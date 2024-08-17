Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Versie 24.12 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

News A new button called “Update BIOS” has been added to the Motherboard section. With this button, you can quickly access the website where the BIOS update file of your motherboard is located with a single click. It is programmed separately for laptop and desktop systems.

Font Awesome version of HTML Print Engine has been updated to 6.6.0.

Instagram link has been added to the About section.

.NET Framework 4.8.1 August 2024 security patch has been integrated. Fixed Bugs Fixed a critical bug that corrupted all variables when one of the properties in any section with a selection feature in Glow returns empty.

Fixed a bug that caused all buttons around Glow to appear white when held down with the mouse.

Fixed a bug in the Storage section that caused some systems to select a different disk instead of automatically selecting disk C. Glow will now select disk C by default.

Fixed a bug in the DDR5 detection algorithm in the DDR detection feature in the Memory section. It now fully detects new generation DDR5 RAM.

Fixed a critical bug in the Network section that caused the Dynamic Network Status display to show N/A on systems with Killer Controller's.

Fixed a bug in the Battery section where the line between showing battery status and showing battery percentage was not visible.

Fixed a bug where the Screen Overlay Tool would sometimes crash for no reason when closing.

Fixed a critical bug where showing Network Status on the Screen Overlay Tool would show N/A on systems with a Killer Controller. Changes Twitter (X) address has been updated.