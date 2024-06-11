Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Versie 24.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new Glow now works faster for Intel 10th Generation processors and above.

Glow now works faster for Ryzen 7 and above.

Full support for DDR5 SO-DIMM (laptop memory) has been added to the RAM section. DIMM (desktop memory) support is already available.

The Screen Overlay feature has been added to Glow. This feature shows a system overview screen at the top right of your screen. It will always appear at the top, even if you open other programs. You can drag it wherever you want by pressing and holding the left side of the cross. It is not intended for games. The shortcut key is Ctrl + T .

+ . DNS Test Tool has been added to Glow. It allows you to test the primary and secondary DNS addresses of the world's most popular DNS Services. It shows you the Ping value. The shortcut key is Ctrl + Y .

+ . SFC and DISM Automation Tool has been improved. CMD screen colors now change according to Glow's interface theme.

The Export Information feature has been redesigned. It is now located at the bottom of the left menu. This provides a more detailed printing service.

Processor Usage feature has been added to the Processor section. It shows as a percentage value.

Disk Usage feature has been added to the Storage section. It shows the instant write and read speed of the selected disk.

The Download and Upload speed features in the Network section have been improved. It now shows how many MB per second you are downloading in addition to the Mbps value.

The Used DNS 1 and Used DNS 2 properties have been added to the Network section. These properties show the DNS addresses that your computer uses.

A dynamic bar has been added to the right side of the battery section. This bar has a feature that changes its height according to the battery percentage. In addition, a label showing the battery percentage following the bar has also been added.

Disk Test Tool has been reprogrammed. It now shows the test time and maximum utilization rates. It now works as it should. It also includes more buffer selection and size features.

Adjustments and improvements have been made to Glow's memory management. It has been tuned to use memory more efficiently. Fixed Bugs Fixed a critical UI bug that caused Glow's UI height to be unstable. Content sections are now positioned with more consistent top and bottom spacing.

Fixed a bug that caused the old computer name to appear when the Computer Name property in the Operating System section was later changed.

Fixed the bug that caused the Virtualization feature in the Processor section to appear incorrectly on new generation processors.

Fixed an issue where the Logical Core Count in the Processor section was incorrect on some processors.

Fixed the error that caused the Network Devices in the Network section to show empty value if Realtek and Qualcomm were not present.

Fixed the interface error that caused the DHCP Server feature in the Network section not to appear.

Fixed the interface error that caused the Connection Speed (Local) feature in the Network section not to appear.

Fixed the sizing error that caused the 2nd container in the Network section to remain fixed even though the Glow window grew.

Fixed a formatting error that caused the Driver Path in the Installed Drivers section to contain a (").

Fixed a formatting error that caused the Service Path in the Installed Services section to contain a (").

Fixed an error that caused the Installed Drivers section to be disabled after preloading.

Fixed an error that caused the Installed Services section to be disabled after preloading.

Fixed a bug where Export Information was disabled after preloading.

Fixed some DPI and sizing errors in the interface of the SFC and DISM Automation Tool.

Fixed a bug that caused the Processor Test Tool to crash when stopped.

Fixed a bug where the Disk Test Tool would crash when stopped and would not delete the file it created.

Fixed a bug that caused an erroneous information message on the screen indicating the end of the test when the Disk Test Tool was stopped while running.

Fixed variable name errors that were missing and incorrect in some languages. Changes Glow's window size has been increased. It now starts at 1024x650 resolution.

The cross in the upper right is disabled while the Processor Test Tool is running. Even if clicked, it will not close until the test is finished or stopped.

The cross in the upper right is disabled when the Disk Test Tool is running. Even if clicked, it will not close until the test is finished or stopped. Removed Features Removed the Virtual Machine Monitor Extensions feature in the Processor section because it was unnecessary.