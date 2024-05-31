Firmware-update: AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 7.81

AVM logo (75 pix)De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, Wi-Fi 6 accesspoint en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.81 en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features:

  • Simplified configuration for connection to a fiber optic modem (ONT)
  • The speed of the Ethernet connection between LAN 1/WAN and the upstream device (e.g., fiber optic modem) is displayed on the overview page

Further improvements and bugfixes

DSL:
  • Fixed: Establishing a VDSL connection took very long or was repeatedly disrupted
Internet:
  • Fixed: During active VPN connection over WireGuard® with transmission of entire network traffic, the FRITZ!Box allowed selection of user for HTTPS access
  • Fixed: In certain browser versions https pages were not filtered reliably
  • Fixed: Incorrect entry for the NTP server in DHCPv6 reply of the FRITZ!Box resulted in IPv6 home network devices not being able to obtain a valid time
Telephony:
  • Fixed: Telekom CompanyFlex SIP trunking - Outgoing calls failed when telephone number suppressed
  • Fixed: Under certain conditions, voice transmission was disrupted after a short time during ongoing telephone calls
  • Improved The list of voice codecs for telephony was reworked for the provider Telekom
Smart Home:
  • Fixed: Devices that were registered with the FRITZ!Smart Gateway were not displayed on the user interface of the connected FRITZ!Box
  • Fixed: Link for automatic adjustment between an external temperature sensor and a radiator control was lost when the FRITZ!Box restarted
  • Fixed: Status of the FRITZ!DECT 350 was transmitted incorrectly in the Smart Home home network
  • Fixed: The freely selectable device name for FRITZ!DECT 350 was not adopted
  • Fixed: Under certain circumstances empty Smart Home pages were displayed in the FRITZ!Box user interface
System:
  • Fixed: After failed download of a FRITZ!OS update, under certain circumstances no further update queries
  • Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, a successfully established internet connection via DOCSIS was sporadically not detected and an incorrect error page was then displayed
  • Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, a backup of the FRITZ!Box internal memory unnecessarily included files that were saved on an external USB storage device connected to the FRITZ!Box
  • Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, an error occurred if an IPv4 address range other than the preset range was used in the home network
  • Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the IP filter list was not transferred to the new FRITZ!Box
  • Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the settings for DNS rebind protection were not transferred to the new FRITZ!Box
  • Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the "Factory settings" status of the new FRITZ!Box was not always reliably detected and it was not possible to transfer the settings
  • Improved: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the settings for the captive portal of a public Wi-Fi hotspot are now transferred to the new FRITZ!Box

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 (Internationale versie)

Versienummer 7.81
Website AVM
Download https://nl.avm.de/service/updatenieuws/online-update/
Licentietype Adware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 31-05-2024 21:43
25 • submitter: ehtweak

31-05-2024 • 21:43

25

Submitter: ehtweak

Bron: AVM

Update-historie

12-01 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 8.02 17
17-09 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 8.00 24
05-'24 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 7.81 25
02-'24 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 7.80 32

Reacties (25)

Houtenklaas 1 juni 2024 00:23
Net de Labo versie van de 7590 erin gezet die sinds vandaag gisteren beschikbaar is. Bootloop als gevolg en met recovery de bende weer teruggezet. Geen succes ... Foutmelding in het Duits "Es ist ein Fehler (BACKEND-FAIL) aufgetreten. API SCGI error". Menu is zichtbaar maar retetraag en de boel reboot na circa 2 minuten en dat repeteert.

Ik wacht nog wel even ...
vinkjb @Houtenklaas1 juni 2024 00:55
ooh jee toch maar niet proberen dus.
Houtenklaas @vinkjb1 juni 2024 11:09
Ik ga het vanavond nog even proberen, maar dan eerst met de 7.57 een volledige reset en dan updaten. Kijken of dat verschil maakt. Ik laat het hier even weten dan!

@vinkjb
Ik kon niet wachten ... Ook als ik begin met een 7.57 in fabrieksinstellingen gaat het mis. Maar dat zal denk ik ook met mijn config te maken hebben. Ik gebruik de 7590 alleen als Dect station in combinatie met VoIP, niet voor internet toegang. En zodra ik de internetinstelling aanpas naar "internet over LAN" om de VoIP server te kunnen bereiken via de gateway op het LAN, dan gaat het mis. Ik kan niet testen of het goed gaat met internet via de 7590 WAN poort ... Foutmelding na de wijziging naar LAN is dezelfde als gisteren/vanmorgen heeeeeeel vroeg :)

Toevoeging 20:23 Verduidelijkt hoe mijn config eruit ziet

[Reactie gewijzigd door Houtenklaas op 22 juli 2024 18:31]

vinkjb 31 mei 2024 21:54
hier houdt hij het nog op 7.57 geen update beschikbaar
Ik heb geen problemen met deze versie dus update komt vanzelf wel keertje.
heb hem niet op automatisch staan

ps..medetweaker vroeg of ik de AX versie heb, nee dus..thnx

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinkjb op 22 juli 2024 18:31]

The-Omega @vinkjb31 mei 2024 22:21
Heb je een "Fritz!Box 7590" of een "Fritz!Box 7590 AX"?
Het zijn 2 verschillende, met verschillende firmware versies.
vinkjb @The-Omega31 mei 2024 23:08
Uhhmmm, dat is een goeie eigenlijk.
Zonder de AX zie ik, scherp van je...had het zelf moeten weten eigenlijk..thnx
Luchtbakker @vinkjb31 mei 2024 21:58
Duurt altijd een paar dagen. Je kan het ook handmatig updaten.
hydex @vinkjb31 mei 2024 21:59
Hier idd ook nog geen update.
MOmax 31 mei 2024 22:25
Er zijn ook 7.90 lab versies voor de 7590 en de 7590 AX en nog een aantal modellen.

https://en.avm.de/fritz-l...t/fresh-from-development/
Houtenklaas @MOmax1 juni 2024 00:43
Net mijn 7590 voorzien van de Labo versie. Bootloop als gevolg en met de recovery.exe de boel weer teruggezet ...
vinkjb @MOmax31 mei 2024 23:48
Eens even kijken en installeren...thnx
na die bootloop wat ik hier lees toch maar niet doen dus

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinkjb op 22 juli 2024 18:31]

Brechtje @MOmax1 juni 2024 09:08
Zojuist mijn FRITZ!Box 5590 Fiber voorzien van deze versie: 7.90-113465 BETA
Nog geen problemen :)
Soldaatje 31 mei 2024 21:58
Jammer dat er geen fix is voor het fritz.box probleem. Dat het mogelijk zou worden om het domein aan te passen bijvoorbeeld.
vrilly @Soldaatje1 juni 2024 01:16
In de ogen van AVM is dat nu "opgelost" nu ze het domein zelf hebben overgenomen
fenrirs @Soldaatje31 mei 2024 22:10
Als dat een ‘probleem’ is dan heb je wellicht meer aan openwrt.
(Ik draai beiden)
FvdM @Soldaatje1 juni 2024 20:57
Het fritz.box probleem is voorbij nu AVM de rechten heeft op de domeinnaam. Met een publieke nameserver krijg je een pagina met tips en binnen je LAN werkt het zoals het was.

De hostname van de Fritzbox zelf kan je al een tijdje aanpassen in http://fritz.box/?lp=boxname alleen heeft dat helaas nog geen effect op de hostnames van clients.
beerse @FvdM4 juni 2024 22:03
Het mooiste zou zijn als je een eigen intern dns-domein kan gebruiken. Dat avm de naam fritz.box gebruikt als standaard vind ik prima. Maar graag zou ik daar mijn eigen domein.local (of misschien wel mijndomein.nl als dat van mij is).

Enneh, zeker nu met vpn verschillende thuis-netwerken gekoppeld kunnen worden zou het mooi zijn als daar netjes een eigen sub-domein voor gemaakt kan worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 18:31]

witterholt 31 mei 2024 23:51
Ook voor diverse Fritz Repeaters is firmware 7.58 sinds kort beschikbaar.
Franckey 1 juni 2024 00:17
Fijn te lezen dat dit opgelost is:
Fixed: In certain browser versions https pages were not filtered reliably
Ik had hierover contact met AVM support en ze gaven aan dat ze aan een oplossing werkte.
Helaas nog geen update voor mijn FritzBox 7590, maar dat zal dan binnenkort wel komen.
ewf 1 juni 2024 08:48
Iemand al de 7.90 versie op de 6690 geprobeerd?
Takkie2024 1 juni 2024 14:58
Iemand een tip over welke Fritzbox het beste te gebruiken bij een Odido glasfaser verbinding?
Yongshi @Takkie20241 juni 2024 19:30
Mijn met mijn 5490 werkt tv van odido het niet.

Geen idee waar het aan ligt, hun technische dienst wist het ook niet.

Internet werkt overigens prima
RoyD @Takkie20241 juni 2024 19:50
Hier een gebruiker van Odido glasvezel. Ze blokkeren poort 5060 voor andere SIP aanbieders. Je kunt wel bij de instellingen veranderen dat hij een willekeurige andere poort gebruikt (maar poortnummer is niet definieerbaar). Voorheen gebruikte ik ook SIP telefonie om rechtstreeks andere fritzbox gebruikers te bellen en gebeld te worden. Dus in het formaat telefoonnummer@WAN_ipadres. Bijvoorbeeld 208765432@187.187.187.187. Dit werkt door de blokkering van Odido ingaand (door andere fritzboxgebruikers) dus niet meer. Eigenlijk moet ik een klacht indienen bij de ACM. Ook heeft Odido geen IPv6.
frituurkoning @Takkie20241 juni 2024 22:14
Gisteren van kpn overgestapt naar odido (nieuwe klant korting was goedkoper dan het bod van kpn).

Hier stond al een 5950, dit was in ongeveer 4 muisklikken aangepast. Installatie is heel gemakkelijk.
Franckey 8 juni 2024 16:40
Inmiddels is de update er ook voor de 'AVM Fritz!Box 7590' (niet AX versie.)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

