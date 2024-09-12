Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, home automationserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. Belangrijk om te weten is dat het transcoderen van videobestanden in deze versie is verwijderd en ook Video Station is niet meer aanwezig. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • This version is released in a staged rollout.
  • After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • For the models below, you can only download the upgrade patch from Synology Download Center because you won't receive notifications for this update on your DSM.
    • FS Series: FS3017, FS2017, FS1018
    • XS Series: RS18016xs+, RS4017xs+, RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, RS18017xs+, DS3617xs, DS3617xsII, DS3018xs
    • Plus Series: RS2416RP+, RS2416+, DS916+, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216+II, DS216+, DS1817+, DS1517+, RS2818RP+, RS2418RP+, RS2418+, RS818RP+, RS818+, DS1618+, DS918+, DS718+, DS218+, RS1219+
    • Value Series: DS416, DS416play, DS216, DS216play, DS116, RS816, DS1817, DS1517, RS217, DS418play
    • J Series: DS416slim, DS416j, DS216j, DS418j, DS218j, DS419slim, DS119j
  • Starting from this version, the processing of media files using HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264), and VC-1 codecs will be transitioned from the server to end devices to reduce unnecessary resource usage on the system and enhance system efficiency. These codecs are widespread on end devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. If the end device does not support the required codecs, the use of media files may be limited. Refer to this article for workarounds. In addition, please note the following exceptions:
    • Surveillance Station on DSM will continue to support server-side processing of AVC (H.264) streams, see the release notes.
    • Deep Video Analytics (DVA) series models and VisualStation clients will retain support for AVC (H.264) and HEVC (H.265) codecs.
  • To ensure package compatibility, Advanced Media Extensions (AME), File Station, Media Server, Surveillance Station, Synology Drive, Universal Search, Synology Photos and Snapshot Replication will automatically update to the latest version.
  • Video Station is not available on DSM 7.2.2. Refer to this article for workarounds to stream videos to end devices.
  • Updated Storage Manager to 1.0.0-00502 to fix issues. For more information, see the release notes.
Compatibility & Installation
  • The following third-party packages are currently incompatible with DSM 7.2.2. Compatible package versions will be released in the future, and this list will be updated accordingly:
    • BRAVIA Signage
    • TeamViewer
What's New
  • Added support for selecting whether to verify response or assertion signatures for SAML SSO clients.
  • Supports customization of package installation, upgrade, and uninstallation wizards for third-party package developers. Learn more
Fixed Issues
  • Enhanced protection against deletion of immutable snapshots.
  • Enhanced file system error recoverability.
  • Fixed an issue where backing up WriteOnce shared folders in Hyper Backup might occupy extra space.
  • Enhanced the performance of Thick Provisioned LUNs when the volume is nearly full.
  • Enhanced file search performance when there are a large number of files with the same name.
  • Fixed an issue where restarting the system during an entire system backup could prevent volumes from mounting properly.
  • Fixed an issue where scheduled tasks of emptying recycle bins might fail to delete folders only containing the "desktop.ini" file.
  • Fixed an issue where triggering Adaptive MFA or entering incorrect account credentials might cause the auto block function to count login attempts abnormally.
  • Fixed an issue where users might not be able to set up OTP for login.
  • Fixed an issue where uploading IdP metadata might fail when setting up SAML SSO clients.
  • Fixed an issue where users might not return to DS cam or DS finder after using OIDC SSO login.
  • Fixed an issue where users might not receive emails with emergency codes when using 2FA for DSM login.
  • Fixed an issue where data synchronization might fail when creating backup or replication tasks to a remote target server via Snapshot Replication, Hyper Backup, or other packages.
  • Fixed an issue where login might fail when creating backup or replication tasks to a remote target server via Snapshot Replication, Hyper Backup, or other packages.
  • Fixed an issue where OpenVPN might fail to disable gateways.
  • Fixed an issue where using SAML SSO for DSM login might fail if the IdP's response was too long.
  • Fixed an issue where the system might become unresponsive when setting up OIDC SSO clients.
  • Fixed an issue where Resource Monitor might display abnormal connection times in Connections > Connected Users.
  • Fixed an issue where users might not be able to use a hardware security key for DSM login.
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding ghostscript (CVE-2024-29510).
  • Fixed security vulnerabilities regarding netatalk (CVE-2024-38439, CVE-2024-38440, CVE-2024-38441).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Terrapin Attack (CVE-2023-48795).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding glibc (CVE-2023-4911).
  • Minor bug fixes.

Versienummer 7.2.2 build 72806
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

04-02 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 3 43
26-11 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 2 72
05-11 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 1 26
09-'24 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 69
08-'24 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72803 76
04-'24 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 5 54
01-'24 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 4 40
11-'23 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 3 61
11-'23 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 2 50
10-'23 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 1 25
Meer historie

NAS Synology DiskStation

Reacties (69)

69
69
52
3
0
7
treris 12 september 2024 11:39
Was even verbaasd dat er nu weer een 7.2.2 release is, maar kennelijk is het verschil tussen 72803 en 72806 alleen dat de waarschuwingen die je krijgt (ivm HEVC etc.) nu wat duidelijker zijn in het update proces.
72803 is dan ook teruggetrokken en vervangen door 72806.
Verder blijft het jammer dat ze 'opeens' Videostation EOL hebben verklaard, ik gebruikte dat vrij veel omdat het misschien niet heel briljant was, maar wel gewoon voldeed voor wat ik er mee deed. Heb het nu vervangen door Jellyfin in een container omdat die open source is en je geen verbinding met derde partijen nodig hebt om toch alles af te kunnen spelen. Plex is misschien wel de standaard op dit gebied, maar heb gewoon geen zin om afhankelijk te zijn van externe partijen om media af te kunnen spelen die op m'n eigen nas staat.
Dat ze hiermee ook gelijk support voor die codecs uit Photos en Surveillance Station halen vind ik ook wel vrij bizar. Snap niet echt waarom ze niet gewoon een optie geven om een codec licentie te kopen. Ze verkopen zelf immers ook al licenties voor bijv. extra camera's en extra gebruikers in MailPlus, dus het concept van licenties verkopen is niet echt nieuw voor ze.
Ben benieuwd welke functionaliteit ze in de komende tijd nog meer gaan verwijderen, maakt het toch minder waarschijnlijk dat ik in de toekomst nog weer een Synology NAS ga kopen.
aileron @treris13 september 2024 12:31
Ik heb exact hetzelfde gehad met Videostation.
Bijna zelfde oplossing ook, ik heb voor emby gekozen omdat dit een standaard package is.
Saekerhett 12 september 2024 07:55
Starting from this version, the processing of media files using HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264), and VC-1 codecs will be transitioned from the server to end devices to reduce unnecessary resource usage on the system and enhance system efficiency.
Wacht effe… ik heb mijn DS920+ als Plex-server draaien, dit klinkt niet heel best.
plmagis @Saekerhett12 september 2024 08:38
Deze upgrade heeft geen impact op Plex, maar enkel op de software van Synology zelf die video transcodeert (i.e. Videostation).

Heb de vorige build al geruime tijd draaien en we gebruiken nog steeds zonder problemen Plex.
h8bal @plmagis12 september 2024 09:03
Hier was nochtans de installatie van Plex niet meer werkende na de upgrade.

Plex biedt op zijn website wel een manueel te downloaden versie voor DSM 7.2.2

PlexMediaServer-1.41.0.8992-8463ad060-x86_64_DSM72.spk
Azzaro78 @h8bal12 september 2024 10:36
enkel als je een plex pass hebt...
Prosperot @h8bal12 september 2024 11:01
Ik heb geen enkel probleem met plex ondervonden.
Prosperot @Saekerhett12 september 2024 08:18
In the meantime, we recommend exploring third-party media server solutions like Plex
PtrickTk @Saekerhett12 september 2024 08:46
Het gaat om het verwerken van de files op de NAS. Plex laat het verwerken/afspelen van de files over aan de client, dus met Plex heb je geen problemen.
koboy @Saekerhett12 september 2024 08:53
Jij hebt geen probleem want Plex heeft zijn eigen codecs. Plex wordt door Synology zelfs genoemd als oplossing!

De interne codecs worden eigenlijk alleen maar gebruikt door Video Station....
Jelle Brolnir @Saekerhett12 september 2024 08:06
Nee, dat is het ook niet. Heel jammer dit.
StormRider @Saekerhett12 september 2024 08:09
Niet de update installeren en wellicht een vpn instellen op je modem of een Raspberry pi. Op een pi is dit echt heel makkelijk: pimylifeup
Ben je er ook. :) De 265 codec gaat nog een heel tijdje mee.
s0nik 12 september 2024 08:12
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your thoughts about Video Station.

We understand that Video Station is a beloved application for many Synology users, and we recognize that the recent changes have been challenging for those who relied on it. We have already forwarded your request and feedback to our product development and management teams.

In the meantime, we recommend exploring third-party media server solutions like Plex, Emby, and Jellyfin, which have advanced significantly—whether commercial or open-source. These alternatives offer more robust features, larger user communities, and more frequent updates. Many users have reported that transitioning from Video Station to these solutions ultimately provides a better user experience, with more frequent feature updates and ongoing support.

We understand that migrating from one solution to another can feel overwhelming. To assist you, we will be providing step-by-step migration tutorials for these alternatives later this month. In the meantime, you can refer to our preliminary guide here: How to Stream Videos Stored on Synology NAS.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Best regards,

Synology Team
Avenger 2.0 @s0nik12 september 2024 08:23
Dus de enigste manier om video station te blijven gebruiken is om geen firmware update te installeren en een kwetsbare Synology over te houden die je best niet meer aan het internet hangt? :(
Kan je dan niet beter terug naar 7.1 downgraden om video station te gebruiken? Die krijgt namelijk wel nog security updates de komende jaren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Avenger 2.0 op 12 september 2024 08:24]

Mirano @Avenger 2.012 september 2024 08:37
Of je gebruikt een 3rd party script om het te herinstalleren:

https://github.com/007revad/Video_Station_for_DSM_722
A!rtime @Avenger 2.012 september 2024 12:25
Is dit zo? De laatste versie is 7.1.1-42962-6 van Fri, 26 May 2023 volgens mij. Ik heb al diverse CVE's langs zijn komen in releasenotes van 7.2.x

[Reactie gewijzigd door A!rtime op 12 september 2024 12:26]

TweakerCarlo @s0nik13 september 2024 00:12
Dit is in een andere vorm eerder voorgekomen met droppen van USB support vers in het geheugen.
Wat toch wel dmv passtrough naar de VM mogelijk bleef.
De APC dmv USB werkt ook nog steeds.

Ik vraag af wanneer ze de domain controller of docker optie eruit gaan halen na het lezen van dit soort berichtjes. Ik raak officieel voor 25% in paniek als ik hier lees dat over 1 week vmm depricated is.
100% als smb uit gaat!

Syno is top maar het is een nas met benefits. Leuk dat we hier met zen alle er meer uit kunnen halen.
Het is een nas. Meer ook niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweakerCarlo op 13 september 2024 00:57]

royalt123 12 september 2024 08:35
Ik snap dit niet goed wat het exact betekent.

Starting from this version, the processing of media files using HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264), and VC-1 codecs will be transitioned from the server to end devices to reduce unnecessary resource usage on the system.

Ik speel films af op gsm via vlc player en tv via kodi. Dit zal toch blijven werken? Gaat dit puur om transcoding naar ander container of lagere resolutie voor zwakke toestellen?
Sharky @royalt12312 september 2024 08:45
Als ik het goed begrijp gaat het alleen om Videostation, transcoding in bijvoorbeeld Plex blijft werken. Ik vind de berichtgeving wat verwarrend dus ik wacht nog even met updaten, ik gebruik Plex best veel en mijn televisie in de woonkamer heeft die transcoding wel nodig.
davasch @royalt12312 september 2024 10:21
Ik upload regelmatig video files uit een losse camera in de Photos webapp via de browser, om zo een album te delen met bekenden. Video's geupload via de webinterface zijn niet meer af te spelen en bevatten geen thumbnail meer. Wanneer ik de video probeer af te spelen krijg ik een melding dat ik de video voortaan via de mobile app moet uploaden voor een beter ervaring... :|
Spe115 @royalt12312 september 2024 14:02
Heel waarschijnlijk leveren die twee de transcoding op je gsm zelf en geeft de nas alleen het bestand door aan je gsm waarna die het videobestand transcodeert met kodi of vlc.

Ik kreeg bij veel bestanden altijd foutmelding over transcoding waarna ik voor vlc kon kiezen als alternatief en dat werkte dan vervolgens vlekkeloos.
caspar M 12 september 2024 08:21
Ik snap niet het concept/meerwaarde van Synology niet meer? voor bijna de helft minder kan je een prima NAS in elkaar flansen met al die frankenstein mobo's van tegenwoordig. zet je daar een prima linux gebaseerde nas OS op en gaan met die banaan...

Voor dat steeds minder wordende "gebruikersgemak" en de belachelijke push naar alleen ondersteuning van door syno gerebrande hardware modules ga je toch niet meer zitten betalen?
StephanVierkant @caspar M12 september 2024 09:49
Ik ben fanatiek Linux-gebruiker, maar ik vind Synology nog steeds meerwaarde bieden. DS Video voegde weinig toe ten opzichte van de bestaande alternatieven (Jellyfin, Plex, etc.), maar er zijn nog steeds applicaties die erg fijn werken:

- Cloud Sync werkt erg goed. Ik gebruik het om meerdere accounts van OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive te synchroniseren.
- Ik heb SurveillanceStation proberen te vervangen door Frigate en dan kom je er ook wel achter dat Synology dat allemaal best goed voor elkaar heeft.
- De webinterface is wat log/traag en zou anno 2024 gewoon responsive moeten zijn (ipv een uitgeklede mobiele versie), maar werkt wel gewoon goed. Dat voegt echt wat toe ten opzichte van alle losse webinterfaces die je met een zelfbouw NAS zou moeten inrichten. Diverse zaken zoals user management (met MFA), de reverse proxy, cronjobs, etc. werken in de webinterface echt fijn. Ze hebben best goed de sweet spot kunnen vinden tussen ultieme vrijheid die je als Linux-gebruiker in de CLI vindt en de eenvoud van een webinterface.
- Niet beschikbaar voor de budget-modellen, maar die Container Manager is echt wel goed. Natuurlijk kun je zelf ook met Portainer of Kubernetes aan de slag gaan, maar ook hier is de sweet spot gevonden tussen gebruiksgemak (best veel opties in de webinterface) en vrijheid (met docker-compose.yaml kun je gewoon alles wat Docker kan). Zowel de minder ervaren gebruiker (ik zou niet zeggen beginner, die moet niet aan een NAS beginnen) als de expert kan hiermee werken.
Joao @StephanVierkant12 september 2024 12:22
Ik heb vorige jaar mijn Synology NAS verkocht, dit heb ik pas nadat ik met succes rclone bisync heb kunnen instellen voor OneDrive.
https://rclone.org/bisync/

Mocht Cloud Sync een must zijn maar je wilt toch ooit van Synology af, check rclone bisync, kost even wat tijd om het op te zetten daarna werkt het erg goed.
ScharlakenRood @caspar M12 september 2024 10:01
Klopt. Doch heb lang gezocht naar een alternatief voor een RS8xx omdat die in een zeer ondiepe behuizing in mijn mini rack in de opberg ruimte past naast router, verdeelpaneel, managed switch, ... en ondertussen weinig stroom trekt want alles staat 24/7 aan. Daar mag dat ding zij volle ventilator laten draaien om koel te blijven al is dat weinig nodig in de kelder.
Zelfs op de tweakers home server pagina's is er nergens een goed alternatief voor de RS series.
GEi @ScharlakenRood12 september 2024 10:26
Dat herken ik wel. Ik heb toen maar zelf wat gebouwd. Nadeel daarvan was dat er niet zo veel HDD-bays in konden als dat ik graag had gewild.
Burning_Tyre 12 september 2024 08:28
Lekker dan, VideoStation weg...

Gelukkig heb ik een niet al te grote video archief (voornamelijk gedigitaliseerde oude familie opnamen), maar vond VideoStation wel overzichtelijk en gemakkelijk om dat zo nu en dan te streamen naar de TV (als er familie op bezoek is bv).

Wat is het beste alternatief hiervoor?
Prosperot @Burning_Tyre12 september 2024 10:58
Plex!
Burning_Tyre @Prosperot12 september 2024 11:32
Ja ben er bang voor dat ik daar naar toe moet.

Kost me weer een halve dag om me in te lezen, installeren en alles in te stellen..
Prosperot @Burning_Tyre12 september 2024 11:34
Maar daarna werkt het echt heerlijk!
Heeft voor vele smart tvs ook een app

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prosperot op 12 september 2024 11:34]

koboy @Burning_Tyre12 september 2024 08:56
Als je een samsung telefoon hebt met dex zijn er best wel een bak TV's die daar mee om kunnen gaan. Gewoon eens kijken of je telefoon hem ziet.....
Het is de transcoding functionaliteit vanuit deze codecs die verdwijnt, dus als je smart tv/telefoon/etc de codecs zelf aankan is er geen enkel probleem
Jerie @Burning_Tyre7 oktober 2024 14:22
Jellyfin.
19JM81 12 september 2024 08:37
Gaan we hier nu beweren dat Video Station een fantastische applicatie is? Heel veel codecs deden het al jaren niet, herkenning van films en tv series is maar zo zo, mensen die maar een beetje serieus met media zijn gebruiken plex of emby al jaren op hun synology… en die blijven het gewoon doen.
MaestroMaus @19JM8112 september 2024 08:56
Videostation is inderdaad niet erg goed. Maar het gaat voor sommigen onder ons meer om het principe dat er een functie verdwijnt die er wel in zat toen de NAS gekocht werd. Bovendien geven ze ook geen optie aan de gebruiker. Windows geeft bijvoorbeeld ook deze codec niet gratis aan gebruikers, maar geeft tenminste wel de optie aan de gebruiker om de codec te kopen in de store voor enkele euro's.
PHiXioN @19JM8112 september 2024 21:11
Video station was 10 jaar geleden al slecht, maar het ontbreken van de HEVC codec betekent dat je h265 video’s in Photos niet meer afspelen en ook geen thumbnail op de NAS kan genereren. Blijkbaar komt er een workaround dat je video’s naar je phone app kan migreren zodat hij het daar kan genereren. En ook je HEIC content geschoten met iPhone is ook niet meer te bekijken. Met andere woorden een giga downgrade en middelvinger naar de klant.
Tuktop 12 september 2024 08:51
Net weer eens even ingelogd op m'n DS119j n.a.v. dit artikel, bleek DSM nog op 7.1.1.nogwat te hangen, zo'n 2 jaar oud! Blijkbaar ging er iets niet helemaal goed met de automatische updates...

De update naar de nieuwste versie nu handmatig aangezwengeld, benieuwd wat het met de performance gaat doen want de web interface was echt tergend langzaam (tot vastlopen aan toe). Nu is dat deels m'n eigen schuld want ik heb de goedkoopste NAS ever gekocht met, jawel, 256MB ram :)
Klepmans @Tuktop12 september 2024 10:48
Net weer eens even ingelogd op m'n DS119j n.a.v. dit artikel, bleek DSM nog op 7.1.1.nogwat te hangen, zo'n 2 jaar oud! Blijkbaar ging er iets niet helemaal goed met de automatische updates...
For the models below, you can only download the upgrade patch from Synology Download Center because you won't receive notifications for this update on your DSM.
*knip
J Series: DS416slim, DS416j, DS216j, DS418j, DS218j, DS419slim, DS119j
Tuktop @Klepmans12 september 2024 10:51
Ah, vandaar, dank.
Vooralsnog spijt van de handmatige update want ik kan de NAS nu niet meer bereiken en kreeg een mail vanuit de NAS met het bericht "Your system is out of memory". Nou, eerst maar eens laten uitratelen.

Anders wordt het toch tijd voor een upgrade. Ik doe weinig met de NAS maar heb wel Synology Drive lopen met meer dan 1TB aan data verdeeld over 160.000 bestanden. Wellicht toch een iets krachtigere NAS nodig.

Edit: contact gehad met support en blijkbaar ondersteunt de DS119j officieel maximaal 10.000 bestanden met Drive. Oeps. Upgraden maar!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tuktop op 13 september 2024 20:57]

s0nik 12 september 2024 08:15
Ze gaven ook aan dat je dan zelf een VM kan aanmaken met een mediaserver.
Docker kan ook, alleen focussen ze niet op het bijhouden van de laatste docker engine.
Prosperot @s0nik12 september 2024 10:59
Automatisch bijhouden kan heel eenvoudig met een script, ik gebruik het voor plex, adguard, HA.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prosperot op 12 september 2024 11:19]

Yucko 12 september 2024 09:43
volgens mij had dit hele codec gebeuren toch ook invloed op Synology Photo's of niet? En dat is voor mij wel een dingetje :/
dries83 @Yucko12 september 2024 12:19
Klopt, je moet dan een browserplugin en aparte applicatie downloaden die dan HEIC e.d. kan tonen. Ik heb nog geen alternatief gevonden om dat door Photos zelf te laten blijven doen op je NAS.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

