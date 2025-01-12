De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX is een VDSL2/ADSL2+-modem, gigabitrouter, Wi-Fi 6-accesspoint en DECT-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee USB 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met FritzOS 8.02 en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Telephony:
DSL:
- Fixed In Austria (country code 43) dialing numbers beginning with 12, 13 or 14 was only possible en bloc
Internet:
- Improved Determination of line properties optimized for various ADSL2+ remote sites
Wi-Fi:
- Fixed Changes to the device name of a device in the home network were not transmitted to MyFRITZ!Net
- Fixed No internet connection after update to FRITZ!OS 8.00 when no password included in account information
- Fixed Sometimes IPSec VPN connections with the option to route all data traffic via this connection did not work
- Fixed Sometimes emails about push service or MyFRITZ!Net were sent with empty login information
- Fixed The FRITZ!Box was instable in IP client mode when the transmission of status information via UPnP was disabled
- Fixed The preferred user for default login with the FRITZ!Box during MyFRITZ! access from the internet was not transmitted to MyFRITZ!Net
- Improved EDNS0 expansions for local domains (fritz.box) to improve interoperability with Linux system (systemd-resolved) during use of DNS-SEC
System:
- Fixed Wi-Fi connection possible again when SSID hidden and MAC address filter for Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices active
- Fixed Although the push service worked, sending the test email to the provider GMX failed when the sender name contained umlauts
- Fixed Push service on Mesh Repeaters that adopted settings could not send email
- Fixed Restart of FRITZ!Box via user interface sometimes failed
- Fixed The status of port sharing was always inactive in the "FRITZ!Box Info" push service mail
- Fixed When accessing the FRITZ!Box interface via the internet (https), individual elements or pages were sporadically missing