Software-update: Home Assistant OS 13.2

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 13.2 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 13.0 is onder meer SquashFS vervangen door EROFS als bestandsysteem, wat beter moet presteren. Versie 13.2 gebruikt versie 2024.02.6 van Buildroot als basis en is de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms bijgewerkt naar versie 6.6.54. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System
  • Fix guest-agent not starting with HyperV Enlightenments enabled (#3592)
  • Bump Buildroot to 2024.02.6 (#3586)
  • Relocate HAOS Systemd drop-ins to /usr/lib/systemd (#3582)
  • Bump Docker to v27.2.0 (#3576)
  • Bump Buildroot to 2024.02.5 (#3550)
Home Assistant Green
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Fix guest-agent not starting with HyperV Enlightenments enabled (#3592)
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
  • Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)
  • Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556)
Generic x86-64
  • Use GRUB2 legacy loader for Macbook Air A1370 (#3593)
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
  • Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)
  • Use GRUB legacy loader for HP t520 to fix boot with GRUB 2.12 (#3562)
  • Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
ASUS Tinker
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
Generic aarch64
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
  • Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)
  • Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556)
Build System
  • Add test for no failed Systemd units (#3583)
  • Tests: update labgrid to v24.0.1 (#3584)
  • Purge Cloudflare cache for all files after uploading R2 artifacts (#3568)
Dependencies Other Changes
  • Update buildroot branch in .gitmodules to 2024.02.x-haos (#3589)
  • Add OHF logo to README (#3603)

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 13.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/13.2
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-10-2024 14:41 31

15-10-2024 • 14:41

31

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

30-07 Home Assistant OS 18.2 91
19-06 Home Assistant OS 18.0 33
06-05 Home Assistant OS 17.3 37
07-04 Home Assistant OS 17.2 25
12-02 Home Assistant OS 17.1 38
19-01 Home Assistant OS 17.0 58
11-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.3 1
09-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.2 14
08-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.1 22
07-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.0 11
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Reacties (31)

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the-body 15 oktober 2024 18:17
Wat is tegenwoordig nou het goedkoopste apparaatje dat dit allemaal nog redelijk soepel kan draaien? Ben al lang niet meer op de hoogte van de RPi-achtige systemen van nu....
CoolGool @the-body15 oktober 2024 18:52
Eén van de goedkoopste opties is HA draaien via Docker op een Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. Is officieel niet ondersteund en aangeraden maar werkt wel, inclusief Zigbee-adapter via USB en Zigbee2Mqtt. Maar zie dit meer als optie voor demo en experimentjes :).
Je kunt HA prima draaien op bijv een Raspberry Pi 4B, al vanaf 2GB geheugen. Liefst met SSD in plaats van geheugenkaart. Maar het hangt uiteraard af van hoeveel apparaten je wilt integreren, hoeveel verschillende integraties en hoeveel automatiseringen je bouwt. Alternatieven zijn zuinige mini-PC's, draaien op een NAS of op Raspberry Pi klonen.
Verwijderd @CoolGool15 oktober 2024 21:01
Pak em dan in supervised mode (of als VM). Niet in een eigen docker container.
In docker kun je geen add-ins gebruiken. Zitten best leuke tussen!
Jesse- @Verwijderd16 oktober 2024 08:02
Met docker kan je tegenwoordig ook prima add-ins installeren via HACS of iets anders.
Robsato @Jesse-16 oktober 2024 10:13
Terminologie lijkt wat onduidelijk hier.

Integraties kan in alle installatie methoden (via HACS of handmatig)
Add-ons kan alleen met supervised en HAOS

Zie https://www.home-assistan...nced-installation-methods
MyBearTibbers @Jesse-16 oktober 2024 09:48
Wat jij bedoelt zijn integraties, Addons zijn weer op zichzelf staande applicaties.
Deze zijn te installeren via zowel HA als Docker. HA doet het toewijzen en onderhoud 'automatisch' via Ingress, met Docker moet je de boel zelf toewijzen en onderhouden.
Jesse- @MyBearTibbers16 oktober 2024 12:33
Ah check, daar zit mijn verwarring.
Dank je!
InjecTioN @CoolGool15 oktober 2024 21:24
Precies! Een oude NUC, MacMini, ThinClient of zelfs een simpele kantoor PC van de afgelopen 10 jaar zou het met gemak moeten kunnen draaien.

Ik heb Home Assistant tot voor kort nog (onder Docker) op een Raspberry Pi 2B gedraaid, maar liep daarmee echt tegen beperkingen aan. Leuk om mee te beginnen, maar uiteindelijk niet meer vooruit te branden helaas. Een Raspberry Pi 3B+ is wat mij betreft ook ècht "bare minimum" om HAOS (Home Assistant OS) soepel op te draaien.

Nu draai ik HomeAssistant onder Docker op een ODROID-M1 (linkje) die ik een tijdje geleden van een Tweaker heb overgenomen. Ècht een geweldig apparaat, dat ook nog eens passief gekoeld wordt! Het apparaat presteert enigszins gelijk aan een Raspberry Pi 4, wat echt netjes is! Kwa feature set is er echter wat meer geboden dankzij de 8GB werkgeheugen, een ingebouwd m.2 slot, sATA poort, GPIO, NPU (0,8 TOPS), Infrarood receiver, Real-time-clock, en nog een bult aan extra connectors. Meer dan genoeg resources voor een mooi HomeAssistant systeempje met een lading aan andere docker containers. De 1TB NVMe SSD die ik erin gestopt heb, biedt meer dan voldoende ruimte voor mijn use case.
offtopic:
Overzicht van de containers die erop draaien:
  • Portainer Community Edition: Managen van containers met web GUI - overwegend om naar PodMan te switchen, omdat iedere container zo in systemd kan draaien
  • HomeAssistant: Dat spreekt hier wel voor zich :)
  • DuckDNS: Die container houdt het WAN IP van mijn thuis adres in de gaten, waardoor ik een DuckDNS subdomain heb die, ondanks het dynamic IP vanuit mijn provider, eigenlijk altijd up-to-date is. Die vervolgens doorgelinkt naar mijn persoonlijke domeinnaam als CNAME.
  • Duplicati: backup van diverse netwerk apparatuur
  • Fail2Ban: ssh inloggen met foutieve credentials, en IP staat 24 uur op de ban lijst. Volgende keer perm ban :)
  • Frigate: NVR met object recognition
  • Nginx: webserver voor reverse proxy van alle services met Let's Encrypt - Let's Encrypt is overigens de enige service die gebruik maakt van poort 80, t.b.v. validatie
  • Pihole: lokale DNS service met filters tegen reclame en andere ongewenste troep
  • Samba: SMB file sharing service als NAS storage
  • TimeMachine: voor ieder Apple workstation in huis een losse container
  • Transmission: torrent client voor de verschillende linux distro's die als torrent download verkrijgbaar zijn... :+
Al met al, is er eigenlijk niet echt een gelijkwaardig systeempje met dezelfde resources. Het is even uitzoeken hoe je een aantal zaken voor elkaar krijgt, maar dan heb je ook echt wat!

Nog 3 kleine uitdagingen op het lijstje om af te tikken:
  • Debian upgraden van Bullseye naar Bookworm
  • Kijken hoe ik Frigate aan het werk kan zetten met de NPU. Camera software met object recognition. De CPU trekt amper wanneer die dat in z'n eentje (zonder NPU) moet doen namelijk. :)
  • High Availability cluster/swarm opzetten voor Docker
Achteraf gezien, sorry voor de spam :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door InjecTioN op 16 oktober 2024 14:37]

ProjWorld @the-body15 oktober 2024 18:52
Vrijwel elk (tegenwoordig) oud, afgedankt systeem kan prima HA Core of HAOS draaien...spaart in principe een aankoop uit.

(edit: eigenlijk alles waar je docker en de benodigde containers op kunt draaien, is al goed genoeg. Het is echt makkelijker om aan te geven waar het niet of niet lekker op loopt, zoals single core x86 of oude STB/mediaspelers zonder root toegang etc.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door ProjWorld op 15 oktober 2024 19:00]

AJediIAm @ProjWorld15 oktober 2024 19:23
Of een oude android telefoon/tablet: https://community.home-as...-on-android-tablet/250174

Al is dit niet de makkelijkste oplossing
Videopac @the-body15 oktober 2024 18:52
Of het de goedkoopste is weet in niet maar een Odroid C4 is zeer geschikt: zuinig en eMMC, dus geen gedoe meer met SD kaartjes.
AJediIAm @the-body15 oktober 2024 19:25
Zie https://community.home-as...ant-cookbook-index/707144 voor de vele opties

Een tweedehands thin client of nuc is populair onder de Tweakers. Een Raspberry Pi is wel erg energie zuinig (2W vs de 10W of meer van een thin client)

[Reactie gewijzigd door AJediIAm op 15 oktober 2024 19:25]

beerse @the-body16 oktober 2024 11:02
De huidige RPi hardware (versie 4 of 5) zou goed genoeg moeten zijn. Voor zover ik weet is de Homey gebaseerd op de RPi compute module. Toch een tip: Gebruik de RPi met veel geheugen.
Verwijderd 15 oktober 2024 19:47
Weet iemand toevallig een goede tutorial om een bestaande docker container om te toveren tot een add-in?
Heb al gezocht, maar vind alleen handleidingen over hoe zelf een add-on vanaf 0 te maken of dat je moet overschakelen naar Supervised installatie om zelf los in Docker wat te draaien (wat dan not-supported is).
Ontwikkelaar van de docker container zelf wil geen moeite steken om het om te bouwen tot Add-in voor HA, helaas.
InjecTioN @Verwijderd15 oktober 2024 21:54
Als je bedoelt dat je een "bestaande Home Assistant installatie onder Docker" wilt gaan restoren naar een schone installatie van "Home Assistant OS", dan kan dat middels de backup create/restore mogelijkheid binnen Home Assistant zelf.

Settings > System > Backups.

Mocht je overigens iets anders bedoelen, dan zul je dat wellicht even moeten specificeren, of een topic hiervoor openen op Tweakers.net. Ik begrijp de term "add-in" binnen de door jou omschreven context namelijk niet.
Verwijderd @InjecTioN15 oktober 2024 21:59
Ha nee, dat bedoel ik niet. :-)

Ik wil deze docker container: https://github.com/fboaventura/dckr-mrtg
Als add-on in Home Assistant hebben. Bestaat (nog) niet in de store. Dus moet je zelf klooien.
InjecTioN @Verwijderd16 oktober 2024 01:17
Die container doet alles via SNMP. Dat kan je prima met de SNMP add-in van Hass afgehandeld krijgen dus. :)
Verwijderd @InjecTioN16 oktober 2024 12:25
En dat is nou juist wat ik niet voor elkaar krijg om in te regelen. Veel te ingewikkeld...
Plus daarbij ben ik dan ook al mijn historie kwijt.
GeroldM @Verwijderd19 oktober 2024 06:54
Nog meer slecht nieuws voor je. Microsoft heeft in al sinds Windows Server 2012 SNMP de status 'deprecated' meegegeven. CIM is de vervanger. Of WinRM.

Hoe lang die container nog nuttig is om je gehele netwerk mee te monitoren, dat valt dus te bezien.

Moet je wel gelijk geven, de syntax van SNMP steekt een beetje vreemd in elkaar. Maar zodra je het door hebt, dan werkt het best redelijk. Gebruik het zelf in combinatie met 'Observium'. Deze draai ik als VM in een Proxmox omgeving om al mijn systemen (Windows/Linux/BSD) mee te monitoren.

Ook draai ik Home-Assistant als VM in Proxmox. Docker is geweldig, omdat het rechtstreeks op de kernel draait en daardoor lekker "licht" is. Docker is een ramp, omdat het rechtstreeks op de kernel draait, want dat maakt het onveilig. Het geblaat van beveiligde Docker containers heb ik allang gehoord. Echter is het bijkans onmogelijk om meerdere Dockers containers op dezelfde computer afdoende van elkaar te scheiden.

Dus als iets veilig moet zijn, dan gebruik ik absoluut geen Docker. Mijn Home-assistant houdt heel veel bij, zonnepanelen, verlichting, ventilatoren, airco's, camera's, media, zelfbouw hardware-projecten, IoT...Dat ga ik dus echt niet draaien in een Docker container.

Daarnaast is het ook heel makkelijk om deze VM en alle instellingen/data in 1 keer volledig automatisch te backuppen (en de backup te testen). Geen gezeur en mocht de VM breken, 10 minuten later is het weer actief, alsof er niets aan de hand was. Zal vast ook wel via Docker voor elkaar zijn te krijgen, maar Proxmox maakt dit haast lachwekkend makkelijk. Proxmox werkt geweldig met VMs en LXC containers. Docker? Docker is niet het eerste container formaat en in mijn ogen ook niet het beste. LXC bevalt me wat dat betreft beter. En niet alleen omdat het in Proxmox is ingebouwd.
Verwijderd @GeroldM19 oktober 2024 11:12
Ik lees geen Windows devices uit, alleen mijn Unifi switches/gateway. Waaruit maak je op dat ik dat zou doen? Lijkt mij dat het feit dat MS 't depricated heeft gezet, geen invloed heeft op de Unifi support daarvoor.

Snap je relaas over de veiligheid van docker ook niet zo als ik eerlijk ben.
't is voor thuis, niets zakelijks. De setup is niet bereikbaar via 't internet. Heeft ook geen toegang tot internet. Alleen als ik ik 't even open zet voor het downloaden van updates of een nieuw image o.i.d.
Heb ook geen smarthome devices met een cloud afhankelijkheid, daar zoek ik alles bewust op uit.
Voor zover van toepassing hangen alle smart home zaken ook in een apart vlan, zonder internet access en alleen specifieke devices mogen connecten naar de HA pi.

Wanneer ik er remote bij wil, maak ik eerst een VPN naar huis.
Het zal dan wel dat er wellicht security risks in Docker zitten met containers onderling, etc.
Maar ik heb dat (in mijn optiek) prima gemitigeerd.

Van HA maak ik dagelijks een backup, al eens nodig gehad, HA installeren, backup file inlezen, klaar. Draait zo weer vrolijk door. De rest van de docker containers maak ik geen backup van, slechts van de volumes.

Het kán dus ook anders dan jij voorstelt. Voor mij werkt het iig prima zo.
UniPer 15 oktober 2024 23:45
Persoonlijk draai ik HAOS nu ook al een tijdje in een VM op een Intel NUC11TNKi5. Echt een verademing inderdaad t.o.v. pi4. Het enige wat ik nog zou willen is dat HAOS op een 2e NUC (heb er nu 3 draaien) als VM kan zetten als failover. Dan ben ik helemaal happy :P
Breinier @UniPer16 oktober 2024 09:42
Wat merk je in verschil met de pi4? ik ben nieuw in de HA wereld, maar HAOS in een vm op mijn synology DS923+ draait goed met 2 cpu cores en 2GB ram. Nog tips voor als het aantal integraties en automations uit de hand gaat lopen? Is de focus dan op meer ram of juist meer cpu?
UniPer @Breinier17 oktober 2024 15:01
Vooral performance, alles loopt gewoon net even soepeler en sneller. De bottleneck voor de config zal eerder CPU worden dan RAM. Ik heb aan deze VM 8GB RAM toegewezen (overkill I know) en deze verbruikt over de afgelopen maand niet meer dan 3,5GB. Denk dat 2GB wat aan de krappe kant is als je uit gaat breiden.

De CPU daarentegen piekt af en toe wel, echter staat deze ook met 8 dual cores met voldoende bandbreedte te draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UniPer op 17 oktober 2024 15:03]

Breinier @UniPer18 oktober 2024 08:47
bedankt voor je inzicht! de nas heeft maar 2 cpu cores (van 2.6 GHz) dus daar kan ik niets meer groeien, maar ik zal het ram van de vm wat ophogen, gelukkig heb ik daar met 32gb wel genoeg van.
UniPer @Breinier18 oktober 2024 08:59
Voorlopig zal je met 2 CPU's ook niet vastlopen verwacht ik, beetje afhankelijk van de hoeveelheid automations en wat er verder op je NAS draait. Maar in de basis zal je wel genoeg hebben.
Prisma16 16 oktober 2024 09:14
Hier draait HA prima op een gebruikte HP thin-client (T-630), voor 60 euro gekocht.
Breinier @Prisma1616 oktober 2024 09:37
Had zelf een Dell Optiplex 3060 hiervoor bedacht/gekocht, maar toch gekozen om HAOS in een VM op de synology nas (DS923+) te draaien, gezien die toch al constant aan staat. Werkt goed met maar 1 integratie op het moment haha
mjl 15 oktober 2024 17:45
Had net de update gedaan, verliep weer vlekkeloos :)

Goed te zien dat hier actief aan gewerkt wordt, zeer regelmatig updates en nog nooit issues met updates gehad.
Marco_Dark 15 oktober 2024 23:04
Ben van pi3b naar vm gegaan, maar wow wat een verschil in hoe soepel/snel alles gaat.
Gelijk ook my zigbee stick vervangen zonder alles opnieuw aan te melden werkt als zonnetje.
Had ik het maar eerder gedaan
Breinier 16 oktober 2024 09:30
Afgelopen weekend in ernst begonnen met Home Assistant. HAOS draait in een VM op een synology nas, daar zit nu ook een zigbee dongle in die praat met de water sensor in de kelder. Handig voor als een wasmachine lekt of andere wateroverlast. Dan krijg ik direct een notificatie op de telefoon, voordat het een probleem is. Volgende stap is thermo/vocht-meters door het huis plaatsen om temperaturen en voch in het huis in kaart te brengen en kijken of we die kunnen verbeteren door insulatie (verbeteringen) en luchtbehandelaars.
en het electrisch hek integreren, de garage deur, de verlichting, de radiatoren, de zonnepanelen, de ... alles :9
Pasc66 16 oktober 2024 19:44
En voor diegenen die iets met z-wave willen doen: vergeet de aeotec sticks en ga direct door naar de Zooz 800 series. Scheelt je een hoop ellende ivm bug in de zwave software waarbij je je complete netwerk kan kwijtraken.

Misschien heeft SiLabs de bug in de z-wave 500 en 700 serie wellicht gefixed (na meer dan 1 jaar) maar ik was er wel klaar mee. Sindsdien loopt het z-wave netwerk probleemloos.

Btw: rapsberry pi 4 en aoetec 500 sticks werken niet lekker met elkaar ivm een fout in de usb interface van de aeotec stick. Ik ben om die reden maar direct naar een msi nuc (n100) gegaan.

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