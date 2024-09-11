VirtualBox 7.1.0

Oracle heeft versie 7.1.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen als een virtuele machine op een computer te installeren. Daardoor is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a major update. The following new features were added:

GUI: Modernized look and feel, offering a selection between Basic and Experienced user level with reduced or full UI functionality

OCI Integration: Performance dashboard now shows resource usage for cloud VMs

OCI Integration: Clone compute instances

OCI Integration: Reset compute instances

Oracle VirtualBox Extension Pack: Update to the PUEL license, removing the evaluation option. For evaluation use of the Extension Pack, please download it from the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud

VRDE: If user does not set up TLS with custom certificates, enable it with self-signed certificate, including issuing a new one before the old one expires

NAT: New engine with IPv6 support

macOS/Arm host: Arm virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs

Linux host and guest: Added Wayland support for Clipboard sharing (bug #20808)

Shared Clipboard: Added initial support for transferring files on Linux and Windows hosts / guests. This requires the 7.1 Guest Additions to be installed. See User Guide for known limitations

Screen Recording: Significant performance improvements for the encoding pipeline, resulting in less CPU usage while recording is active. This requires 7.1 Guest Additions to be installed on Windows guests

In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added: