Versie 13.2 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 13.0 is onder meer SquashFS vervangen door EROFS als bestandsysteem, wat beter moet presteren. Versie 13.2 gebruikt versie 2024.02.6 van Buildroot als basis en is de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms bijgewerkt naar versie 6.6.54. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System Fix guest-agent not starting with HyperV Enlightenments enabled (#3592)

Bump Buildroot to 2024.02.6 (#3586)

Relocate HAOS Systemd drop-ins to /usr/lib/systemd (#3582)

Bump Docker to v27.2.0 (#3576)

Bump Buildroot to 2024.02.5 (#3550) Home Assistant Green Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614) Open Virtual Appliance Fix guest-agent not starting with HyperV Enlightenments enabled (#3592)

Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)

Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)

Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556) Generic x86-64 Use GRUB2 legacy loader for Macbook Air A1370 (#3593)

Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)

Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)

Use GRUB legacy loader for HP t520 to fix boot with GRUB 2.12 (#3562)

Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556) Hardkernel ODROID Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614) ASUS Tinker Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614) Khadas VIM Series Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614) Generic aarch64 Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.54 (#3614)

Enable debug logging for GRUB rescue shell options (#3581)

Fix missing Intel AX210 firmware files, remove unused firmwares (#3556) Build System Add test for no failed Systemd units (#3583)

Tests: update labgrid to v24.0.1 (#3584)

Purge Cloudflare cache for all files after uploading R2 artifacts (#3568) Dependencies Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.6.1 to 3.7.1 (#3613) @dependabot

Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.7.0 to 6.9.0 (#3604) @dependabot Other Changes Update buildroot branch in .gitmodules to 2024.02.x-haos (#3589)

Add OHF logo to README (#3603)