VirtualBox 7.1.0

VirtualBox logo Oracle heeft versie 7.1.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen als een virtuele machine op een computer te installeren. Daardoor is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

VirtualBox version 7.1.0

This is a major update. The following new features were added:

  • GUI: Modernized look and feel, offering a selection between Basic and Experienced user level with reduced or full UI functionality
  • OCI Integration: Performance dashboard now shows resource usage for cloud VMs
  • OCI Integration: Clone compute instances
  • OCI Integration: Reset compute instances
  • Oracle VirtualBox Extension Pack: Update to the PUEL license, removing the evaluation option. For evaluation use of the Extension Pack, please download it from the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud
  • VRDE: If user does not set up TLS with custom certificates, enable it with self-signed certificate, including issuing a new one before the old one expires
  • NAT: New engine with IPv6 support
  • macOS/Arm host: Arm virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs
  • Linux host and guest: Added Wayland support for Clipboard sharing (bug #20808)
  • Shared Clipboard: Added initial support for transferring files on Linux and Windows hosts / guests. This requires the 7.1 Guest Additions to be installed. See User Guide for known limitations
  • Screen Recording: Significant performance improvements for the encoding pipeline, resulting in less CPU usage while recording is active. This requires 7.1 Guest Additions to be installed on Windows guests

In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added:

  • VMM: Fixed EFLAGS.TF handling for CPUID instructions when Hyper-V is being used (bug #17961)
  • virtio-net: Follow up fixes for FreeBSD 12.3 and pfSense 2.6.0 (bug #21201)
  • EFI: Ability to add new Microsoft DB/KEX certificates to newly created VMs
  • Oracle Extension Pack: Fixed shipping the cryptographic support module for full VM encryption
  • GUI: Improved overall accessibility
  • GUI: Update the version of Qt used
  • Unattended Installation: Added support for subiquity- / cloud-init-based installers; this enables installing more modern Linux-based guest OSes in Unattended mode
  • Unattended Installation: Added support for specifying separate passwords for the user and admin / root accounts
  • VBoxManage: Added ability to show and (re-)attach to a (video) recording progress of a VM
  • VBoxManage: Added the ability to query the guest's mount points via a new "mount" Guest Control sub command. Requires at least 7.1 Guest Additions
  • Python: Our API bindings for Python 2.x is now marked as being deprecated and will be removed in a future version. Please upgrade your code to use Python 3
  • VBoxShell: Lots of smaller and bigger bugfixes + Python 3.x compatibility

bucovaina89 12 september 2024 11:18
Heel mooi dat ondertussen macOS op ARM ook werkt. We hebben een tijd geleden Parallels buiten gegooid ten voordele van een Windows RDP server. Maar ik miste wel de mogelijkheid van eens iets lokaal te kunnen testen in een VM.
Server.1968 11 september 2024 22:24
Ah leuk, ga deze weer gebruiken. Ben laatst een officiële Windows Vista DVD met licentie tegen gekomen en ga die erg graag installeren. Kan ik tenminste de 16bit Civnet weer draaien en vast nog wat andere leuke games die ik nog heb uit die tijd.
Falcon93 @Server.196812 september 2024 06:02
Kun je daarvoor niet beter DOSBox of WineVDM gebruiken? Scheelt weer wat extra overhead :+
Server.1968 @Falcon9312 september 2024 13:46
De overhead maakt op mijn PC niet uit, heb een overschot aan resources voor wat ik ermee doe, dus gebruik dan mijn hardware wat meer naar zijn kunnen. En ik vind het gewoon leuk om Vista als OS beschikbaar te hebben.
Marctraider @Falcon9312 september 2024 14:18
Of VMWare met Windows 98, wat patches, en SoftGPU? :)
mgom 12 september 2024 12:34
Weet iemand of je Virtualbox naast KVM/QEMU (gelijktijdig) kunt gebruiken op een Debian 12 installatie?. Of leidt dit tot problemen met gelijktijdig 2 hypervisors?
Nathilion @mgom12 september 2024 13:52
Je kan het doen, mits je de boel goed insteld. Het grootste probleem is namelijk dat een hypervisor namelijk een claim legt op aanwezige virtualisatie hardware. En als de ene visor die claim heeft dan kan een andere die niet krijgen. Visor nummer 2 moet dan terugvallen naar een software modus.
VirtualBox kan in een pure software modus draaien. Ik weet alleen niet meer hoe je het moet instellen. Maar, het is dan echt héél erg traag.

De vraag is dan ook meer: waar is de tweede hypervisor voor nodig? Kan het werk niet gedaan worden door de eerste?
damswer 12 september 2024 11:04
Benieuwd of de usb bug hierin is gefixt welke ik tegenkom in Home Assistant. Je moet nu elke keer bij een reset het device los en weer aankoppelen anders wordt hij niet herkend.
JaDatIsPeter @damswer13 september 2024 14:09
elke keer bij een reset het device los en weer aankoppelen anders wordt hij niet herkend
Met mijn z-wave stick heb ik daar geen last van.
Zal aan het usb device liggen?
mgom 12 september 2024 18:03
Bedankt voor je reactie. Mijn vraag was uit puur interesse of ik ze naast elkaar op dezelfde machine kon testen. Conclusie is dus beter van niet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

