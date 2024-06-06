Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Versie 24.09 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new French language has been added.

German language has been added.

Russian language has been added.

Spanish language has been added.

Glow for ARM processors has been made more stable.

Dynamic network usage feature has been added to the Network section. This feature dynamically displays the name of the network device you are currently using, bandwidth, download speed and upload speed.

The selection box in the RAM selection section has been improved. It now shows the brand of RAM along with the size of the selected slot.

Improved Installed Drivers and Services section. Now shows the file path directly in the table.

Improved the ability to output as a text document and HTML document. It now sorts by hardware name on a rig with many devices.

Updated the ability to output as an HTML document. It now has a wider scope. Fixed Bugs Fixed a sizing bug that caused some text to overflow out of the program and not appear on the screen when launching Glow with different languages.

Fixed a graphics rendering bug in the TS Material Engine, the engine that generates the interface, that was persisting for about 8 versions.

Fixed a missing code bug that caused the boot process to incorrectly check the English language.

Fixed an outdated coding bug that caused 7% unnecessary load on the boot process.

Fixed a cross-query bug in the RAM section that caused the RAM MHz speed to appear as MHz instead of MT/s on Windows 11 systems.

Fixed a formatting bug that caused percentage display units to appear in front of text in some sections.

Fixed a DPI bug where text in the Cache Cleanup Tool would nest at high DPI values.

Fixed a DPI bug where buttons in the Processor Test Tool were nested at high DPI values.

Fixed a memory leak in the Monitor Dead Pixel Test tool.

Fixed a DPI bug that caused the buttons in the About section to nest at high DPI values.