Glow is een programma waarmee uitgebreide informatie over de in de computer aanwezige hardware, het besturingssysteem, de drivers en services kan worden weergegeven. Het programma is opensource, klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te doen. De download bevat aparte programma's voor een x64- of Arm-omgeving. Versie 24.16 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new Glow's bootstrapping and initialization algorithms have been reprogrammed. It now has a new generation of modern architectural coding.

The Microsoft Store Version property has been added to the Operating System section. This property shows the version of the Microsoft Store.

The response speed of the Export feature has been increased. It now activates much faster when all chapters finish loading.

Export print speed has been increased by 200%. Printing now takes a very short time. Fixed Bugs Fixed a bug where the top menu container appeared adjacent to the left menu container.

Fixed an issue where the Disk Manufacturer feature in the Storage section incorrectly showed USB devices using USB 3.2 and above interface. Changes The Dead Pixel Test shortcut in the Monitor Test Tools has been changed to Ctrl + Z .

+ . The Dynamic Color Range Test shortcut in Monitor Test Tools has been changed to Ctrl + X . Removed Features The Disk Read / Write Speed feature in the Disk partition has been removed because it degrades the performance of the Disk partition too much.