, CVE-2020-27765, CVE-2020-27766, CVE-2020-27767, CVE-2020-27768, CVE-2020-27769, CVE-2020-27770, CVE-2020-27771, CVE-2020-27772, CVE-2020-27773, CVE-2020-27774, CVE-2020-27775, CVE-2020-27776, CVE-2020-29599, CVE-2021-20176, CVE-2021-20224, CVE-2021-20241, CVE-2021-20245, CVE-2021-20246, CVE-2021-20309, CVE-2021-3574, CVE-2021-3596, CVE-2021-39212, CVE-2021-4219, CVE-2022-1114, CVE-2022-1115, CVE-2022-28463, CVE-2022-32545, CVE-2022-32546, CVE-2022-32547).
  • Updated FFmpeg to version 4.1.9 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-20892, CVE-2020-20902, CVE-2020-21688, CVE-2020-21697, CVE-2021-3566, CVE-2021-38114, CVE-2021-38291).
Limitation
  • S.M.A.R.T. testing for M.2 NVMe SSDs is no longer supported.
  • Starting from DSM 7.2 Beta, Virtual Machine Manager will no longer support creating clusters with older DSM versions. Please update each host in the cluster to the same DSM version or above versions for the Virtual Machine Manager cluster to operate properly.
  • If your Synology Directory Server domain has been migrated from Windows AD, we recommend not updating to this version as this may cause start-up failure of your Synology Directory Server. We will fix this issue in the upcoming release.

Versienummer 7.2 build 64551 RC
Releasestatus Beta
Website Synology
Download https://prerelease.synology.com/en-global/download/dsm72_beta
Licentietype Freeware

NAS Synology DiskStation

Reacties (37)

darkness_nightf 26 april 2023 19:17
https://www.synology.com/en-global/support/download

via deze link kon ik wel de RC vinden. Onderaan staat een link als je wilt updaten naar de RC,
Boedie 25 april 2023 22:53
Ik vind het jammer dat Synology sinds DSM 7 (dacht ik) grotendeels de ondersteuning voor USB devices heeft ontbonden. Ik bedoel hiermee bijvoorbeeld Zigbee USB dongles. Om deze te gebruiken op DSM 7.0, 7.1 of 7,2 moet je zelf drivers configureren. Ik heb daar zelf deze voor gebruikt.

Bij elke reboot van DSM kun je de drivers weer laden door een shell scriptje toe te voegen aan /usr/local/etc/rc.d, echter worden de entries weggehaald bij een DSM update. Dit weerhoudt me er vaak van om snel te updaten.
RogerSch @Boedie25 april 2023 23:14
Dank voor de informatie Dan blijf ik toch op 6.2 want ik gebruik twee usb devices (RFXCOM en Conbee) voor mijn Home Assistant die in Docker container draai op de NAS.
Ortep @RogerSch25 april 2023 23:19
Conbee ll draai op mijn DS220+ met 7.1 zonder een bijzondere driver gewoon in mijn HA VM
gielie @Boedie25 april 2023 23:09
Ik gebruik HA in een vm en mijn Zigbee/zwave/Bluetooth dongle werken zonder enige interventie, ook na een reboot en/of dsm update (920+ met dsm 7.1)
CremersDH @Boedie26 april 2023 08:54
Als je dit scriptje in de Task Scheduler als Scheduled Task, User-defined script zet blijft deze ook bij een update gewoon bestaan
Ortep @Boedie25 april 2023 23:10
Als je een VM kan gebruiken dan hoeft dat niet. De usb poorten worden direct door gegeven en zijn gewoon bruikbaar.
InsanelyHack @Ortep26 april 2023 08:44
USB Zigbee dongles werken wel maar ik gebruikte bv een USB Dac met Roon en dat werkte niet meer direct met de ALSA drivers. Via een VM uiteindelijk wel maar die usb verbinding was zo slecht dat het niet meer bruikbaar was.
Eric Oud Ammerveld @Boedie28 april 2023 08:57
Ik zou voor je domotica een losse RPI voor aanschaffen.
Die zijn tegenwoordig ook ruim in de snelheid en geheugen.
Het decoupled ook functioneel wat ik als prettig ervaar.
fwiegers @Boedie3 mei 2023 11:39
Ik heb zelf de DS918+. Ik heb de drivers op dezelfde plek gedownload. Deze werkten prima onder 7.2-64216. Maar onder 7.2-64551 werkt cp210x.ko niet meer. Ik hoop dat iemand dat voor mij kan fixen.


05/05/2023: Probleem opgelost. Bleek een verkeerde manier van downloaden te zijn.
Met dank aan Robert Klep voor de diagnose.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fwiegers op 22 juli 2024 14:55]

CrashHouse @fwiegers23 juli 2023 19:07
Kan je dit delen? Ik loop hier namelijk tegen aan nu ik van Qnap weer naar Synology ben gegaan (DS1621+)

Update: (Ook) verkeerd downloadlink gebruikt vanuit GitHub. Ga opnieuw proberen.
Downloading a module

Github is a bit confusing if you want to download binary files like this repository provides.

For instance, if you go to this page, the links to the .ko files are not download links, they will just bring you to the information page for that particular file.

From there, you can download the actual binary module file using the "Download" button in the bottom square in the page.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CrashHouse op 22 juli 2024 14:55]

Rogers 26 april 2023 01:48
Ai zo te zien is het einde updates voor mijn 214+. Jammer want doet het nog prima waarvoor ik hem gebruik.

Wanneer die uiteindelijk vervangen moet worden bouw ik denk ik zelf maar iets van een oude thinclient ofzo. Synology is makkelijk maar de hardware prestaties vallen zwaar tegen voor hoe duur ze zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rogers op 22 juli 2024 14:55]

Leeuwtje @Rogers26 april 2023 07:55
Tja dat is lijkt mij ook maar relatief. mijn DSxx21+ modellen draaien heel erg vlot.
Ortep @Rogers26 april 2023 08:51
Jouw 214 is ruim 9 jaar oud. Een laptop of telefoon uit die tijd zijn ook trage als je die vergelijkt met de modellen van dit jaar.
Synology koop je voor de software
HugoZeilstra @Rogers26 april 2023 20:11
Je kunt hem toch nog een lange tijd gebruiken ?
Erulezz 25 april 2023 19:21
Updated ImageMagick to version 6.9.12-61 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities
Dat is toch wel een synology changelog met de meeste CVE fixes die ik ooit heb gezien :+
TonnyTonny @Erulezz25 april 2023 20:20
De meeste zijn behoorlijk oude CVE's. Kijk maar naar de jaartallen.
Komt omdat ze nu in één keer een flinke versie-sprong met een hele partij open-source pakketten die in DSM zijn geintegreeerd maken.
Dan kun je heel makkelijk zeggen dat je een flink aantal CVE's hebt gefixed, maar het komt eigenlijk omdat je upstream open-source bronnen goed bezig zijn geweest... Beetje pronken met andermans veren wel...

Uiteraard is het wel zaak om deze fixes ook nog naar DSM 7.1 en 6.2 te brengen voor zover deze daar relevant zijn.
Ik verwacht overigens dat als 7.2 officeel gereleased wordt later dit jaar, ze 6.2 helemaal gaan stoppen.
En daarmee support voor de modellen (2012 en ouder) , die niet naar 7.1 kunnen.
m2dekker @TonnyTonny25 april 2023 21:47
Voor wat betreft de verwachting dat ze met DSM 6.2 (LTS) helemaal zouden stoppen, schrijven ze zelf dat ze die versie tot 2024/06 blijven ondersteunen.
mjl @m2dekker25 april 2023 22:24
Ik neem even aan dat het dan puur om security patches en bug fixes zal gaan. Nog lang niet slecht, modellen van 2012 en zelfs ouder nog ondersteunen, meer dan 11 jaar. Kan menig smartphone maker lering uit nemen :)
m2dekker @mjl25 april 2023 22:31
Dat zijn inderdaad de twee onderdelen die ze in de "Extended Life Phase" beschrijven.
In de praktijk gaan ze dus nog ruim een jaar door met hetzelfde niveau support, zoals ze dat al sinds 2020/06 (End of Production Phase) doen voor de 6.2 (LTS) release.

[Reactie gewijzigd door m2dekker op 22 juli 2024 14:55]

rientek @m2dekker25 april 2023 22:33
De laatste 6.2 update is van Mei 2022, toch bijzonder dat er sindsdien geen enkele security vulnerability gefixed hoefde te worden.
smooc 25 april 2023 19:39
Kan je hier al Kubernetes op installeren (k3s)? Eerder misten er nog kernel options.
Luuk2015 @smooc25 april 2023 21:16
DSM 7.2 heeft volgens mij wel een kernel upgrade gehad naar 4.4.302.
Misschien dat de benodigde kernel options nu beschikbaar zijn.
Raziel @Luuk201525 april 2023 22:57
Niet voor elk type NAS zeker? Mijn 416play zit nog op 3.10 met de non-beta firmware althans.
jvwou123 @Raziel26 april 2023 09:00
MIjn 918+ heeft met de standaard non-beta 7.1, de 4.4.180 kernel.
Dus ik denk: ja, iedere type kan een andere kernel versie hebben.
smooc @Luuk201526 april 2023 13:58
De optie was al beschikbaar in de vorige kernel, echter hij staat uit.
AtomicWing 25 april 2023 19:22
Naast functies een aanzienlijke lijst met security gerelateerde upgrades. Nu heb ik niet al deze CVE's nagelopen maar ik hoop dat een aantal van deze al in de actieve 7.1 release zijn afgevangen, met name voor de modellen die geen 7.2 kunnen installeren of die geen Candidate Release willen / kunnen draaien.
grimson 25 april 2023 19:23
Added support for SAML to integrate DSM with external SSO servers
Ha leuk Azure AD.
https://www.reddit.com/r/.../dsm_72_beta_azure_ad_sso
Maar lijkt alleen te werken voor de web interface wat ook zo te lezen logisch is.
Ferret 26 april 2023 05:11
Waarom moet je deze beta links laten liggen als je Surveillance Station gebruikt?
FrankHe @Ferret26 april 2023 11:59
Kennelijk zijn daar bekende problemen mee in de huidige beta versie. Die zullen bij de volgende release waarschijnlijk verholpen zijn.
realphoenikx 26 april 2023 18:53
Is de update teruggetrokken? Ik zie slechts versie 64216 als laatste.
darkness_nightf @realphoenikx26 april 2023 19:02
ja voor de 1019+ zie ik het zelfde
Hansie9999 26 april 2023 18:09
Heeft er iemand ervaring met de performance op de oudere toestellen die nog de 7.1 ondersteunen tegenover de 6.2.4 ?

Ik heb een DS713+ (dus oudste modellen die DSM 7.1 kunnen installeren)

Ik blijf voor moment nog op 6.2.4 vooral omdat

- alles werkt nu :)
- ik vrees dat er een performance hit gaat zijn als ik naar 7.x ga
- ik heb "beetje" custom er nu docker, portainer en AdGuard home (met eigen IP range) er op draaien en ik ben redelijk zeker dat dit nooit goed een upgrade van 6.2 naar 7.x gaat overleven.

heeft iemand van jullie een soortgelijk toestel en wat zijn jullie ervaringen van 6.x tegenoever 7.x ??
voordelen ?
nadelen ?
vooral verschil in performance ?

Alvast bedankt voor enige info,
CremersDH @Hansie999926 april 2023 22:10
Wat is er custom aan ? Support de 713 normaal geen docker ?
Want portainer en Adguard met een eigen IP adres (neem aan dat je niet range bedoelde) is niet bijzonder en draai ik ook, en dat is tijdens de upgrade geen probleem geweest. Ik ben zelf vorige week van 6.2.4 naar 7.1.1 gemigreerd
Hansie9999 @CremersDH27 april 2023 10:28
Ja dat bedoel ik (sorry foute benaming)

Ik heb via SSH een MACVLAN gemaakt voor docker zodat inderdaad mijn AdGuard home een eigen IP adres heeft,

en aangezien de aanpassingen gebeurt zijn via SSH ben ik niet 100% zeker of zo een zaken behouden gaan blijven als ik moest upgraden van 6.x naar 7.x

Bedankt om te laten weten dat het bij U geen probleem was.

Zie je een performance hit nu dat je op 7.x draait ?
CremersDH @Hansie999927 april 2023 21:39
ik had op dezelfde wijze voor Adguard een macvlan toegevoegd en die was er ook na de update nog steeds....
Qua performance heb ik niet veel verschil gezien. Maar ik gebruik zelf wel een 720+ met extra memory
Hansie9999 @CremersDH28 april 2023 12:28
Bedankt voor de info,

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

