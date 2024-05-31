De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, Wi-Fi 6 accesspoint en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.81 en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features: Simplified configuration for connection to a fiber optic modem (ONT)

The speed of the Ethernet connection between LAN 1/WAN and the upstream device (e.g., fiber optic modem) is displayed on the overview page Further improvements and bugfixes DSL: Fixed: Establishing a VDSL connection took very long or was repeatedly disrupted Internet: Fixed: During active VPN connection over WireGuard® with transmission of entire network traffic, the FRITZ!Box allowed selection of user for HTTPS access

Fixed: In certain browser versions https pages were not filtered reliably

Fixed: Incorrect entry for the NTP server in DHCPv6 reply of the FRITZ!Box resulted in IPv6 home network devices not being able to obtain a valid time Telephony: Fixed: Telekom CompanyFlex SIP trunking - Outgoing calls failed when telephone number suppressed

Fixed: Under certain conditions, voice transmission was disrupted after a short time during ongoing telephone calls

Improved The list of voice codecs for telephony was reworked for the provider Telekom Smart Home: Fixed: Devices that were registered with the FRITZ!Smart Gateway were not displayed on the user interface of the connected FRITZ!Box

Fixed: Link for automatic adjustment between an external temperature sensor and a radiator control was lost when the FRITZ!Box restarted

Fixed: Status of the FRITZ!DECT 350 was transmitted incorrectly in the Smart Home home network

Fixed: The freely selectable device name for FRITZ!DECT 350 was not adopted

Fixed: Under certain circumstances empty Smart Home pages were displayed in the FRITZ!Box user interface System: Fixed: After failed download of a FRITZ!OS update, under certain circumstances no further update queries

Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, a successfully established internet connection via DOCSIS was sporadically not detected and an incorrect error page was then displayed

Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, a backup of the FRITZ!Box internal memory unnecessarily included files that were saved on an external USB storage device connected to the FRITZ!Box

Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, an error occurred if an IPv4 address range other than the preset range was used in the home network

Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the IP filter list was not transferred to the new FRITZ!Box

Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the settings for DNS rebind protection were not transferred to the new FRITZ!Box

Fixed: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the "Factory settings" status of the new FRITZ!Box was not always reliably detected and it was not possible to transfer the settings

Improved: When using the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard, the settings for the captive portal of a public Wi-Fi hotspot are now transferred to the new FRITZ!Box