Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Versie 24.11 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new Dark Theme has been redesigned!

Glow's interface icons have been revamped!

Glow's interface has been redesigned by equalizing the inner margins with the inner spacing gap!

Portuguese language support added.

Chinese language support added.

The Hiding Mode feature has been reprogrammed. Instead of showing as many stars as the feature being hidden, it now randomly shows between 10 - 24 characters.

The RAM Benchmark Tool has been added to the Tools section. This tool is specially programmed to detect problems that may occur in full performance mode using almost 100% of your memory. The shortcut key is Ctrl + R .

+ . The Quick Access Tool from very old versions of Glow has been added back to the Tools section! With this tool you can easily access complex settings in your operating system. This tool is designed for Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems. The shortcut key is Ctrl + I .

+ . The Monitor Dead Pixel Test Tool has been improved. Now, if you press the left mouse button, the color changes immediately. If you press the space key on the keyboard, it stops at the currently active color. If you press space again, it continues from where it left off.

The left menu design has been revamped. Now the left menu icons are more minimalistic and the height of the buttons is lower.

The top menu design has been revamped. The height is now more minimalistic and the items in it are more responsive.

Added the ability to show Windows License Key in the Operating System section. Extra button to copy Windows License Key has been added.

.NET Framework Version feature has been added to the Operating System section. It shows the most current .NET Framework version installed on your operating system. .NET Framework supports all versions 4.5 and above.

The algorithm for compressing Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) files to ZIP in the Operating System section has been rewritten. It is now much faster and more functional. Moreover, the RAM usage of this feature is almost negligible.

The ability to save Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) files to ZIP in the Operating System section has been improved. It now saves the resulting file to the desktop.

When the process of compressing the Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) files in the Operating System section to ZIP starts, it now shows the process status in the title bar.

In the Memory section, the bar showing dynamic RAM usage has been added, as in the Battery section.

The Colors Offered property has been added to the Display Card section. This property shows the number of all colors that the currently selected video card provides to the monitor.

The Monitor Bit Depth property has been added to the Video Card section. This property shows the bit depth of the selected monitor.

The Assigned IPv4 and Assigned IPv6 Address properties in the Network section now change according to the selected adapter.

For Windows 11 24H2, code improvements have been made to make Glow features work more stable and some sections have been refreshed.

July 2024 .NET Framework 4.8.1 security update has been integrated. Fixed Bugs Fixed a critical byte-handling bug in Glow that caused spelling errors in far eastern languages.

Fixed a critical bug where the page icon in the top menu would appear blurry at 125% DPI and above.

Fixed a bug where the About button in the top menu would sometimes get stuck.

Fixed a bug where the About section that pops up when you press the About button in the top menu would go to the background.

Fixed an interface bug where the top menu and the left menu were merged.

Fixed null rotation error on the theme engine.

Fixed a typo that caused the hiding mode activation message to appear even when Hiding Mode was selected as off.

Fixed a bug that caused the Wallpaper On button to appear when Hiding Mode is on.

Fixed a bug that caused flickering on the edges of select boxes.

Fixed a critical bug that caused Glow to become unresponsive when compressing Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) files in the Operating System section to ZIP.

Fixed the error that caused the section showing the Download and Upload speed in the Network section to make a parsing error on devices that connect with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the same time.

Fixed the error in the fonts of the articles showing the Download and Upload speed in the Network section.

Fixed an issue with the dynamic battery percentage bar added to the Battery section in v24.10 where the text showing the value in percentages was incorrectly positioned when the Glow window was maximized.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect formatting in the Driver name and Service Names in the Installed Drivers and Installed Services section.

Fixed a critical tool management bug that caused all tools to have unbalanced margins.

Fixed a critical bug that caused the language to not change in all vehicles despite changing the theme or language in all vehicles.

Fixed a "Process Name" conflict bug that caused some tools to conflict with different system software.

Fixed an issue where the Download and Upload speed section in the Screen Layout Tool was causing a parsing error on devices connected to both Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Processor Test Tool would display "test completed" instead of "test ended" when stopped.

Fixed the bug that caused the custom size selection feature on the Disk Test Tool to crash when entering a high size.

Fixed an issue that caused the Maximum Write / Read speed to change when the Disk Test Tool process ended.

Fixed a bug that caused the test start button to remain active while the DNS Test Tool test was in progress. The button is now disabled while the test is in progress.

Fixed bugs where there were problems with exporting files and getting computer usernames.

Fixed a critical bug where Export Information did not create a file when the desktop directory was in One Drive.

Fixed a section skipping error when Export Information reports on print sections.

Fixed a bug where the Export Information feature would show the battery percentage in the text below the bar when it was in the Battery section.

Fixed the error that caused the "/" sign to appear 2 times between the interval showing the process stage in the Export Information process.

Fixed a termination bug where Export Information would show "Processing Installed Services..." even after "12/12". It now says "Waiting for save...".

Fixed the bug that caused the export button to remain active while the Export Information process was in progress. Now the button is disabled during the process.

The error that caused the "HTML lang" property in the file created when outputting as HTML Document to remain empty has been fixed.

The error that caused the Assigned IPv4 Address property in the Network section to print the Assigned IPv4 Address property 2 times during the printing process as a Text Document and never print the Assigned IPv6 property has been fixed. Changes Selection box sizes have been updated.

Optimized the spacing between the horizontal property boxes at the top of the Disk and Network section.

Changed the colors of the disk distribution display in the Disk section.

Reduced the width of the dynamic battery percentage bar in the Battery section.

Synchronized the size of the dynamic bar in the RAM section, the dynamic bar in the Battery section and the dynamic bar in the Export Information section in Glow.

Limited the custom size selection feature in the Disk Test Tool. You can now select limits from 10 GB to 256 GB.

Most of Glow's system requirements have been reduced. It is enough to meet the operating system, RAM and .NET Framework versions. Glow System Requirements