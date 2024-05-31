Software-update: Kdenlive 24.05.0

Kdenlive logo (79 pix) Versie 24.05.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 24.05.0 released

This release comes with several performance enhancements, significantly boosting efficiency and responsiveness. Highlights include a massive speed improvement when moving clips with the spacer tool, faster sequence switching, improved AV1 NVENC support, and quicker timeline operations. These optimizations are part of the ongoing performance improvement efforts funded by our recent fundraiser.

Group Effects

In the last release, we introduced the ability to add an effect to a group of clips. This release now lets you control the parameters affecting all effects within the group.

Multi Format Rendering

Video editors for social media can now rejoice: Kdenlive offers the ability to render videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal, vertical, and square, all from a single project. Simply set the desired format in the render widget. This feature was developed by Ajay Chauhan as part of the Season of KDE (SoK) and was mentored by the Kdenlive team. The mentoring process was funded by our recent fundraiser.

Automatic Subtitle Translations

Continuing the subtitle improvements, we have added the ability to automatically translate subtitles using SeamlessM4T. This process happens locally without requiring an internet connection. Please note that you need to download the models from the settings first.

Proxy

In this release, we’ve introduced a user-friendly interface for creating and editing external camera proxy profiles. Additionally, we’ve added a new proxy profile for the Insta 360 AcePro.

Improvements

This release brings several improvements to Kdenlive. Track selection is now more intuitive, with double-clicking allowing you to select a track in the timeline. FFmpeg TIMEBASE chapter export has been fixed (thanks to Jonathan Grotelüschen). Nested sequences are now more stable than ever. We’ve implemented a more robust copy-and-paste and sequence clip duplication system, fixed numerous crashes, and improved sequence compositing. Project archiving has been improved. More filtering options have been added to the file picker when importing clips, including categories like Video files, Audio files, Image files, Other files and User files rather than the current All supported files and All files (thanks to Pedro Rodrigues). A new search field has been added to the Settings window. Additionally, integration with OpenTimelineIO has been enhanced.

Other Improvements
  • Implemented several fixes for handling multiple bins, ensuring stability and usability.
  • The audio capture feature has been reimplemented in Qt6 (thanks to Lev Maslov). There is also now the ability to set the Default capture folder in the project bin as well as setting to allow captures to the stored in a subdirectory of the project folder on disk, rather than only in the root (Thanks to Christopher Vollick).
  • You may now configure play/pause on monitor click, added the option to Play Zone From Cursor and improved panning and zooming with the middle mouse button.
  • We’ve enhanced subtitle font styles by adding bold and italic attributes. Whisper now offers an option to set a maximum character count per subtitle and provides better user feedback by showing the output in the speech recognition dialog. In the Speech-to-Text settings, we’ve included links to the model folders and display their sizes.

analogue 31 mei 2024 09:18
Sinds een tijdje ben ik hobbymatig bezig met wat videomontage en met Kdenlive is dat echt heel toegankelijk, ik pluk het ook zo uit de repos op linux. Er is ook bijzonder veel nuttig tutorialmateriaal te vinden over zo'n beetje alle functies, die communitysfeer is dus echt wel aanwezig.
wimdebok @analogue31 mei 2024 09:58
Prachtig programma is het, ook hobbymatig gebruikt en het werkt als een trein. Gebruik het ook in combinatie met avidemux, heel fijn programma om brokken uit videos te kniippen. Wat is er toch veel mooie software.
dataindataout @analogue31 mei 2024 11:13
Afhankelijk van welke distro, DE en hoe goed de repo's zijn had ik vaak last van UI-elementen die niet zichtbaar waren, onzichtbare tekst door ontbrekende lettertypes en crashes tijdens het renderen. Deze zijn allemaal verleden tijd sinds ik de Flatpak versie van FlatHub gebruik.
Llopigat 31 mei 2024 10:03
Dit is echt een pareltje uit de KDE hoek <3

Ook heel tof dat ze het gewoon voor Windows uitbrengen ook.
daft_dutch @Llopigat31 mei 2024 11:24
Dat is het hele idee achter QT. De toolkit dat kde gebruikt. Dat het multiplatform is.
Llopigat @daft_dutch31 mei 2024 12:17
Snap ik, maar de toolkit alleen maakt nog niet automatisch een windows binary. Qt is een basis voor het GUI gedeelte. Ze zouden niet per se een windows versie uit hoeven brengen. Daar moeten ze alsnog wat moeite voor doen. Ook dingen als codecs werken anders. Ik vind het nice van ze dat ze die moeite toch doen.

Qt is inderdaad bedoeld voor cross-platform ontwikkeling maar dat is iets dat met KDE zelf niet echt van toepassing is, omdat het alleen voor linux en BSD beschikbaar is natuurlijk (wat moet je immers op WIndows of Mac met een window manager, aangezien je de ingebouwde versie niet kan vervangen*).

*) Op macOS kan je overigens wel KDE naast de mac window manager draaien maar het is niet bepaald handig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 25 juli 2024 00:49]

FateTrap @Llopigat31 mei 2024 13:01
De windows port hebben ze gedaan om het project iets groter te maken en meer ontwikkelaars te vinden.
Anders zou de app maar een klein doelpubliek en weinig ontwikkelaars hebben.
Mogelijk zou dit het voortbestaan van de app in problemen kunnen brengen als er geen windows port zou zijn.
Tonne2016 31 mei 2024 12:09
Zelf gebruik ik Kdenlive al een behoorlijke tijd en zowat dagelijks.
En ook voor zeer veel verschillende "klusjes" gebruikt.
Ingescande Super 8 film bewerken met kleuren en stabilisatie. Geweldig.

Er is zelfs een versie te downloaden die standalone is.
Op een USB-stick zetten en daarna zo ongeveer op elke computer bruikbaar zonder installatie.
Een tip voor wie het eens wil proberen zonder installatie.

