Versie 24.05.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This release comes with several performance enhancements, significantly boosting efficiency and responsiveness. Highlights include a massive speed improvement when moving clips with the spacer tool, faster sequence switching, improved AV1 NVENC support, and quicker timeline operations. These optimizations are part of the ongoing performance improvement efforts funded by our recent fundraiser.

In the last release, we introduced the ability to add an effect to a group of clips. This release now lets you control the parameters affecting all effects within the group.

Video editors for social media can now rejoice: Kdenlive offers the ability to render videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal, vertical, and square, all from a single project. Simply set the desired format in the render widget. This feature was developed by Ajay Chauhan as part of the Season of KDE (SoK) and was mentored by the Kdenlive team. The mentoring process was funded by our recent fundraiser.

Continuing the subtitle improvements, we have added the ability to automatically translate subtitles using SeamlessM4T. This process happens locally without requiring an internet connection. Please note that you need to download the models from the settings first.

In this release, we’ve introduced a user-friendly interface for creating and editing external camera proxy profiles. Additionally, we’ve added a new proxy profile for the Insta 360 AcePro.

This release brings several improvements to Kdenlive. Track selection is now more intuitive, with double-clicking allowing you to select a track in the timeline. FFmpeg TIMEBASE chapter export has been fixed (thanks to Jonathan Grotelüschen). Nested sequences are now more stable than ever. We’ve implemented a more robust copy-and-paste and sequence clip duplication system, fixed numerous crashes, and improved sequence compositing. Project archiving has been improved. More filtering options have been added to the file picker when importing clips, including categories like Video files, Audio files, Image files, Other files and User files rather than the current All supported files and All files (thanks to Pedro Rodrigues). A new search field has been added to the Settings window. Additionally, integration with OpenTimelineIO has been enhanced.