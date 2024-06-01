Software-update: Glow 24.08

Glow logo (79 pix) Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Vrijdag is versie 24.08 uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new
  • Korean language has been added.
  • The RAM Speed feature in the RAM section is now shown in MT/s instead of MHz on Windows 11 systems.
  • Processor Benchmark Tool has been improved. Now shows the processor model and core count instantly.
  • Disk Benchmark Tool has been improved. Now shows you the disk type and risk level before the test starts.
  • Most of the bad code in Glow from older versions has been cleaned and reprogrammed.
  • Improved the dynamic disk manufacturer detection algorithm in the Disk section. It now supports 25 new manufacturers.
  • Monitor tests have been improved. You can now exit full screen by pressing ESC and switch to full screen mode by pressing F12.
  • Monitor testing tools have been improved. Now supports multi-screen.
  • Monitor test tools have been improved. Now shows information message on the top left when the test starts. The message is hidden within 5 seconds.
  • Rewritten Glow's dimension calculation algorithms. All metric calculation units are now managed from a single class.
  • Dynamic RAM calculation algorithm has been reprogrammed.
  • Wallpaper detection algorithm has been reprogrammed.
  • Blue screen detection algorithm logo skins have been redesigned.
  • About section interface has been updated.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a critical StringBuilder bug that caused text to be interrupted in some long language files.
  • Monitor Dead Pixel Test Fixed bug that caused the window size to overflow to the other screen on dual monitor systems when full screen on Windows 10 systems.
  • Monitor Dynamic Color Range Test Fixed a bug that caused the window size to overflow to the other screen on dual monitor systems when full screen on Windows 10 systems.
  • Fixed an issue where either the Monitor Dead Pixel or Monitor Dynamic Color Range tests were turned on while the other tool was not.
  • Fixed an issue where changing the theme while the Monitor Dead Pixel or Monitor Dynamic Color Range tests were on caused the colors to not change.
  • Fixed an issue where changing the theme while the Monitor Dead Pixel test was on would change the color of the test to the theme color.
Changes
  • Some shortcut keys have been removed out of necessity.
  • Monitor Dead Pixel Test transition time has been reduced by 0.25 seconds.

Glow

Versienummer 24.08
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Glow
Download https://github.com/roines45/glow/releases/tag/v24.08
Bestandsgrootte 1,05MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-06-2024 07:27 6

01-06-2024 • 07:27

6

Bron: Glow

Update-historie

31-10 Glow 24.17 0
22-10 Glow 24.16 1
08-10 Glow 24.15 0
27-09 Glow 24.14 0
17-09 Glow 24.13 1
08-'24 Glow 24.12 7
07-'24 Glow 24.11 2
06-'24 Glow 24.10 6
06-'24 Glow 24.09 1
06-'24 Glow 24.08 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Glow

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
6
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
JSBach 1 juni 2024 11:15
Zo zeg, deze kende ik nog niet (pas ruim een half jaar uit, blijkbaar). Glow geeft no-nonsense nauwelijks fancy opgemaakte zee aan hard- en software data, bijv. over het Bios, waarvoor ik nu vaak Speccy gebruikte. Dit wordt een blijvertje voor mij.
Joao @JSBach1 juni 2024 11:31
Ziet er zeker goed uit! Ook de HTML export is erg handig.
Bliksem B 1 juni 2024 12:41
Ook maar eens testen. Tot nu AIDA gebruikt maar die kost geld als je meer info wilt.
William_H @Bliksem B1 juni 2024 14:43
Dat is inderdaad een oude vertrouwde. Zo zijn er meerdere, zoals Speccy inderdaad, maar deze kende ik ook nog niet.
Dese maar eens een kans geven.
Zonder m'n laptop open te willen halen, wil ik toch eens weten welke onderdelen (merk) er inzitten.
CriticalHit_NL 1 juni 2024 16:50
CPU Benchmarks met de i9 13900K:
https://imgur.com/a/u9jW8ZF

Wat opvalt is dat de multi-core score er al staat alvorens de test is afgerond en ook niet wijzigt ondanks de instelling, verder bij het hertesten zijn de single-core scores telkens gelijk, wat mij lijkt op een wassen-neus want je hebt altijd wel iets aan variatie.

Daarna heb ik CPU-Z stresstest aangezet en de benchmarks opnieuw gedaan, wat blijkt? De scores blijven gelijk. De benchmark is dus 100% nutteloos.
JSBach @CriticalHit_NL1 juni 2024 17:33
Dat kan ik helaas bevestigen, de benchmark is nutteloos. Mijn snellere systeem gaf een slechtere score dan een oudere, eenvoudiger (langzamer) laptop. Maar de owner reageert snel op GitHub, dus wat let je? Maak een melding.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq