De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX is een VDSL2/ADSL2+-modem, gigabitrouter, Wi-Fi 6-accesspoint en DECT-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee USB 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met FritzOS 8.02 en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Telephony: Fixed In Austria (country code 43) dialing numbers beginning with 12, 13 or 14 was only possible en bloc DSL: Improved Determination of line properties optimized for various ADSL2+ remote sites Internet: Fixed Changes to the device name of a device in the home network were not transmitted to MyFRITZ!Net

Fixed No internet connection after update to FRITZ!OS 8.00 when no password included in account information

Fixed Sometimes IPSec VPN connections with the option to route all data traffic via this connection did not work

Fixed Sometimes emails about push service or MyFRITZ!Net were sent with empty login information

Fixed The FRITZ!Box was instable in IP client mode when the transmission of status information via UPnP was disabled

Fixed The preferred user for default login with the FRITZ!Box during MyFRITZ! access from the internet was not transmitted to MyFRITZ!Net

Improved EDNS0 expansions for local domains (fritz.box) to improve interoperability with Linux system (systemd-resolved) during use of DNS-SEC Wi-Fi: Fixed Wi-Fi connection possible again when SSID hidden and MAC address filter for Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices active System: Fixed Although the push service worked, sending the test email to the provider GMX failed when the sender name contained umlauts

Fixed Push service on Mesh Repeaters that adopted settings could not send email

Fixed Restart of FRITZ!Box via user interface sometimes failed

Fixed The status of port sharing was always inactive in the "FRITZ!Box Info" push service mail

Fixed When accessing the FRITZ!Box interface via the internet (https), individual elements or pages were sporadically missing