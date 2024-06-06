Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.6.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.6.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.6: Dipping our toes in the world of AI using LLMs

Welcome to another loaded release of Home Assistant! Packed with many exciting new features, this month is most definitely one to remember. Let’s talk about AI. AI might just as well be the talk of the century. These so-called LLMs most certainly open up a whole new world of possibilities. When we first introduced the OpenAI and Google AI conversation agents for Assist, one of the most requested features was the ability to control your home with it.

Now for the big news: Well, as of today, you can control your home with an AI!

But there is a lot more to this release. Super simple media player commands, more data table improvements, tag entities, collapsible blueprint sections, and so much more! I’m personally most excited about the new features in the dashboarding area. Being able to conditionally show sections and cards is definitely a game-changer for my dashboards.

Enjoy the release!

Reacties (19)

Dennisb1 6 juni 2024 09:56
Ik snap totaal niet hoe het dashboard er zo gelikt uit kan zien als op de screenshot.
Ik heb nu naast Domoticz al een tijdje HA draaien met dezelfde inhoud maar ik vind het maar een draak van een pakket qua overzichten.
lenwar
@Dennisb16 juni 2024 10:08
De dashboards ‘mooi’ (kwestie van smaak) krijgen is inderdaad een ding op HA.
Ik ben zelf blij met wat ik na heel veel uren voor elkaar heb, maar je moet er even energie in steken.

Mijn dashboard is primair gefocust op gebruik met een telefoon.
https://tweakers.net/foto...D3xl5gh0IT68nFy81tvo8.jpg
https://tweakers.net/foto...n8ztGYiCkZPMaCllWB4mW.jpg
https://tweakers.net/foto...JpgD9wZ0hxMUYKm2K5pIK.jpg
https://tweakers.net/foto...fbmonzqCGN7NbPy0D6v3M.jpg
(Enz)
Dennisb1 @lenwar6 juni 2024 11:01
Wauw!!! Dat is precies wat ik zoek en hoe ik het zou willen. Primair telefoongebruik is voor mij ook de must.
Hoeeeee ? :9~
lenwar
@Dennisb16 juni 2024 15:08
Zoals @BarryS en @Wtrdk al aangeven is 'mushroom' een goede basis voor in elk geval mooie kaarten. Dit is een HACS-module. Maar eerijk is eerlijk. Sinds dat HA, zelf de 'tile' heeft (die volgens mij uit de koker van de maker van Mushroom komt), is mushroom 'minder' noodzakelijk.

Effectief komt het neer op de Muschroom kaarten in een 'raster/grid' zetten en dan 'subpagina's' maken.

Ik ben er in elk geval wel heel content mee.
Dennisb1 @lenwar7 juni 2024 13:38
Het is mij gelukt een soortgelijk dashboard te maken! Fantastisch zo! Dank!
lenwar
@Dennisb17 juni 2024 13:58
Graag gedaan natuurlijk! 😊
Achteraf valt het altijd wel mee, maar ik vind het zelf wel een gedoe om het te bedenken.

Ik heb zelf ook allerlei kleine dingetjes gedaan met kleurtjes. (Lamp staat ‘aan’ op het startscherm als er een willekeurige lamp aan staat. Radiator kleurt geel als er een kamer wacht op ‘warmte’ en is rood als de cv aan staat, (Niet iedere kamer activeert de cv, maar gaat wel mee wanneer hij aan staat), enz.)
Allemaal niks bijzonders, maar wel geinig 😊

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 24 juli 2024 06:22]

Dennisb1 @lenwar7 juni 2024 16:23
Die lamp op startscherm zat ik ook nog naar te kijken inderdaad of dat mogelijk was. Dat is mij nog niet gelukt, heb wel door een YouTube filmpje ontdekt om een cijfer bovenin te krijgen hoeveel lampen er aan staan
lenwar
@Dennisb17 juni 2024 16:27
Dit is in de kaart (voor de kleurtjes)
{% if states('sensor.hoeveel_lampen_aan') == "0" %} grey {% elif states('sensor.hoeveel_lampen_aan') == "1" %} yellow {% else %} amber {% endif %}
[/quote]

Dit is de template-sensor:
- name: "hoeveel_lampen_aan"
unique_id: "hoeveel_lampen_aan"
unit_of_measurement: 'on'
state: "{{ states.light | selectattr('state', 'eq', 'on') | rejectattr('entity_id', 'eq', 'light.deurbel_infra_red_lights_in_night_mode') | list | count }}"
(het IR-lampje van m'n deurbel wordt niet meegeteld ;) )
BarryS @Dennisb16 juni 2024 11:33
Zoek even op YouTube. Veel van deze (mooie) dashboards worden gebouwd met een custom integratie genaamd Mushroom. Staan op YouTube handige tutorials.

Voorbeeld die ik ook als basis heb gebruikt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gouMnPxYHDc&t=1931s
Dennisb1 @BarryS7 juni 2024 13:38
Dat was zeker een goed filmpje, ik heb het nu helemaal zoals ik het wil :D
Wtrdk @Dennisb16 juni 2024 13:13
Zoek eens op Mushroom (https://github.com/piitaya/lovelace-mushroom)
Daarme is het een fluitje van een cent.
AJediIAm @Dennisb17 juni 2024 00:23
Naast mushroom is het nieuwe sections dashboard een goede plek om te beginnen.
Hou het simpel en klein. Die extraatjes zoals de chip info boven aan zijn niet heel erg belangrijk en een beruchte valkuil voor beginners.
Sine @Dennisb16 juni 2024 10:04
@Dennisb1
Dat is een kwestie van het niet automatisch laten bevolken en zelf een opzet maken met de dingen die je nodig hebt.

Ik kom ook van de draak ( :) ) die Domoticz heet., en dan is de omslag even wennen, want de filosofie is compleet anders.

Ze naast elkaar draaien is overigens niet te doen, dat had ik als idee als overgangsfase, maar ik ben uiteindelijk toch maar cold turkey overgestapt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sine op 24 juli 2024 06:22]

Dennisb1 @Sine6 juni 2024 11:00
Ik kom ook van de draak ( :) ) die Domoticz heet., en dan is de omslag even wennen, want de filosofie is compleet anders.
Dat is logisch en vandaar dat ik ook meer HA nu als leidend probeer te nemen
Ze naast elkaar draaien is overigens niet te doen, dat had ik als idee als overgangsfase, maar ik ben uiteindelijk toch maar cold turkey overgestapt.
Hoezo niet? Alles werkt prima tegelijk, bijvoorbeeld P1, mqtt, zigbee2mqtt werken prima aangestuurd en uit te lezen vanaf 2 systemen, draai het geeneens op dezelfde machine.
Elmaadam @Dennisb16 juni 2024 17:58
Dwains dashboard ziet er ook goed uit.

https://github.com/dwainscheeren/dwains-lovelace-dashboard
Wouterie @Dennisb17 juni 2024 11:37
Inderdaad! Met geen mogelijkheid krijg ik het een beetje overzichtelijk! Iets verslepen of groter of kleiner maken zit er niet bij, of althans niet op de manier waarop ik het verwacht.
AJediIAm 6 juni 2024 08:49
Leuke A.I. demos te zien tijdens de release party: YouTube: Home Assistant 2024.6 Release Party
Met de Ollama integratie kan het ook lokaal.
Vaevictis_ @AJediIAm6 juni 2024 09:17
Zeker heb hem met ChatGPT draaien i.c.m. HA Cloud integratie. Leuk dat beide agents samenwerken.
DJanmaat 7 juni 2024 17:07
Wordt voor mij tijd me weer eens in alle vernieuwingen te verdiepen, met name voice assistance en de AI integraties. Heb nu nog een koppeling met Google Assistant draaien en wil ernaartoe alles lokaal te draaien igv. uitval integratie door bv. wegvallende internetverbinding.

Het is dat Matter nog niet wijdverspreid in producten zit, anders was ik allang naar Matter overgestapt.

Ik heb nog geen software-oplossing als deze meegemaakt die zo snel met de tijd meegaat. Bijna dagelijks tot soms het vervelende aan toe een update, maar in het update overzicht is dan ook wel een ton werk aan updates doorgevoerd.

Chapeau voor deze gouden aanwinst! Het zal veel mensen die hier intensief gebruik van maken een hoop duidelijkheid en besparingen hebben opgeleverd!

