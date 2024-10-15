Software-update: VirtualBox 7.1.4

VirtualBox logo Oracle heeft versie 7.1.4 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen als een virtuele machine op een computer te installeren. Daardoor is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

VirtualBox version 7.1.4

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:

  • GUI: Added latest NLS update for Turkish, Indonesian and Italian languages
  • VMSVGA: Improved flickering, black screen and other screen update issues with recent Linux kernels (bug #21955)
  • NAT: Fixed issue with restoring 7.0.X saved state
  • VBoxManage: Fixed breakage of "list vms" and "showvminfo" for inaccessible VMs
  • Windows host: Fixed system DLL size checking which failed with Windows 11 24H2 and recent Insider Preview builds (bug #22162)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Introduce initial support for kernel 6.12 (NOTE: In kernel 6.12, KVM initializes virtualization on module loading by default. This prevents VirtualBox VMs from starting. In order to avoid this, either add "kvm.enable_virt_at_load=0" parameter into kernel command line or unload corresponding kvm_XXX module)
  • Linux/Arm Guest Additions: Added possibility to automatically upgrade Guest Additions via Devices menu
  • EFI: Added missing LsiLogic MPT SCSI driver again to fix booting from devices attached to this device if the EFI firmware is used (7.1.0 regression)
  • EFI: Restored broken network boot support (7.1.0 regression)

VirtualBox 7.1.0

Versienummer 7.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-10-2024 19:15 2

15-10-2024 • 19:15

2

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

21-07 VirtualBox 7.2.14 11
18-06 VirtualBox 7.2.10 2
21-04 VirtualBox 7.2.8 7
29-01 VirtualBox 7.2.6 13
10-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.4 7
09-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.2 12
08-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.0 17
07-'25 VirtualBox 7.1.12 2
06-'25 VirtualBox 7.1.10 0
05-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.0 bèta 1 0
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RoestVrijStaal 16 oktober 2024 01:04
Linux Guest Additions: Introduce initial support for kernel 6.12 (NOTE: In kernel 6.12, KVM initializes virtualization on module loading by default. This prevents VirtualBox VMs from starting. In order to avoid this, either add "kvm.enable_virt_at_load=0" parameter into kernel command line or unload corresponding kvm_XXX module)
Huh? Dat KVM zo intrusief doet is idioot.
beerse
@RoestVrijStaal16 oktober 2024 10:58
Dat kvm zoiets doet is op zich reëel. Dat het bij de meeste distributies standaard geïnstalleerd is kan je onderdeel van linux noemen. Dat het bij opstaten standaard word geladen lijkt mij onderdeel van het installatie proces: Die zou moeten kunnen herkennen dat deze installatie een host (op fysiek) is, of dat de installatie een gast (een vm) is op basis van kvm of op basis van iets anders.

Daarmee mijn vraag: Wordt hier de kvm-gast-module geladen of de kvm-host-module.

Gezien virutal-box een andere virtualisatie techniek is zou die bij installatie rekening kunnen houden met de aanwezigheid/beschikbaarheid van kvm. Dat de virtual-box host voor de gast de hardware zo goed mogelijk virtualiseert dat de gast bij os-installatie-boot niet merkt dat ze virtueel draait is net iets te ver: De linux os installatie moet nog wel herkennen dat het om een virtualisatie gast gaat en dus niet standaard de kvm-host module laadt. Aan de andere kant: het zou handig zijn als de kvm-gast-module wel aansluit op de virutal-box host, in ieder geval zorgt dat het werkt tot de virtual-box tools/drivers/sets/modules geïnstalleerd zijn.

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