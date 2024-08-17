Software-update: Glow 24.12

Glow logo (79 pix) Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Versie 24.12 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

News
  • A new button called “Update BIOS” has been added to the Motherboard section. With this button, you can quickly access the website where the BIOS update file of your motherboard is located with a single click. It is programmed separately for laptop and desktop systems.
  • Font Awesome version of HTML Print Engine has been updated to 6.6.0.
  • Instagram link has been added to the About section.
  • .NET Framework 4.8.1 August 2024 security patch has been integrated.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a critical bug that corrupted all variables when one of the properties in any section with a selection feature in Glow returns empty.
  • Fixed a bug that caused all buttons around Glow to appear white when held down with the mouse.
  • Fixed a bug in the Storage section that caused some systems to select a different disk instead of automatically selecting disk C. Glow will now select disk C by default.
  • Fixed a bug in the DDR5 detection algorithm in the DDR detection feature in the Memory section. It now fully detects new generation DDR5 RAM.
  • Fixed a critical bug in the Network section that caused the Dynamic Network Status display to show N/A on systems with Killer Controller's.
  • Fixed a bug in the Battery section where the line between showing battery status and showing battery percentage was not visible.
  • Fixed a bug where the Screen Overlay Tool would sometimes crash for no reason when closing.
  • Fixed a critical bug where showing Network Status on the Screen Overlay Tool would show N/A on systems with a Killer Controller.
Changes
  • Twitter (X) address has been updated.

Glow

Versienummer 24.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Glow
Download https://github.com/roines45/glow/releases/tag/v24.12
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

SambalSamurai 17 augustus 2024 22:51
VirusTotal vindt in Glow_x64.exe: W64.AIDetectMalware.CS
lodu @SambalSamurai17 augustus 2024 23:54
Op eentje gok ik? Foutpositief dan hoogstwaarschijnlijk.
richy3908 @SambalSamurai18 augustus 2024 00:28
Iets te kort door de bocht wat mij betreft.

VirusTotal geeft aan dat een van de 75 beveiligingsbedrijven, nl. Bkav Pro, W64.AIDetectMalware.CS heeft gedetecteerd in wat Bkav.Pro rapporteert als Glow.exe (maar de SHA256-filehash is dezelfde als die van Glow_x64.exe, dus het gaat over hetzelfde bestand, maar ik vind het toch een beetje apart dat het bestand is hernoemd, maar oké).

Dus ofwel hebben de andere 74 beveiligingsbedrijven het bij het verkeerde eind, of dit ene beveiligingsbedrijf.
Robertdw 17 augustus 2024 23:56
Die nieuwe button "update bios" lijkt mij nog al vatbaar voor misbruik.
Jerie @Robertdw18 augustus 2024 14:21
Niet meer of minder dan @BIOS en al die andere Taiwanese meuk. Die notabene middels HTTP en FTP de boel downloaden. Bovendien moet je dan voor iedere aparte moederbord fabrikant een eigen stukje software draaien. M.i. dient het OS dit te regelen. Op Linux heb je fwupd Wikipedia: fwupd
Robertdw @Jerie18 augustus 2024 16:14
Beter is gewoon de software van de moederbord fabrikant te gebruiken of gewoon op de site van de fabrikant het na te kijken. Daarbij zijn er meestal hoofdzakelijk alleen vlak na het uitbrengen van een mb bios updates en daarna vaak alleen updates voor nieuwere CPU's die de meesten niet nodig hebben.
Jerie @Robertdw18 augustus 2024 17:37
Onwaar, er zitten voor AMD ook vaak security fixes tussen zoals voor AGESA. En met één utility is gewoonweg eenvoudiger, mits deze compleet is. Welnu, zo'n BIOS kun je gewoon downloaden van de website, op USB zetten (of zelfs op bestaande partitie) en dan middels EFI updaten. Heb je geen third party software voor nodig. Op servers zou ik voor KVM/IPMI gaan. Al heb ik voor het ding in de meterkast een draagbare monitor met USB-C. Werkt ook prima want fysieke toegang.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

