Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Versie 24.17 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new The Light Theme has been updated! It now features a more modern and lighter color palette.

The Dark Theme has been redesigned! It now presents itself with more modern dark tones.

The language processing engine has been reprogrammed! Now all the languages included in Glow are processed with the special TS Language Processing engine, making it compatible for the future.

The About section has been updated! It now offers a new and modern look, including the visual on the TS Preloader screen.

With each new release of Glow, the TS Preloader entry visual is changed to a different image. This provides a more diverse and modern style.

The page navigation, arrow key control, title text, and icon update functions in Glow have been redesigned and optimized for a modern architecture.

The Processor Code Sets in the Processor section have been updated. It can now recognize more code sets.

A Desktop Resolution feature has been added to the Graphics Card section. This feature displays the total resolution of the desktop when multiple monitors are used.

The algorithms for displaying Monitor features in the Graphics Card section have been renewed. It now has a more modern architecture and operates more reliably.

The DNS Address detection feature in the Network section has been reprogrammed. It now provides more stable and accurate results.

The Installed Drivers section has been reprogrammed. The loading speed of this section has been increased by 50%.

The Installed Services section has been reprogrammed. The loading speed of this section has also been increased by 50%.

The search engine algorithm in the Installed Drivers section has been restructured. It now produces more efficient and accurate results.

The search engine algorithm in the Installed Services section has also been reprogrammed. It now provides more efficient and accurate results.

The boot speed of Glow has been increased by 40%! Thanks to performance improvements, we have achieved an 800% increase in efficiency over the past year. We will continue our efforts!

.NET Framework 4.8.1 November 2024 security patch has been integrated. Fixed Bugs A critical processing error that caused the TS Preloader header name to be displayed incorrectly has been fixed.

An important error that caused many features in the RAM section to be defined incorrectly has been resolved.

A bug that caused some features for Monitor properties in the Graphics Card section to be defined incorrectly has been fixed.

A code error that caused the colors to fade when hovering over blue buttons has been resolved.

A bug that caused various loops to run even when Glow was turned off has been fixed.

An error that led to a 1-2 second delay in loading the Export section despite all sections being loaded has been resolved.

Various errors causing memory leaks have been fixed. Changes [BIG CHANGE] The code sections that caused code duplication have been updated to fit modern architectural structures.

The CPU usage during Glow's boot process has been increased by 15%. As a result, the cross-boot speed has been increased by 40% on processors with a high number of cores.