Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Vrijdag is versie 24.08 uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new Korean language has been added.

The RAM Speed feature in the RAM section is now shown in MT/s instead of MHz on Windows 11 systems.

Processor Benchmark Tool has been improved. Now shows the processor model and core count instantly.

Disk Benchmark Tool has been improved. Now shows you the disk type and risk level before the test starts.

Most of the bad code in Glow from older versions has been cleaned and reprogrammed.

Improved the dynamic disk manufacturer detection algorithm in the Disk section. It now supports 25 new manufacturers.

Monitor tests have been improved. You can now exit full screen by pressing ESC and switch to full screen mode by pressing F12.

Monitor testing tools have been improved. Now supports multi-screen.

Monitor test tools have been improved. Now shows information message on the top left when the test starts. The message is hidden within 5 seconds.

Rewritten Glow's dimension calculation algorithms. All metric calculation units are now managed from a single class.

Dynamic RAM calculation algorithm has been reprogrammed.

Wallpaper detection algorithm has been reprogrammed.

Blue screen detection algorithm logo skins have been redesigned.

About section interface has been updated. Fixed Bugs Fixed a critical StringBuilder bug that caused text to be interrupted in some long language files.

Monitor Dead Pixel Test Fixed bug that caused the window size to overflow to the other screen on dual monitor systems when full screen on Windows 10 systems.

Monitor Dynamic Color Range Test Fixed a bug that caused the window size to overflow to the other screen on dual monitor systems when full screen on Windows 10 systems.

Fixed an issue where either the Monitor Dead Pixel or Monitor Dynamic Color Range tests were turned on while the other tool was not.

Fixed an issue where changing the theme while the Monitor Dead Pixel or Monitor Dynamic Color Range tests were on caused the colors to not change.

Fixed an issue where changing the theme while the Monitor Dead Pixel test was on would change the color of the test to the theme color. Changes Some shortcut keys have been removed out of necessity.

Monitor Dead Pixel Test transition time has been reduced by 0.25 seconds.