De ontwikkeling van Disk Station Manager versie 7.2 nadert zijn einde en Synology heeft de release candidate uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas -producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Write Once-folders, kunnen volumes versleutelt worden en zijn er meer mogelijkheden met betrekking tot het gebruik van M.2 NVMe ssd's. Deze bèta is overigens nog niet aan te raden voor mensen die Surveillance Station gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: