Versie 13.2 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 13.0 is onder meer SquashFS vervangen door EROFS als bestandsysteem, wat beter moet presteren. Versie 13.2 gebruikt versie 2024.02.6 van Buildroot als basis en is de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms bijgewerkt naar versie 6.6.54. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Home Assistant Operating System
Home Assistant Green
- Fix guest-agent not starting with HyperV Enlightenments enabled (#3592)
- Bump Buildroot to 2024.02.6 (#3586)
- Relocate HAOS Systemd drop-ins to /usr/lib/systemd (#3582)
- Bump Docker to v27.2.0 (#3576)
- Bump Buildroot to 2024.02.5 (#3550)
Open Virtual Appliance
- Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
Generic x86-64
- Fix guest-agent not starting with HyperV Enlightenments enabled (#3592)
- Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
- Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)
- Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556)
Hardkernel ODROID
- Use GRUB2 legacy loader for Macbook Air A1370 (#3593)
- Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
- Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)
- Use GRUB legacy loader for HP t520 to fix boot with GRUB 2.12 (#3562)
- Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556)
ASUS Tinker
- Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
Khadas VIM Series
- Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
Generic aarch64
- Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
Build System
- Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)
- Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)
- Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556)
Dependencies
- Add test for no failed Systemd units (#3583)
- Tests: update labgrid to v24.0.1 (#3584)
- Purge Cloudflare cache for all files after uploading R2 artifacts (#3568)
Other Changes
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.6.1 to 3.7.1 (#3613) @dependabot
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.7.0 to 6.9.0 (#3604) @dependabot