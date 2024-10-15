Oracle heeft versie 7.1.4 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen als een virtuele machine op een computer te installeren. Daardoor is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

VirtualBox version 7.1.4 This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: GUI: Added latest NLS update for Turkish, Indonesian and Italian languages

VMSVGA: Improved flickering, black screen and other screen update issues with recent Linux kernels (bug #21955)

NAT: Fixed issue with restoring 7.0.X saved state

VBoxManage: Fixed breakage of "list vms" and "showvminfo" for inaccessible VMs

Windows host: Fixed system DLL size checking which failed with Windows 11 24H2 and recent Insider Preview builds (bug #22162)

Linux Guest Additions: Introduce initial support for kernel 6.12 (NOTE: In kernel 6.12, KVM initializes virtualization on module loading by default. This prevents VirtualBox VMs from starting. In order to avoid this, either add "kvm.enable_virt_at_load=0" parameter into kernel command line or unload corresponding kvm_XXX module)

Linux/Arm Guest Additions: Added possibility to automatically upgrade Guest Additions via Devices menu

EFI: Added missing LsiLogic MPT SCSI driver again to fix booting from devices attached to this device if the EFI firmware is used (7.1.0 regression)

EFI: Restored broken network boot support (7.1.0 regression)