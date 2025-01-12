Firmware-update: AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 8.02

AVM logo (75 pix)De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX is een VDSL2/ADSL2+-modem, gigabitrouter, Wi-Fi 6-accesspoint en DECT-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee USB 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met FritzOS 8.02 en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Telephony:
  • Fixed In Austria (country code 43) dialing numbers beginning with 12, 13 or 14 was only possible en bloc
DSL:
  • Improved Determination of line properties optimized for various ADSL2+ remote sites
Internet:
  • Fixed Changes to the device name of a device in the home network were not transmitted to MyFRITZ!Net
  • Fixed No internet connection after update to FRITZ!OS 8.00 when no password included in account information
  • Fixed Sometimes IPSec VPN connections with the option to route all data traffic via this connection did not work
  • Fixed Sometimes emails about push service or MyFRITZ!Net were sent with empty login information
  • Fixed The FRITZ!Box was instable in IP client mode when the transmission of status information via UPnP was disabled
  • Fixed The preferred user for default login with the FRITZ!Box during MyFRITZ! access from the internet was not transmitted to MyFRITZ!Net
  • Improved EDNS0 expansions for local domains (fritz.box) to improve interoperability with Linux system (systemd-resolved) during use of DNS-SEC
Wi-Fi:
  • Fixed Wi-Fi connection possible again when SSID hidden and MAC address filter for Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices active
System:
  • Fixed Although the push service worked, sending the test email to the provider GMX failed when the sender name contained umlauts
  • Fixed Push service on Mesh Repeaters that adopted settings could not send email
  • Fixed Restart of FRITZ!Box via user interface sometimes failed
  • Fixed The status of port sharing was always inactive in the "FRITZ!Box Info" push service mail
  • Fixed When accessing the FRITZ!Box interface via the internet (https), individual elements or pages were sporadically missing

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 (Internationale versie)

Versienummer 8.02
Releasestatus Final
Website AVM
Download https://nl.avm.de/service/updatenieuws/online-update/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-01-2025 10:01
17 • submitter: Zatara

12-01-2025 • 10:01

17

Submitter: Zatara

Bron: AVM

Update-historie

10-04 AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX 8.25 7
09-'25 AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX 8.20 22
01-'25 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 8.02 17
09-'24 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 8.00 24
05-'24 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 7.81 25
02-'24 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX 7.80 32

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Fritz Fritz!Box 7590 AX

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Modems en routers Fritz Fritz!Box

Reacties (17)

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Galvatron 12 januari 2025 10:47
Hier een 4060 maar er wordt geen update gevonden. Zit nog op 7.59. Misschien komt het later…

Inmiddels handmatig gelukt, binnen 3 min weer online. Direct mail van Frritzbox dat de update geslaagd is. Mooi spul dit!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Galvatron op 12 januari 2025 15:26]

Mr. Freeze @Galvatron12 januari 2025 11:26
Je kan natuurlijk handmatig updaten, wat mogelijk een oorzaak zou kunnen zijn is dat je wel hebt aangevinkt dat er eerst een backup gemaakt moet worden van je huidige firmware, maar geen wachtwoord hebt ingevuld in dat vakje. Dus, of je haalt vinkje weg bij backup, of vul een wachtwoord in.

Update wordt overigens gefaseerd uitgerold, dus wellicht over een paar dagen dat je toch aan de beurt komt als je de update niet zelf hebt geforceerd.
Galvatron @Mr. Freeze12 januari 2025 12:25
Denk het laatst inderdaad, aangezien andere updates wel goed gingen
Airw0lf @Galvatron12 januari 2025 11:07
Dan is er wellicht iets anders aan de hand - moeilijk inschatten wat precies.
Maar hier een 4040 - en die heeft de update naar 8.0 wel al gehad.
Mr. Freeze 12 januari 2025 10:26
Tevens ook voor de 4060, bij mij werd deze automatisch gevonden, bij vriend van me moest ik het even doen middels een download en dan bestand selecteren.

Leuke update btw.

edit; mooi dat zelfs een oudje als de 4040 ook de update naar 8.00 heeft gekregen, AVM kan ik echt positief waarderen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr. Freeze op 12 januari 2025 10:28]

Keypunchie @Mr. Freeze12 januari 2025 10:28
En ook voor de 6660
zunrob @Mr. Freeze13 januari 2025 00:26
Ik heb de afgelopen dagen al een aantal keer geklikt, maar een update ziet ie nog steeds niet...
DikkieDick 12 januari 2025 11:46
Voor de 7590 onder AX wordt ie niet gevonden. Draait overigens als een zonnetje op 8.00.
Audioot @DikkieDick12 januari 2025 13:24
Dat was bij mij ook. Toch een paar keer geprobeerd en toen vond ie hem wel.
rogervdh @DikkieDick12 januari 2025 17:12
Jawel, heb 8.02 al een paar dagen draaien op mijn 7590 AX.
Miglow 12 januari 2025 10:45
5530AX heeft hem inmiddels ook
bluecupra 12 januari 2025 10:58
Ook beschikbaar voor de 5590
Edje040 12 januari 2025 11:32
Idem voor 6690
Freee!! 12 januari 2025 18:21
Wellicht ten overvloede, maar ook beschikbaar voor de 7530 AX.
Chrismaclinux 12 januari 2025 13:16
Voor mensen die geen Fritzbox hebben of niet bekend zijn met producten van Fritzbox.
Ik zou zeggen....verdiep je er eens in want het is heel leuk spul en zit goed in elkaar
En geeft 5 jaar garantie.
witterholt @Chrismaclinux12 januari 2025 14:15
Alleen helaas nog steeds geen ondersteuning voor VLAN's.
rogervdh @Chrismaclinux12 januari 2025 17:14
Prima spul, gebruik het merk al 20+ jaar, maar vind het niet van deze tijd dat niet eens een IoT (W)LAN ingericht kan worden naast het reguliere LAN en gasten LAN. Geen overbodige luxe anno 2025.

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